Oh Lookie Here – Report: Comey Used Jeb Bush/DNC Commissioned Dossier To Gain Trump FISA Warrant…

Oh what a tangled web is weaved…. Apparently, the FBI used the Jeb Bush/DNC Commissioned opposition research dossier on candidate Trump as evidence to the FISA court to gain a warrant for surveillance. Things just got more interesting.
If this report via CNN is factual in its baseline accuracy, methinks the motive for the stuttering obfuscation of FBI Director James Comey just gained some sunlight.
Washington (CNN) – The FBI last year used a dossier of allegations of Russian ties to Donald Trump’s campaign as part of the justification to win approval to secretly monitor a Trump associate, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.
The dossier has also been cited by FBI Director James Comey in some of his briefings to members of Congress in recent weeks, as one of the sources of information the bureau has used to bolster its investigation, according to US officials briefed on the probe.
This includes approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor the communications of Carter Page, two of the officials said. Last year, Page was identified by the Trump campaign as an adviser on national security. (read more)
Remember the comments from Chairman Devin Nunes when he shared: Mike Rogers (NSA) was very willing to provide the intelligence committee with evidence; however, James Comey (FBI) was not forthcoming with the requests made by the committee.
Why would FBI Director James Comey be vested in keeping information withheld from the oversight committee? Ah, now it’s time to bring back the public hearings.
Reminder:
FBI Director James Comey unmasked as a Deep State Black Hat Operative.
Representative Elise M. Stefanik is a young, freshman republican congresswoman from the Albany New York area. And using a probative questioning timeline, she single-handily pulled the mask from FBI Director James Comey, yet no-one seemed to notice.
Obviously Ms. Stefanik has not been in the swamp long enough to lose her common sense.
In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
BOOM! Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama. Clapper was used rather extensively by the Obama Administration as an intelligence shield, a firewall or useful idiot, on several occasions.
Anyone who followed the Obama White House intel policy outcomes will have a lengthy frame of reference for DNI Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan as the two primary political operatives. Brennan admitted investigating, and spying on, the Senate Intelligence Committee as they held oversight responsibility for the CIA itself.
The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it under wraps from congress. Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes – wittingly, or unwittingly.
As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is now clear -at least to me- that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House.
Unfortunately, a slightly nervous Stefanik, never forced Comey to go back to the non-answered question and respond by saying:
No, Mr. Comey, there WAS a DNI in place in 2016, please answer the question of when did you notify him (Clapper) and the White House?
….. then it would get a little ugly:
Why did you notify Clapper and the White House but delay congressional notification?
With all the banter about these hearings, and against this slight moment of clarity of purpose, it bears repeating:
There is only ONE KNOWN Factual and CRIMINAL activity currently identified: the unmasking and leaking of Mike Flynn’s name to the media.
FBI Director Comey states his organization is “investigating”. Fair enough, however – not a single congresscritter asked HIM if he is the source of the unmasking or leaks.
♦ How can a congressional committee conduct an investigation if they don’t know if the primary witness, the lead investigator, is the source of the leaks?
♦ Wouldn’t the very first step, the actual basis of the foundation for the investigation itself, be to ensure the person conducting the investigation did not participate in the illegality of the conduct being investigated?
Think.
Avoid the shiny things.
Why wouldn’t congress ask this simple question?
Admiral Mike Rogers answers that approximately 10-20 people within his NSA organization had the potential to unmask and/or leak to the media. Fair enough.
♦ Wouldn’t the first question as follow-up be to ask Admiral Mike Rogers if he is one of those numbered possibilities?
♦ Wouldn’t the second follow-up question, in an authentic inquiry, be to ask Mike Rogers: if he is one of the possibilities with access to that information, then was he actually the person who unmasked or leaked?
If Mike Rogers and James Comey admit they are in charge of two of the possible source organizations for leak activity (expressly known illegal behavior)… then what affirmative confidence has either person expressed to congress to ensure the inquiring body that they personally were not the originating source?
And why didn’t congress ask them?
Think.
There is NO PEA in this shell game of distraction.
Why didn’t congress ask them?
Occam’s Razor – Because the question(s), the brutally obvious question(s), then lead to the follow-up: If the only criminal activity is the sourcing of the leak, and the two people giving testimony are potential suspects in that criminal activity, then: A) How can we trust their testimony, and B) Why are we even having this hearing”? (with two people who are suspects in an ongoing investigation)…
The answers reveal the current intention of the intelligence committee is not to actually investigate, but rather to give the outward illusion of investigation.
If they were not merely giving an illusion…. Congress would be pointing out that FBI Director James Comey has a direct and specific conflict of interest that is so glaringly obvious it’s unfathomable no-one see it.
