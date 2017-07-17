Critically Important – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Releases NAFTA Objectives – Documented Outline pdf…

Earlier today USTR Robert Lighthizer released President Trump’s NAFTA Objectives outline to congress and the American people. The NAFTA renegotiations are scheduled to begin in August.
The bilateral trade negotiations with the EU (European Union), S.E.A.N. (Southeast Asian Nations), China, U.K. and all other nations will follow -individually- after the NAFTA process is complete.
It cannot be overstated how critical this is. Please, please, understand. There are trillions of dollars at stake. All political opposition to President Donald Trump will increase in exponential severity as the dates of these renegotiated trade deals draws closer. There are trillions of dollars at stake. The entities outlined below will throw everything at the current administration in an effort to secure a better financial outcome for their interests.
Multinational Corporations, Wall Street interests and Multinational Financial stakeholders (mostly banks and foreign governments), have lobbied DC politicians for decades to create trade outcomes favorable to them. It is, at its core, the financial and policy cancer that has distributed America’s physical and financial wealth globally. Additionally, multinational corporate media are part of this entire process and are stakeholders in the outcomes.
Each of those entities now has a vested interest in opposition to President Trump. As an outcome almost every politician in Washington DC will be in opposition to the Trump administration.
Have no doubts, some will be more visible than others; but make no mistake – anyone who has held office for any substantive amount of time in the past 20+ years has been corrupted by the financial contributions to them personally. This process of purchased interest and influence is how politicians accumulate wealth.
These trade deals might seem like they are detached from core ideological political opposition; but the reverse is actually true.
There is a reason why no-one has ever exposed the administrative political system to the full cleansing of sunlight. Every attack, every promoted media attack, against President Trump and his team have these motives at the nucleus.
There are trillions at stake and each entity within the system has a vested interest. Yes, that includes both liberal and conservative media voices – especially Fox media. Yes, they too have their financial interests at risk.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
It is with this understanding that every headline should be considered. It is through this prism that every attack angle should be contrast. The ability to understand these motives, and the ability to communicate this to your friends and family, is the most critical skillset needed in order to fundamentally restore America and every generation behind you.
Here’s the USTR Release:
Washington, D.C. – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released a detailed and comprehensive summary of the negotiating objectives for the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Through the renegotiation of NAFTA, the Trump Administration will seek a much better agreement that reduces the U.S. trade deficit and is fair for all Americans by improving market access in Canada and Mexico for U.S. manufacturing, agriculture, and services.
In addition to President Trump being the first American president to begin renegotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement like NAFTA, for the first time USTR has included deficit reduction as a specific objective for the NAFTA negotiations. Since NAFTA was implemented in 1994, the U.S. bilateral goods trade balance with Mexico has gone from a $1.3 billion surplus to a $64 billion deficit in 2016. Market access issues have arisen in Canada with respect to dairy, wine, grain and other products — barriers that the current agreement is unequipped to address.
The negotiating objectives also include adding a digital economy chapter and incorporating and strengthening labor and environment obligations that are currently in NAFTA side agreements. Additionally, among other objectives, the Administration will work to eliminate unfair subsidies, market-distorting practices by state owned enterprises, and burdensome restrictions on intellectual property.
The negotiating objectives aim to apply the highest standards covering the broadest possible range of goods and services to ensure truly free and fair trade that supports higher-paying jobs and economic growth in the United States.
“President Trump continues to fulfill his promise to renegotiate NAFTA to get a much better deal for all Americans,” said Ambassador Lighthizer. “Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises. Under President Trump’s leadership, USTR will negotiate a fair deal. America’s persistent trade imbalances, break down trade barriers, and give Americans new opportunities to grow their exports. President Trump is reclaiming American prosperity and making our country great again.”
At the direction of the President, on May 18, 2017, Ambassador Lighthizer sent a letter notifying Congress of the Administration’s intent to initiate NAFTA renegotiations.
