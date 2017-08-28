North Korea Launches Another Missile – Attempts Escalation By Crossing Northern Japan…

Beijing (China) is attempting to “trigger” President Trump’s internal neo-con and militaristic opposition. Stay frosty, avoid emotional reports demanding military engagement, and remain steady with a high altitude perspective.
Multiple reports now confirming that North Korea has conducted a missile test. The flight path escalates the issues by crossing over part of Northern Japan. In essence, Beijing China just threw an elbow at President Trump. [The likely “Why” follows breaking report]
TOKYO (Reuters) – North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on Tuesday, the Japanese government said. The government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, but public broadcaster NHK said there was no sign of damage.
The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. local time (2106 GMT). (Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking to reporters in Tokyo after the launch, said the missile appeared to have passed over airspace and that the government was urgently collecting intelligence on the incident and doing everything to ensure the safety of its citizens, according to remarks broadcast on NHK, Bloomberg News reports.
Beijing China controls Kim Jong-un. Period.
Looking at the big picture, there’s no single event being responded to by this missile launch; rather, what we are seeing is a reaction to: A.) the cumulative effect of very strategic recent geopolitical maneuvering by President Trump (Venezuela, Pakistan, India etc); and, B.) the words spoken by the administration -including Trump, tillerson and Haley- that are removing China’s panda face.
Remember, China doesn’t draw a distinction between Peace and War. It’s yin/yang. All actions toward China’s larger objectives are viewed as natural to achieve victory. War or Peace it makes no difference to them; they don’t accept mutually beneficial outcomes. Either they win, or they lose. All action to achieve victory is part of same world view.
When you accept this approach, you being to understand what happens when a nation built upon such outlooks feels squeezed. They fight back harder. To them it’s a zero-sum battle.
China’s objective is conquest. China’s tool for conquest is economics. President Trump entire geopolitical strategy of using economics in a similar way is an existential threat to China’s endeavor. Communist Beijing calls the proverbial shots.
President Trump is putting on a MASSIVE economic squeeze.
♦Squeeze #1. Trump and Mnuchin just sanctioned Venezuela and cut off their access to expanded state owned oil revenue. Venezuela now needs more money. China and Russia are already leveraged to the gills in Venezuela and hold 49% of Citgo as collateral for loans outstanding. Now China and Russia will need to loan more, directly.
♦Squeeze #2. China’s geopolitical ally, Russia, is already squeezed with losses in energy revenue because of President Trump’s approach toward oil, LNG and coal. Trump, through allies including Saudi Arabia, EU, France (North Africa energy), and domestic production has driven down energy prices. Meanwhile Russia is bleeding out financially in Syria. Iran is the financial reserve, but they too are energy price dependent.
♦Squeeze #3. Trump and Tillerson just put Pakistan on notice they need to get involved in bringing their enabled tribal “extremists” (Taliban) to the table in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s primary investor and economic partner is China.
♦Squeeze #4. China’s primary economic threat (competition) is next door in India. President Trump has just embraced India as leverage over China in trade and pledged ongoing favorable trade deals. The play is MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status might flip from China to India. That’s a big play.
♦Squeeze #4. President Trump has launched a USTR Section 301 Trade Investigation into China’s theft of intellectual property. This encompasses every U.S. entity that does manufacturing business with China, particularly aeronautics and technology, and also reaches into the financial services sector.
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer are renegotiating NAFTA. One of the primary objectives of team U.S.A. is to close the 3rd party loopholes, including dumping and origination, that China uses to gain backdoor access to the U.S. market and avoid trade/tariff restrictions. [China sends parts to Mexico and Canada for assembly and then back-door entry into the U.S. via NAFTA.]
♦Squeeze #5. President Trump has been open, visible and vocal about his intention to shift to bilateral trade renegotiation with China and Southeast Asia immediately after Team U.S.A. conclude with NAFTA renegotiation.
♦Squeeze #6. President Trump has positioned ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as trade benefactors for assistance with North Korea. The relationship between ASEAN nations and the Trump administration is very strong, and getting stronger. Which leads to…
♦Squeeze #7. President Trump has formed an economic and national security aliance with Shinzo Abe of Japan. It is not accidental that North Korea’s Kim Jong-un fired today over the Northern part of Japan. Quite simply, Beijing told him to.
