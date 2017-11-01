CIA Releases Massive 470,000 Page Release of Files Captured During 2011 Bin Laden Raid in Pakistan…

While the general position will be to applaud President Trump and CIA Director Mike Pompeo for their commitment to transparency, CTH considers the release against the backdrop of the Trump Doctine.
Right before President Trump heads off to Asia for an extremely important economic and national security visit with wide-ranging implications; and knowing the larger adversarial economic geography surrounding China and their allies (hint, Pakistan); and knowing the Indo-Pacific engagement strategy carried by Trump and Tillerson; and knowing the Trump doctrine is based on brutally righteous sunlight and leverage upon various international deceptions therein… the CIA releases 470k files on the Bin Laden raid highlighting the duplicity between Pakistan and terrorists.
CIA Abbottabad Compound Material – In an effort to further enhance public understanding of al-Qa’ida, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on 1 November 2017 released additional materials recovered in the 2 May 2011 raid on Usama Bin Ladin’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
CIA’s 1 November 2017 release includes additional al-Qa’ida letters, videos, audio files, and communications, as well as routine family correspondence. As a result, it builds on the ODNI releases that provided material relevant to understanding the plans and workings of terrorist organizations. The material is posted in the original Arabic and in as close to the original form as possible, modified only so the files cannot be edited.
Direct Link To Abbottabad “Bin Laden” Files HERE
Exploring the Collection:
All of the material, which includes audio, document, image, video, and software operating system files, can be found on the All Original Files section of this page.
To view material by category, refer to the Audio, Documents, Images, and Video pages.
To view the material by the device from which it originated, refer to the Devices page.
Lastly, to view Microsoft Office files of various ages and formats that CIA has converted to Portable Document Format (PDF) for ease of viewing, refer to the Converted Documents page.
Follow this link to access CIA’s press release.
Bin Ladin’s Journal:
|
1 November 2017
In addition to the computer files and digital media recovered in the May 2011 raid on Usama Bin Ladin’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, CIA recovered Bin Ladin’s journal. As part of the 1 November 2017 release, CIA made available photographs of the journal, which includes an entry the day before Bin Ladin’s death. Please note the photographs were taken in the urgent hours after the raid as the US Intelligence Community analysts reviewed the material in search of clues that would reveal ongoing al-Qa’ida plots, as well as the identities and locations of al-Qa’ida personnel, and other information of immediate importance.
Journal Download Links (118 MB): [pdf] [zip] [tgz] [zip md5] [tgz md5]
Can someone please provide the true background story on UBL. I’ve heard that he died earlier than reported, that he had a long-term disease, that there was no burial at sea, and that the raid was for different purposes. If one of the Treepers could recap what really happened with him, it would help. Thanks in advance.
Three people can keep a secret if two of them are dead. – Benjamin Franklin
http://21stcenturywire.com/2013/08/20/resurrecting-osama-musharraf-arrest-for-benazir-bhutto-assassination-reignites-the-bin-laden-question/
This says he was killed a long time ago but not by Obama.
Bill, and I believe he died of a kidney ailment. Since we did not see his dead body, many of think that whatever was thrown in the ocean (which is not a true muslim burial service) was not this man. Way too many lies and obfuscations on Bin Laden to believe anything, even from the intelligence agencies.
Yes, Bill, that is what I believe to be true – she spoke the truth – from a position of authority – have we not learned to ignore what the ‘intelligence agencies’ say, yet?
Oh yes, and why did our Seals die in a helicopter crash – leaving one with his own story?
The whole events surroundings his burial was just weird…..Like why was he buried within 24 hours at Sea?? Some said no country wanted him buried in their country… Michael Scherer had it confirmed by the White House that the DNA testing matched the slain terrorist leader) to verify that the body was that of bin Laden, as well as being proof against any conspiracy claims that could emanate to suggest that his death didn’t take place.
But this was the OBAMA WH– so who knows maybe these docs will clear it up…
He was tossed into the sea Obama said because a muslim requires a proper respectable Islamic burial. Obama is a sad terrorist-loving P.O.S. because he’s one himself.
He started the whole domestic antifa terrorist with false flags beginning day 2 with his buddy prof from Harvard accusing cops after he set them up to arrive at his house.
OSB was said to have Marfan disease, and to have died from it prior to the raid. Wiki, not a reliable source, nonetheless, Wiki says that modern management of the disease allows those with it to live longer than in the past.
I have no idea what the real story is and don’t trust the government raid story or those that say he died years earlier. Pick your poisonous information source or none of them. I don’t trust any of them.