Since then, USTR has been conducting extensive consultations with Congress, stakeholders, and the public at large. USTR sought public comments, received more than 12,000 responses, and heard directly from over 140 witnesses over three days of public hearings. During this process, the Administration received valuable advice that directly impacted the development of the negotiating objectives.
Further, these objectives reflect the negotiating standards established by Congress in the Bipartisan Congressional Trade Priorities and Accountability Act of 2015 (TPA), which requires that USTR release objectives at least 30 days prior to formal negotiations. Negotiations will begin no earlier than August 16, 2017.
Through these negotiations, the Administration seeks an effectively implemented and enforced Agreement for more open, equitable, secure, and reciprocal market access. The Administration remains committed to conducting the negotiations with timely and substantive results for America’s workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses. (link)
Here’s the actual NAFTA Objectives Policy Release:
.
To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they cannot exploit.
If you can see the ramifications, and can grasp the inherent anger, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump.
This is the battle for middle America that you voted for !
On the positive side – as each of these trade deals is renegotiated and finalized, the vested opposing interests will sequentially drop out of the fight. As a result of fewer parties participating in the opposition, the UniParty attacks against the administration will slowly fade.
Until then, we will have to fight through each wave of political attacks.
How bout this. How bout he saves money by ending this mueller fiasco nonsense. Waste of money on top of wasted money. Is clinton gonna reimburse everyone who lawyered up and got grilled on tv for a plot she concocted ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
LikeLike
Trump is the revolution and the revolution threatens all entrenched interests
LikeLiked by 13 people
As always, I am so grateful to Sundance for this post.
SD says “Every attack, every promoted media attack, against President Trump and his team have these motives at the nucleus.
There are trillions at stake and each entity within the system has a vested interest.”
It feels a bit like pre-election to me out there. Recently I have severely limited my exposure to media toxicity. I learned the hard way during the run up to the election I am not strong enough to handle the constant onslaught of negativity. I know others here are stronger, and I am glad for that.
I will scan headlines, possibly dipping into an article but if it is too negative I click out. News and analysis is only from trusted sources, and now ONLY via DVR so that I can fast forward through leftist rants presented for “balance” or through anything related to Russia, Russia, Russia or Health Care. Or skipped altogether.
If there is something it is important to know, chances are I will find it here. The constant yammering of the outside world has gotten on my last nerve and scraped it raw.
I will do what I can to carry President Trump’s Republic-saving agenda forward, and I can do that better if I am not troubled by the unrelenting toxicity produced by the media.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sylvia, life is a lot easier without television/cable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, would like to cut the cord as many here are always saying. However, for a variety of reasons that doesn’t work out well for my household. At least not currently.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t do it (cut the cord) either Sylvia. But not watching is unbelievably easy. I have gone through periods where I was on FOX every waking hour (and I stay up late). Funny thing is I finally realized how nuts it was during the Romney campaign. I limit my computer reading to the TH, the_Donald, a few Twitter feeds and a couple of other blogs (Vox Day, etc.) from time to time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slyvia,
I agree with Chuck. Look into getting a Roku stick that enables you to get Hulu plus, Netflix etc. all you need is Internet then. My cable bill went from around $140 a month down to about 53 a month. Also I’ve heard about the ‘Sling’ Device which enables you to get channels a la cart every month and they have different plans for much cheaper than cable. I’ll be darned if I’m going to support any mainstream media news outlets or channels anymore !! lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve had a Roku stick for several years and love it. I’ve looked into Sling, but it doesn’t accomplish what I need for my family at least for now. I’ve even looked into the new broadcast TV antennas. For now, it’s DISH satellite for me. But I will keep looking into it. At some point there may be enough changes that I can drop it. Thanks for your ideas!
LikeLike
Okay, I don’t know what happened to my response but it has been zapped into the either, or maybe it is hiding in Ad Rem’s mysterious bin. I’ll try again!
Thanks for your suggestions. I appreciate it! I have had a Roku stick for several years and love it. I’ve looked into Sling and I’ve even looked into broadcast TV antennas but thus far nothing quite works for this household so I’ll keep my satellite. As things evolve it may work out for me to cut the cord. I’ll keep an eye on developments.
