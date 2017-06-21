President Trump Calls Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia…

The media is finally beginning to catch on to the larger picture: ♦Jared Kushner is in Israel continuing talks toward a Israeli/Arab peace deal. ♦ Secretary Rex Tillerson is continuing to leverage Qatar away from funding the Muslim Brotherhood terror networks. ♦President Trump is working through King Salman and today contacting newly elevated Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman:
President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to congratulate him on his recent elevation. The President and the Crown Prince committed to close cooperation to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond.
The two leaders discussed the priority of cutting off all support for terrorists and extremists, as well as how to resolve the ongoing dispute with Qatar. They discussed efforts to achieve a lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And they discussed ways to further deepen economic cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia. (link)
Those of you who have been following along already know this is all carefully planned.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump called Saudi Arabia’s new crown prince Wednesday as the U.S. stepped up efforts to mediate a crisis between Qatar and America’s closest regional allies.
The president called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointed his 31-year-old son as crown prince. The elevation places Mohammed bin Salman as first-in-line to the throne and removed the country’s counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the line of succession.
[…] Several members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, recently cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of funding extremism. Trump injected the U.S. into the volatile crisis among America’s Mideast allies, siding with Saudi Arabia and other countries against Qatar.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have prepared a list of demands to submit to Qatar in an effort to defuse ongoing tensions.
“We hope the list of demands will soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and actionable,” Tillerson said in a statement. “We support the Kuwaiti mediation effort and look forward to this matter moving toward a resolution.”
The dispute threatens to disrupt efforts to defeat the Islamic State group and counter Iran.
Earlier this month, Trump appeared to endorse the accusation that the small, gas-rich emirate funds terrorist groups, a serious allegation against a strategic U.S. partner that hosts a base with some 10,000 American troops.
He tweeted that he’d told the kings, presidents and prime ministers he met in Saudi Arabia that funding “Radical Ideology” can’t be tolerated, and “Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”
Trump also sought to cast the anti-Qatar action led by the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates as the result of his trip last month to Riyadh, where he pressed leaders from dozens of Arab and Muslim governments, including Qatar’s emir, to combat extremism.
Trump and Salman also discussed efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, was in Israel Wednesday for meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in his attempt to revive long-dormant peace talks. (read more)
In regards to the continuing dispute within the GCC, we understand a list of demands has been prepared and coordinated by the Saudis, Emiratis, Egyptians, and Bahrainis. We hope the list of demands will soon be presented to Qatar and will be reasonable and actionable. We support the Kuwaiti mediation effort and look forward to this matter moving toward a resolution.
And they still believe Trump is impulsive and scattered.
It’s so good, the underestimation of him. Because it allows him to get things done under the radar. Ditto with Muh Russia. Now that the media wants to cry wolf over the AHCA, they can’t. Because their viewer zombies are still keyed up on the fake Russia stuff.
The Art of the Deal !
Remember how Klutzer Kerry kept inserting himself in ME talks even when not invited? I love the way President Trump & Sec T-Rex ‘guide’ without all the virtue BS. So refreshing. Treating KSA & ME coalition as if they also have a major stake in the outcome. Because they do!
(and it isn’t a major stake in the Clinton Foundation that I’m talking about!!)
I would imagine the Saudi’s are almost as happy as we are that Trump won the election. Obama and his bots seemed to favor Iran over the likes of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Thank God the adults are in charge.
SUNDANCE YOU ARE THE BEST! LOL! ROTFL! The T-REX lovable MONSTER and our delighted Lion under a picture of Andy Jackson – YES!
In between job searches I come over to the Refuge for hope, for strength and the CTH NEVER fails to help this old man feel like I can keep doing it – there’s a REASON to want to rejoin the workforce! I WANT TO HELP and I WILL, thanks to our beloved President and our Sundance and our AMAZING Treepers! YOU ALL DO ME SO. MUCH. GOOD!! THANK YOU!
I hope you can get a job connected with building the wall! There’s going to be a whole lot more involved than moving dirt and pouring concrete and a luckyone is just who we need on the part of the job that fits his or her skills/experience. May God guard and guide you in your job search and life!
President Donald J Trump is a tremendous leader…and a great persuaded with the kindest, yet strongest, heart.
What he is accomplishing in such a short time is truly amazing! If only the ‘other half’ would control their anger AND open their eyes….
Is this guy good or what?
With ya, Robert! Good? Yes. However, I prefer the overused – but still inadequate: “ASTONISHING!!” But I think we’re still in agreement.
Sorry, still not impressed with Saudi Arabia. I wish their oil dried out so I never have to hear of them again.
Amazing what one man can do when driven with a purpose! WE are the luckiest people on the face of the earth today. Our grand kids and their kids will see North Africa and the ME as a place they can visit while Europe will be a no fly zone because all that will be left is the extremist that were run out of North Africa and the ME.
This decision yesterday is more evidence of it.
