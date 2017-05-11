Robert Lighthizer Confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative – Senate Vote: 82-14

All positions have some bearing on the average American; however, some confirmation votes are more directly tied to the well-being of ordinary people than others. This confirmation will directly and specifically make the lives of middle-class workers, and ordinary American people, improve.
Thank you to those who contacted their Senator and applied the pressure. There was a great deal of feedback received by the senate in the past 24 hours. There are those within the swamp lobbying community who are beginning to understand that WE KNOW far more than they ever thought we know. Change is a direct consequence of that reality.
In a strong showing of bi-partisan support for Trump’s ‘America First’ trade platform the nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, was confirmed by the Senate with a vote of 82-14. The U.S. Trade Representative is a critical position ahead of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.
Three Republicans voted NO: ♦Cory Gardner (Colorado), ♦John McCain (Arizona), and ♦Ben Sasse (Nebraska).
For the past 30 years Lighthizer has been a trade lawyer representing American steel companies in their efforts to fight dumping of foreign-made steel below costs and unfair steel subsidies from foreign governments. He has pledged to strengthen enforcement of existing trade deals and to find new legal tools to combat unfair trade practices.
Lighthizer has criticized some Republicans for being too pro-free trade. He told a Senate panel this year that the U.S. should have an “America first trade policy.” “We can do better in negotiating our trade agreements and stronger in enforcing our trade laws,” he said.
(Reuters) […] [President] Trump has said the 23-year-old trade pact devastated U.S. workers and has vowed to tear it up if he fails to get a better deal.
Some Democrats, while critical of Trump’s own views on trade, said they were confident Lighthizer, who served in the Reagan administration as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, would work to help U.S. workers.
“He’s a real pro,” Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, said before voting in favor of Lighthizer’s nomination.
Lighthizer’s approval came despite the objections of two Republican senators, John McCain of Arizona and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who said they were worried Lighthizer did not appreciate NAFTA’s benefits.
While the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico has ballooned since the trade deal was enacted in 1994, U.S. farmers have profited from exports to America’s southern neighbor while automakers have cut costs by building cross-border supply chains that benefit from lower Mexican wages.
Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and voted in favor of Lighthizer’s nomination, also urged the incoming trade representative to be careful not to put at risk the gains NAFTA has brought. (read more)
Here’s how they voted.
Voted NO:
Blumenthal (D-CT), Nay
Gardner (R-CO), Nay
Gillibrand (D-NY), Nay
Harris (D-CA), Nay
Markey (D-MA), Nay
McCain (R-AZ), Nay
Merkley (D-OR), Nay
Reed (D-RI), Nay
Sanders (I-VT), Nay
Sasse (R-NE), Nay
Schatz (D-HI), Nay
Schumer (D-NY), Nay
Warren (D-MA), Nay
Whitehouse (D-RI), Nay
Voted Yes:
Alexander (R-TN), Yea – Baldwin (D-WI), Yea – Barrasso (R-WY), Yea – Bennet (D-CO), Yea – Blunt (R-MO), Yea – Booker (D-NJ), Yea – Boozman (R-AR), Yea – Brown (D-OH), Yea – Burr (R-NC), Yea – Cantwell (D-WA), Yea – Capito (R-WV), Not Voting – Cardin (D-MD), Yea – Carper (D-DE), Yea – Casey (D-PA), Yea – Cassidy (R-LA), Yea – Cochran (R-MS), Yea – Collins (R-ME), Yea – Coons (D-DE), Yea – Corker (R-TN), Yea – Cornyn (R-TX), Yea – Cortez Masto (D-NV), Yea – Cotton (R-AR), Yea – Crapo (R-ID), Yea – Cruz (R-TX), Yea – Daines (R-MT), Yea – Donnelly (D-IN), Yea – Duckworth (D-IL), Yea – Durbin (D-IL), Yea – Enzi (R-WY), Yea – Ernst (R-IA), Yea – Feinstein (D-CA), Yea – Fischer (R-NE), Yea – Flake (R-AZ), Yea – Franken (D-MN), Yea – Graham (R-SC), Yea – Grassley (R-IA), Yea – Hassan (D-NH), Yea – Hatch (R-UT), Yea – Heinrich (D-NM), Yea – Heitkamp (D-ND), Yea – Heller (R-NV), Yea – Hirono (D-HI), Yea – Hoeven (R-ND), Yea – Inhofe (R-OK), Yea – Isakson (R-GA), Not Voting – Johnson (R-WI), Yea – Kaine (D-VA), Yea – Kennedy (R-LA), Yea – King (I-ME), Yea – Klobuchar (D-MN), Yea – Lankford (R-OK), Yea – Leahy (D-VT), Yea – Lee (R-UT), Yea – Manchin (D-WV), Yea – McCaskill (D-MO), Yea – McConnell (R-KY), Yea – Menendez (D-NJ), Yea – Moran (R-KS), Yea – Murkowski (R-AK), Not Voting – Murphy (D-CT), Yea – Murray (D-WA), Yea – Nelson (D-FL), Yea – Paul (R-KY), Yea – Perdue (R-GA), Yea – Peters (D-MI), Yea – Portman (R-OH), Yea – Risch (R-ID), Yea – Roberts (R-KS), Yea – Rounds (R-SD), Yea – Rubio (R-FL), Yea – Scott (R-SC), Yea – Shaheen (D-NH), Yea – Shelby (R-AL), Yea – Stabenow (D-MI), Yea – Strange (R-AL), Yea – Sullivan (R-AK), Not Voting – Tester (D-MT), Yea – Thune (R-SD), Yea – Tillis (R-NC), Yea – Toomey (R-PA), Yea – Udall (D-NM), Yea – Van Hollen (D-MD), Yea – Warner (D-VA), Yea – Wicker (R-MS), Yea – Wyden (D-OR), Yea – Young (R-IN), Yea
K-Street wants to retain three decades of Wall Street control over trade to position the multinational interests as a priority. President Trump wants to break K-Streets lobbying grip and work trade policies that benefit Main Street, not Wall Street.
The issue(s) behind the argument is/are complex, and the political lobbying expenditures only compound the matter. In essence over the past three decades large portions of U.S. agriculture have been sold to multinational corporations. With control over production principles, those multinational corporations manipulate the market value of U.S. agricultural outputs to retain the highest profit margin.
It is not a free market system, it’s a controlled market system; and the control is not domestic ownership, it’s multinational corporations. Part of the way they control the pricing of U.S. agriculture outputs is through export control; the traditional supply and demand commodity equation is non-existent.
This is not a free market. When multinational corporations control commodity pricing, it is not a free market. The paradigm that everyone needs to remember is that a free market doesn’t exist because the owners (control agents) of the market are not independent – they are massive institutional multinational corporations. Through heavy handed contracts pushed on farmers they control the product from field to processing and beyond.
The export of domestic food production is a big part of the reason why U.S. food prices have skyrocketed in the past decade. The corporations factor in an ability for the U.S. to afford higher prices than alternative destination nations; they know you have the ability to pay more, so they export more and recipient nations pay less.
Again, it’s a complex dynamic but this also ties into the same groups lobbying for increased consumer welfare payments on SNAP and EBT (food stamp) legislation. Yes, multinational corporations -who control agriculture- lobby congress to fund more subsidy payments for food. This allows them to export more, tighten the domestic supply, drive up U.S. pricing and increase their profit. It’s a deeply tentacled controlled process toward increasing the bottom line profit margin of the Wall Street entities.
They have more to export (they make more money), and they drive up the domestic pricing (they make more money), and they pay the lobbyists for welfare legislation to subsidize U.S. food pricing (they make more money). That’s the basic scheme, and when you know the financial con you can spot their motives.
Wow, Hanoi John blown XXXXX XXXXXX out. How did the Democrats get on board with this one?
edit by admin
This might be a case where union pressure on the Democrats helped Trump. Private unions want to see American workers do well too.
Wyden from Oregon doesn’t want to upset his constituents
Wyden once in awhile shows some common sense. Merkley, not so much.
look at the list many of the D are up for re-election next year… I imagine they are starting to get nervous about siding with Schumer all the time.
Surely some of them noticed President Trump’s new label, “Cryin’ Schumer.”
& Everybody knows what happens after someone gets a Trumplabel: 👎🏻🗑
Also Head Clown Schumer.
Message to Hanoi John from his fellow senators: FOAD
Yes, McStain got stuffed. Giddy up.
and take sasse with you
The Democrats aren’t as bad on the trade issue as they are on most others.
Yes…There are still remnants of what they used to be as far as jobs and workers. They haven’t completely gone identity politics, but give them time….
Their base believes the Dems are, ideologically speaking, anti-NAFTA.
