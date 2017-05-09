The Final Top Tier Intel Black Hat Leaker Removed…

It was eight months ago when we first began discussing the “White Hats” -vs- “Black Hats” within the intelligence apparatus. It was obvious there was a battle going on within the ‘intelligence’ and ‘justice’ systems per se’ between two distinct groups, mostly centered around political leaks within the IC:
- A Black Hat: is a self-serving entity, person or organization, that is corrupt, deceitful, manipulative, exploitative, and working for their own power and interests. A bad entity.
- A White Hat: is an altruistic entity, person or organization, that is foundationally grounded on truth, honesty, and clear definitions of right and moral wrong. A good entity.
The four primary agencies who drove the media narrative were: CIA, DNI, FBI and NSA.
We identified Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA) as the only ‘white hat’ within the intelligence group at the center of the media intel controversies. Most, heck, all, of the media controversy was created by leaks of intelligence “reports”. NSA Director Mike Rogers was the only intel head without any participation in leaking. Rogers also controlled most of the raw intel from which the reports being leaked were constructed.
Initially, last year, FBI Director James Comey was challenging to gauge. However, it didn’t take long to discover his political corruption, and see his political agenda was all about himself – not the application of law.
- The FBI (Comey) never questioned Hillary Clinton under oath.
- The FBI (Comey) never recorded or documented the interview with Hillary Clinton.
- The FBI (Comey) never admitted to warnings from Florida LEO (Orlando shooting)
- The FBI (Comey) used bogus British dossier to gain FISA warrant to monitor Trump.
Then on March 20th the mask fully came off. Comey was a solid Black Hat. The March 20th appearance before congress was the final straw in showcasing just how politically corrupt James Comey was.
In this same March 20th hearing Comey stated there was an investigation into intelligence leaks to the media. However, on May 8th the source of the reports that were eventually leaked to the media, acting AG Sally Yates, said she was never questioned by the FBI.
In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
BOOM! Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama. Clapper was used rather extensively by the Obama Administration as an intelligence shield, a firewall or useful idiot, on several occasions.
Anyone who followed the Obama White House intel policy outcomes will have a lengthy frame of reference for DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan as the two primary political operatives. Brennan admitted investigating, and spying on, the Senate Intelligence Committee as they held oversight responsibility for the CIA itself.
The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it under wraps from congress. Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes – wittingly, or unwittingly.
As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is now clear -at least to me- that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House. [Read Full Backstory]
One swamp creature drained, many more to go. I have been waiting for this one.
Now we can get down to some serious business.
Put a Bulldog like AG Sessions in charge of the FBI Mr President and clean thoseTraitorous Rats out of the DOJ and Intelligence.
I would expect Leavenworth Penitentiary to need a new wing…soon.
Dems blue print:
Trump did this to coverup russia scandal. Hence appoint special procecutor and impeach trump.
Brace for few more leaks about flynn, i guess.
Oh, PLEASE do some kind of collective demonstration on the Senate floor that will make you all look like a bunch of mules’ behinds
How appropriate that Keith Schiller, Trump’s Security Ace, was given the honor of delivering the letter to Comey!
I hope they sent some US Marshals with him…to secure Comey’s computer and files.
Comey was out of the office in Los Angeles today. He did not have physical control over his own office when he was fired. Something tells me the timing was not accidental on the part of POTUS – Comey isn’t stupid and surely he saw this coming weeks ago, but who knows what might have been left unsecured in his absence. I wonder if that is why Keith Schiller was involved as well.
I womder if Comey had to immediately hand over his badge and firearm – like in the movies.
Please, for the love of God, appoint a NON-LAWYER to be the FBI director. Enough of these attorney’s with zero law enforcement experience. Choose a veteran lawman who either worked their way up as a junior agent or served as a beat cop then moved through the ranks.
Like this guy?
Yes, I agree.
Yes yes yes! My pick too! 😀
Yes!
Yes it agree
Now THAT would make GREAT television – every single day from now till the end of his 10-year term. Can you imagine the turmoil that would be the FBI, with Clark at the helm…? I say for nothing else, appoint Clark for the entertainment value alone—–!
Bad day for Jim Comey. He has lapsed into a Comey-Toast! GREAT day for America however when a swamp creature is taken out! Trump…. MAGA!!!!
That’s ok. The supeonas give them a shiny object to chase for awhile. Hopefully they’ll get tired and go sleep in a corner.
Last checked it is a crime to Leak Ongoing Grand Jury investigations…
I find the Democratic outrage hysterically funny. What they are really afraid of is that Trump will appoint a person to head of the FBI that will actually go after lawbreakers right or left and anyone else have violated the law. Why are liberals so surprised? President Trump stated clearly he would be a Law & Order president. Sometimes people actually mean what they say. Politicians have been so marble mouthed for so long the straight-up truth is a hard wall to come up against. Godspeed President Trump , the American people are behind you.
I heard about Comey’s firing from a leftie friend of mine who approached the news by stating that this is just another example of Trump being absolutely insane and how he is destroying the government and the nation. I just said, “Don’t get your panties in a wad, Comey being fired was inevitable. The nation will be better for it. Now Comey can go write his tell all book about the Shrillary investigation.”
