Critically Important – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Releases NAFTA Objectives – Documented Outline pdf…

Earlier today USTR Robert Lighthizer released President Trump’s NAFTA Objectives outline to congress and the American people. The NAFTA renegotiations are scheduled to begin in August.

The bilateral trade negotiations with the EU (European Union), S.E.A.N. (Southeast Asian Nations), China, U.K. and all other nations will follow -individually- after the NAFTA process is complete.

It cannot be overstated how critical this is. Please, please, understand. There are trillions of dollars at stake. All political opposition to President Donald Trump will increase in exponential severity as the dates of these renegotiated trade deals draws closer. There are trillions of dollars at stake. The entities outlined below will throw everything at the current administration in an effort to secure a better financial outcome for their interests.

Multinational Corporations, Wall Street interests and Multinational Financial stakeholders (mostly banks and foreign governments), have lobbied DC politicians for decades to create trade outcomes favorable to them. It is, at its core, the financial and policy cancer that has distributed America’s physical and financial wealth globally. Additionally, multinational corporate media are part of this entire process and are stakeholders in the outcomes.

Each of those entities now has a vested interest in opposition to President Trump. As an outcome almost every politician in Washington DC will be in opposition to the Trump administration.

Have no doubts, some will be more visible than others; but make no mistake – anyone who has held office for any substantive amount of time in the past 20+ years has been corrupted by the financial contributions to them personally. This process of purchased interest and influence is how politicians accumulate wealth.

These trade deals might seem like they are detached from core ideological political opposition; but the reverse is actually true.

There is a reason why no-one has ever exposed the administrative political system to the full cleansing of sunlight. Every attack, every promoted media attack, against President Trump and his team have these motives at the nucleus.

There are trillions at stake and each entity within the system has a vested interest. Yes, that includes both liberal and conservative media voices – especially Fox media. Yes, they too have their financial interests at risk.

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.” ― Niccolò Machiavelli

It is with this understanding that every headline should be considered. It is through this prism that every attack angle should be contrast. The ability to understand these motives, and the ability to communicate this to your friends and family, is the most critical skillset needed in order to fundamentally restore America and every generation behind you.

Here’s the USTR Release:

Washington, D.C. – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released a detailed and comprehensive summary of the negotiating objectives for the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Through the renegotiation of NAFTA, the Trump Administration will seek a much better agreement that reduces the U.S. trade deficit and is fair for all Americans by improving market access in Canada and Mexico for U.S. manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

In addition to President Trump being the first American president to begin renegotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement like NAFTA, for the first time USTR has included deficit reduction as a specific objective for the NAFTA negotiations. Since NAFTA was implemented in 1994, the U.S. bilateral goods trade balance with Mexico has gone from a $1.3 billion surplus to a $64 billion deficit in 2016. Market access issues have arisen in Canada with respect to dairy, wine, grain and other products — barriers that the current agreement is unequipped to address.

The negotiating objectives also include adding a digital economy chapter and incorporating and strengthening labor and environment obligations that are currently in NAFTA side agreements. Additionally, among other objectives, the Administration will work to eliminate unfair subsidies, market-distorting practices by state owned enterprises, and burdensome restrictions on intellectual property.

The negotiating objectives aim to apply the highest standards covering the broadest possible range of goods and services to ensure truly free and fair trade that supports higher-paying jobs and economic growth in the United States.

“President Trump continues to fulfill his promise to renegotiate NAFTA to get a much better deal for all Americans,” said Ambassador Lighthizer. “Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises. Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will negotiate a fair deal. America’s persistent trade imbalances, break down trade barriers, and give Americans new opportunities to grow their exports. President Trump is reclaiming American prosperity and making our country great again.”

At the direction of the President, on May 18, 2017, Ambassador Lighthizer sent a letter notifying Congress of the Administration’s intent to initiate NAFTA renegotiations.

Since then, USTR has been conducting extensive consultations with Congress, stakeholders, and the public at large. USTR sought public comments, received more than 12,000 responses, and heard directly from over 140 witnesses over three days of public hearings. During this process, the Administration received valuable advice that directly impacted the development of the negotiating objectives.

Further, these objectives reflect the negotiating standards established by Congress in the Bipartisan Congressional Trade Priorities and Accountability Act of 2015 (TPA), which requires that USTR release objectives at least 30 days prior to formal negotiations. Negotiations will begin no earlier than August 16, 2017.

Through these negotiations, the Administration seeks an effectively implemented and enforced Agreement for more open, equitable, secure, and reciprocal market access. The Administration remains committed to conducting the negotiations with timely and substantive results for America’s workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses. (link)

Here’s the actual NAFTA Objectives Policy Release:

.

To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:

♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.

♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.

♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).

♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.

The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.

Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they cannot exploit.

If you can see the ramifications, and can grasp the inherent anger, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump.

This is the battle for middle America that you voted for !

On the positive side – as each of these trade deals is renegotiated and finalized, the vested opposing interests will sequentially drop out of the fight. As a result of fewer parties participating in the opposition, the UniParty attacks against the administration will slowly fade.

Until then, we will have to fight through each wave of political attacks.

Advertisements