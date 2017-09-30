“Magnanimous Panda” Diplomacy – Secretary Tillerson and Xi Jinping Hold Talks on North Korea…

Ahead of an upcoming trip by President Donald Trump, and against the backdrop of economic sanctions by Trump/Mnuchin and the U.N. toward North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson works on the “Magnanimous Panda” strategy within the Trump Doctrine.
The ‘Big Picture’ goal is for China to accept responsibility, publicly, for spearheading the denuclearizing program within an established “six party talk” framework. China ultimately becoming the guarantor of a denuclearized DPRK, and President Trump stroking the Panda Fur (praise) while simultaneously controlling the amount of bamboo in the Beijing forest. So far, things are proceeding swimmingly.
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping offered warm words for U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, calling him a friend and saying he expected Trump’s visit to China in November would be “wonderful”.
China’s relationship with the United States has been strained by the Trump administration’s criticism of Chinese trade practices and by demands that Beijing do more to pressure North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.
Xi and Trump met for the first time in person at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April. Trump has since played up his personal relationship with Xi, even when criticizing China over North Korea and trade.
Meeting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Xi said he had enjoyed his meetings with Trump and that the two had made considerable efforts to push the development of China-US relations.
“The two of us have also maintained a good working relationship and personal friendship,” Xi said, in comments in front of reporters.
“I believe that President Trump’s upcoming visit to China means an important opportunity for the further development of China-U.S. relations,” Xi added. “And I believe his visit will be a special, wonderful and successful one.”
In comments later reported by China’s Foreign Ministry, Xi added that cooperation was the only correct choice for both countries, whose common interests far outweighed their differences.
Both countries must “on the basis of respecting each other’s core interests and important concerns appropriately handle, via dialogue and consultations, differences and sensitive issues”, the statement cited Xi as saying.
Trump will travel to Asia in November for the first time since becoming president, stopping in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines on a trip expected to be dominated by the North Korea nuclear threat.
Tillerson told Xi that Trump and his wife Melania were looking forward to going to Beijing. (link)
In a far more hilarious, albeit somewhat related “gaslighting” story, Breitbart News is now pushing a narrative that Steve Bannon is in control of the Trump policy toward China and that Donald Trump, then candidate Trump, now President Trump, had no idea about the risk presented by China until Steve Bannon educated Trump on the issue. Seriously, I’m not kidding… they’re selling that as reality.
Breitbart is actually headlining a story that Donald Trump is “trying to catch up” to Steve Bannon. –SEE HERE– Apparently, Breitbart is taking a break from bashing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in order to sell the story that Trump’s 30-year-old China policies all came from Steve Bannon.
I seem to remember a certain candidate Cruz who attempted to do the same “co-opting policy” approach after Ted Cruz realized that MAGA Trump was going to crush the nuttery of Cruzism in the 2016 primary. The similarity makes sense when you consider that Steve Bannon worked for the campaign of Ted Cruz from June 2014 though May of 2016, and used the platform of Breitbart to push Ted Cruz in the 2015/2016 primaries.
[There are actually people trying to gaslight the historic reality of Steve Bannon’s relationship with Donald trump right now, and denying he was a participant in Cambridge Analytica, Robert Mercer and Breitbart user data interface. Unfortunately for them we lived it, and have it all well documented in-real-time, as it was happening, in ’14, ’15, and ’16.]
After watching the Alabama “clown show“, complete with voting by horse on election day, and watching the ridiculous stories told by Bannon in his over-the-top nonsensical Charlie Rose interview, all of the earlier suspicions of how and why a political opportunist named Steve Bannon left the White House are entirely confirmed.
I’m holding off going into too much detail on what is really going on in this dynamic as I do not want to interrupt the Pied Piper or the Potemkin village as it is being constructed. Suffice to say, things are clearly not as they seem.
Remember the term “controlled opposition“, remind yourselves to be aware of professional gaslighting, and continually reference your familiarity with the stealth strategies of the America-Second controllers. It’s also worthwhile reminding yourself of the Alex Castellanos political strategy. … And, oh yeah, America-First ‘MAGA’ was never originated by the duplicitous political opportunist named Steve Bannon.
Just keep watching… it’s going to become more ludicrous, and more clear, as the months progress.
Trump “playing catch up“ on China?…
Too funny.
“We are probing, so stay tuned,” Tillerson said. “We can talk to them, we do talk to them directly, through our own channels,” adding that the U.S. has “a couple, three channels open to Pyongyang.”
Would China prefer to enter a fruitful economic relationship with President Trump and the U.S or having Rocket Man ruining it.
