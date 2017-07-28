MAGAnomics – U.S. GDP Growth Doubles in Second Quarter 2017….

The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the value of all goods and services generated within the U.S. economy over a designated period of time. In the second quarter (April, May, June) the GDP grew at a rate of 2.6%. That’s more than double the first quarters 1.2% growth rate.
President Trump set a goal of 3% GDP growth for the first year of his administration. Reaching 2.6% in the second quarter is significant progress toward the attainment of a goal all economists said was unattainable. Those same nay-sayers are also focused on wage rate growth which they claim is not moving with the economy. They are disconnected.
Again, CTH draws attention to the new modern era in economics. Most analysts and punditry have no historic reference points for a new dimension in U.S. economics; where 30 years of fiscal policy to the benefit of Wall Street has how shifted to the benefit of Main Street. We are now in the space between these two economic engines. Traditional economic review no longer applies.
The current growth in GDP is primarily driven by growth in trade. This is the big ‘jump’ between the two quarters. In addition to forcing open markets for U.S. suppliers (see China/Beef and EU/coal), the view of energy as an export commodity is specifically Trumpian MAGAnomics in size, scale and scope.
Until Trump all economic energy conversation ended at the point of “energy independence”. However, with Trumpian MAGAnomics we blow through the goalposts of ‘energy independence’ and begin looking at energy as an export/trade commodity.
Energy export is an entirely new economic sector at the levels proposed by MAGAnomics.
Internally the U.S. is in the building phase for growth in the manufacturing sector. In essence, we have to have the ability to make ‘stuff’, before we can actually make the ‘stuff’. The ‘stuff’ only adds to the GDP after it is made…. THAT’S THE MOMENT when we will see large growth in middle-class U.S. wages.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy accelerated in the second quarter as consumers ramped up spending and businesses invested more on equipment, but persistent sluggish wage gains cast a dark shadow over the growth outlook.
Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the April-June period, which included a boost from trade, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate on Friday. That was more than double the first quarter’s downwardly revised 1.2 percent growth pace.
Wage growth, however, decelerated despite an unemployment rate that averaged 4.4 percent in the second quarter. Inflation also retreated, appearing to weaken the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again this year.
“Although growth is solid, the lack of wage pressure buys the Fed plenty of time, and works with a very ‘gradual’ tightening cycle,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. “There is more here for the Fed doves than the hawks.” (read more)
Remember, we are entering a budgetary and tax policy phase. The arguments against us will center around economic growth projections and the accompanying projections in tax revenue. The CBO will score policy, legislation and tax proposals based on GDP growth projections.
Those who want to see America fail, both Republicans and Democrats, will under-project the GDP growth possibilities in an effort to block U.S. economic policy. Their motive is to continue support for global economic expansion at the expense of American wealth.
Multinational corporations and multinational banks will continue paying Washington DC politicians to support efforts to keep the U.S. economy down; it is in their best interests to do so. It’s always about the money – There are trillions of dollars at stake.
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦The FED Begins to Question the Economic Assumptions – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
♦How MAGAnomic Policy is interacting with Wall Street – HERE
Wow! The economy is cranking up thanks to President Trump. Love all the good economic news today.
and this is what the R’s and D’s are so worried about.
Not just cranking but truly exploding! Think about it for one minute. 2.6 percent and we haven’t renegotiated NAFTA or China yet! Once that occurs we will be humming at 3 percent even if taxes never get done! That is what is about to slap the CoC, Big Club, Uniparty, MSM, Globalist and Barry’s legacy in the face!
Without any “major legislation” our Lion took the normal 1.8 percent GDP for the past 8 years and turned it to 3.0 GDP by deregulation, stopping TPP, bilateral trade agreements, killing the Paris Accord, finishing the Dakota pipeline, getting the keystone pipeline ready to go, wanting to create 7 additional pipelines, one of which will run through the WALL and into Mexico, allowing our land and off shore waters to be leased for fracking and allowing the USA to become energy independent and Dominant!
The best part of everything I listed is that their is SHIT that Congress can do to stop it!
That is winning on steroids!
Take off the Obamacare shackles, Insane Corporate and Family Tax burdens and unfair trade practices and watch us soar! MAGA!
We already had strike one on Obamacare. Tax changes will be tiny compared to what we would like. Too much uniparty resistance. Unfair trade I think we can do quite a bit until the Congress starts to fight back on that too. The swamp be deep.
Don’t be surprised if the “Freedom Bill” gets through during an emergency conference! The Turtle knows the American People can turn on a dime and McCain may have knifed him in the back.
