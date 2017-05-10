Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse Announce Intent to Vote Against Robert Lighthizer Trade Rep Confirmation…

The economic lobbyist community known as The Big Club is represented most visibly by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Tom Donohue.
Via the Wall Street community, CoC President Donohue pours tens of millions of multinational corporate contributions into DC lobbying efforts to retain control over politicians and legislation that relates to U.S. trade and economic matters. [FYI Donohue’s Chamber of Commerce lobbying group were the primary architects of the now dispatched TPP trade deal; they actually wrote the U.S. part of the construct.]
Tom Donohue funds a large number of politicians in DC in an effort to control the outcomes of legislation and policies that could become adverse to his multinational interests. Two of those primary beneficiaries are John McCain and Ben Sasse.
As a consequence it doesn’t come as a surprise to see McCain and Sasse announce their intention to block the confirmation of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer:
REUTERS – Republican U.S. Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse said on Wednesday they would vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, because of his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“Unfortunately, your confirmation process has failed to reassure us that you understand the North American Free Trade Agreement’s (NAFTA) positive economic benefits to our respective States and the nation as a whole,” McCain and Sasse said in a letter to Lighthizer. (read more)
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump strongly support Lighthizer for U.S. Trade Rep. The institutional control agents within K-Street, aka the economic lobbying group, do not.
The bottom line arguments center around retention of global multinational economic interests that are antithetical to President Trump’s ‘America-First’ economic and trade platform. K-Street wants to retain three decades of Wall Street control over trade to position the multinational interests as a priority. President Trump wants to break K-Streets lobbying grip and work trade policies that benefit Main Street, not Wall Street.
The issue(s) behind the argument is/are complex, and the political lobbying expenditures only compound the matter. In essence over the past three decades large portions of U.S. agriculture have been sold to multinational corporations. With control over production principles, those multinational corporations manipulate the market value of U.S. agricultural outputs to retain the highest profit margin.
It is not a free market system, it’s a controlled market system; and the control is not domestic ownership, it’s multinational corporations. Part of the way they control the pricing of U.S. agriculture outputs is through export control; the traditional supply and demand commodity equation is non-existent.
This is not a free market. When multinational corporations control commodity pricing, it is not a free market. The paradigm that everyone needs to remember is that a free market doesn’t exist because the owners (control agents) of the market are not independent – they are massive institutional multinational corporations. Through heavy handed contracts pushed on farmers they control the product from field to processing and beyond.
The export of domestic food production is a big part of the reason why U.S. food prices have skyrocketed in the past decade. The corporations factor in an ability for the U.S. to afford higher prices than alternative destination nations; they know you have the ability to pay more, so they export more and recipient nations pay less.
Again, it’s a complex dynamic but this also ties into the same groups lobbying for increased consumer welfare payments on SNAP and EBT (food stamp) legislation. Yes, multinational corporations -who control agriculture- lobby congress to fund more subsidy payments for food. This allows them to export more, tighten the domestic supply, drive up U.S. pricing and increase their profit. It’s a deeply tentacled controlled process toward increasing the bottom line profit margin of the Wall Street entities.
They have more to export (they make more money), and they drive up the domestic pricing (they make more money), and they pay the lobbyists for welfare legislation to subsidize U.S. food pricing (they make more money). That’s the basic scheme, and when you know the financial con you can spot their motives.
Unfortunately, when you know the con it can explode your blood pressure to fully grasp how much we are getting ripped off. Especially when you read their insufferable reasoning to keep the current system in place.
So knowing that, here’s the letter of opposition from McCain and Sasse who are being paid by these lobbying entities to retain this controlled market system:
Dear Mr. Lighthizer,
We write to explain our intent to oppose your nomination to be United States Trade Representative (USTR). Unfortunately, your confirmation process has failed to reassure us that you understand the North American Free Trade Agreement’s (NAFTA) positive economic benefits to our respective States and the nation as a whole. We fear that you do not have an appreciation for the millions of jobs created by this free trade deal, and that you would not champion agriculture during your time as USTR. Furthermore, we worry that you would not negotiate trade deals that would protect the American consumer and expand economic growth. These concerns, along with the need for Congress to grant you a waiver to serve in the Trump Administration in a must-pass omnibus spending bill is troubling.