Add all of this up, and you can see the cumulative impact of President Trump’s geopolitical strategy toward China. The best part of all of it – is the likelihood China never saw it, meaning the sum totality of all of “it”, coming.
Just like Trump’s economic council (a bunch of globalists and Wall Streeters) thinking they were pulling POTUS Trump away from “America First”, only to realize he was simply giving them that impression so that he could advance his agenda….
By the time they realized, it was too late. Well, so too did China not quite realize the scope and totality of how well thought out and strategic President Trump’s geopolitical economic doctrine really is.
You know why? Because President Trump doesn’t tell anyone what the final product is, they only know the piece of the puzzle they carry. The picture, the big objective, is inside his head and he doesn’t share it with anyone. That’s what living amid the Apex Predators in brutal rabid-dog-eat-rabid-dog Manhattan teaches you. Oh, and he ain’t flinching or moderating his will one bit in carrying it out and putting it all together.
What happens when you surprise Beijing China with a massive awakening that suddenly has them peering toward a horizon showing potential economic defeat?
Well, for that answer we go full circle and remember how China perceives any action as a natural evolution of struggle, so long as it takes them toward victory…
Hope this isnt to long, this is the part in Stones article about Clinton selling the ICBM technology to China. Couldnt copy the link properly.
In 1996 President Bill Clinton, at a fund raising dinner in New York City said this: “There are no more nuclear missiles pointed at any children in the United States. I’m proud of that.” But by 1998, the CIA’s National Intelligence Daily stated that “thirteen of China’s 18 long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles are targeted on the United States.” How could such a discrepancy occur? When did Clinton know and what did he do to prevent this dangerous situation? These are valid questions and in light of Clinton’s involvement in Russia’s nuclear weapons advancements, I shudder to think that this too was a result of Clinton’s business dealings.
CNN reported how China has been stealing our most sensitive nuclear secrets in an article dated May 25, 1999 and posted on their website. The article was called: China stole U.S. nuke secrets to ‘fulfill international agenda.’ The article reveals that China has been stealing the most sensitive nuclear secrets for several decades and despite high-level knowledge of the thefts, security at U.S. nuclear labs still “does not meet even minimal standards.” The CNN article goes on to state that President Clinton had known since 1995 and yet little was done about it. In April 1998 Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-California) disclosed detailed information that U.S. aerospace companies had helped China improve its strategic nuclear missiles as part of a major ICBM modernization effort. The named companies were listed as Loral Space & Communications Ltd., Hughes Electronics, and Motorola as supplying the Chinese with space launch technology which China used to improve its nuclear missiles.
Congressman Rohrabacher went on to say: “There is ample evidence that American technology was transferred to this hostile potential enemy of the United States… (providing) the Communist Chinese the guidance needed to upgrade and perfect highly sophisticated weapons systems, increasing the reliability and capability of Communist Chinese rockets… This has given, what anyone has to admit is at least a potential enemy of the United States, a better ability to deliver nuclear warheads to our country, to American cities, to incinerate millions of our people.” Was there a connection between Bill Clinton and any of the three corporations named as supplying China with materials that improved the lethality of their missiles? I’m glad I asked that question.
The chairman of Loral Space &Communications was a heavy financial donor to Bill Clinton and the Democratic Party in general. His name is Bernard Schwartz and in a six year period between 1992 and 1998 he donated over $1.1 million to Clinton and the party. To show his appreciation, President Clinton allowed Schwartz to travel to China with U.S. Commerce Secretary Ron Brown. Clinton loosened export controls which enabled Schwartz to purchase Chinese booster rockets for use in launching Loral’s satellites. The relaxing of controls was a two way street and gave the Chinese an avenue with which to import hi tech materials from Loral and other U.S. corporations that dealt in sophisticated electronics.