LikeLike
Sylvia, “if something is important to know it will be here (CTH)”.
Indeed!
It’s my ONLY chosen source of news and I’m eternally grateful for it and all the Treepers 👍
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey Sundance , how about a T Shirt with all of these animals and TRUMp on it. WHat a great fund raiser!
LikeLike
Keep trying to get hubby to cut cord.
NFL be damned. 😍
LikeLike
I can’t shake this feeling that the multinational/globalist pimps will find many of their whores are suddenly unable to be of assistance. Anyone hear from AG Sessions lately? Too quiet….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always felt that the AG should be a quiet position until they have the evidence.
Feel the same way about all Federal law enforcement and why Comey needed to go.
LikeLiked by 10 people
thats a fair critique
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think of AG Sessions as a super-ninja. Or maybe Special Forces. The night is his friend. The darkness hides what he is doing. Hides him from us, but also hides him from the bad guys.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just because Sessions is quietly working doesn’t mean things aren’t happening. There is a media blackout of all good things Trump. We’re not going to know until the time is right. Never ever tip your hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am starting to think that the less we hear about AG Sessions the more work he is getting done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, the Uniparty expectations were by delaying confirmations, healthcare and tax reform they would be able to delay and negotiate a better deal here. NOT!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thinking that many of these points will be carried over to all other trade negotiations. Once the wheel has been invented no need to go through that process again. Specific/unique products would be the only reason to deviate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo
LikeLike
was that an “Oh Sh-t he really is doing it”, I just heard from around the world?
LikeLiked by 14 people
5 by 5, FofBW.
5 by 5!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
The maggots make their appearance crawling up from under the ground
LikeLiked by 2 people
” ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work modernizing the NAFTA”
Oh, my.
LikeLiked by 2 people
btw notice his main concern is for the companies trading with canada and mexico… code for outsourcing… no concern for the industries hurt here or anything like that… again im very happy to have had my eyes opened after this past election to who is really my enemy and who isnt
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but WHICH country’s jobs?
LikeLike
Will these traitors even have a seat at the table? They shouldn’t.
LikeLike
And just what are “the current benefits of NAFTA” that he says in the statement?
“And the jobs it supports”…well those jobs were shipped out of this country eons ago.
And there is obviously no concern for any of the industries, either.
LikeLike
Praying for our entire team and their families as they trudge through this boggy part of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen!
LikeLike
And the transparency is mind-boggling.
No disguising and fake happy talk which leaves us wondering what is what.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Will be interesting to see how the treaty confirmation vote goes on this. If the dems maintain there no on everything position then it is a mute point. No treaty passes. If they decide to play ball then we will see what the Free Trade rebups will do. Either way, not confident in the uni-party going along here. 67 votes is a lot.
Not sure if that applies to a re-negotiated treaty however? We could always do an Obama and call it an agreement and not a treaty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McDoofus needs to trash can the 60 vote rule for Senate votes. We cannot do business hampered by that relic of a more genteel, collegial era in Senate relationships.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are dozens of references that could be read to get background on this, but wikipedia gets it good enough – it was never about gentility or collegiality – it was always about the political power to stop something from even coming to a vote.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Filibuster_in_the_United_States_Senate
And take a look at some of the people involved in the constant changes [usually reducing the # of votes needed] and their reasons for wanting those changes over a century ago:
https://www.senate.gov/artandhistory/history/common/briefing/Filibuster_Cloture.htm
“In 1841, when the Democratic minority hoped to block a bank bill promoted by Kentucky Senator Henry Clay, he threatened to change Senate rules to allow the majority to close debate. Missouri Senator Thomas Hart Benton rebuked Clay for trying to stifle the Senate’s right to unlimited debate.
“Three quarters of a century later, in 1917, senators adopted a rule (Rule 22), at the urging of President Woodrow Wilson, that allowed the Senate to end a debate with a two-thirds majority vote, a device known as ‘cloture.’