They all agree he had Marfan syndrome though.
What about the guy who is on Fox as a contributor who claims he is the one that killed OSB…..
One theory I have is that WE used a psy-op against THEIR psy-op. Basically, UBL was dead, and AQ kept him alive as a propaganda tool, even setting up one of his combat doubles to play the part. We followed the breadcrumbs, had two theories on “real” or “fake” UBL, killed “whatever”, and followed through with plan “B”, where the DNA didn’t match – plan B being where the body gets dumped after “confirmation”. Thus our people are all telling what they know as the truth – we killed him. Only a limited number of people know that the DNA matched the double, not UBL, who we killed either way.
So I like that story. We killed UBL, and Obama is a liar. Fits all the facts. 😉
That means that W got him and kept up the charade?
Meant to put quotes around ‘got’.
We can also all agree that never having accepted Jesus as his savior, he’s in the place of torment (Sheol) at present. For those of you who know your Bible – specifically Revelation, he’ll eventually be cast alive into the Lake of Fire where he’ll burn into the ages of the ages. Its a sobering, shocking reality for these moslems once they depart this side of life, really..
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.theonion.com/hijackers-surprised-to-find-selves-in-hell-1819566162
First decent laugh provided by media after 9/11. Onion remains a more accurate and informative source than CNN.
*shudders*
No 72 raisins…
Former Navy Seal, Rob O’Neill has always claimed he put the bulllet in OBL’s head. I’ll take this patriots word for it. I believe nothing that comes out of Obama’s mouth. Rob O’Neill has seen his fellow Seals die under strange circumstances. He wasn’t going to be next, so he brought his story to the masses, as Biden had already painted a target on the backs of the men of Seal Team 6 .
LikeLiked by 6 people
What reason might Biden have for wanting SEALs dead?
He didn’t. He just has loose lips.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually more than one article, since the inexplicable Seal Team 6 mass murder, thinks that there was some ambivalence about Osama. 1) That he had become a problem; 2) that nonetheless having his death claimed to be by Americans enabled the terrorists to create another grudge; and in Islam they CLAIM that they only attack when someone ELSE is the aggressor (of course we know that they provoke to the point where retaliation is necessary and then claim sanctimonious virtue ); 3) Given how Obama is a raghead, arse kissing, supplier of weapons to Islamofascists and 4) GIVEN how you almost NEVER have that many Seals in one place together, there is reasonable belief that just as Benghazi saw Clinton and Obama happy to sacrifice an American to the cause, so Obama could very easily have been happy to overlook an inexplicable leak of the TOP SECRET location of the Seals that would allow them to be killed, en masse.
We now know, given the guns and the CASH and now the Uranium that have all gone to our enemies under the Clinton and Obama Treacherous Anti-American regime, that NOTHING is off the table.
We also know that Constitution loving Americans among our citizens and our military were and are TOXIC to the two traitors.
Sorry, as a veteran, I cannot disagree with you more.
Just to clarify – I disagree about O’Neill. Yes, IMO, the Seals were killed because of Biden running his mouth. I also think it was a set up on the ground – I think it was 14 troops removed and replaced with Afghani troops, or something like that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is the VP of the USA giving up secret information on the OBL take down. What a catastrophe. >:/
Remember his “this is a big f’ing deal” about Obamacare? The man has perpetual diarrhea of the mouth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, my, yes – BIGLY! One son (was he the one with the cocaine problem?) moves in on the widow of his brother who died of brain cancer.
I am worried that the left is going to hit him with the early 90’s story about Epstein and the 13 year old girl, most on the right have heard it and know it has been publicly aired and as
Hillary would say has been thoroughly DEBUNKED multiple times. Can you imagine what the poor girl has been subjected to since 2 years ago??? IN FULL SYCOPHANT REPORTER VIEW… this needs to be outed before it can be used… and the left needs to be shackled to NAMBLA through antiPHA when this happens… when they march together refuse to talk to them unless they denounce antifa and nambla =… make the left live by their rules… just state emphatically “you molest children if you do not denounce NAMBLA specifically by name.”
James Alan Groome
The story is made up by the Clinton’s and I am taken back why you would bring up a tory that is not true just to satisfy your agenda..? Sorry but I cannot stand people who believe gossip from some rag or incredible people..
What is your agenda..? Please do not answer I think I know.
“Security!”
My biggest concern is that by winning too much Trump will be doomed… doomed I say… dooooomed.