And no, it does not matter- or hasn’t in the past anyway – how many times the Dem pols have voted in a way to PROVE they are not anti-NAFTA, because Dem voters do not pay attention to the way their reps vote as a rule.
But now, with the Party in such disarray, some voters might be paying attention, so those pols have to vote in peoples best interest, at least on some things.
Could be useful to us.
Dimms don’t know how to poll test Trade alternatives without alienating big chunks of their base, and what they can’t poll test, they don’t do.
Even my Leftist senator Ron Wyden had praise for Lighthizer! McCain is despicable. Just a contrary, crotchety, senile, unhappy old man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Out here in California, we’ve got a replacement for Barbara Boxer named Kamala Harris. Her political views are just slightly to the right of Lenin, so naturally she voted NAY on Lighthizer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain takes a stand, when his stand does not matter. Looked good for his donors though.
Fantastic. McCain, Sasse (and Gardner) ignored by the rest of the Rs, and only 11 of the deep Blue “Resistance-Uber-Alles” Ds voted no. Good outcome for the President and country.
MAGA!
Incredibly good news, especially in the current climate of D.C.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes – I was surprised that Dracula Schumer wasn’t able to keep his party of blood-suckers in line. It’s a good sign that Trump is shattering the axis of anti-Americanism.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I thought Sanders was against the TPP. So, he likes NAFTA? What a piece of work.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh boy. I’m going to remind my brother about that fact if he ever opens his mouth about his support for Bernie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bernie only has two “principles” – the pursuit of money and power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree!
TWO proven truths of Bernie and the Democrat Socialists Party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes nontroll, sanders had me scratching my head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Follow the money. Old hypocrite.
Sanders put himself between a rock and a hard place with his sudden catering to the Big Guys since Ms. Hillary lost the election. It’s fun to watch.
Dems were apoplectic that he didn’t support the “Progressive” candidate who “almost won” a couple weeks ago in GA. and instead opted to support the dude who was pro-life out in Omaha. The one who lost his bid for mayor a couple days ago to the R candidate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like he’s gone schizo – but then again chasing money will do that to ya.
Yes, he has. It seems the Dems are using him to try to attract “conservative Dem voters” now.
They have no idea WTF they are doing. It’s Hysterical.
That’s a very good possibility. Not enough data points for me to declare ‘victory’, but if nothing else this is certainly a sign-post on the way to victory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knew when all of those dems were YEAS, that he was going to easily be confirmed to offset any R NAYS. I think some of these critters were afraid to vote no.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Terrified — mid-term elections are next year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pam, elected officials SHOULD be afraid of voting against the will of the people.
Very, very good news. And as usual, my representatives from New York voted nay. Blood boils every time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And our strange little weasel from Colorado, Corey Gardner voted nay.
Our Dem Senator Bennett voted yes, which is interesting.
Gardner never does seem to know what is going on half of the time anyway.
I will never forget that he was one of the senators at Sea Island Georgia.
Traitor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Sea Islander! THAT explains a LOT.
I think there were a few “MaybeTrump” types who showed up there before switching sides to Trump, so I don’t see all the attendees as guaranteed enemies. But for the most part, attendance there was an anti-Trump bona fide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It never hurts to give a guy a chance, but Gardner always lets us here in Colorado down.
LikeLike
Yes I voted for Cory Gardner & have been disillusioned ever since. He put out a statement saying he voted no on Lighthizer to protect the interests of Eastern Colorado agriculture & ranching.
I’m trying to square his statement with what Sundance has explained above, and whether Colorado farms are still independent or are owned by multinationals.
Of course he was also free to vote no if it is in his political interests b/c Lighthizer was going to be approved regardless of Gardner vote.
I no longer believe Gardner ever passes the smell test. The rat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also voted for Gardner because I wanted to get rid of Udall.
Now we are stuck with the little weasel for a while.
But his time will come.
LikeLike
Sundance said: “There are those within the swamp lobbying community who are beginning to understand that WE KNOW far more than they ever thought we know. Change is a direct consequence of that reality.”
See folks! We, The People can make a change using our cold anger. If you don’t think that a stern and strong phone call to your representative doesn’t make a difference, then I invite you to try it and KEEP trying it until it does.
God Bless our Glorious President, Donald J. Trump! Carry on Mr. President. Carry on, indeed!
