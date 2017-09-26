Saudi Arabia King Salman Issues Decree Allowing Women To Drive…

Some people might remember a specific and strategic Trumpian approach toward social reform in Saudi Arabia which was highlighted by Rex Tillerson during his senate confirmation hearings.  WATCH AGAIN (prompted to 06:09 – just hit play):

Secretary Tillerson’s explanation of the Trump administration position was then followed by the respectful administration strategy during their Saudi visit.  First-Lady Melania Trump figured prominently in that strategy during the February delegation visit.

Well, today:

RIYADH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman on Tuesday ordered that women be allowed to drive cars, ending a conservative tradition seen by rights activists as an emblem of the Islamic kingdom’s repression of women.

The kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, has been widely criticized for being the only country in the world that bans women from driving, despite gradual improvement on some women’s issues in recent years and ambitious government targets to increase their public role, especially in the workforce.

Despite trying to cultivate a more modern image in recent years, the driving ban had been a longstanding stain on Saudi Arabia’s international image.

The royal decree ordered the formation of a ministerial body to give advice within 30 days and then implement the order by June 24, 2018, according to state news agency SPA. (read more)

“Respectful Influence”

This wasn’t T-Rex’s first Sword Dance…

  1. sundance says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:55 pm

  2. Sharon says:
    September 26, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    It’s a good thing. Obviously.

    But my immediate thought was, “Well, isn’t that special.”

    Sometimes I don’t play well with others.

  3. MIKE says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Good for King Salman. And Coho… and Steelhead.

  4. treehouseron says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I saw a Tom Hanks movie called “A Hologram for the King” and it was all about a guy trying to do a sales pitch for the King over there… in the movie the women were portrayed as fairly liberated. So I’m not sure what to think about all this. They talked about it, but for instance the main lead was a female doctor.

    It’s a very complicated subject I suppose… which is kind of what T-Rex was getting at.

  5. Gil says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    So are we going to start hearing Arabic “women driver” jokes? I can say I am a much better driver than a lot of others, including men. I think I would have a blast at one of those police defensive driving classes or the nascar training too!

  6. Travis McGee says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Trump got done what no other president has done. This is a big deal for that country and I give all the credit to Team Trump.

  7. georgiafl says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    NEXT – I hope President Trump can cause Islamic countries to forsake SLAVERY – human trafficking and slave ownership!!!

    AND:
    – rape of boys and girls, women and men.
    – jihad, bombing innocent people
    – hatred of Christians and Jews.
    – drug and p0rn trade.

  8. fedback says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Just give that Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

  9. maggiemoowho says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    It’s a good first step, hopefully more steps will follow to give women freedom.

  10. NYGuy54 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Saudi men probably got sick of listeing to directions from the women. Here you drive. j/k, j/k
    hat tip to Gil.

  11. jdawgswords says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    it’s a historical move in the right direction

  12. Pam says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    POTUS and TRex knew that Saudi Arabia just like other middle east regions have millenniums old traditions and that things don’t change magically overnight. I totally agree with Dixie about the covering of their faces. That’s another thing that needs to be axed in terms of safety but at least this is a step in the right direction.

    • Coldeadhands says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      In Arab countries there is always the danger that when social change is undertaken, there will be a backlash. Wherever Wahhabism and Muslim Brotherhood are present, the potential for violence and murder is high.
      Anwar Sadat was murdered by the Muslim Brotherhood as their reward for making peace with Israel. King Salman is protected but there is bound to be a segment of even the royal family that would like to see him pay the ultimate price for this social change.
      President el Sisi of Egypt has a big target on his back for orchestrating the military coup that ousted the Muslim Brotherhood. His great advantage is that he has steadily and aggressively purged the Brotherhood declaring them a terrorist organization, jailing and executing many.

  13. tonyE says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Now, in most countries this would be a disaster…. but given how males drive in Saudi Arabia, I figure this will calm the traffic on the roads… however, with that head gear, it will be very hard to make “eye” contact with those drivers.

  14. MfM says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Who knew that T-Rex doing the sword dance would lead to women being able to drive in Saudi Arabia!

    Well Rubio didn’t seem to be thrilled with Tillerson. Rubio is so clueless at times that he likely doesn’t realize that Trump and Tillerson are behind this change!