Where’s Bluto???
LikeLiked by 3 people
My biggest concern is the “targeting” of SEALTEAM6, and why?
Who changed op protocols at the very last minute? Who altered helicoptors to retrograded Chinooks? Who altered the flight passenger logs? Who, and why, the name-change, to unregistered Afghanistians onboard. Who were they and why remain unidentified? Why are these docs & investigation “sealed”?
I doubt this dump will answer my questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My questions are relevant but are in error; not #OBL raid but (Tangir Valley?) Extortion17 shootdown. My apologies for any confusion.
BTW, Snowden believes #OBL still alive, living off USD $100k+ mo. tax dollars.
It’s true! Elvis lives next door.
Don’t believe anything the deep state says. We know they lie like a cheap mexican madem rug.
So much going on; hard to know the good guys from the bad guys. Hard to decipher the competing agendas.
Thanks for posting Sundance.
No Binny. You would have been Arkansided.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was. He just had home delivery.
Not sure what’s going on, but I’m starting to think that the white hats are winning!
LikeLiked by 18 people
I have yet to lay eyes on a white hat, however the atmosphere seems riper for that possibility. It all hinges on who a whistle blower can trust.
Meanwhile my humble prayers wing Heavenward.
LikeLiked by 9 people
AMEN!
You may have seen some but not realized it. They are keeping their cards very close to their chests for good reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as it’s white hats and not white helmets We’ll be OK.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LOL – oh, don’t even get me started! Thank goodness for OAN. Their expose’ on the White Helmets was excellent.
This White Helmet?
UN’s are blue. I think a red reticle provides best contrast against that particular color–no reason, just FYI.
Ever more coming out…Twitter and Facebook lawyers testifying that Russian ads AFTER the election were to delegitimize the Trump presidency…Podesta receiving $35 million from Russian government controlled company.
I want to know who’s names are in those remaining sealed indictments. Maybe, we get to open them on Christmas! 😀
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am ALMOST afraid to get my hopes up. Once bitten…twice shy.
So you don’t think the files were released to keep us busy reading so they can continue with their corruption unobserved?
I think some of what you’re saying may still be true.
Let’s say that there are a bunch of moles still inside CIA, so far undetected but feeling some tightness under the collar. They know that their fiefdoms are about to be overrun, and skeletons are popping out of the ground everywhere.
They are thus likely to be “going with the flow” now, so as not to stick out. If Trump wants transparency, their best bet is to help dump SO MUCH STUFF that the confusion allows nothing to stick, so they save that which is most precious – their foothold on the inside.
And that may be our best bet, too. Don’t worry about uprooting the invasive species, so much as changing the environment to where they simply can’t flourish, and die away through attrition and retirement, their would-be proteges being rejected one after the other, as “diversity hires” dry up over their Obama-like resumes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No worries, Dixie. Some of us read, some of us watch, some of us listen. We meet at the Old Mill at midnight. You choose whichever one interests you more; report at midnight. 😉
Does this mean we will find out more about Tora Bora?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be! It will be interesting to see what turns up in the new haystack!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can bet the Paki’s are all over it! Everyone’s info accessing the site being traced!
I’ll be waiting patiently! Wink!
LOL! Knowing who knows who knows is just an extra bonus! To say nothing of knowing who knows who knows who knows who knows! 😎 <— CIA special glasses
LikeLiked by 7 people
OFLMAO!!!! 👳 🕶
(couldn’t find the ‘Man with Turban and Dark glasses’ emoji…seems there is work to be done at emoji.com)
LOL! I think I follow that guy on Twitter!
Actually, this is @HouseCracka – extreme anti-neocon deplorable on Twitter. Definitely an interesting wing of the Trump coalition. Sort of a cross between former-Bernista anti-war deplorables and Russian trolls. They have actually been an essential wing to keep Trump from getting sucked into any Bush-style money-and-oil wars. They raise ultimate hell any time the neocons look like they have Trump cornered. Then Trump does some famous Trump move that satisfies everybody, points to the freaking-out anti-war deplorables, and makes the “complicated business” shrug! Works like a charm!!! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO … we used to follow each other when I had my big twtr acct. We both like House Music. 😉
He is the originator of “Rioting & Looting Weather Forecast for Ferguson is ….” 😛
And he knows a lot.
“Rioting & Looting Weather Forecast for Ferguson is ….”
LOL! Oh, wow! THOSE were the days!!!