OMG all the right people are MELTING DOWN over this!!!!
This is absolutely YUUUUUUUUUUUGE!
Honest to God, this is one of a handful of things I have been desperately waiting and BEGGING for!
I am almost as high in the clouds as I was on election night!
Erick Erickson is the Uniparty’s cock-holster.
That is an insult to cock-holsters everywhere
Hannity is delivering a damning show on Comey now. Good stuff.
I find it interesting that Eric Holder had a problem with what Comey did. Holder’s a snake, but maybe he’s a snake with his butt in a crack right now!
Does this mean they are going to go after Hillary, Rice, Huma, etc.?
Hillary, etc. ought to be worried. If it were me I’d be. We all know they’re guilty – the only question was if she was too big to jail.
Yes, because she was never prosecuted she cannot claim double jeopardy. All the same evidence applies, other prosecutors (Sessions DOJ) can use the laws on the books with the evidence to move forward.
People are mentioning Rudy Giuliani for the new FBI Director.
I love Rudy.
But hasn’t he been doing some Lobbyist work in recent years?
I’m not suggesting that Rudy has done anything wrong…it’s just that Pres Trump has been very vocal about his position on Lobbyists.
And all of Rudy’s work in the private sector would be made very public, if he were appointed FBI Director.
Rudy already has a job, and, besides, there are lots of other good ones to choose from. I trust Trump to make a good pick (based on his outstanding cabinet).
Rudy is already in his 70s and not in great health…
One sad part in the reaction is that a number of gop clowns are questioning toming and giving dems credibility. I would not be surprised if ryan says somerhing annoying soon.
Nice Mr. President. Cryin’ Chuck. Seems to stick.
I just love it when Potus is all business but when he’s on this personal Twitter account. He’s hasn’t change, that’s our Trump!
If anybody hasn’t watched CNN yet, treat yourself. They are absolutely suicidal. Stuttering A Plenty. They’re having trouble forming coherent sentences as they try to come up with, in their head, why they were for Firing Comey 6 hours ago but weren’t 5 hours ago.
It really is a joy to watch.
Lol Ron. Love your post and description of CNN show..
Boom!
Feels like Christmas!!!!
We have to consider the possibility.. Centipedes… that Trump fired Comey, right now, purposefully to turn attention ON the Russia investigation, so everyone has to report that yesterday Clapper said there was no evidence of collusion.
The timing could be Trump’s way of blowing the Russia thing way up to get it over with. Anybody who looks at it honestly has to admit there’s nothing there, Trump may just be trying to shine the spotlight on it once and for all.
Would also explain why CNN and co are so apoplectic, they know their little jig is up.
Th-there isn’t going to be enough popcorn, is there?
Doesn’t look like a legit Twitter account for Assange
Everybody knows that the new FBI Guy will be Ivanka.
You forgot the /sarc tag, Tony Dow.
Hannity show is really good today and nails down everything. I have a some feeling that a big hammer coming soon on Obama’s lapdogs for wiretapping and unmasking.
I love the strategy; just love it.
No one should underestimate Pres. Trump, our leader; absolutely N.O.O.N.E…
Among many other positives, I wonder if another big one is Trump sending message to good republicans of, “you get some backbone and ask the tough questions and I will follow through.” How good must Representative Stefanik feel now? She is showing and leading the way. “Follow me.”
According to some of these press tweets, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be doing tomorrow’s press briefing at 1:30 pm ET.
Another thing worth mentioning, they keep saying Trump cleared his calendar for today, showing that they all knew this was coming.
of course they all knew it was coming. President Trump probably ordered Pizza for everybody, and they’re sitting in the West sitting room watching all this crap unfold, lol.
Me thinks dems (& establishment tools) thought hilldog would win, so comey gave his July “presser” w full confidence & blessings from obama & gang. Glad he’s terminated! Now that this pustule is popped, let’s s see the pus ooze out re weenies laptop, pedoPodesta, huma & her gf hilldog
Now …. Let’s get back to Hillary’s server and the 30,000 emails she deleted.
Nice summary but it was obvious from the get go that Comey was a black hat.
Obama appointed Comey in 2013. That means Comey had to be a black hat since Obama only surrounds himself with black hats. Comey was part of Obama’s firewall along with Holder, Lynch, Rice, et al.
Yes, but it’s interesting that even Holder had a problem with what Comey did (according to Rosenstein’s letter).
If I’m not mistaken, Holder’s comments are from back in October when he/they were upset that Clinton’s presidential campaign was being injured by Comey’s press conference. In fact, I think all the Dem comments in Rosenstein’s letter are from October when they were shilling for Clinton.
That’s what makes it so funny and sweet to see their comments used NOW.
Chuck Schmoozer announces his attack plans … lol!
According to this tweet I posted earlier, it won’t do them any good.
Well, I guess this is one way to get Congress to “work”!!!
We truly do not deserve this great man as POTUS https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/862135824745467905