“The new Senate rule was first put to the test in 1919, when the Senate invoked cloture to end a filibuster against the Treaty of Versailles. Even with the new cloture rule, filibusters remained an effective means to block legislation, since a two-thirds vote is difficult to obtain. Over the next five decades, the Senate occasionally tried to invoke cloture, but usually failed to gain the necessary two-thirds vote.
“*Filibusters were particularly useful to Southern senators who sought to block civil rights legislation, including anti-lynching legislation, until cloture was invoked after a 60 day filibuster against the Civil Right Act of 1964.* In 1975, the Senate reduced the number of votes required for cloture from two-thirds to three-fifths, or 60 of the current one hundred senators.”
LikeLike
Thomas Hart Benton’s grandson of the same name was a great painter.
LikeLike
Did the Senate return their acknowledgment and positive response to the Administration’s Letter of Intent?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress has at least 90 days to review the president’s memo and offer suggestions. The bulk of this review occurs within trade negotiation subcommittees in the House and the Senate, but other committees that cover trade-sensitive products will weigh in, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, when did the 90 days start?
LikeLike
in may
LikeLike
President Trump will soon announce his decision on steel. Chamber of Commerce already pushing back.
https://www.uschamber.com/above-the-fold/five-questions-about-possible-steel-tariffs?utm_content=sf98141269&utm_medium=spredfast&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=U.S.%20Chamber%20of%20Commerce&sf98141269=1
LikeLike
Read through objectives on Labor (Page 13 of .pdf) and Environment (Page 14)
Looks like we are making Mexico come up to standards of the USA. No more cheap goods.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imho,
The whole Planet needs to come into the present. If they so choose.
If we are to ever reach for the stars, we must do it together. Each peaceful soul has something to offer. Each voice a purpose.
If President, Donald J. Trump, can get them to begin, and the citizens of these countries see for themselves, in their own lives, a turn for the better…
Maybe they will be willing to come a little further… And then a little further… And then
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Multinational Corporations, Wall Street interests and Multinational Financial stakeholders (mostly banks and foreign governments), have lobbied DC politicians for decades to create trade outcomes favorable to them. It is, at its core, the financial and policy cancer that has distributed America’s physical and financial wealth globally. Additionally, multinational corporate media are part of this entire process and are stakeholders in the outcomes.”
________________
Why doesn’t the administration MAKE THIS CASE?!?
If the American People (‘writ large’) knew and understood what these special interests and political-class criminals have done, they wouldn’t survive the evening.
President Trump is uniquely positioned to DROP THE HAMMER on the whole festering, corrupt Deep State.
Hannity and Dobbs have national platforms, as does Breitbart and Drudge.
WHAT is our side WAITING FOR?!?
A sunny day?
BLOW the LID off this sucker.
Watch the cockroaches RUN for their LIVES!
.
“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” — Henry Ford
.
LikeLiked by 4 people
By “Deep State” I was including ALL of the usual suspects in this international crime scene, i.e., the Chamber of Commerce, the lobbyists, the multinational banks and corporations, et al.
The whole filthy global crime syndicate.
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Surely you mean the Chamber of Commies?
LikeLike
God speed Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What happens if ‘negotiations’ fall apart?
Can we just say “NAFTA fails, we’re out!”…?
This is very similar to what the UK is going through, trying to get out of the EU.
The EU started as a ‘trade agreement’…then morphed into what it is today.
We should be able to withdraw from a ‘trade agreement’ if it turns out to be a detriment to our country.
And that is precisely what NAFTA has turned out to be…detrimental and a disaster!
LikeLiked by 6 people
As a Canadian I have been on the Trump train since the escalator walk and talk. Not to suggest I want harm to come to Canada’s economy but we have our own issues with disparity among the provinces. I wish DJT well and hopefully here we too can rid ourrself of our squish Femme Turdeau. Doesn’t sound patriotic of me but had PMSH been re-elected we would have been a lot further along the curve. Trade has to be fair trade and as such we can all benefit.