It’s not a difficult question
Wasn’t Bannon spotted leaving the White House without his coat the day he was ahhh, ‘let go’ ?
HAAAAAAAAAA!!
My favorite cat says it all, the cat is on the money with this one!
There is *so much* happening, all of it *critical*. We are truly graced by God to have this kind of leadership at the time we need it most. #Grateful
Boy are you ever right ginaswo, we have been blessed that’s for certain!
Consider, would any other President in living memory have moved to control China’s behaviour through economic leverage? Not a chance, the CoC and the “US Last” left bureaucracy would have bluffed anyone else but PTrump.
When he succeeds the left crony media will declare China the world’s saviour due to its generous compassion vs the dangerous PTrump 😉
There’s some space on Mt Rushmore I believe.
I guess it’s not important whether an Australian fully understands the machinations of the US political game. I have enough trouble understanding the lunatics here. However, I have come to rely on this website to get the best perspective and for what I believe to be the truth. I feel for President Trump, so many bad dudes trying to tear down the president and his attempts to drain the swamp. The media seems to give credit to Kelly for the drop-off in leaks. I wonder whether it has more to do with Bannon and Priebus leaving the White House.
Are Kelly and McMaster in the bad dudes camp?
I hear you. I don’t know what country that is any more. It isn’t Australia that is for sure. I know that people everywhere are chafing under the draconian rules now affixed to everything-you should see the kids rugby league ground control rule book-but we really need a unifying source.
The muslims, the asians, the aussies, even the benefitted aboriginals; deep down teh majority knows or somehow feel that they have having BS rammed down their throats with tyrannical and infantile rules to regulate everything and promote absurdities but without a catalyst like Trump the nation is doomed to comtinue on its path of becoming something I know not.
I’ll take your word SD that Breitbart is pushing a ‘Steve Bannon is smarter than Trump’ line of BS. I haven’t clicked on Breitbart in months, and I’d like to keep my streak going.
So Bannon is just another grifter, although more sophisticated than some have been since he actually got a White House slot. Breitbart hasn’t been worth reading in many months. There are too many trolls and silly people there. It got worse when Bannon returned.
Why are the postors here even going on Breitbart and then coming here to complain about them? It’s getting old. Just boycott them and you won’t have anything to complain about. There are plenty of other subjects to discuss that have value. They have turned into nevertrumpers. Who needs them?
I dunno……if I were voting in that primary would I vote for an admitted religious eccentric maverick hated by Mitch and Ryan or Strange? It’s not about loving Moore it’s about Strange. I’d go Moore.
Already happened You got him. Now Alabamans will have to live with him.
Here is the reality for Bannon, Gorka, CoC, Republicans, Democrats, Globalist, Antifa, Big Club, BLM, NFL etc. when the Generation Z kids get old enough to become the workforce of tomorrow and the ones responsible for writing the history books 📚, our Lion 🦁 is all that will be talked about from the Great Wall on the Southern Border all the way to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and other parts of the planet. They will talk about the man that not only MAGA but saved the entire world from Terrorism, North Korea 🇰🇵, Iran 🇮🇷 brought peace and stability to the ME and parts of North Africa.
There will be monuments and mountains dedicated to him! Everyone else will be forgotten!
Fleporeblog, your upbeat post and positive attitude always puts a smile on my face.
So long as “everyone else” isn’t allowed to run with the football and make everyone else believe they were the ones spiking the end zone. 😉
Our Movement and #MAGA agenda requires constant protection, keep the circle tight
no room for errors in this fight.
This is going to get interesting..
The problem with Breitbart, as I see it currently, is that Steve Bannon, et. al see and recognize that there really is a national political movement behind Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda.
The first grassroots uprising in 2006 which threw GOPe out of Congress was genuinely a headless, grassroots movement. Currently with the third iteration of the tea party movement (second iteration in 2010) I believe that Bannon sees the durability of the movement and wants to be the figurehead of it.
The danger is that I really believe that the MAGA movement will far outlast 2 terms of Trump and Bannon knows this. In the short term Bannon will be waging war against common GOPe enemies – and the establishment will not survive until 2024 work this kind of warfare – but as an ideologue himself Bannon will endeavour to morph a core American MAGA movement into an ideology with litmus tests and the like, which is not good long term. At that point the power would swing back to the Democrats.
So short term Bannon will help get the GOPe out of the swamp but long term Bannon will be creating a different kind of swamp.
Sundance, I was channeling my inner suspicious cat this morning upon seeing that Breitbart headline re: PDJT playing catch up. My Treeper antenna called BS on it and I moved on to other sites.