Beyond your vocal advocacy for protectionist shifts in our trade policies, the Administration’s ongoing, incoherent, and inconsistent trade message has compounded our concern. This is especially troubling because confirming a USTR grants the Administration additional legal authority to negotiate trade deals that Congress must consider under “fast track” procedures. Given these circumstances, granting the Trump Administration additional legal powers through your confirmation without understanding how you or the Administration intend to use those powers would be irresponsible.
A constant theme throughout your confirmation process has been your failure to grasp the importance of protecting agriculture in trade negotiations. Your meeting with one of us (Senator Sasse) did nothing to disabuse of us this notion. America needs a USTR who will effectively defend agriculture during trade negotiations and fight to expand agricultural export markets, not let America’s farmers and ranchers become collateral damage in a trade war.
You also have made your skepticism of NAFTA well known, which we find to be alarming. America deserves a USTR who will renegotiate NAFTA in order to build on its successes, not as a pretext for unraveling it. Mexico and Canada are two of our largest export markets and the free movement of goods is essential to the growth of our national economy. For example, Mexico is Arizona’s number one trading partner, accounting for 40 percent of the State’s exports to foreign markets. This is due to the free trade policies in NAFTA that create fewer trade barriers with Canada and Mexico, which makes it easier for Americans to make a living and provide for their families. Further, according to the Nebraska Farm Bureau, a withdrawal from NAFTA could cost Nebraska farmers and ranchers more than $2.6 billion per year in agricultural exports. Increasing trade barriers with Canada and Mexico, and risking a trade war, only hurts American families and small businesses.
The Trump Administration’s incoherent and inconsistent trade posture to date makes it impossible for us to overlook our concerns with your nomination. On April 29, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order that required the Secretary of Commerce and the USTR, in consultation with several federal agencies, to “conduct comprehensive performance reviews” of all of the United States’ free trade agreements and “renegotiate or terminate” policies that the Administration believes are harmful to the United States. This executive order was signed only days after the release of troubling reports of the Trump Administration’s preparations to withdraw from NAFTA. Reports that the Administration is even considering withdrawal from NAFTA is contrary to previous statements from key Administration officials – including Dr. Peter Navarro,[1] Secretary Wilbur Ross, [2] and Secretary Steve Mnuchin,[3] – that NAFTA would only be up for re-negotiation, not withdrawal. These disjointed positions are causing great uncertainty over the Administration’s trade objectives.
Moreover, this incoherent and protectionist message on trade has caused serious uncertainty for export markets, and has harmed our valuable relationships with Canada and Mexico. The Administration’s actions may also encourage our trading partners to move their markets elsewhere, especially if they believe that future negotiations will hurt their interests. For example, Mexican officials have cited the possible re-negotiation of NAFTA as a major reason why they are currently pursuing actions to import less corn from the U.S. and more from other nations, including Argentina and Brazil.
Other countries may follow Mexico’s suit. For example, China continues to advance the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a regional multilateral trade agreement in the Pacific that includes our current FTA partners, South Korea and Australia, as well as Japan, a potential FTA partner. According to the Congressional Research Service, should the RCEP move forward in its current form, the “United States would face higher tariffs in RCEP markets”[4] and thus many of our trading partners could run to RCEP markets under trade rules set by China.
Confirming your nomination would allow the Trump Administration to negotiate “fast track” trade agreements, a power that Congress granted the executive branch in the 2015 reauthorization of TPA. For us to consider the complete implications of confirming you, the Administration would need to provide Congress with clear trade objectives with respect to: 1) the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), as well as a timeline for upcoming negotiations; 2) other free trade agreements (FTA); and 3) future FTAs, including which countries the Administration intends to pursue trade negotiations and timelines on those intended negotiations.
We hope the future actions and the Administration’s future actions will prove us wrong. The economic well-being of consumers, small businesses, farmers, and ranchers across our country depend upon it.
Sincerely,
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse
U.S. Senator John McCain
Now you can see why this same group of usurping senators are refusing to accept the NAFTA letter of intent from Secretary Ross. We have to fight these jackasses head on. The first step in fighting them is to understand the rigged system they control and why they are controlling it…. that is currently important battle-space.
McCain’s boy was fired , Now we get to watch McCain seek revenge.. Why doesn’t McCain just get it over and put a “D” in front of his name..
McCain isn’t going to GET revenge.
Hindsight is amazing…. our choice for president was Obama or McCain…. Uniparty’s idea of letting it appear that what we want actually matters.
Five simple words for Comey AND the neverTrump dummies.
