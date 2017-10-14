Larry Kudlow Extensive Interview With Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross…

This is a great interview from the perspective of seeing first hand how the disconnect between historic economic theory (Kudlow) runs into the reality of a person (Ross) who completely understands how Trade and Finance are enmeshed in a completely new economic paradigm. [The Myth of Modern Free Markets]
If you have read “The New Economic Dimension” you’ll note that Kudlow represents the economist sitting in the Atlantic, only able to see the Wall Street economy; while Wilbur Ross has a satellite perspective on both the Main Street and Wall Street economic engines.
Kudlow’s financial perspective runs into Ross’s reality about two-thirds of the way through the interview when Secretary Ross asks the question: “I bet you can’t give me an example of an economically sound investment that hasn’t found capital”. It’s just a splendid thing to watch.
.
Despite his financial-centric economic focus Kudlow is a good MAGA ally. However, Wilbur Ross understands every single pixel of the larger economic picture, and how trade interacts with the larger U.S. economy within the Main Street -vs- Wall Street dynamic.
Wilbur Ross is a National Treasure. God bless him for agreeing to use his gifts to help save this country.
Indeed…. and he’s working for free! We are a blessed nation.
Thank you Fe, I did not know that. Pretty darn amazing to have someone work so tirelessly for our nation and to do so for free? Beautiful.
I just love our Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. I also like writing all of that out too. 😄 I’m so proud and happy he’s on our side.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
Thanks for that info. I was not aware of that at all either. These guys are just stellar individuals. Now that they are settled in you realize completely what a nightmare the last 8 years have been. I thank God every morning for President Trump.
Amen Sylvia.
I love the picture sundance uses of him often…The one where he is straightening his jacket.
Wilbur just has this air about him of complete confidence in his abilities.
God has been so gracious to our Nation in providing these many men who have accumulated the character, skills and strength to sail forth despite the obstruction and pc crap created by their many enemies.
God bless them all.
Wilbur Ross reminds me of the Dowager Countess on that Downton Abbey show…The razor wit ready to burst forth from that Trojan Horse of frumpiness.
He’s not just defeating opponents. He’s correcting them.
Now, THAT is special!
Poor ‘ol Larry is a crony Keynesian.
He can barely process the fact that big govt is very bad for people who wish to be free.
Every fibre in his body believes we aren’t to be trusted morally or economically without elite control.
Poor ‘ol Larry, he’s essentially an Alinskist at his camouflaged core.
What’s that old Australian saying? ….”Fornicate and travel” Larry.
The point about NAFTA being poorly designed on origin, to where CHINA is the origin of so much content, and the US origin is something like 15% on stuff imported from Mexico and Canada – that is PROFOUND.
Not just because it’s a BAD deal for America.
Who gave us NAFTA? THE CLINTONS.
Who gave us the Clintons? CHINA
So….
NAFTA = CHINA
It’s not even Mexico and Canada. NAFTA is a trade agreement favoring CHINA.
Un-fricking-believable.
Wolf – you have a way of cutting through the noise – well said. In the 90s when Clinton was handing over middle technology to China we all watched in horror – wth?
Couldn’t one argue then – with no evidence, of course, that Russia and China were hacking our election – which would explain which side Russia was on to block China and thus all the butthurt in Washington is so much more evident , and global in origin , geopolitical forces of Russia vs China in the puppet world of lawmakers and cOc chairmen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Missle technology, spelling error
Russia and China take very different approaches to new American administrations, IMO. China plays a very long game – and so does Russia – but Russia will reconfigure everything to take greater advantage of whatever opportunities a new administration presents. It was like their famous mouthpiece who always wore a stylish bomber jacket under Carter. As soon as Reagan got elected, he switched to a 3-piece suit. Granted, that was the USSR, but still – Russia, Russia, Russia.
Personally, I think Russia wanted Cankles, but hedged their bets beautifully, so that they could look like they favored Trump if they needed to. But I still think Russia was in the Tank for the Cank, and their Trump love was just to string him along as insurance in case he won. I won’t get into all my reasons – I like keeping a few nuggets off the table. 😎
Unfortunately, George H.W. Bush signed the NAFTA agreement 12/17/92 with U.S. Secs Lynn Martin, William Reilly, and Robert Mosebacher witnessing. More republicans than democrats supported it at that time. Bill Clinton put it on steroids!