Yep, Mark. We cannot become complacent, just because we have a great POTUS. We must remain relentless. I believe that keeps our Lion safe. They know, we know.
When you’ve got thousands of Trump supporters chanting CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS! The definitely know we know.
We need a K-Street sucks rally cry!
Your artworks are excellent, Mark. Hope to see some posted here when they fit a theme Sundance is offering.
Thank you and that’s not really the ‘better” stuff. I don’t feel my art belongs on this site because it really has nothing to do with politics. However..
I’m going to start a couple of portraits of our Glorious President and First Lady. I’ll add some things that should make them “patriotic” in theme.
We’ve got Mothers’ Day and Fathers’ Day coming up where you can post on the Open Thread for the day along with a greeting for Treeper Moms. “Sales pitches” likely aren’t allowed, but I certainly would love to see the artworks of a number of Treeper artists displayed for our enjoyment.
Hey! Great idea. I actually have something that would fit for that theme.
And every time we contact them, we should mention that we are well aware Tom Donahue & COC are writing legislation that benefits globalists, not USA.
We gotta start making them aware that WE KNOW about the K-Street Cabal.
Great, for the Senate dragged their feet again on another nominee. Does anyone know is Rachel Brand was confirmed as Associate AG? Can’t find anything on her and it was supposed to done Tuesday or Wednesday.
Lighthizer is one of ‘the killers’
Now let’s get down to business, Wilbur
LikeLiked by 13 people
Junior Trudeau and his (uh-hem) “team” are probably sweatin’ bullets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD WE ARE WINNING!
Folks we are whipping the sh….t out of the Big Club, CoC, Uniparty, Globalist etc! With the vote today, Robert Lighthizer, the final hurdle that the Senate was using not to accept the NAFTA renegotiation letter is gone. In a matter of days, they will have to accept it because the Wilburine and our Lion aren’t backing down.
Obamacare took a MAJOR blow yesterday with Aetna announcing they are done in the final 2 remaining states. This means that Delaware and Nebraska are down to 1 insurer for the entire state. Iowa has NO insurers in 93 out of 99 counties and Virginia has no insurer in 23 counties.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-10/aetna-is-latest-health-insurer-to-quit-obamacare-markets
From the article linked below:
In Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut — the first states to make filings public — premiums for Affordable Care Act plans will rise more than 20 percent on average.
The Trump administration has raised doubts about whether it will enforce what is considered by some insurers to be an already insufficient penalty.
“Failure to enforce the individual mandate makes it far more likely that healthier, younger individuals will drop coverage and drive up the cost for everyone,” Chet Burrell, chief executive officer of CareFirst, said in a statement. The insurer is asking for an at least 50 percent increase in premiums in Maryland. Burrell said uncertainty over the mandate played a “significant role” in the insurer’s rate requests.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-09/obamacare-premiums-rise-as-insurers-fret-over-law-s-shaky-future
Keep in mind that our President whiped out the tax mandate for those that have no insurance with an EO in January.
Ole Mitch the Bitch is sweating bullets that he is up for reelection with our Lion in 2020! We need this bastard in the worst way! We need to congratulate him when he does well. He does have power over the POS Republicans in the Senate!
Because too many constituents have no insurance carriers at all and must be howling mad! Even dems get mad at their “govmt lovies” when their pockets and health get burned.
Hmmm…McConnell has discovered twitter and seen how it works for POTUS. Too funny.
McCain and Sasse managed to place themselves on the endangered RINO list with their moronic letter of dissent. Could they not count votes in advance? Those two can’t be flushed down the commode fast enough.
Congrats to USTR Lighthizer.
Now, on to Senator Thune. What’s his office number at home? Time to blast the South Dakota staff. They’ll let him know the mood of the nation.
LikeLiked by 9 people
McStain and Sasse the A$$ kinda painted themselves into a corner.
They knew that he was going to be confirmed anyway, so they were able to grandstand for their donors.
So obvious.
The DSP’s modus operandi when needed to “fool” their constituents.
These are the only conservative votes that Manchin will ever cast — he can vote liberal when his vote is needed, and conservative when the DSP has no way to defeat a popular conservative bill. He can PRETEND to be a moderate.
A Non Vote for Lighthizer is the same as a NAY vote on his confirmation.
Capito (WV), both Alaskan senators and the Georgia senator cannot hide their positions behind how they voted — shameless.
“endangered RINO list”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sissy Sasse voted no so that he could court the Nebraska farmer vote when he runs for reelection!