“Get them out of here.”
The most important strategic goal is to get Justice Kennedy replaced NOW….ASAP. Reality is that PDJP needs the votes of all nominal Republicans, then he can get of the McCains, Linda.etc.
Do we really need these two clown senators for the confirmation?
If another “Republican” defects, we are going to have a problem. Otherwise no, Pence can break another tie.
McTurtle’s wife’s job should be on the line, dependent on outcome of this vote.
Look to Jeff Flake, our other jackass AZ senator, to fill the bill. He is McCain’s lapdog.
Susan Collins can usually be depended on to vote with the Dems. Not sure why she’d disappoint over NAFTA.
Man, the level of winning lately is getting almost out of control.
We see right through McShame. You only feign support for American farmers. You are getting old and you can’t take all of that dirty money with you. You are a treasonous disgrace to our country. The same goes for your sidekick Sasse.
I thought his sidekick was Ms. Lindsey. Wonder if Graham will vote for this nominee? Has he said?
I haven’t heard about Ms. Linda’s vote but suspect she will go along with McShame on this. She is probably owned by the CoC also.
I think Miss Lindsey heard the warning, McShame must be going deaf..
Treason is nothing new for McCain. One can go as far back as the Hanoi Hilton
John McCain’s Propaganda Recording June 2, 1969 click audio bar 1 ~ 16:11
TRUNEWS 08/04/16 John McCain’s 1969 “Tokyo Rose” Propaganda Recording Released http://www.trunews.com/listen/trunews-08-04-16-john-mccains-1969-tokyo-rose-propaganda-recording-released#sthash.C8CtPTFV.ITgsM2xR.dpuf
From what I have seen of the state of Arizona, there is very little farming to be had.. So exactly why would McCain be for farmers?
LikeLike
Well, they certainly like the word “incoherent,” maybe they’re trying to influence people subliminally by the repetition.
Indeed. And what’s so incoherent about MAGA?
The same Senators appear to poke your President in the eye, with an alarming regularity.
The takedown of these two will be a thing to behold. Sasse has the kind of face that needs a good smack.
McCain is a nasty piece of work, that is obvious. Strangely, the Sasse clown flys below the radar. Yet he is often somewhere behind the scenes, stabbing your President in the back.
But but but Mark Levin has him rated as the 3rd most Conservative Senator. The only Senators more Conservative than Sasse, according to Levin, are Lyin’ Ted and Mike Anti-Democracy Lee
LikeLiked by 13 people
LOL!!!!
Levin and Rush supported him when he ran.
I can’t wait either.
Megan McLame was even more shrill than usual today, I suspect she knows “daddy is going down.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hopefully no more GOP Senators defect. I imagine, Lighthizer will pickup 10 Democrat Senators or so like Warren, Bernie Sanders, Leahy, etc– some of the more Progressive wing of the Democrat party
LikeLike
I have always had a sneaking suspicion that these Senators and Congressmen who are so important to the continuation of the Uniparty system, such as McCain, Ryan, McConnell, Burr and the Gang of 8, don’t even worry about their reelections because that system is rigged as well.
Tom Donahue needs to be shut down, maybe even more than George Soros. At least with Soros we know he’s the bad guy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This has been my thought as well. Get the hook for this Donahue guy, his services are no longer required.
McCain is not running for reelection. A professional politican is more dangerous than ISIS if not running for reelection.
I have a feeling John McCain will live to be 110 years old just to torture the GOP for the next 30 years
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“A professional politican is more dangerous than ISIS if not running for reelection.”
Yes.
This is why I have no faith that ‘term limits’ would be the solution that we are hoping for.
Worrying about getting reelected…is one of the few things that serves to keep these weasels from being even worse than they already are.
How about a 1 term only amendment?
Or… everyone in congress is selected at random like jury duty?
Just brainstorming…
If they are a good guy…and there are a few good ones, like Jeff Sessions for example…then limiting them to only 1 term would not be a good thing.
If they are a lying, larcenous weasel…then they would likely accelerate their wrong-doing like unleashing a Tasmanian Devil.
Sorry, I don’t mean to be a negative Nellie.
Because I cannot see how term limits would have the benefit that we are hoping for.
How about a constitutional hunger games. All politicians adhere or else!
Gee, on the heels of the Comey termination. Wonder how that came up all of a sudden. And from none other than John McCain. SMH, such a lack of respect for the average American citizen. I’m sure POTUS was expecting this and will likely find a way of exposing these guys. Looking forward to the Twitter tirade tomorrow morning about this.