I would argue we are starting to see the outward signs of the internal struggle. Trump is doing a “data dump”. No secrets from the Deep State anymore.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s a smart strategy. Too much counter-purpose snuck in under independence of operation. I think the smart money is riding on transparency delivering more for America and less for our adversaries who specialize in a lack of transparency. Sunlight flakes off their vampire skin, not our Lion’s fur! 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
They can release this, but somehow balk at releasing the JFK information from 50+ years ago. Things that make you go hmmm.
Speaking of Hmmms…let’s see Barry from Kenya’s sealed documents like college transcripts……
LikeLiked by 18 people
Now there is a collusion if there ever was one. I do believe that it was in the public’s interests, especially National Security concerns, to know about this guy out of nowhere, with a sanitized past, who was thrust upon us as a sure thing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Supposedly the law firm that paid for the dossier is also being paid for keeping Obama’s documents sealed.
Discovery for any dossier law suit might be fun.
“Trump did this to take attention off of Collusion With Russia”
– every liberal everywhere
Home Depot pays for the documents to take attention off their rental truck…..same stuff…ridiculous…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting block of text near the end of the press release:
These materials, like those in previous releases, provide insights into the origins of fissures that exist today between al-Qa‘ida and ISIS; as well as strategic, doctrinal and religious disagreements within al-Qa‘ida and its allies; and hardships that al-Qa‘ida faced at the time of Bin Ladin’s death. Other themes in the materials include:
Al-Qa‘ida’s preparations to commemorate the tenth anniversary of 9/11 and the group’s attempts to promulgate its message through Western media.
Al-Qa‘ida’s efforts to exploit the Arab Awakening for its benefit and that of the global jihad.
Bin Ladin’s efforts to maintain unity within the group and among its affiliates, despite disagreements over tactics and doctrine.
Al-Qa‘ida’s efforts to rehabilitate its tarnished image among Muslims due its mistakes and negative media portrayals.
Very interesting also that we finally went after UBL in the days leading up to the 10-year anniversary. Given that (from various media and insider accounts) Jarrett seemed to be protecting UBL, but Obama let us go after him when people got around her and got the OK directly from him (that was always my reading of events), I’m wondering if Obama’s own PERSONAL feelings about the anniversary being a kind of “legacy deadline” made the difference in him “overstepping” ValJar. Likewise, I’m wondering if people used “fear of the anniversary” as a motivator in dealing with Obama, e.g., as a way to get him to approve more aggressive action.
Love that President Trump and Mike Pompeo are giving Pakistan a good UBL wedgie right now! They sure deserve one! 😉 😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
I thought it had more to do with having good PR for the 2012 election. I don’t recall the date of USL demise, but I think it was before Obama’s reelection and made for a nice campaign slogan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes – that’s absolutely true – they used UBL in a big way for Obama’s re-election. I remember the Obama team distinctly moving “we got UBL” to the top of their list of qualifications over ANY Republican. In fact, countering that was one of the main concerns in trying to frame Romney. It made Obama seem effective, because GW Bush’s very ineffectual way of dealing with Pakistan became a sore point with Republicans, and this point just shut people down. Worse still, people could not imagine Romney being tougher than Bush on ANYTHING. It was almost DESIGNED to get people to give up and accept 4 more years of Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the “Bin Ladin is dead and GM is still alive” boast? They got a lot of mileage out of that with the low-info voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UGH!!! Bad memories of those Obama years! But thanks – great reminder of what we left behind!!!
Don’t you remember?
Donald Trump had been putting the heat on Barry about his fake Birth Certificate.
So Barry finally gave the order to go after Bin Laden.
Our intel people had given him the location months before…8 months before…and Obama had been sitting on it!
He needed a big distraction, quick.
So he finally gave the order…and ‘poof’, no one was talking about the Birth Certificate any more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Very interesting angle. VERY interesting.
It’s true.
Obama had been saving it for when he needed a Big Distraction.
And immediately…as Obama made the announcement that night…there were crowds outside the White House with pre-printed signs!
Remember that?
It would have taken pre-planning to stage those ‘spontaneous’ crowds, armed with pre-printed signs, praising Obama and declaring that “Bin Laden is Dead”.
The cameras cut away from Obama making the announcement…to those crowds.
The media seemed to know in advance that the crowds would be there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To quote Lieutenant Sulu, “Oh my.”
Seriously – this whole thing makes so much sense now. Here is how I see it.
Jarrett opposes action wisely because she senses the chance of a “Carter Iran” incident, and no way before the election – especially if the NSC isn’t even sure it’s really UBL.