Liberalism is a foucking disease.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not a Canadian, but I want a strong, prosperous, and patriotic Canada. The slogan for anyone running against Trudeau should be “Shame is not a virtue.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make Canada Great Again! You’re our neighbor. We need you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudoodoo has to go, I hope there is an early election called by a non confidence vote and we can get rid of Prime Minister Sparkle Socks
LikeLike
Note to “THE BOSS” …
YEP. AG Sessions quiet as a church mouse. BUT… I believe he is 100% committed to renegotiating NAFTA to the betterment of the POTUS pro-America agenda. Do your own research on AG Sessions by reading at this link, his voting record as a US Senator on America First jobs and immigration : http://www.ontheissues.org/International/Jeff_Sessions_Immigration.htm
Finally, keep in mind that like in all other POTUS scenarios…PDJT will ultimately decide if AG Sessions will remain or go to further “America First” . I continue to support the decision POTUS makes. MAGA!.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Notice US Chamber of Commerce referenced the ” TPA LAW ”
https://www.uschamber.com/press-release/us-chamber-statement-ustr-objectives-upcoming-negotiations-modernize-nafta
Procedure under the TPA law
If the President transmits a fast track trade agreement to Congress, then the majority leaders of the House and Senate or their designees must introduce the implementing bill submitted by the President on the first day on which their House is in session. Senators and Representatives may not amend the President’s bill, either in committee or in the Senate or House. The committees to which the bill has been referred have 45 days after its introduction to report the bill, or be automatically discharged, and each House must vote within 15 days after the bill is reported or discharged.
In the likely case that the bill is a revenue bill (as tariffs are revenues), the bill must originate in the House (see U.S. Const., art I, sec. 7), and after the Senate received the House-passed bill, the Finance Committee would have another 15 days to report the bill or be discharged, and then the Senate would have another 15 days to pass the bill. On the House and Senate floors, each Body can debate the bill for no more than 20 hours, and thus Senators cannot filibuster the bill and it will pass with a simple majority vote. Thus the entire Congressional consideration could take no longer than 90 days.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_track_(trade)
LikeLike
From the above link:
Fast track agreements were enacted as “congressional-executive agreements” (CEAs), which must be approved by a simple majority in both chambers of Congress.
Although Congress cannot explicitly transfer its powers to the executive branch, the 1974 trade promotion authority had the effect of delegating power to the executive, minimizing consideration of the public interest, and limiting the legislature’s influence over the bill to an up or down vote:[32]
It allowed the executive branch to select countries for, set the substance of, negotiate and then sign trade agreements without prior congressional approval.
It allowed the executive branch to negotiate trade agreements covering more than just tariffs and quotas.
It established a committee system, comprising 700 industry representatives appointed by the president, to serve as advisors to the negotiations. Throughout trade talks, these individuals had access to confidential negotiating documents. Most members of Congress and the public had no such access, and there were no committees for consumer, health, environmental or other public interests.
It empowered the executive branch to author an agreement’s implementing legislation without Congressional input.
It required the executive branch to notify Congress 90 days before signing and entering into an agreement, but allowed unlimited time for the implementing legislation to be submitted.
It forced a floor vote on the agreement and its implementing legislation in both chambers of Congress; the matters could not “die in committee.”
It eliminated several floor procedures, including Senate unanimous consent, normal debate and cloture rules, and the ability to amend the legislation.
It prevented filibuster by limiting debate to 20 hours in each chamber.
It elevated the Special Trade Representative (STR) to the cabinet level, and required the Executive Office to house the agency.
The 1979 version of the authority changed the name of the STR to the U.S. Trade Representative.[32]
The 2002 version of the authority created an additional requirement for 90-day notice to Congress before negotiations could begin.[32]
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I’m reading this right…
Sounds like somethong the swamp would write.
For themselves of course.
Too bad for them, the wrong President is in office for the next eight years. LOL
This is why, imo, they are a rolling up their sleeves, etc.