    • olderwiser21 says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      I’m sorry, but I think Rubio came off looking like a petulant, arrogant, posturing little brat during this hearing with T-Rex. I really cannot stand to watch these maroons at all. They just totally disgust me nowadays.

      • thesavvyinvester says:
        September 26, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        He’s been fighting above his weight class for years. What El Rushbo saw in him I’ll never know. Remember the vaulted 16 and what a great field it was? In Dec-2014 I saw it and called it for what it was, and that included Rubio…

        • Tegan says:
          September 26, 2017 at 8:00 pm

          To be honest, I think many of us were fooled in the beginning with Rubio…the All_American story, well-spoken, good looks, fast rise into the political arena, etc. Unfortunately, not much of a deep-thinker, got himself into some financial binds that undoubtedly made him ripe for payoffs, etc. For the most part, with today’s easy, quick access to information it doesn’t take long to dig out the true character of public figures and all those little attached strings that manipulate their actions.

  15. Dixie says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I’m gonna make a bet: Most of the women will not want to drive.

    It will take a very long time for this to become commonplace.

    We’ll see.

  16. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Now on to ending Female Genital Mutilation.

    • Sharon says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      …..including in Minnesota and Wisconsin, etc.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      When I was in college, I took a class called “Sexology” (I know, I know). Anyways, there were about 12 of us in the class and we had to teach 1 individual class.

      It’s not as liberal as it sounds, this was 15 years ago.

      Anyways, one class this girl taught about Female Genital Mutilation. I’d never heard of it. Before the class was over, I had a panic attack and thought i was dying. I’m serious. I was imagining all the women I knew and literally thought i was dying.

      It sounds crazy but was believe it or not one of the worst experiences of my life. The girl had pictures, movies, was incredibly descriptive and had this monotone delivery, after about 45 minutes of it I felt like I was dying and couldn’t breathe.

      Similar thing happens to guys watching childbirth I’ve heard.

    • sixgeese says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Now that you mention it, we should also end Male Genital Mutilation.

  17. Howie says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Then there was the time my ex-wife hit a Deer…it was in the Zoo. She got 9 out of 10 on her driver license test. The other guy in line was able to jump out of the way. What a driver. Then there was the time she got lost trying to find a store. She told me she knew she was lost. I asked …big mistake…how do you know you are lost. She said because she recognized a building and that it was the same place she got lost last time. Not a joke that one.

    • LBB says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      Some people just don’t have good sense of direction. Somehow my Mom wound up on one of the tarmacs at O’hare. (70’s)

      • missmarple2 says:
        September 26, 2017 at 7:37 pm

        My mother wound up at the gate to the Federal Narcotix Hospital in Lexington. My dad, sisters and brother were asleep in the back of our big Chevy station wagon, and she drives up to the gate and got a rifle poked in the window.

        I think the guard thought we were there for a jail break.

        • LBB says:
          September 26, 2017 at 7:53 pm

          Becomes good family folklore. : )

        • WSB says:
          September 26, 2017 at 7:55 pm

          I hear ya! I have a solid sense of direction but was relying on one of the original GPS programs trying to find the correct road to a boathouse restaurant that is near SingSing.

          Needless to say, we ended up right under the guard, frantically being waved off. I am glad it was during daylight.

  18. Sharon says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    “In a country where a woman cannot even open a bank account without her husband’s permission, here are several other things they are still unable to do:”

    http://www.theweek.co.uk/60339/nine-things-women-cant-do-in-saudi-arabia

    And the first is: “Drive a car

    “There is no official law that bans women from driving, but deeply held religious beliefs prohibit it, with Saudi clerics arguing that female drivers “undermine social values”.

    “In 2011, the “Women2Drive” campaign encouraged women to disregard the laws and post images and videos of themselves driving on social media to raise awareness of the issue in an attempt to force change. It was not a major success.

    “Saudi journalist Talal Alharbi says women should be allowed to drive – but only to take their children to school or a family member to hospital. ‘Women should accept simple things’, he writes for Arab News. ‘This is a wise thing women could do at this stage. Being stubborn won’t support their cause.'”