But then here is TRUMP causing grief for Obama, and TRUMP is potentially a threat in 2012 if he gets too much positive play and gets the idea to run. How do you solve the problem? How do you get Jarrett on board? GO AFTER THE SURE THING IN PAKISTAN that wins for Obama and loses for Trump – or ANYBODY on the R ticket.
Why? It’s the perfect WORKING Obama psy-op that can’t fail. You get somebody one way or the other, and he’s UBL one way or the other. Obama wins, Trump loses, the election is in the bag, and Jarrett signs off on the plan. The dirty Obamanoids and CIA convince .mil that painting a phony UBL as the real McCoy is a smart propaganda move, which it is, and everybody is on board. Only a limited number know plan B, where the bad DNA leads to false confirmation and a dumped body.
Notice that in this scenario, however, any people who might have doubts about the target being UBL, and who might have thought it was sketchy to toss him, would be loose ends. Especially if covertly monitored comms picked up that there WAS in fact doubtful talk.
And what better reason to “reluctantly” (HA – NOT VERY) work with Hollywood to get out a version of events that makes UBL real and quashes any doubtful talk? Gotta make the psy-op stick – right?
Ah, this all makes sense. An actual Trump effect phenomenon before he was even RUNNING, and THIS is why there was so much worry about Trump when 2015 rolled around. His rep was already building from PRIOR influence on Deep State plans. WOW!
I will only add one more piece to the story to make it better – a double-cross by Obama, Jarrett and Team Treason to tip off the ISI, so that they let Obama win but take out ONE stealth chopper to hand the tech over to the ChiComs!
OK – maybe that’s TOO unbelievable, but you never know with Obama! 😉
I agree….full disclosure is PICTURES OF DEAD BIN LADEN burial at sea……and attested by an officer’s signature….no photoshopping.
This is like the burial of John Kennedy and his wife at sea when their plane went down…..so who knows anything anymore and who BELIEVES anything either?
LikeLiked by 6 people
If PDJT is and continues to be the honest, intelligent PATRIOT Leader we all have believed him to be, then the White hats are going to win, with God’s help of course!
OUR PRESIDENT does not tolerate fools UNLESS it serves HIS own purposes. Anyone that understood him and truly supported him would not only recognize that but ALSO RECOGNIZE that constantly carping and whining from the sideline doesn’t help him. ESPECIALLY from those who cultivate an IMAGE of BEING MAGA but really just like to be negative.
Want to know how to identify the trolls from the truly supportive but who maybe are just critical sometimes? Take this test. I did. It will open your eyes like it did mine. Maybe you will see why I call some out. Here it is.
Pick a name. Any name that always seems to be critical of someone on PDJT’s team. Someone who doesn’t openly attack PDJT but loves to attack AG Sessions, or COS Kelly, or Mattis or Javanka. Then pick a few days at random since the beginning of this administration. And carefully go through and look at all the posts from those random days. Now, do you ever see SUPPORTIVE posts from these posters regarding the economy? Gorsuch? Just take the time and it will tell you their heart. Posters who have the time to post 20 posts attacking PDJT’s admin but doesn’t have the time to post a SINGLE post praising PDJT’s achievements are NOT MAGA.
Don’t be confused by trolls with reputations for humorous with and clever comebacks. Their snark undermines PDJT and simply just pissed in the rest of our cornflakes.
It is eye opening.
Please trust PDJT and what he is doing. He deserves it. His team deserves it. And God still loves US enough to want us to be blessed and free.
IN MY OPINION.
VERY astute observation Albertus Magnus.
I agree. President Trump is the Captain of the Ship of State. He has picked his crew that he knows will do the job. As has been demonstrated, those crew members that don’t do the job are shown the door by the Captian.
President Trump, in addition to being a genuine Genius, knows more information than We the People could ever have access to. A true supporter of President Trump would trust the Captain to steer the ship properly and in the right direction. Constant criticism of the crew members are de facto criticisms of the Captain.
President Trump is a what you see is what you get man. He says what he means and means what he says. Getting to shake his hand in Jan ’16 was the greatest honor of my life. I met a true leader of historic proportions. President Trump picked the crew and he has dumped the few that don’t perform. Continuing to criticize the crew without adequate information to me suggests no real support of President Trump. I trust President Trump and have only seen him fulfill, against great odds I might add, campaign promise after campaign promise. It’s time to stop being negative and fully support President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime and I imagine yours as well.
LikeLiked by 13 people
You are right. They are identifiable & predictable, Albertus. But they are not winning here in the Treehouse or at the White House.
