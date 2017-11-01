CIA Releases Massive 470,000 Page Release of Files Captured During 2011 Bin Laden Raid in Pakistan…

While the general position will be to applaud President Trump and CIA Director Mike Pompeo for their commitment to transparency, CTH considers the release against the backdrop of the Trump Doctine.

Right before President Trump heads off to Asia for an extremely important economic and national security visit with wide-ranging implications; and knowing the larger adversarial economic geography surrounding China and their allies (hint, Pakistan); and knowing the Indo-Pacific engagement strategy carried by Trump and Tillerson; and knowing the Trump doctrine is based on brutally righteous sunlight and leverage upon various international deceptions therein… the CIA releases 470k files on the Bin Laden raid highlighting the duplicity between Pakistan and terrorists.

CIA Abbottabad Compound Material – In an effort to further enhance public understanding of al-Qa’ida, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on 1 November 2017 released additional materials recovered in the 2 May 2011 raid on Usama Bin Ladin’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

CIA’s 1 November 2017 release includes additional al-Qa’ida letters, videos, audio files, and communications, as well as routine family correspondence. As a result, it builds on the ODNI releases that provided material relevant to understanding the plans and workings of terrorist organizations. The material is posted in the original Arabic and in as close to the original form as possible, modified only so the files cannot be edited.

Direct Link To Abbottabad “Bin Laden” Files HERE

Exploring the Collection:

All of the material, which includes audio, document, image, video, and software operating system files, can be found on the All Original Files section of this page.

To view material by category, refer to the Audio, Documents, Images, and Video pages.

To view the material by the device from which it originated, refer to the Devices page.

Lastly, to view Microsoft Office files of various ages and formats that CIA has converted to Portable Document Format (PDF) for ease of viewing, refer to the Converted Documents page.

Follow this link to access CIA’s press release.

Bin Ladin’s Journal:

1 November 2017 In addition to the computer files and digital media recovered in the May 2011 raid on Usama Bin Ladin’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, CIA recovered Bin Ladin’s journal. As part of the 1 November 2017 release, CIA made available photographs of the journal, which includes an entry the day before Bin Ladin’s death. Please note the photographs were taken in the urgent hours after the raid as the US Intelligence Community analysts reviewed the material in search of clues that would reveal ongoing al-Qa’ida plots, as well as the identities and locations of al-Qa’ida personnel, and other information of immediate importance. Journal Download Links (118 MB): [pdf] [zip] [tgz] [zip md5] [tgz md5] https://twitter.com/CIA/status/925764801430683649