Which Dims voted against?
Sorry! Somehow jumped past it! Whoops!
Amazed Hirono of HI was same enough to vote Yes.
Schatz… well… he’s just a putz. A Senator solely out of circumstance and not from merit… an appointee who HI voters are too lazy to pick someone else.
Sigh….
McConnell had a brag about this as well
LikeLiked by 6 people
POTUS told the Leader to start supporting him else both he and his wife will be unemployed very soon.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Better yet, keep the wife and ditch him.
IMO she’s worth keeping. Ditching him goes without saying.
Yah…he’s just trying to let all Trump supporters know that he is voting President Trump’s agenda.
Well, Mitch, you don’t have us Treepers fooled.
We’ve got your number. We won’t ever forget how you treated Our President. Never.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More “Dances with the Wolves”!!!!!! Good news!!!
More Winning & Cryin’ 😭
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳🍿
LikeLiked by 3 people
But how is it so many CoC Republicans voted FOR Lighthizer?
How? It’s called the Trump Movement; mid-terms aren’t that far ahead……..the UniParty knows they can easily overplay their very weak hand with the voters………
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if they’re beginning to be afraid not to?
At some point the pendulum shifts if, as SD states above, they are beginning to receive blow-back for their inane juvenile behavior and lack of backing the Trump/USA First Agenda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very possible, but come ’18 we’ll distch them anyway.
They actually think we the people are of the old cloth — forgive & forget.
Nope. Gigs up. Ditch all Ds & RINOs as possible in ’18. All of them. 100%.
2018 Election THeme = 100% Trump!
Trump Pitch Forks!
I forsee a moneymaker for you!
I Think Susan Collins of Maine, who’s usually a pretty reliable anti-Trump/proMcCain voter, couldn’t vote against this one cuz of that great anti-Canadian Lumber trade deal thing that Trump did a couple weeks ago.
You know, the one that greatly benefitted smaller Lumber Mills in Maine.
Mainers on the Right AND the Left were pretty united in their praise of that move by Trump.
She pays a lot of attention to what Dem constituents think/want so with L&R on board, she had to vote YEA.
She’s thinking of running for Gov. and sees herself as the “Great Uniter”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why the Trump Agenda won in November – America wants an “America First” agenda. On trade, on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on immigration, and on border control….let the corrupt media keep whining; we just keep winning……………..
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I forget which Treeper suggested it first, but I will repeat the suggestion that T-Rex is missing from the “little friends” photo montage.
There is a big photo of TRex up there.
T-Rex is a much different breed and waaaay higher on the food chain, lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD, are Main St & Wall St mutally exclusive? Seems like wall st can win when main st does well. Maybe not the reverse tho. Problem is they don’t get to pick the winners.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/07/24/the-tripwire-series-moving-forward-with-2016-political-shifts/
McCain is tweeting all about how we don’t need POTUS’s new cybersecurity executive order…
Wants us all to listen to James Clapper…I kid you not.
He is all wound up.
I wonder if the new EO will uncover his crimes.
LikeLiked by 9 people
His noose is tightening.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCain has many skeletons that are rattling around and want to be free, yet he wants the door to remain locked.
McStain is runnin’ scared. This is all death throes stuff.
Follow the money…McCain finances Kutcher’s organization. I believe this young man genuinely wants to make a difference and is oblivious that one of his “money men” may just be keeping him close to the vest.
Things that make you go hmmmmm.
Time will tell…
The last time this info was posted someone also included data re: McCain’s Fdn’s finances. I don’t have that link (maybe they can post it again) but in recent years a very small percentage of their donatons has gone forth for the purposes it was given.
Oh, FYI – the McCain’s Fdn intrest is in fighting pedophilia.
Now that is a Thing that makes you go hmmmmm.
McCain is scared all that dirty laundry is about to be exposed. Expect him to scream louder in the coming days and weeks. He knows his goose is cooked.
At least Mr. Lighthizer has been confirmed! No thanks to Senator Sasse. He is supposed to represent the people who live here. I spoke with an aide and informed him Senator Sasse would do well to follow President Trump's plans and agenda. We have a family farm and our current trading policies haven't been effective for us that much! In 2018 I will not vote for Senator Sasse. He certainly is a disappointment. Our Nebraska Senator Fischer did the right thing today! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wasn't he one of the Tea Party candidates. Many of them have turned out to be swamp critters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that Nebraskans know, time to throw the bum out.