Yes, that works nicely. I used it a decade or so ago to ID a very intelligent pro-Agenda 21 troll on WUWT.
I’m curious what the nationality (or at least alleged nationality) was in this case. I’m starting to see some big connections between Climategate, Uraniumgate and generalized “Sciencegate”. Wondering who are the “heavy lifters” on that agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS – just followed WUWT on Twitter – should have been on them years ago.
WUWT leans a bit left but they are good people.
Richard S Courtney (in the UK) is my favorite socialist on that blog. He and I did a lot of double teaming back in the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was an American who worked as a contractor for a big bank according to one of his comments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting. Thanks for that. Not much to go on, but if he seemed “native” to you, then he probably was an American, or possibly a Canadian if he gave off their vibe. There are a LOT of political trolls coming in from up North on behalf of the globalist left agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with you Albertus M.—–my default position is ALWAYS support P45, even when I don’t initially see his reasoning. (His choices usually reveal themselves)
I need to have his back.There are so many forces arrayed against this brave, strong man.
I also pray daily for his safety.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bin Laden died in 2001. GWB said during his administration that he no longer thought about OBL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be hilarious if buried somewhere in these documents is proof of OBL’s earlier death and that the person actually killed was just a decoy/target of convenience–pro’ly still a guilty, disgusting AQ operative who needed offing, but not OBL. Why would that be funny? B/c of the loud noise of high velocity air coming out of 0bunghole’s “legacy.” Pro’ly make that rude raspberry sound–at least more melodious than 0bunghole’s voice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not too many people believe OBL was killed in 2011. I bet the same “folk’s” who did the awesome Photoshop work are the ones who made up the ‘burial at sea’ story. These people have left dumbnut clues everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I have recognized similar patterns. I have even warned that trolls have become more sophisticated…more money available for the pros. $$$TRILLIONS$$$ at stake!
It always seems that one or two complain that I am paranoid…that’s what a troll would say.
Also…notice which warnings Sundance highlighted in bold from his post on Sunday:
Intentional efforts to distract
Intentional diatribes to affix labels to our objectives
Intentional expressions of rabid hate, vulgarity, and threats.
Trolling and professional obfuscation.
Concern Trolling as a tool of distraction and derailing conversation.
Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts to diminish fact-finding.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/29/reminder-general-guidelines-for-comments/
Oooops…that was a reply to Albertus. How did that happen?
The trolls intercepted it 😉 The reality is that CTH is a transformational site that is “red-pilling” a lot of folks daily. This makes it a priority target for misinformation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey im not a troll and I posted yesterday saying I felt paranoid. Because I do feel that, a lot lately because everyday we have a MASS of information coming at us. Its relentless. So if sometimes posters on here show emotion or concern or they are frightened. It doesnt mean they are trolls all the time. Sonetimes people are frightened and hurting.
Trolls have a consistent pattern and not off-days or downer days.
Perhaps, when the negativity gets too dominant, there is a need to limit exposure to some of those web sites.
And some of us just like peeing in people’s cornflakes, but at least I out myself as such…honesty!
Pakistan has gotten the message loud and clear!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great thread! Even better on Twitter!
Excellent. Very interesting analysis.
I don’t believe this is done with us in mind. It’s for the benefit of those who can actually read it. Sunlight on UBL and alqaeda in the Arab world, and perhaps fan some flames of disunity between AQ and ISIS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting theory!!!
UBL was a Pakistani moneymaker. As long as he was alive the USA kept paying them $$$$. It isn’t hard to figure out the motivation.
Cut their foreign aid to zero.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s not aid, that’s poppy field produce payments.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/13/trump-doctrine-delivering-results-with-pakistan-via-afghanistan/
From the context of the linked article one has to wonder if the CIA / DEEP STATE is attempting a preemptive strike on the coming negotiations . We live in a time when most of us have NO idea who to trust for News and Information .
The DEEP STATE and SHADOW GOVERNMENT Willie Lynch divide and control methods are well documented .
The same methodology as the Mueller LEVERAGE ” leaked ” arrest coming Monday to take the focus off the URANIUM 1 OBAMA / CLINTON scandal .
Trump supporters TRUST IN TRUMP . The corporate GLOBSLIST media circus writ large is a intentional “CABAL OF CONFUSION AND OBFUSCATION “.
