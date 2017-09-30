“Magnanimous Panda” Diplomacy – Secretary Tillerson and Xi Jinping Hold Talks on North Korea…

Ahead of an upcoming trip by President Donald Trump, and against the backdrop of economic sanctions by Trump/Mnuchin and the U.N. toward North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson works on the “Magnanimous Panda” strategy within the Trump Doctrine.

The ‘Big Picture’ goal is for China to accept responsibility, publicly, for spearheading the denuclearizing program within an established “six party talk” framework. China ultimately becoming the guarantor of a denuclearized DPRK, and President Trump stroking the Panda Fur (praise) while simultaneously controlling the amount of bamboo in the Beijing forest. So far, things are proceeding swimmingly.

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping offered warm words for U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, calling him a friend and saying he expected Trump’s visit to China in November would be “wonderful”.

China’s relationship with the United States has been strained by the Trump administration’s criticism of Chinese trade practices and by demands that Beijing do more to pressure North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons and missiles programs. Xi and Trump met for the first time in person at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April. Trump has since played up his personal relationship with Xi, even when criticizing China over North Korea and trade. Meeting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi said he had enjoyed his meetings with Trump and that the two had made considerable efforts to push the development of China-US relations. “The two of us have also maintained a good working relationship and personal friendship,” Xi said, in comments in front of reporters. “I believe that President Trump’s upcoming visit to China means an important opportunity for the further development of China-U.S. relations,” Xi added. “And I believe his visit will be a special, wonderful and successful one.” In comments later reported by China’s Foreign Ministry, Xi added that cooperation was the only correct choice for both countries, whose common interests far outweighed their differences. Both countries must “on the basis of respecting each other’s core interests and important concerns appropriately handle, via dialogue and consultations, differences and sensitive issues”, the statement cited Xi as saying. Trump will travel to Asia in November for the first time since becoming president, stopping in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines on a trip expected to be dominated by the North Korea nuclear threat. Tillerson told Xi that Trump and his wife Melania were looking forward to going to Beijing. (link)

In a far more hilarious, albeit somewhat related “gaslighting” story, Breitbart News is now pushing a narrative that Steve Bannon is in control of the Trump policy toward China and that Donald Trump, then candidate Trump, now President Trump, had no idea about the risk presented by China until Steve Bannon educated Trump on the issue. Seriously, I’m not kidding… they’re selling that as reality.

Breitbart is actually headlining a story that Donald Trump is “trying to catch up” to Steve Bannon. –SEE HERE– Apparently, Breitbart is taking a break from bashing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in order to sell the story that Trump’s 30-year-old China policies all came from Steve Bannon.

I seem to remember a certain candidate Cruz who attempted to do the same “co-opting policy” approach after Ted Cruz realized that MAGA Trump was going to crush the nuttery of Cruzism in the 2016 primary. The similarity makes sense when you consider that Steve Bannon worked for the campaign of Ted Cruz from June 2014 though May of 2016, and used the platform of Breitbart to push Ted Cruz in the 2015/2016 primaries.

[There are actually people trying to gaslight the historic reality of Steve Bannon’s relationship with Donald trump right now, and denying he was a participant in Cambridge Analytica, Robert Mercer and Breitbart user data interface. Unfortunately for them we lived it, and have it all well documented in-real-time, as it was happening, in ’14, ’15, and ’16.]

After watching the Alabama “clown show“, complete with voting by horse on election day, and watching the ridiculous stories told by Bannon in his over-the-top nonsensical Charlie Rose interview, all of the earlier suspicions of how and why a political opportunist named Steve Bannon left the White House are entirely confirmed.

I’m holding off going into too much detail on what is really going on in this dynamic as I do not want to interrupt the Pied Piper or the Potemkin village as it is being constructed. Suffice to say, things are clearly not as they seem.

Remember the term “controlled opposition“, remind yourselves to be aware of professional gaslighting, and continually reference your familiarity with the stealth strategies of the America-Second controllers. It’s also worthwhile reminding yourself of the Alex Castellanos political strategy. … And, oh yeah, America-First ‘MAGA’ was never originated by the duplicitous political opportunist named Steve Bannon.

Just keep watching… it’s going to become more ludicrous, and more clear, as the months progress.

Trump “playing catch up“ on China?…

Too funny.

Advertisements