Hughes Electronics was also named in Rohrabacher’s report. Its CEO, C. Michael Armstrong lobbied Clinton to relax the export controls of sensitive technology. An internal White House memo dated December 8, 1993 and originating from the National Security Council, detailed how Armstrong pressured the administration into easing the trade restrictions with China. Armstrong had threatened to launch a major publicity campaign against the administrations sanctions if the controls were not relaxed. In 1996, a Chinese rocket (missile) carrying a $200 million Loral satellite exploded on its launch pad. Loral and Hughes put together a team of scientists to investigate the problem. The problem(s) were identified and the information was given to the Chinese consortium Great Wall Industry, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Corporation. Armed with the information supplied by Hughes and Loral, the Chinese were able to upgrade their nuclear ICBM’s.
Why did President Clinton allow this? Well it was determined that the Chinese were secretly funneling large donations to the Clinton campaign. Federal investigators found that China Aerospace Corporation had given $300,000 to Democratic fundraiser Johnny Chung for Clinton’s election. In 1993, it was discoverer that China was selling missile technology to Pakistan. Under tremendous pressure from Congress, Clinton banned U.S. space industry from using Chinese rockets to launch their satellites. The ban didn’t last long and in October 1994, Clinton lifted the ban. Despite reports that China had continued to sell nuclear technology to Pakistan and missiles to Iran, Clinton signed waivers for four U.S. satellites to be launched by Chinese rockets. Clinton did this over strong objections from the State and Defense Departments. Johnny Chung and Loral’s Schwartz donated another $100,000 each to Clinton. The fact that Clinton personally issued the waivers to allow shipments of U.S. technology that greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of Communist China’s missiles is grounds for impeachment, regardless of whether or not there was any quid pro quo for those decisions.
President Bill Clinton did more to damage U.S. national security than anyone else in American history. He is a traitor to our interests and he is guilty of espionage. He should have been arrested, impeached and convicted. The question is, how did this story escape mass media attention?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember the Loral controversy and Johnny Chung. I often thought that it was just typical of Republicans that they went after Clinton on the perjury over sexual misconduct rather than the absolute treason of the missile secrets sales.
Edward Timperlane, who used to right for the Washington Times on defense issues, wrote an entire book about this scandal.. The title is “Year of the Rat: How Bill Clinton and Al Gore Compromised U.S. Security for Chinese Cash.”
I followed this quite closely at the time, and the only media outlets who really covered it were the Washington Times, Fox News (then in their infancy) and Rush Limbaugh.
The mainstream media have been our enemies for a very long time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I bought and read most of “The Year of the Rat”. I only read most of the book because that is all I could stand to read. With each chapter my blood would boil and I finally quit reading it out of self preservation.
LikeLike
This has been a slow motion, secretive take over of the US government, in favor of the Chinese, for about 30 years. They have bought out the bankers, as the opportunity for profits was greater (15% gdp vs 3% gdp), the politicians (their salary is a company perk, rather than an income), and the media.
Trump is going to hopefully change it all.
But it is ALL about China. We have about 10000 people in this country, who, if the truth was to come out, would be liable to be convicted of high treason.
Great Post. And all of it true. This happened from 1994 onwards. And yet, I also think Bush Sr was in on it, and so it could even go back to the mid 1980’s.
Reagan was president about 10 years too late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Clinton’s wife also compromised national security in multiple ways. Foreign interests could access most anything for donations to the Clinton Foundation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lock them both up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Next up: The BIG UGLY SQUEEZE.
President Trump advises that America will not protect Global Corporate Bloodsuckers, who exported American Factories and Jobs, against Chinese theft of their intellectual property, their profits and ultimately their manufacturing assets that they invested in.
How could he, when they’ve offshored American jobs, leaving Mainsteet American to fund and endure the unemployment and welfare costs that the Globalists created.
How could he, when they’ve offshored their profits to screw Mainstreet America into paying the taxes that Globalists have evaded.