We can add in the TREE HOUSE ARTICLE as context defining DC as above the law .https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/27/lessons-in-swamp-manuevers-trump-vs-clinton-vs-mueller-vs-sessions-vs-rosenstein-vs-comey-etc/
We are luck to have SUNDANCE to wade through the SWAMP on point !!
Was it Mueller that leaked the indictment? I am curious what the chain of custody is on the sealed indictments.
” LEAKED ” Is Mr Pavlov attempting to ring his bell and have all the doggies come running . It matters not WHO ” leaked ” the story but how we view anything coming out of DEEP STATE . What is the REAL agenda . Who benefits from the ” WE MADE THIS UP ” stories .
LEAKED can also be an attempt at MULTIPLYING the seriousness of the coming propaganda .
Even CIA operation mocking bird , Glenn Beck , would attempt to build anticipation for his nothingburger BREAKING NEWS with teaser stories .
I count on SUNDANCE to wade through the details .
the leak could have come from someone inside the court house itself
It almost seems as if Trump is waging a war with battles being fought in different places at the same time. This has had an overwhelming and devastating effect on the globalist agenda.
They have never had to deal with this kind of war on the MSM, cultural, economic, political, and National front along with the deep state at once. They simply can’t keep up with Team Trump.
Trump has perfected the “Art of War”. He had made himself appear weak many times to draw in the enemy. As soon as they move in he obliterates them. I’m cautious to ascribe so much greatness to a man but I have to say with Trump has earned my deepest respect and admiration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree !!
I think President Trump has at least 2 strategies here.
The first is likely to show the scope and reach of UBL’s Al-Qaeda network. Very likely it will show, or at the very least suggest, that the “moderate” Islamists we’ve partnered with in the past, in various parts of the world (Syria, Libya come to mind) are in fact splinter groups of Al-Qaeda itself who were trained by/advised by/led by UBL’s deputies.
This will be to suggest that the United States has absolutely no business engaging in statecraft because of the intended and unintended consequences therein. We must focus instead on America FIRST. If America is truly great on her own then the rest of the world will follow by example and not by force.
The second strategy, I believe, is to bring to light the fact that UBL himself was enabled by CIA’s operation Cyclone in the Jimmy Carter years to build his terror network. Although the CIA and the US may not have trained him directly, the files may show that the CIA supported various state actors (Saudi Arabia, Pakistan) who trained and provided for Bin-Laden.
I think this release is a continuing war against the deep state intelligence community by Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If he releases everything fast enough, they won’t have any more incentive to get him out of office. It’ll be too late.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Chijun…your last sentence is what I also believe. I think he has realized that it’s almost an impossible task to drain those agencies of all the Swamp creatures fast enough, so this is another way of neutralizing them…take away their collective power. Also makes his administration truly look transparent…not just the smoke and mirrors if what Obama promised.
We can’t forget this story either .One of 45’s first acts shows it’s importance to #MAGA https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/29/stunning-win-saudi-king-salman-agrees-to-supportfinance-safe-zones-in-syria-and-yemen/
While DEEP STATE / SHADOW GOVERNMENT efforts to muddy the Trump waters with the assistance of their anti-American apparatchik media he uses their DIVERSIONS to cover his own WINNING STRATEGY .
With a Saudi funded , Egypt troop manned , SAFE ZONE the removal of refuJIHAD can begin in earnest . GITMO for the perpetrators and sending the others back to muslim Syria is paramount to AMERICA FIRST .
Can’t wait to hear CNN FAKE NEWS saying how RACIST it is to send muslim back to their own country in a SAFE ZONE funded and manned by fellow muslims and not USA TAXPAYER .
Sarah Sanders will ” whoop azz ” on the pinko commie press with this one .
LikeLiked by 6 people
@Jeff: One could make the argument to leave any refugees away from their countries would be a hostile act.
Islam has said that it cannot live side by side with other religions so it would be cruel and unusual punishment to MAKE them stay here in the land of infidels.
After all this nation was founded by God fearing men and most of America just loves their bacon! How cruel of us to keep them here when a safe-zone in a bacon free country that loves and honors Mohammed is available to them….how could any liberal argue with that reasoning?
LikeLiked by 2 people
All their Family and friends are back there.
Except sound reasoning and liberals don’t go together.
Except sound reasoning and liberals don’t go together.
@Jeff. You hit the nail on the burka head.
🚂🌲🍭🌲🍭🌲💨
This guy is translating some of OBLs notebook:
Click this tweet in white area to go to the entire thread.
It is fascninating! AND Muslim Brotherhood are his mentors….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow!
Sandra, big hugs! 🌹
~Thank you!