Director Comey, and to a lesser extent Rogers, would have been in direct contact with the prior administration individuals, and entities acting on their behalf, who were politicizing the information being gathered and lying about (ie. leaking to the media) the content therein.
“Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Didn’t Comey further claim in this hearing that lying about the content of (or even the existence of) a counter-intelligence investigation was not itself a criminal act? Hello?
That said, James Comey has an expressed interest in claiming an ongoing investigation exists (even if it doesn’t) just to ensure the prior administration contact and behavior was shielded behind the wall of “an ongoing investigation”. Comey says: “Because of the sensitivity of the matter”.. Where “the matter” is the politicized and entirely false information from the White House.
FBI Director James Comey has singularity of knowledge and has cleverly placed himself in a position where there is no “oversight” of his claims.
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
See how that works?
At one point in his political life Comey may have been a White Hat, but there’s no doubt his behavior is exactly what a black hat operative would be doing to shield his connection to the black hat activity of the prior administration.
Summary: Hillary Clinton political operatives manufactured the illusion of a computer connection between Russian entities (financial banks) and the Trump campaign/organization. Those manufactured points of evidence were then passed along to White House entities who used the political intel community (Clapper to Comey) to open an investigation of nothingness – to nowhere. The mere existence of that investigation was then used as the originating point for a series of media intel leaks (the narrative) intended to cloud and damage the Trump campaign/organization. FBI Director James Comey, as head of one of the investigative agencies, became part of that political apparatus. Now, usefulness exhausted and with the media engaged, it’s CYA time all around for the originating entities.
“Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”
“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill.”
.
All this Comey stuff reminds me of a bad boil. Someone needs to lance this thing already, and watch all the bad stuff just start oozing out! Get the popcorn ready for that😜😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
LikeLiked by 4 people
How bout this… either some high level Operatives are prosecuted for all of this mess as a deterrent for anyone else with “bright ideas” or there is no RE AUTHORIZATION of their spying this fall… your choice boys… either some high level Obama people see the inside of JAIL CELLS or there is no more of your UNETHICAL SPYING!!!
LikeLike
I go back to my previous comment on this issue and they put all there eggs in that dossier to take out President Trump before the inauguration. The problem is the Brits had the wrong Michael Cohen, which led to this complete fail and when that broke all their stories changed they all started saying there was nothing there there with the Russia collusion. Keep researching this dossier and all the strings will come down on who, when, why they were monitoring and sabotaging President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
remember, mccain is in on this…
LikeLiked by 7 people
The whole uniparty wanted to stop Trump from being inaugurated. Ryan, Mcconell, Mccain, Graham, Bushes along with all the Dems.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely!
LikeLike
Yes and The Clinton Clan as well. The Uniparty in full flower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
their eggs
LikeLike
Sundance,
If the purpose was to give the illusion of an investigation, then why did Stefanik position Comey so close to the edge of the cliff? Comey was so close he felt the need to OUTRIGHT LIE for dear life. Seems to me they didn’t need to go to such lengths to create such an illusion. I get the sense that President Trump wants to keep Comey The Clown around until Comey’s usefulness is completely exhausted in terms of hanging himself and his accomplices.
But perhaps it is just a sham after all, what do I know.
LikeLike
Representative Elise M. Stefanik is a young, freshman republican congresswoman she wasn’t suppose to have any major questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, and I’ll bet she never again asks a question that’s not pre-approved by the Swamp Creators.
Did you see Gowdy’s face as she questioned Comey? As if she’d farted in church.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted this a little earlier in the thread
I just wrote Congresswoman Stefanik (see below)
Hi Congresswoman Stefanik:
Your questioning of FBI Director Comey, is consistently referenced in articles written on The Conservative Treehouse. Please take a minute to read the article in the link below. Please know that you have thousands of fans that are rooting for you and hope that you continue your quest where ever the truth takes you.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/18/oh-lookie-here-report-comey-used-jeb-bushdnc-commissioned-dossier-to-gain-trump-fisa-warrant/
Thanks
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey….the same guy that had Hillary’s emails destroyed. Really would like to see these people answer for their corrupt behavior. I have no confidence in this man. Question…..what does he have on Trump that makes him keep Comey around or….is he just waiting until the right time to get rid of him?
LikeLike
DNC operative, CrowdStrike, is the source of the Russian election-hacking.
CrowdStrike ‘refused’ THE FBI sourcing DNC computer data.
Run out of warrants, Director Comey?