How could he, when they’ve bankrolled Congressional Obstructionists to screw Mainsgtreet America with escalating ObamaCare costs for disappearing benefits, to deny desperately-needed Mainstreet American Tax Cuts, and to deny funding for the Border Wall to continue flooding our country with Illegal Aliens who steal Mainstreet American Jobs, hook their children on Cartel Drugs and fraudulently vote American Patriots out of office.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pretty much sums it up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, BKR… don’t hold back, okay? (LOL! LOVE it!) THANK YOU FOR THIS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A clear and concise summary, thank you 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance… try to understand. I had no idea. See, I voted for this man because he was not Hillary Clinton. I was hoping – maybe – for a lump of coal in my stocking. I would have been VERY grateful for some switches so long as they were not branded “Sold by Barry Sotero & Co”.
And I HAD. NO. IDEA. Then – back in Jan or Feb of 2017 – because I followed a link from Instapundit I began reading the hidden story and the WONDERFUL insight of a people who proudly call themselves “Treepers” and “Deplorables” and I read the expose’ from the mysterious “Sundance”. I began reading REAL journalism and REAL analysis. AND, I began to realize I had voted for a WHOLE LOT MORE than just “not Hillary Clinton”. I reached into my stocking on Dec of 2016 and pulled out a rough diamond – but a TREASURE, nonetheless.
And the story just keeps getting deeper. A champion of human history. Taking on the “globalists”, the “uniparty”, the “islamofascists”, the “Merkelite enemies of human freedom”, EVERY form of imperialism and tyranny, the rabid, profane, insane enemedia – and also finding and uniting patriots and freedom fighters from ALL OVER THE WORLD. Sundance, YOU have pulled back the curtain when I. HAD. NO. IDEA. And I just want to know WHAT THE RIGHTEOUS FREAK?!?!
A ONCE in human history long-game, 10-d Chess player that has ALL ALONG seen and NOW exposed the world situation that could have been revealed decades ago – if only we had some leadership back then. I can do daily prayer and thanksgiving. I can encourage registration and voting. I can point other people to the “Tree House”. I can write to my President with words of encouragement and gratitude but what, please tell me WHAT in the world can I possibly give back for this – for THIS? I voted for him because he is not Hillary Clinton… but I had NO idea….
LikeLiked by 7 people
There is indeed an awakening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SAved by grace through faith, not but works so that no man can boast, Ephesians 2
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something that has not been pondered.
China is a communist nation. In fact, that is just a label. It’s actual ideology it now follows is that of soft fascism. Anyhows, semantics.
The point is, if this goes a little crazy, expect to see the universities empty of China students, and hence China money. They will recall them, and in true fascist style, they will have to oblige, or it is curtains for those families with relatives in USA universities.
That means so many more places for US and other students. And China does not do gender studies. This will be for engineering and sciences. The prices will come down, and our own students will be able to attend.
Oh boy, the globalists like Soros must be on full medication right now. I hope he and the rest drop dead from a heart attack!!!
I suspect Tillerson has seen antifa in full combat mode, and understood Trump’s remarks perfectly. He said what he did on Sunday, I am guessing, to throw a shiny object to the media, to let them chew on, so as to keep them away from the real news of putting the screw on China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance already called this one a week or two ago.
LikeLike
“Remember, China doesn’t draw a distinction between Peace and War. It’s yin/yang.”
“War or Peace it makes no difference to them; they don’t accept mutually beneficial outcomes.”
“When you accept this approach,”
_______________
My Western mind has great difficulty “accepting” this approach, no matter how many times I read it. I would like to understand it, but I don’t.
I am certainly willing to allow for the possibility; the difficulty is in reconciling it with the reality of day to day life.
To say that there is no distinction between peace and war is like saying there’s no distinction between life and death. But there is. And there is a distinction between peace and war.
Some things just ‘are’. You could refuse to draw a distinction between the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, but that doesn’t change the reality that the sun does rise in the east and set in the west (from an earthbound perspective). That is true from the perspective of every person standing on the world, no matter where you are or when you live.
War and peace do make a difference, to everyone. That is a ‘reality’.
To claim that it doesn’t is either false bravado, or insanity, or something is being lost in the translation.
If you do not accept ‘mutually beneficial outcomes’, then you have no concept of equitable transactions. If you have no concept of equitable transactions, then you have no concept of the Right to Contract, which is foundational to human existence. Most of what we do is contract, either verbally or implied. We each engage in multiple contracts every day, all day long, all the time, for mutually beneficial outcomes.