A letter like that is not drafted in 24 hours. McCain was saving this to keep his feral, mossy-green toothed, snarling grin in the news.
Donahue’s crew probably wrote it for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can firing Comet be leverage against this stubbornness?
The things I *want* to say about McCain and Sasse would get me in trouble with the CTH admins.
Can someone *please* primary these jackwagons, before I get myself sent to the naughty room?
Can’t primary them, they just got elected for 6 more years. McShame will likely retire when his term runs out, to spend some of that CoC bribe money. Sasse is young enough to run again though, and voters should toss him out on his Uniparty Arse….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Y’all best duck I might start swinging, lol
That Sasse really is a sanctimonious prick.
I keep hoping PaedoGate takes Sasse down. Along with Barny Frank, Podesta, and it looks like Colbert too
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sasse is a detestable NeverTrumper. He faked conservatism to get elected.
McCain is a well paid corrupt fool and is so jealous of President Trump that he can’t control himself. I am so angry at myself for voting for him. I wish we could do somthing epic to help our President fight these anti-American nut jobs. I have cold anger about McCain and his audacity. Sasse is getting pay offs, no doubt.
McCain is the only R candidate for POTUS since Nixon.I refused to vote for. Every day I feel more vindicated for my choice.
The reality is that both Sasse and McCain are getting paid off big time by lobbyists just like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski in regards to planned parenthood. They are traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Saase.. demonstrates that it needs to be a very short term
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t be hard on Ben. He’s being groomed as the next John McCain.
😂 We can’t let these fools steal our sense of humor.
McCain is consumed with hate because he lost his POTUS run and Trump won, and Trump correctly identified him as no war hero.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sasse has emerged as one of the biggest jackass sent to the Senate. All the glowing reviews and front page from the National Review meant absolute sheeeite..
This post is intended for the good people of Arizona who may have voted for J.McCain.
My question is why would anyone who thinks of themselves as loyal, patriotic Americans cast a vote for this guy ?
He is an open borders globalist,a war monger and must despise working class Americans
How else could he support NAFTA?
I truly do not understand.
The people who helped re elect him have done great damage to our country.
JMO. MAGA
Incoherent is the level multinationals control what farmers get, what processors produces and coin for debt cards and master stroking the American consumer / taxpayer.
Peeling back the onion layer…smells worse and Burns ones eyes.
John McCain should retire!
or expire.. I’m easy.
He should be invited to go hunting in a remote area.
I don’t understand how that “accepting” the NAFTA letter works…
Can’t it just be “served” like a subpoena?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So let me get this straight . . . . . CONgress regards all of us tax paying American citizens as their personal cash cow. We’re only there to help make their corporate buddies richer by requiring us to pay higher prices for food, health care, prescription drugs etc. Of course they’re getting rich off us, too. Just a bunch of disgusting pigs at the trough and they want to be addressed as “The Honorable so and so”. Puleeze!
I see now why the Washington monument was erected. It was supposed to honor our first president, but as another commenter wrote awhile back, it’s really just a big middle finger from Washington D.C. to all the rest of us in America and I say this with a very sad heart as it was certainly not George Washington or any of the other founder’s intent that our country would come to this.
God Bless President Trump and keep him safe and expose and deal with every last one of these disgusting blood suckers.
MAGA
I roger your post!
Maybe it’s time for Trump to out the Chamber of Commerce and the links between these two clowns and the exodus of jobs outside the US.
Shame them all over the country, see how these two like that.
The US CofC could conceivably be in for more than a mere ‘outing’. Nuff said for now.
My MAGA senses are tingling…..McLame is on borrowed time.
McLame didn’t heed the Comet warning…
This isnt the only thing mclame did today. Voted against oil exploration and drilling also, with miss lindsey and susan collins.
These turd burglars are full blown traitors.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-10/mccain-leads-senate-mutiny-three-republicans-join-dems-reject-repeal-obama-drilling-
Their arrogance and evil swirls around them like smoke. I admit, I slapped the picture because I couldn’t slap them in person. Grrrr 😡
I dont know how his daughter can go on fox and defend him as a politician. He’s her dad but she’s so dang prissy she cant admit what everyone else has known for ages.
The enemy of our enemy is our friend.