Gonna hang some tinsel and bobbles on it and proclaim, “They’ve helped save nafta.
Of course there is always the “Compensation” angle.
You know, “Just wet the beak, a lil bit!
LikeLiked by 2 people
this means that what the GOP help do (Under Obama) hoping to get TPP passed will bite them on the butt by allowing a renegotiated NAFTA easier passage?
LikeLike
G-dspeed, Donald John Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance: “The ability to understand these motives, and the ability to communicate this to your friends and family, is the most critical skillset needed in order to fundamentally restore America and every generation behind you.”
Sundance: “To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.”
__________________
We need a CONCRETE example, something simple, relatively brief and straightforward, that nearly everyone can relate to.
Pick a product that everyone uses, something they can relate to their daily lives.
Explain how the bullet points above affect how that product comes to market, and where the MONEY goes.
Because as it stands, if I forward this article to people who don’t read CTH regularly, this goes right OVER their heads.
I understand in a general sense, because I have been reading here regularly for at least a year now, but if someone asks me a few basic questions about the bullet points above, I got nothing, because I have no idea beyond theory.
I realize your knowledge in these areas is EXTENSIVE.
Sometimes I think you forget that the rest of us don’t know what you know.
…………………………
“The term “the curse of knowledge” was coined by Chip and Dan Heath in their book Made to Stick: Why Some Ideas Survive and Others Die. It occurs when you know something so well you mistakenly assume others know it.
It gets worse with time too. The longer you’ve known something, the harder it becomes to imagine others not knowing it.” http://marketingdirectionsinc.com/the-curse-of-knowledge/
[I was looking for a quote by Thomas Jeffersion about not assuming others know what you know, but the quote above it the best I could find]
…………………………
We need a concrete example, that everyone can relate to, and that will be so clear that it makes people furious when they understand.
Can you do that?
Because if you can make THAT, I (we!) can SELL that all day long.
.
LikeLiked by 7 people
not everyone can relate to it if they dont live in New Orleans, but a local industry that was decimated by bad trade deals specifically with China was the Mardi Gras Bead manufacturing industry here in NOLA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“not everyone can relate to it if they dont live in New Orleans, but a local industry that was decimated by bad trade deals specifically with China was the Mardi Gras Bead manufacturing industry here in NOLA.”
______________
That might be a good starting place.
Though my concern with the ‘beads’ example is that something like plastic beads is so basic that there were no lobbyists involved and no multinational corporations and banks were ever involved in cornering / dominating the Mardi Gras bead manufacturing market.
However, I could be wrong!
.
LikeLike
Scotty, you are right. We need a concrete example showing American losses, both in money and jobs, for one product. That will be so much easier to communicate. Show & Tell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UH, sorry. Scott.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cranes & related Equipment here in Wilm. n.C.
We used to Fabricate make cranes HERE…
SINCE NAFTA, We LOST our crane Industry…
It “moved” overseas…
We became a “Sister City” to One-2 cities, in China…
So when OUR STATE Ports needed/upgraded the Cranes, they had to be IMPORTED…
From CHINA!
LikeLike
Industries like steel? Harley Davidson motor cycles – something iconic that we all assume was made here.
LikeLike
So Sundance you had an article up a few days ago about China after or before NAFTA.. think its pretty clear the administration expects to do NAFTA first… which really makes the most sense to me anyways.. I would expect China to be addressed after ASEAN and INDIA
LikeLike
“Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they cannot exploit.”
_______________
It’s all abstract, with lingo and jargon like ‘exfiltration’.
Tell me about apples. Or widgets. Something concrete.
And explain how the process developed by the globalists drains wealth from America, and redistributes it to these 3rd world countries.
But don’t stop there, because that just makes them sound like Robin Hood. Explain how the third world countries never actually benefit, that’s just a convenient place for the bag man to drop the loot, outside U.S. jurisdiction.
Outline the CRIME.
Use a piece of chalk and draw a line around the body if you have to.