Remember this when you look at what establishment republicans are doing to our President today. Democrats tell you they are going to nail you to the wall; republicans lie about it and do it anyway. UNIPARTY!
Thanks for posting – out of the 3 or 4 public fed chairman Trump is reviewing for The Fed – does someone have a sense for who Larry was referring to in the last 60 seconds? Who among the candidates relates growth to inflation – sniffing out potential tax-cut growth. I don’t know the candidates well enough and Larry was clearly digging at one or more of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So glad this was posted. Larry, whom I have always paid attention to looks a lot healthier. Our Mr Wilbur was spot on, and given us some more ‘Wilburisms’, that the fans will adore.
“I always paid attention to all my parts’
paraphrasing Shakespeare, ‘To hack or be hacked’.
He again explains the ‘myth’ of free trade (the ideal) with the reality of those who give lip-service to free trade whilst dealing under the table to thwart it.
Great interview.
Sundance, you just made my heart swell with happiness! Remember the picture of snoopy dancing? Well, that’s what I feel like right now.
I love our Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. I just think he has a brilliant mind, and I could listen and listen to him for hours. What a gift he has, and he’s sharing it and working for all of us. What an awesome man.
Thank you for posting this video and thank you for posting all of the related links. You work so hard to make us smarter and more aware, and it’s greatly appreciated by all of us here. We love being Treepers!
The derivative bubble is never discussed by economists or business networks like CNBC or Fox Business. Reminds me of the Mortgage Meltdown in 2008 that no one thought was worth mentioning either.
This debt is Corporate debt, it is buried worldwide and has been adding up since 2008. All these Mega Corporations are at risk. Every economist acts as if the Corporate and Government debt that’s hidden in derivative contracts doesn’t mean anything, it won’t destroy the world economy. This is doesn’t make any logical sense. It does matter.
President Trump is right on the money for the USA to be self-sufficient. The Global economy is heading for a deadly wound.
The Telegraph, Financial Post · Sept. 18, 2017 | Last Updated: Sept. 18, 2017 2:01 PM ET
“Canada flagged as hidden $14 trillion credit bubble stokes global crisis fears”
http://www.nationalpost.com/canada+flagged+hidden+trillion+credit+bubble+stokes+global+crisis+fears/14739264/story.html
The world’s top financial watchdog has uncovered US$14 trillion of global dollar debt hidden in derivatives and swap contracts, a startling sum that doubles the underlying levels of offshore dollar credit in the international system.
A forensic study by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) says enormous liabilities have accrued through FX swaps, currency swaps, and “forwards.” The data is tucked away in the “footnotes” of bank reports. “Contracts worth tens of trillions of dollars stand open and trillions change hands daily. Yet one cannot find these amounts on balance sheets. This debt is, in effect, missing,” said the BIS analysis, written by the team under Claudio Borio, the chief economist.
You are exactly right about this. This type of thing is connected at the hip with globalist banking cabals and why they are fighting our President tooth and nail. Make no mistake, when Sundance keeps saying, “Its a big club and you aren’t in it,” he ain’t kidding.
Its not “missing”, its being deliberately hidden to stave off economic armageddon which will be foisted upon the unsuspecting masses by the very ones who caused it in the first place…..
Bingo! You win the prize.
Interesting. Also according to this article:
“The message from a string of BIS reports is that the U.S. dollar is both the barometer and agent of global risk appetite and credit leverage. Episodes of dollar weakness – such as this year – flush the world with liquidity and nourish asset booms. When the dollar strengthens, it becomes a headwind for stock markets and credit.
If the dollar spikes violently, it sets off global tremors and a credit squeeze in emerging markets. This is what could happen again if President Trump’s tax reform plans lead to a big fiscal expansion and a repatriation of trillions of U.S. corporate cash held overseas.”
It is difficult to believe that PDT would propose repatriation of trillions of dollars if it would spark a financial crisis. Would it, or is this fear mongering?