McCain did knife him in the back. Don’t see any of the three no votes changing.
Alaska!
“…the attainment of a goal all economists said was unattainable.”
Those “economists” obviously don’t know Trump (or read here at the CTH)! 😉
Correct.
Because those “economists” don’t understand how the economy of free market capitalism works. Models, theories, and conjured formulas don’t work.
When D.C. economists base all their expectations and ‘forward guidance’ upon models, it just shows NONE of them have any real business experience but a nice piece of paper mounted on a wall in an elegant frame denoting they created their intellects in a bubble. What better way of avoiding responsibility than blaming everything on a model.
“Those who want to see America fail, both Republicans and Democrats, will under-project the GDP growth possibilities in an effort to block U.S. economic policy.”
It’s just like the CBO when scoring a GOP health bill. It’s globalism at work. All of these individuals are running scared because the president has been successful. That is what they have feared the most.
The GOPe will fight our President tooth nail over the corporate tax rates. President Trump wants 15% and the idiotic Congress critters are saying maybe 25% and they are clutching their collective pearls on how would we pay for it.
Yep, but we can fight those GOPe elitists at the polls come mid-term 🙂
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reince had 6 months to get an America First agenda through the House and he didn’t come through.
From GP:
Charles Vane • 2 minutes ago
Trump could have really made a statement by firing him midair, then throwing him out of AF1.
And Homeland Security goes to…..
Maybe Sessions!
Now that would be an interesting twist. Mr. Sessions in Homeland Security could be seen as a promotion, and not a firing. Very interesting, indeed.
Also, DHS (which runs ICE) would be a better fit for Sessions anyways.
Sheriff David Clarke?
Woah…wonder if a military person ever held this office before…this is rather YUGE!
General Al Haig under Presidents Nixon and Ford.
“Wage growth, however, decelerated despite an unemployment rate that averaged 4.4 percent in the second quarter.”
Is Wage Growth calculated across the entire working-age population or only among those employed?
The former is the useful calculation to reflect employment gains (unemployed-to-working and part-time to full-time), as well as wealth gains.
The latter gets suppressed as unemployed surge back into the market (benefits run out or workfare kicks in), allowing employers to pay less due to temporary over-supply of workers.
Depends. The question that should be asked is: which model did they use in order to make the current administration look as bad as possible?
My company serves US based small and medium sized businesses. Our 2nd quarter outpaced ALL of 2016! Must admit that the loss of Ocare repeal will be a drag going forward though.
Yes. Companies are shackled. Wage growth is swallowed up as is disposable income as the cost of insurance is not going down for anyone…Many folks lost their doctor and sure as heck didn’t see any $2500 dollar savings…
As the crowd watches all the palace intrigue, a pretty useless drama for the most part, the really good news about the US economy will be ignored.
“It’s the economy, Stupid”
President Trump is simply reversing the decades long usurpation of our economic engine & returning the power of economic might to Main Street / we the people
That was America’s economic way until about the 70’s, when the encroachment of our local business power by Wall Street began & the viability of the peoples business acumen to serve the local community & it’s citizens began to crumble
We’ve been hoodwinked for decades as the wealth created by & for us has been given to carpetbaggers who manipulate it for the benefit of the monied globalist class, who in turn plunder our sovereignty, our culture & our futures in order to realize their insane, perverted dream of total control
What’s amazing is it can be stopped cold by returning the economic might to we the people, aka “Main Street”. A prosperous & viable way of life can once again be had for all
The question is, are there still enough intelligent Americans left in this country to understand this & fight back with our President? This issue should be absolutely clear to everyone, but with the massive numbers of low IQ third world people here now & our own brainwashed democrat / RINO voters, can we be united enough to help Trump pull this off?
I’ve said from the beginning, if Trump can work his magic & get this country working again & it’s citizens getting ahead, nothing can stop him. Getting his agenda through is the big fight of our lives. We’re at the crossroads now
This country has one more chance to pick the right road
President Trump won voters over because he’s TRUMP, not a RINO.
Now he’s multiplying his base at the expense of both wings of the Uniparty.
what affect with the continuance of o’care have? the taxes, burdens etc. Also, if Dems. take over next year, maga will ovah in many respects.
Obama care is a huge drag on disposable income and thus the economy…….if it is possible for Trump to undo the exemptions that Congress and staff get from Ocare I hope he he will threaten than implement if no action…..let them hear it every day from their staff.