FTA: The export of domestic food production is a big part of the reason why U.S. food prices have skyrocketed in the past decade.
• The corporations factor in an ability for the U.S. to afford higher prices than alternative destination nations;
• they know you have the ability to pay more, so they export more and recipient nations pay less.
[Reposted & Expanded from yesterday]
Consider the YUGE domestic implications if President Trump’s Trade Team “flips” this approach to a “FREE MARKET” Pricing System – the alleged market approach of NAFTA:
• American Government ENDS AGRICULTURAL SUBSIDIES that benefitted exports by Globalist Corporations at the expense of American Consumers.
• Americans PAY LESS for food – generating the equivalent of a YUGE TAX CUT for EVERY VOTER.
• Americans SPEND MORE for housing, vehicles and non-food consumer goods, multiplying the size of our economy, TAX RECEIPTS from corporations and the number of NEW JOBS created annually for Americans.
• The new jobs CUT WELFARE ROLLS and SPENDING.
• The new jobs INCREASE TAX RECEIPTS from individuals.
• The new jobs INCREASES WAGES and SALARIES for ALL WORKERS.
• All of the above effects of new jobs “PAYS for YUGE TAX-RATE REDUCTIONS”, leaving Americans with far more retained income to expand the above effects.
• This multiplies Americans’ WEALTH to be reinvested in American GROWTH COMPANIES – accelerating the benefits of “Buy American” and “Hire American”.
But wait – there’s more from Illegal Immigration & Migration:
• E-Verify for Employers will ensure unemployed American Citizens get MILLIONS of STOLEN JOBS BACK from Illegal Aliens and Migrants, YUGELY expanding TAX RECEIPTS.
• E-Verify for Government Benefits will END the WELFARE FRAUD and TAX FRAUD gravy trains for Illegal Aliens and Migrants, REDUCING TAX NEEDS.
• Illegal Aliens will self-deport to their home countries and Migrants to regional safe zones, REDUCING the CRIME COST BURDEN from theft, robberies, insurance claims, insurance rate spikes, injuries, shootings, apprehension, prosecution and incarceration.
• All of the above Tax Savings and Cost Avoidances will massively fund further TAX RATE REDUCTIONS for both corporations and individuals.
But wait – there’s more internationally:
• Foreigners PAY MORE for food exported by America, as exporters raise prices to compensate for the reduction in prices paid by Americans and subsidies from the American government.
• Foreign countries INVEST MORE in domestic food production to improve self-sufficiency, increase competition and thereby reduce prices paid by consumers.
• Countries spending more for food are STARVED of FUNDS to MAKE WAR on each other and ultimately, for our enemies, on America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
THIS drives me crazy. Saw this earlier today. This needs to be spread far and wide. This affects every American and is definitely something that could swing a lot of voters for 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of American Adults know someone who is out of work and looking for a job. That’s down from 63% in February 2016 and is the lowest level measured in surveys since March 2010. This finding reached a high of 82% in December 2011. Forty percent (40%) now say they don’t know someone in this situation, a finding that ran in the teens to mid-20s for years.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/business/jobs_employment/may_2017/fewer_americans_know_someone_out_of_work
LikeLiked by 1 person
√ Step 1: Get Unemployed and “Looking” Citizens into jobs.
Step 2: Get Illegals to go home and reopen their jobs to American Citizens.
Step 3: Get Unemployed and “Welfare” Citizens to need to start “Looking”.
Step 4: Get this last group to gain the Skills to get hired… preferably as Apprentices who start with the motivation to earn employers’ trust, respect and interest in keeping them on.
This goes back to when I’ve briefly commented about their being Mexican produce in our grocery stores despite our own land being suitable enough for our own homegrown crops. Brilliant that we had such a landslide victory against the K-Street lobbyists.
Take a look at those voting rolls at the top.
No wonder New York State is so messed up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both senators of New York and the People’s Republic of Massachusetts voted against.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Warren and Gillibrand.
hahhaha…the Progressives “New Hope” for 2020 Prez candidates.
Good to see the two Coasts further marginalziing themselves-except Feinstein who is sensible some of the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to the club sir. Here's your wolverine teeth. Use as needed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
PDJT sworn in Jan 20th and on 5/11 he finally gets his Trade rep confirmed …..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Swamp? Sure I can handle a swamp!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is a very precious baby.