On December 8, 1993, when Bill Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Act (NAFTA) into law. 8 former Representatives who voted NAY in the Senate:
Mike Crapo (R-ID)
Bob Menendez (D-NJ)
Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
Jim Inhofe (R-OK)
Jack Reed (D-RI)
Tim Johnson (D-SD)
Bernie Sanders (I-VT)
This essay IMHO is quite understandable to those who pay little attention to political “news”. Everybody has to eat, so they have skin in this game. That said, President Trump’s past characterization of McCain as ‘unheroic’ was, and still is, spot on.
OK. I’ll admit. I’m tired. I’ve had a busy day ‘Cryin and all, but when I see those two names together, I get
McCainSass……last e left off on purpose 😉
Make ’em both cry Mr. President
I sense the big ugly coming soon…..and guess what? We’re gonna win!!!
McSwine and Sissy are RINO losers.
Juan McCain blends right in with his evil friends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their owners just won’t allow them to MAGA. Bad trade deals for America is the goal. It lines the pockets of their owners, and in turn, their pockets as well.
Trump’s cabinet is going to blow everyone’s mind. This posturing by McCain and Sasse won’t stop Lighthizer’s confirmation, but it definitely outs them as the crony capitalists they are.
Sundance’s pictures of Gomer and Goober say it all.
Two mindless Senators who are deeply in the pockets of CoC.
I believe President Trump will overcome their dissonance and find the votes to get Lighthizer confirmed. Shame on these two gutless punks.
“Confirming your nomination would allow the Trump Administration to negotiate “fast track” trade agreements, a power that Congress granted the executive branch in the 2015 reauthorization of TPA.” – McLame + Sassy
In other words: “We willingly granted that power to the executive branch under Obama (a Democrat) but now that Trump (a Republican) is in the executive branch we just can’t bring ourselves to do it.”
Seriously, the UniParty couldn’t be more clearly evidenced than it is in this letter… complete unmasking in a flurry of desperation. They’re losing and they know it!
I agree, they’re losing and they do know it. They are no where near as talented and creative as PDJT. Things are going to get very ugly very shortly. It is time for these treasonous snake oil punks to get out of the way of MAGA. I need a punching bag….
I feel like Comey being fired alongside a newly staffed Justice Department pulled the plug on the swamp, now for the real draining! Hope they like orange! 😉
“This is not a free market. When multinational corporations control commodity pricing, it is not a free market.”
Exactly, Sundance. And when you combine this kind of monopolistic practices with collusion with government you get fascism. The authoritarianism and totalitarianism that emerges from this devil’s bargain, happens because both parties—business and government—combine to protect their interests from a voting population. Because of their inherently corrupt relationship the resulting fascist government can never fully trust its own population so they rule by force.
I highly recommend this book. An easy enough read, it touches on corporate farming, how ranchers have been forced to sell their family farms(inheritance taxes, etc) and then become managers; illegal immigration cause and effect, such as companies advertising on foreign radio “hey dont come illegally, but if you do go here and we’ll give you a job” and what is in the food. Lots of facts, prepare to get uncomfortable reading at times. They made a fiction movie, avoid that.
AS a Canadian, I agree that imported produce was much cheaper than the locally-produced produce.
However, in recent years, the Chinese have been buying up our agricultural lands and export the yielded produce to China. Also, our dim-witted politicians have been changing the zoning of our agricultural lands in favor of residential zoning. So, Canadians are losing their food supply independence.
Since last year, Canadians in general have been complaining about the price increase of imported produce. Significant price increases that are causing much hardship on many families. This now also applies to our own local produce. You wouldn’t believe what a small bunch of brussel sprouts or green beans cost us.
And last year, we found out that Mexican produce is heavily contaminated with chemical pesticides.
Some supermarkets have a special section where 30-50% discounts are affixed to produce that is past its Best-Before date. These special sections are now all the rage.
Therefore, the NAFTA is not working out for Canadians either although our politicians keep repeating the virtues of the agreement. Not many Canadians can figure out what is truly happening behind the scenes.
That is so sad to hear, and it ticks me off for you and your fellow Canadians. It is ridiculous, something has got to give. Y’all need a revolution!
Same with the upcoming Paris Climate Summit. Most of the electorate, that is voters, pretty much think it’s about climate change. What they fail to see, because the media doesn’t want them to know, is that it’s really just another lopsided trade agreement. And as usual, in all these agreements, America gets screwed.