[actually, that would be perfect…]
Your readers have never done this before, so we don’t know the ‘routine’.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Start here with the 5 part interview of James Goldsmith by Charlie Rose. Goldsmith warned America and congress what would happen and he was ignored:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somewhere along the way, between the signing of the Constitution and today, being elected to congress in order to “Serve” the people and country changed to become being “Hired” into a political career. It took the last 180 days of the Trump administration to expose the depths to which the rot has perpetuated, across the political spectrum, into our legislative branch of government. Hopefully, Trump survives the next 3 1/2 years to roll it back to a manageable level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“being elected to congress in order to “Serve” the people and country changed to become being “Hired” into a political career”
Now that is statement that focuses the mind and makes things even clearer. Thanks.
It’s not just Sundance and others like Flep, Fluffy and others, but comments by a lot of treepers that add to the overall enhancement of our knowledge. Thanks guys (“guys” being non-gender specific).
Don’t know what I’d do without this place at the end of the day.
Like
Hopefully he not only survives in office for the next 7,5 years, but his successor carries on his way of governing the country!
LikeLike
Sundance said: “The ability to understand these motives, and the ability to communicate this to your friends and family, is the most critical skillset needed in order to fundamentally restore America and every generation behind you.”
This was always the battle. This is why we’ve been coming here to learn. This is why Sundance and our other Refuge leaders are so important. Without clear understanding of what the battle is, who the enemies are and how they operate, we have no reasonable expectation of winning.
“…..fundamentally restore America and every generation behind you.”
Those words resonate and portend battles like we’ve never known.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always, it’s always about the money. GoTrump!!
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance, for your clear and concise summation.
Your last 2 paragraphs sum it all up, nicely.
I leave the heavy lifting to President Trump and his well-picked Representatives, and will continue devout prayer for the safety and sovereignty of our Blessed America.
The fight has just begun. It may get worse before it gets better, but with our faith and trust Mr. Trump will see the restoration to our country’s values and wealth.
God Bless OUR President and all who support and drive his agenda.
I’m all in 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Noticing a lot of Made in America advertisements/stories lately
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/10/fabric-cutter/502475/
LikeLike
So, if this all goes through, as I know it will, politicians are the ones who are going to feel the belt tightening, which by the way is a good thing, a time for celebration thing. 🎉
Who knows, maybe the old timers will start retiring and making way for solid conservatives. I’m talking about men and women who love our country and will do everything to protect these agreements after its time for our President to leave office after eight years.
I mean, as greedy as these politicians are does anyone think they will hold tight for eight years? It’s not like these multinational banks are still going to keep paying them off when there is nothing there for them.
This is more than a win-win when it comes to our growth as a nation, this can really open the doors up for new blood in DC. We can keep winning for a very long time if things work out right.
Sure, the dnc will continue to fight, but with far less money in their war chest, and we all know how they like to spend money. Oh, this is going to be so good. I think I’m going to send out a bunch of thank you cards to our President’s administration, they so deserve it.
LikeLike
The President mentioned in his speech at the WH Made in America Day that all the legal, financial, and legislative process hurdles have been overcome for starting the trade deals renegotiations with NAFTA. This will no doubt, as mentioned above provide a boilerplate for further trade bilats. On the 19th, the Wolverines will meet with their Chinese counterparts for laying the groundwork for further trade deals. The President always has ‘two scoops’ of ice cream. 😀
LikeLike
Through these negotiations, the Administration seeks an effectively implemented and enforced Agreement for more open, equitable, secure, and reciprocal market access.
Trump45 advised in his speech today that he likes reciprocal. That’s the key. That’s what he’s looking for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know this isn’t the point of your post, SD, but let me just say…
That bottom-right image in the collage at the end… I’m DYING 😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m reading into what Sundance is saying that we could expect to see folks previously thought of as allies start to pull away? Under cover of “well, we tried…”
What part of “this is a TSUNAMI” don’t they understand?
LikeLike
Ok Sundance I’m on it!! We will fight and we will win!
LikeLiked by 1 person