    Since it’s been based on “deeply held religious beliefs” – it would be helpful if they outline what is supposed to happen if there is an accident involving a vehicle driven by a woman and a vehicle driven by a man, because another thing a woman cannot do (according to this article) is

    “Interact with men

    “Women are required to limit the amount of time spent with men to whom they are not related. The majority of public buildings, including offices, banks and universities, have separate entrances for the different sexes, the Daily Telegraph reports. Public transportation, parks, beaches and amusement parks are also segregated in most parts of the country. Unlawful mixing will lead to criminal charges being brought against both parties, but women typically face harsher punishment.”

    It’s fine to change the policy but it might turn into a real mess if procedures do not reflect the new policy, just like in corporate settings.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 26, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      That’s probably why they’ve given themselves around a year to implement it. Need to have driver training courses, etc., too.

      It’s baby steps, indeed, but they’re in the right direction…

      What I worry about are the Burkahs, or the Nikabs (full over-the-face). It’s not just a seeing probably, but a being-seen problem, as in ID. They’ve just ruled here in Germany (finally) that driving with head coverings (other than racing helmets, natch) is illegal. Of course some ultra-rich sheik has promised to pay all the fines.,,

  19. progpoker says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    TCT University is starting to pay dividends for me!!

    As soon as I heard the news I checked the archives. I remembered this being something to watch for, while bearing witness to the Trump Doctrine’s advance. Sundance was kind enough to point me in the right direction. This site rocks!!!

    Thank you Professor Sundance and a shout out to your band of merry minions who make this site possible!!

  20. Doug says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    baby steps, fighting islam and making a difference also will require us working with reforming those within it that want reform

  21. FL_GUY says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    This is a major step forward for the entire ME and is totally due to President Trump. It may seem inconsequential to people over here but it has big ramifications over there because it is the first of a series of reforms we will be seeing due to the leadership of President Trump! Making the WORLD great again.

  22. LBB says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    My husband had a business trip in ME a couple years ago. He told me about bath houses near Dubai & Bahrain where Saudi women leaving the country would change out of their burkas and put on more western clothes , then move to the driver’s seat since they could drive in those other two countries. His host said the women were better drivers.

    I was happy to see this headline and hope it helps towards progress.

  23. M33 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Oh my God

    THIS IS YUUUUUUGE!

  24. missmarple2 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Also, on Thomas Wictor’s Twitter feed I discovered that the King has prohibited religious police from arresting women who have their hair uncovered. I wondered about Melania appearing without a head covering on that trip, so that is another change attributable to President Trump.

  25. Lauren says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Whoa, hold the phone! Women being allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia now that is way too progressive for me…

    Is Saudi Arabia in the 19th Century or what? I’m glad they have been given this right, but the overall treatment of women in Saudi Arabia is horrifying. If you notice Christian nations (as opposed to Muslim nations) give women so many rights. I thank Jesus for that…

  26. Matt says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    We all pretty much know that this is due to POTUS and his manner of dealing. It would be nice, and appreciative, if the Saudi King gave our President, and First Lady some kudos. ( I know, I’m probably expecting too much.)

  27. SafeSpace says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Coming soon: The Presbyterian Church issues a decree allowing women to participate equally with men in church governance and teaching (really).

  28. rsanchez1990 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Wonder if the media is going to “blame” Trump for this one.

  29. justme928 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Was Saudi Arabia the country where the king change his successor to be the son who is more friendly toward the USA?

  30. keeler says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Wow!

    Congrats are due to all of the third-wave feminists who forced through this major step towards Progress(TM) through their tireless, selfless efforts to draw attention to problems such as the campus rape crisis, the wage gap, the male gaze, and the unacceptable levels of manspreading which plague privileged, middle class females in first world nations. In particular, Linda Sarsour has shone like the sun in her efforts to expand equality and civil liberties for all. She truly is the Rosa Parks of this generation.

    CNN is reporting that King Salman even said, “Once those Pussy Hats took over the streets of Washington, we knew it was only a matter of time. You can’t ignore a powerful message like that for very long.”

    If only this racist misogynist President and his cadre of rich white men could learn the nuances of tact and diplomacy, maybe then we could see REAL change!

  31. MTeresa says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    So allow me just a little snark here……….when you see our lovely FLOTUS, can you just picture Jane Sanders in Mrs. Trump’s place? Yeah, me neither.

  32. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 26, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Melania looked regal.

