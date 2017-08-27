Washington Times: Fed Policy Powerless to Influence Inflation…

In 2015 we discussed candidate Trump’s economic positions and how they would impact the economy. CTH anticipated that MAGAnomics would be reversing three decades of federal reserve fiscal policy. After about a year of analysis and discussion, in 2016 CTH presented a theory: “A new Dimension in Modern Economics“.
CTH shared a possibility of what could happen if Trump Economic Policy was shifted to favor Main Street over Wall Street. One aspect we presented was how Federal Reserve monetary policy would be oddly disconnected from its ability to influence inflation.
While the issues inherent within economic influences can be riddled with complexity, we remain optimistic that MAGAnomics will be very very successful.
2016 […] Understanding the distance between the real Main Street economic engine and the false Wall Street economic engine will help all of us to understand the scope of an upcoming economic lag; which, rather remarkably I would add, is a very interesting dynamic.
Think about these engines doing a turn about and beginning a rapid reverse. GDP can, and in my opinion, will, expand quickly. However, any interest rate hikes (fiscal policy) intended to cool down that expansion -fearful of inflation- will take a long time to traverse the divide.
Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above.
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any fiscal policy influence because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods becomes re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The fiscal policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal fiscal action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class. (full outline)
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦How Trump Economic Policy is Interacting With The Stock Market – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
That’s what happens when you print money to prop up Obama, instead of letting the market TANK and then rebound naturally.
What affect will this have on home prices and the housing market over the next two years? It seems to me we’re back in bubble territory, but I’m not an expert, and only have a very limited picture I’m looking at locally.
Cetera – There are more buyers of homes than homes for sale (new or used). That is what’s driving prices now. Builders are ramping up after taking many years off from crrazy levels of new construction. However, I don’t see us doing stupid bidding up of prices for homes since lending standards are much tighter.
If there’s a bubble ready to burst, look no farther than autos. Loads of sub-prime leases and loans during the obama years are ready to crap out. Should be good deals on used cars this fall.
Another bubble is college student loans and the attendant rise in tuition costs. That little scam will not end well.
A final bubble – subprime or “junk” bonds which people bought for yield. I’d get the hell out of those now and not look back.
The student housing condo construction phase is crashing BIG time.
In the people’s republic of NY, my area of the Hudson Valley has had an uptick in forclosures and the uptick was enough to make the front page of the local yellow journalism rag.
People will look to move where manufacturing will make a comeback. Not so much around large cities, thus housing should follow local situations.
If anybody and their dog can borrow the money to “buy” a house, then two things happen: more people “buy” a house as an investment, and more unqualified people start buying houses.
When the money is easy to get, and many people are taking advantage of the easy-money opportunity, then dollars are chasing houses and prices go up.
The problem there is that unqualified buyers will eventually begin to fail to pay their notes.
And, the speculation buying will go beyond the natural customer base – and so speculators will start failing to pay their notes.
Lending works until too many borrowers fail to pay their note at the same time.
If housing prices are rising because qualified buyers are buying their own homes, due to strong economy, they will pay their notes and all will be fine. In that case, housing prices go up gradually and indefinitely. <–This is why they say real estate is a great investment. (Which is why amateur speculators try and be real estate tycoons when money-borrowing gets easier.)
Deflation is the kryptonite they fear above all things. Inflation is the goal of of govt and that is not happening. Ask the Japanese who seem financially unable to learn a thing.
The exception is the helicopter money and very low rates in the US are guaranteed to produce tag team asset bubbles.
Pushing on the string? The markets are just a big Ponzi scheme anyways. Something’s gotta give. Holding on and praying that MAGAnomics got this. I trust POTUS, but he is only a man. He cannot stop natures laws.
The only thing a central bank knows how to do is create inflation.
I haven’t been overly impressed with the Fed for years. If they can’t do anything, maybe it’s time to wind down their operations. THAT would make lots of heads go splodey!
Rothschilds, Warburgs, Lehman Brothers, Lazard Brothers, Kuhns, Moses, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Rockefellers, Schiffs, & Stillmans etc. will all have splody heads and boy do they have it coming!
yes – put the power back to the people – encourage a “saving culture” – it seems like there are too many government entities, such as the Fed Reserve that are “dictating” and not for the benefit of all, but a relative few
The Fair Tax would elevate our Country’s income tax problems….the whole problem is the politicians don’t like it. It’s simple, justice like Obamacare, they don’t want the repeal, or tax reform or anything that keep them into anything to keep the population under their control. The Fair Tax would take away the politician toy, along with getting more rid of the IRS.
There might be another country on the earth where Private Banks run a nation’s Central Bank,
I just haven’t heard about it, the concept is beyond bizarre.
Waiting for the day when it says the real truth – “The Fed has reached a dead end in its ability.” If the Fed ever had any ability at all, that is.
As for this great news within SD’s post: I love winning alongside our winning President who always wins!!! Winning, winning, winning–all day, everyday!
Buy everything durable goods that you can get your hands on, prices will be going up next year.
my opinion, as the economy expands money will chase goods.
Prescient. Sundance. Thank you.
SD
I understood your theory of two trains.
I understood your proclamation that the fed would be confused and powerless
I thought both theories made sense and I was hopeful you were correct.
To see it all fleshing out is remarkable. Congratulations Sundance you are a Svengali.
Home run Sundance!
Corporate and Company bonds which hold debt and are held by hedge funds and big banks. These debt derivatives are tied to companies & corps all over the world. It is a scam, in legitimate businesses and it is too big not to effect the American economy.
That is not accounted for in any financial assessments.
My bank practically “forced” a $14K credit card on me the other day, didn’t ask for it. Next time I went to the bank on an unrelated issue the guy I was dealing with said “did you receive the card? Make sure you activate it, even if you don’t use it”. Wtf? It’s weird no?