NATO’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, had a press conference a few weeks ago. He goes onto say on a few different occasions that NATO will NOT engage in combat in Afghanistan or anywhere else in the ME. He talks about the fact that their job is to train, assist and advise
This bastard was proud of the fact that they have 4 combat battalions ready and will continue to deploy them as part of the Ukraine, Crimea mission.
Meanwhile President al-Sisi decided 6 hours after the killing of Coptic Christians in Egypt decided to bomb the sh….t out of ISIS in Libya. Christians only make up 10% of the Egyptian population. The U.K. has done sh…t since the 3 terrorist attacks over the past three months. That is all I have to say about the U.K. versus Egypt.
Also there is this wonderful piece of information that was inspired by our PRESIDENT!
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1110336/saudi-arabia
From the article linked above:
In a brief news conference following the meeting, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said they wanted to strengthen bilateral ties, expand their counterterrorism efforts under the auspices of a new Saudi anti-terrorism center and work with US President Donald Trump, who recently attended a summit in Riyadh.
“The US represented by President Donald Trump has affirmed its commitment to this, and President Trump’s attendance at this historic summit was a very strong indication of the desire of the US to work with Arab and Islamic countries,” Al-Jubeir said.
Meanwhile the useless congress and senate continue their sleepwalking act in an attempt to destroy our country!
Both the article above and the one from SD’s previous post puts sunlight on the FEAR they are having with this!
Oh boy! Barry’s final piece to his legacy and destruction of the USA is on the verge of going by the waste side. The State Department must be angered today because of this decision. Their role is slowly but surely being eliminated right in front of their eyes!
From the AP article
Mohammed bin Salman and Trump have already established a working rapport, the two men meeting in Washington earlier this year, and then again during Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia last month.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-21/saudi-arabia-names-mohammed-bin-salman-as-crown-prince-j46gx3nq
From the article linked above:
“Muhammed bin Nayef was Washington’s man in Riyadh for a long time,” said Peter Salisbury, a fellow at Chatham House, an international affairs research group in London. “The security establishment will be unhappy he’s gone, more so because the new crown prince has really cut out institutions and is building a direct relationship with the White House.”
Abroad, an emboldened Prince Mohammed raises the stakes for Iran, which Riyadh says is aggressively trying to spread its influence in the region through supporting Shiite movements and sponsoring terror. The prince is a staunch opponent of dialogue with Iran, a position backed by Trump, who’s been dialing back the Obama administration’s warming relations with the Islamic republic.
Given who’s calling the shots in Riyadh and Washington, “it is not really a question of if but rather of when a new escalation with Iran starts,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of consultant Petromatrix GmbH. “Under his watch, Saudi Arabia has developed aggressive foreign policies and he has not been shy about making strong statements against Iran.”
Sundance,
Is Congresss supposed increased sanctions AND their unanimous vote to move pur embassy to Jerusalem UNDERMINING Trumps policy?
Six months post election and The Uni-Party now batting a Mendoza Line ofer/5 in the most recent elections, stubbornly continue to maintain their relentless opposition to Pres. Trump while The President relentlessly moves his MAGA agenda forward. As the calendar inexorably moves towards Election 2018 which side will blink?
It won’t be President Trump. G-D Bless you and your family, Mr. President!
MAGA.
There is sincere respect shown for T-Rex whenever he is in Congressional meetings. People across all aisles realize that we got very lucky with him, just as they mostly are with Sec Kelly. Before long, they will see we got lucky all the way around.
OUR President TRUMP knows how to pick them and let them do their jobs! Remember, he’s been working these relationships since Transition Minute 1.
I so enjoy the mastery. 🙂
Good comment, TL, like.
Anyone have any background/informed opinion about whether the ouster of Muhammed bin Nayef in favor of Mohammed bin Salman will create instability within the KSA royalty? Will they be subject to the same kind of IC deep state black hat BS that PDJT has been? I like to hope, albeit reservedly, that the old king and the young prince are serious about bootstrapping KSA and maybe even pisslam into the 21st C and an entirely different place in the community of nations from the un-regenerate medievalism that has existed in the past. The oil will, one day, run out; so before then, they’d better figure out a way to make their dessert bloom or learn to eat sand.
Trump administration working 24/7 to MAGA. Wow!
“The two leaders discussed the priority of cutting off all support for terrorists and extremists”.
Oh please.
The Saudi Wahhabists control Islam in Saudi. Exporting terror and sharia through a massive world wide madrassa movement is part of their core operation. The Saudi elites support that partially because they agree and partially because in a fight for the people between the Royals and the Wahhabists clerics, the Royals will very likely lose.
PTrump knows this, I greatly the admire the pretence in his negotiating technique.
One of the unsaid advantages about a multi billionaire business President is…. you can’t continue to con a billionaire…… or he wouldn’t be a billionaire.
And if you want a waking nightmare….imagine if Bambi was handling this.
Gravel rash on your nose does not a strong negotiating position make