…and never forget….the muslim brotherhood were frequent visitors at the white house during barry’s reign.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t they still have “embeds” in our agencies?
(I know we’re not supposed to use that word, according to some, but still….)
All this stuff might inspire a lot of terrorists.
From the diagram appears the Pakistani know all about walls…
LikeLiked by 1 person
CIA TRYING TO SAVE THEIR REPUTATION AFTER THE JFK DOCUMENT RELEASE!!!
It’s not goin’ to workie!
Who vets OBL’s journal to make sure it’s his handwriting?
Who’s going to believe who vets the handwriting?
Well heck, since Barry purged all the Muslim info from the FBI/CIA/etc databases, what better way to have the radical jihadist doctrine known than to release it to the public? Especially right after this jihadi attack yesterday.
This is genius.
Plus what you said, of course.
You are right, but at least with the FBI, it was Mueller who did the actual purging of files, and changing FBI handbooks.
I wondered what Rob would say. Now we know… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will be extremely helpful in getting rid of diversity lottery immigration and chain migration.
At one time we trained UBL and his crew. Charlie Wilson’s War was all about that. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
It is time we stopped screwing ourselves, eh?
I’m totally against Trump’s trip to Asia for several reasons, but the #1 reason is his safety.
To lose Trump now what be the greatest potential loss the country ever had.
Another valid reason is that it is pure waste.
They can teleconference and save millions of hardworking taxpayer’s dollars.
LikeLike
Here is a quote from Osama Bin Laden ‘s journal: … “the following year, I learned that it was not permissible to travel (to the West) & became aware that a committed Muslim shouldn’t go to western countries & I refused to go.”
Isn’t it a shame that more muslims were as dedicated as OBL?
Being a dedicated muslim would mean self-deportation for the most fervent and no more muslims wanting to come to the USA
If the West is so decadent then why oh why do they even want to come here?
Retired Air Force captain says attack on Extortion 17 could have been prevented
Extortion 17 Tragedy Covered Up By Obama Administration And Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz
President Trump is going to drag these swamp dwellers into the sunlight by their nappy necks come he$$ or high water.
I do love Trump.
Benghazi terrorist nabbed – check. Hillary won’t be enjoying a plateful of self-pity over comfy breakfast at a place setting with croissants any more.
Extortion 17 – let’s go!
Interesting article about OBL, and Iran from a 19 page document in this document dump.
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=372320
Seymore Hersh wrote an intensive article on OBL raid, more telling of the Obama’s legendary bumbling idiocy and his infamous lying admin. Quite an interesting read from 2015, and I do like Seymore’s writing-style, plainly spoken and easily understandable.
I should have pointed out, this dump, likely fabricated, per Seymore’s article, from 2015!
As mentioned in a post above and rumored for years, there is much on Iran and Bin Laden in new release…
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/11/from-the-bin-laden-files.php
All of which raises the question why the Obama administration was so keen to hold the documents released today. In their overview, Joscelyn and Roggio note that the files reveal new details concerning al Qaeda’s relationship with Iran. They write, for example:
One never-before-seen 19-page document contains a senior jihadist’s assessment of the group’s relationship with Iran. The author explains that Iran offered some “Saudi brothers” in al Qaeda “everything they needed,” including “money, arms” and “training in Hezbollah camps in Lebanon, in exchange for striking American interests in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.”
Iranian intelligence facilitated the travel of some operatives with visas, while sheltering others. Abu Hafs al-Mauritani, an influential ideologue prior to 9/11, helped negotiate a safe haven for his jihadi comrades inside Iran. But the author of the file, who is clearly well-connected, indicates that al Qaeda’s men violated the terms of the agreement and Iran eventually cracked down on the Sunni jihadists’ network, detaining some personnel.
Still, the author explains that al Qaeda is not at war with Iran and some of their “interests intersect,” especially when it comes to being an “enemy of America.”
Bin Laden’s files show the two sides have had heated disagreements. There has been hostility between the two. Al Qaeda even penned a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei demanding the release of family members held in Iranian custody.
Other files show that al Qaeda kidnapped an Iranian diplomat to exchange for its men and women. Bin Laden himself considered plans to counter Iran’s influence throughout the Middle East, which he viewed as pernicious.
However, bin Laden urged caution when it came to threatening Iran. In a previously released letter, bin Laden described Iran as al Qaeda’s “main artery for funds, personnel, and communication.” And despite their differences, Iran continued to provide crucial support for al Qaeda’s operations.