Chinese people sell things on eBay. Chinese people also buy things on eBay. In both cases, goods change hands in exchange for… okay, I was going to say ‘money’, but it’s not really money, and in reality it is not even fiat currency, it’s just debt-denominated credits in a Paypal account. But those debt-denominated credits have ‘purchasing power’, so the Buyer receives ‘goods’ and the Seller receives purchasing power in exchange for the ‘goods’, so there is a ‘mutually beneficial outcome‘.
If there wasn’t, then why would they do it?
A human society (short of a prison or slave colony) cannot exist without the foundation of mutually beneficial outcomes, and even then, the prisoners and slaves would constantly engage in activities with mutually beneficial outcomes for simple survival.
The concept of ‘mutually beneficial outcomes’ is, in countless ways, foundational to human existence.
For one of the largest nations on the planet to function absent this foundation which is common to the human race, is difficult to simply ‘accept’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you would understand it better if you thought about it as competition. China views all interactions with the West as competition. Whether it is warfare, trade, putting on the Olympics, having your students get the best grades in Western Universities, etc., it is all competition, and a competition they think they can win because they view themselves as a superior culture.
eBay traders (both sellers and buyers) view those transactions as competition, too. Either they are selling a product for much higher than it’s worth (winning to their mind) or buying something from the United States that they can re-sell for a profit (also winning). The fact that it possibly beneficial to the American side of the transaction is immaterial to them.
LikeLike
Understanding how another person thinks and rationalizes their choice of actions is often extremely difficult. Take for example the tortured “logic” required to be a sincere Antifa.
It is impossible for us to relate to them. There was a linked article here recently that tried to explain how they completely reconstruct a new version of reality in order to be able to convince themselves that everything that they have come to deeply believe in is all totally wrong. They just can’t accept that possibility so their mind invent whatever tortured new reality is necessary.
Bizarre
LikeLike
http://www.globalsecurity.org/wmd/world/dprk/nuke-miniature.htm
LikeLike
Trump makes it clear he is unpredictable. All options are on the table. Never trust electronics for security. Deliver messages personally.
Trust the man, not appearances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Homeland: Four minutes to track North Korean missile trajectory”
[that leaves 14 more minutes of flight until potential Guam impact]
(Guam Pacific Daily News)
http://www.guampdn.com/story/news/2017/08/28/homeland-four-minutes-track-missile-trajectory/607112001/
“Warning sirens on the island didn’t sound.
That’s because there’s a missile travel time of about 18 minutes from North Korea to Guam, and the first several minutes are used to determine whether the missiles would be a threat to the island, said Guam Homeland Advisor George Charfauros.”
“When a missile is launched, U.S. Pacific Command notifies Joint Region Marianas here on island, which will contact the local Homeland office. Around minute [minute 4 after launch detected], Charfauros added, the military has a general direction of where the missile is headed, but not an exact location.
By minutes [3] and [4], he said, officials will know whether Guam is the target.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Four F-15ks hold exercise against N. Korea’s leadership”
http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/news/2017/08/29/0200000000AEN20170829005200315.html
“SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) — Four South Korean F-15K fighter jets staged a live-bombing drill against North Korea’s leadership on Tuesday in response to its latest ballistic missile launch, the Air Force announced.
The aircraft dropped eight MK-84 bombs, each weighing about a ton, at a simulated target at the Pilseung Range in the eastern province of Gangwon.
They hit the target accurately, it said, adding the practice was aimed at sharpening the capability of completely destroying “the enemy’s leadership” in case of an emergency.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
from https://twitter.com/nktpnd
Trajectory consistent with KN17/Hwangsong-12 IRBM
[Japan Launch] Reaction:
– Trump – Abe Call
– Tillerson Kang Call
– DoD statement
ROK secretly tested 3 Hyunmoo SRBM’s last week
Yonhap (URGENT) S. Korea releases footage of testing new ballistic missile with 800-km range
LikeLike
Huh. Hyundai is building Short Range Ballistic Missiles now. Hamsters driving them?
o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdYVj03g8UU
“Capable of targeting all of DPRK” 2:43
LikeLike