Sacamanure and Red Ed Markey of Massachusetts continue with their communist ways !
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, I am stealing Sacamanure! LOL!
McCain having been a jet fighter pilot knows full well the negative effects of hypoxia. Though it is easily overcome by descending to a lower safe altitude, McCain is still in rarefied-air, lacking the good sense of lowering his nose.
Also, McCain lacks the good sense of adhering to SOP (standard operating procedures) which makes sense. McCain is a failure to himself and others who find themselves helplessly under McCain’s sphere of influence.
When his career ends, he will leave more disgraced that he currently is. Power & green made him run again at his advanced age.
He will come to regret it.
Corey Gardner got elected and then went 100% establishment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So did Sasse
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had high hopes for Mr. Sasse.
Seems Sasse turned quick too, I had hopes for him and was watching his election. Sadly, McCain’s been a democrat for years, but they don’t want to claim him because he’s even too extreme for them, hahaha.
Yes he did, but he came out of the house and was already a slimy rhino before getting elected to the Senate.
HAHAHAHAHA Methinks that Flake (AZ) is a bit scared about his upcoming re-election and is trying to play nice until then. I would tell him that it won't work, except that I want him to think it's working so that he'll continue to play along until… WE VOTE HIM OUT NEXT YEAR! Too bad all the voter issues (read:fraud) that happened last year, allowing McCain to retain his seat. It's ok, soon it will be his turn again.

MAGA!!!
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES! I'm with you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You Arizonians are too cool to be represented by the likes of McCain and Flake.
O/T – Macy's stock down 17% today! That'll teach 'em for disrespecting our president!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kamala Harris is worse than Boozer and Maxine ever were/are. She’s flat out a power hungry fascist. The rest of the nation needs to understand what this crop of Calimexistan Soviets are like and be forewarned.
Maxine is a fun distraction, Harris is deathly. She is pure evil.
Note that even Feinstein voted yea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kamala Harris is a GRAVE danger. She is basically an Eric Holder corrupt radical with harpy feminism layered on top of that. She was “Holder in a Skirt” before the term was used for Crooked Loretta. Very dangerous.
Hope someone with financial savvy starts tracking kamala’s FEC filings and other financial dealings now while she is a relative newbie.
That was a nightmare during campaign when Sundance would post links and we’d try to wade through the SuperPAC filings etc. I thought then the only way to get a handle would be to start with one of the new faces and track them for an election or two.
Financial malfeasance always brings ’em down but the money trails get muddied from the get go. Is there someone or an org we an ask to track her? She should be a prime target for many reasons!!
I’m from Cali and Harris is SCARY as hell.
I was surprised that Senator Flake (AZ) (yes, that's his name) voted yes. I thought he only did what McCain told him to do. He conned a LOT of us when he was campaigning, but NEVER AGAIN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surprised about Miss Lindsey voting “Yes” instead of voting with her boyfriend. Miss Lindsey must have been replaced with page boy scandal alumni Ben “Sassy Pants” Sasse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WINNING!!!!! Hallelujah!! The trade triumvirate is now complete – USTR Lighthizer has been around these FTA’s for years and he totally gets that the guts of them (rules of origin folks!) are what makes the difference from a deficit/surplus perspective.
He also knows that there are some pro-American opportunities that re-negotiating NAFTA will permit that didn’t get tabled in the first go-round (arcane stuff – if interested, look up NAFTA and drawback).
WONDERFUL news and wonderful new addition to the MAGA Trade team!
I was re-watching most of "Black Mass" about Whitey Bulger the other night. Great film. When the credits rolled, I saw Steve Mnuchin as one of the Executive Producers!
Interesting CO outcome – Gardner (R)) was a “nay” but he’s not up for reelection until 2020 – Bennett (D) was a yea and he’s not up for reelection until 2022.
I’m shocked I tell you that the two Illinois senators voted yes. Illinois needs jobs in the worst way but there are no incentives for companies to come here.
I wonder if tricky Dick is looking to replace crying Chuckie as the minor leader since Chuckie has blown most of his ammo?
LOL @ McCain and Sasse being “worried that Lighthizer did not appreaciate NAFTA’s benefits.”
Because there are none that could not be negotiated within a regular bilateral trade agreement WITHOUT having multiple disastrous consequences to the US economy?
S_asse & McNasty got their behinds handed to them on this one. Great news for America and a key to helping Trump MAGA. Another good day for deplorables everywhere.
