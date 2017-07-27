Paul Ryan, Big GOPe, and U.S. CoC Concede – “Border Adjustment Tax” Dropped From Tax Reform Plan…

Finally today we see a significant loss for the “Big Club”. Speaker Paul Ryan, the GOPe professional business class, Wall Street and the U.S. CoC accept the Border Adjustment Tax is not going to be a part of any larger tax reform agenda under the Trump administration.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and President Trump win the policy argument with the removal of the B.A.T.
In a joint statement outlining the forward plans for tax reform the “Big Six” tax negotiators (Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady), announce the consumer punishing BAT will not be included.
[…] “While we have debated the pro-growth benefits of border adjustability, we appreciate that there are many unknowns associated with it and have decided to set this policy aside in order to advance tax reform.” (more)
The B.A.T was to revenue collection on imported products and impact on consumers – what the Obamacare mandate was to revenue collection on healthcare and impact on consumers.
The B.A.T was simply a scheme to embed the cost of renegotiated trade import tariffs, directly onto the consumer, isolated away from any responsibility on the corporation to reduce their own internal efficiencies as a method to keep the price down. It was a dubious and manipulative effort.
Yes, direct tariffs targeted on specific imported goods ‘might‘ and ‘can’ drive the consumer price of the imported good higher. The price equity is what creates the space for U.S. manufacturers to compete on a level field.
However, importantly, in the free market where price is a key factor in the sale, the originating overseas business will also be under pressure to curb costs through efficiency and other offsets if a higher retail price lowers the consumer demand. This is the natural flow of trade economics.
The Paul Ryan corporate B.A.T. was a technique to avoid any corporation manufacturing imported goods having to take any operational action to offset the tariff. The BAT embeds a tax on the product as a variable offset to all exports by the same corporations.
♦Example under normal trade Tariff: Widget-Son corporation will pay a 10% U.S. trade tariff when they import flat-screen TV’s to the U.S. market.
♦Example under the BAT proposal. If Widget-Son Corporation exported the raw material [petroleum (plastic), Minerals (silver), etc] from the U.S., and assembled the finished product overseas, the finished product could return w/out a tariff if the net value of both raw materials and end products was the same.
•Notice #1 – under the B.A.T the value of off-shored manufacturing to the benefit of lower labor costs remains. The B.A.T was a scheme to work around actual manufacturing incentives in the U.S. (Globalism Wins)
•Notice #2 – under the B.A.T if a parent Corporation (umbrella co. ) crossed industry lines, meaning Father-Widget-Son also owns an agricultural export corporation, the parent company for Widget-Son could use exported value from BIG-Agriculture to offset their Widget-Son TV taxes. (Globalism Wins)
The entire B.A.T construct favored massive multinational corporations who could use export and import offsets to get around taxes, while small U.S. companies would be forced to deal with them.
If you understand the larger scheme within multinational corporations and trade – Explained Here – you can see how the BAT was actually structured to benefit advancement of multinational corporations and multinational banks at the expense of the U.S.
Essentially, the B.A.T retained the exact same scheme that has been ongoing for 30+ years. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint. (learn here)
Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and Orrin Hatch together with their “Big Club” crony capitalistic buddies within the U.S. CoC (Tom Donohue) always have a scheme to work the angles for the multinationals that fund them. However, this time their machinations were blocked by President Trump, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (and perhaps Cohn too).
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Republican proposal in the House of Representatives to institute a border tax on imported items has been killed, party leaders said on Thursday, saying they did so as part of a tax overhaul deal struck between congressional and administration negotiators.
The border adjustment tax was meant to discourage U.S. companies from manufacturing products overseas and then importing them back into the United States for sale. (read more)
Tick Tick Tick…..
The day after Wisconsin gets Foxconn…..drops the Border tax.
No quid pro quo here, eh?
The day after Scary Scaramucci tweets too.🤔
My first thought also.
Does Pres. Trump hold the strings on Ryan now? Only time will tell.
It’s also a day after Trump mentions casually that ‘the rich’ may have to pay higher taxes as part of a deal. That wasn’t lost of the “Big Sux” and their pimp, Tom Donohue.
Great win by our side! I’m really happy about this.
Tom Cochrane. You know, if I were fabulously wealthy I’d hire Fusion GPS to smear Tom Cochrane so that he would be ruined forever.
Whoopsie. Don’t know where Cochrane came from. Of course I meant DONOHUE.
Winning again. Two days in a row.
The sewer rats will live to fight another day. I’d like to see them completely destroyed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everything surrounding this current ObamaCare fiasco is entirely related to the economics of Obamacare and not to healthcare.
The GOPe wing of the UniParty has been paid to retain ObamaCare by the same entities who control the larger multinational controls over the U.S. economy.
It really is as simple as that.
The multinationals want to keep that healthcare line off their financial sheets.
And they’re going about in totally the wrong way.
Winning!!
Keep it coming, President Trump!!
Woot.
This is awesome, side-note a ton of LARP floating around today on the backside of the netz. Address tonight, possibly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you President Trump and your Winnng Warriors – God Bless America!!!!! Who needs foreign enemies when we have them right here on US soil, employed by our government in Congress, US CoC and the Speaker of the HOUSE…….I feel an ICE COLD ANGER simmering at the surface.
Thank you Sundance – I had NO idea this was going on. With your expert analysis and wonderful writing skills – you break down the complex and make it somewhat understandable – my eyes are WIDE open now!!
On to the next battle Rebel Rouser Warriors!!!!!! With a Rebel Yell she cried MORE MORE..MORE!!!
Another PDJT victory on behalf of middle class. Praise be to Mnuchin & Ross for heavy lifting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BAT isn’t inherently bad, but you can hide the devil in the details. Trump pointed out a while back that it’s just to complicated to get right, as shown in Sundance’s examples.
Bilateral trade deals make better deals and bring sunlight to any individual product manipulation. Steel is one example. Price equity, it is.
President Trump is forcing the Congress to do it’s job properly. No more letting the lobbyist right the legislation and then rubberstamping it. What’s going on in the Senate with healthcare, and now what’s going on with this package, is the way it is supposed to be. A real give-and-take between legislators and the executive branch such as we have not seen in many, many years. School house rock lives!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I remember during the election when stupid George Will said there were no problems/ there were still TV manufacturers in the US. Turns out some mickey mouse outfit was importing TV’s and packaging them here. He knew it. He just wanted to knock Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First, thank you team Trump for stopping this anti MAGA scheme!
Second, thank you Sundance for another excellent analysis and example
Many Treepers have mentioned they have difficulty understanding complex finance ans economic topics like BAT. As the CFO in a multi billion global company and almost 30 years of finacial engineering experience, my suggestion is simple:
If Ryan, McConnell, Odonahue, or other fake Republicans support it, then it is not going to MAGA.
Money and power. Power and money. The oldest story in human history….
Whenever Donohue is out of the country, he needs to get renditioned. I’m not like that about anyone else (well, except Soros), but he’s a special case.