Director Comey testified behind ‘closed-doors’ re: Russian-election hack. No one in GOV will tell the truth. Incriminating, much?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Crowdstrike guy who worked for the DNC that said Russia hacked them is a known Putin hater with ties to Ukrainian hackers and the Atlantic Council, also a nest of Putin haters, including McCain. This false report and then all the narratives around Putin and Trump were pushed by a social media machine put together by a one of 3 Chalupa sisters. All 3 sisters are rabid Ukrainian nationalists and Putin haters. They expected spots in the WH when Hillary won and a subsequent US led NATO effort to remove Putin. Gowdy might do better if he’s looking for the truth, if he backtracked and traced the source and dissemination of the Russia story. Such an investigation would reveal the interference in our election from foreign entities such as the Ukraine and their buddies in the AC. These are the entities are undermining our elections, our government and pushing us towards war. Again, where did the story come from and how was it spread and used? Finally, Wikileaks revealed that part of Hillary’s campaign strategy to attack Trump was, from the beginning, to paint him as too soft on Russia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am not convinced that the Gang of Eight was not in the loop last year. It would help to explain a great deal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BREAKING=> PLOT THICKENS! FBI May Have Paid Former Spy Behind Phony Trump Dossier
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/breaking-cause-action-sues-records-potential-fbi-payment-former-spy-compiled-phony-trump-dossier/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The amount of corruption in these government agencies is astounding. The FBI is damaged. Comey needs to go. Trump needs to gut these institutions! The Obama administration weaponized every agency to target his political opponents. Every person involved must be prosecuted and brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just throwing this out there, perhaps Come didn’t brief committee about dossier (from McCain) used for FISA “due to sensitivity” because the dossier was so inflammatory and it was in middle of campaign and was concerned about leaks on unsubstantiated claims? On the other hans, doesn’t make sense though that he’d allow that same info to be used for FISA. The same dossier that Clapper basically stated wasn’t credible but had to brief Trump about anyways, which is also the time when “the story” broke… it’s all fishy, but I wonder perhaps if that fired Priebus staff member was the origin of the leak? Indeed the swamp is deep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Fitton,
Please add Senator McCain to your Democrats investigation list. Thank you for doing true Congressional oversight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As we wait on needles and pinza for an assistant AG to be confirmed…….that says it all my friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Mr. AG’s #1 and #2 deputies need to be confirmed when the clowns come back from vaca!
LikeLike
I still think that Obama & Co were spying on Trump for a long time…possibly since the Birth Certificate episode.
Remember Benghazi?
Remember how the FBI let a week go by before they started ‘investigating’ that?
That was under Mueller.
So the FBI has been covering up for Obama/Clinton for a long time.
Comey came in and continued it.
I think that they started seeing signs that Trump was going to win…last summer…so they came up with the “Russians” as an excuse to provide cover for what they had already been doing.
Just my 2c.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is that ‘investigation’ still ‘ongoing?’
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Ongoing’ and going nowhere?
Probably. I really don’t know though.
There were over 30 survivors of Benghazi…and we still don’t know who they are, but they are still under a gag order.
Arrgh.
LikeLike
So few even know that wheatie and no one is saying a word about it, even the 3 warriors who did come forward to share their story. Other survivors are never mentioned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes…it continues until they manufacture something or dems regain control of gov`t….either they hang trump or use the shadow of “under investigation” to smother the trump administration…
LikeLike
So, how does the Hillary double revesal tactic fit in with Comey’s MO? I still do not understand his non-prosecutable indictment, and then his ‘new info could be prosecutable’ position after that?
The Russian scam came out on October 31st. The Weiner revelations from the NYPD came out a few days later…the counter-coup. Was Comey just attempting to create questions for both campaigns to sew doubt in Trump’s?
LikeLike
They started trying to get a FISA warrant last summer…well, that we know of.
July, if memory serves.
“The Russians” were used as an excuse for the ‘Foreign Intelligence’ warrant.
They failed to get a FISA warrant in July.
But they finally got one in October, didn’t they?
They didn’t start ‘leaking’ out their Russian scam story until they had a FISA warrant to cover their spying activity on Trump.
Comey’s double reversal was simply to whitewash Hillary’s guilt.
The first non-prosecutable came after, what, two years of ‘investigation’?
Then….oops.
Weiner’s laptop pops up.
Gotta ‘investigate’ that too, then.
After a week…(that was fast)…Comey comes out “Nope, she’s clean.”
We don’t know what the black hat deep staters have on Comey.
Or if he’s just a ‘dirty cop’ like has been reported by some of the white hats, anonymously.
But he did what he did to proclaim that Hillary was “clean”.
LikeLike
DDD Report….Old FBI Investigations never die. They just fade away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
What took 26 letters for you to describe James Comey –‘Deep State Black Hat Operative’—
I can say in just 7 –‘Traitor”. How frightening it is to discover the treason that exists at the heart of our government, in both Parties, in all departments. Between the corrupt power of the politicians and the apathy of most Americans that has allowed that power to thrive, I wonder, if even the gallant efforts of Trump can prevail. In 1837 Andrew Jackson warned us:
…It behooves you, therefore, to be watchful in your States as well as in the Federal Government… You have no longer any cause to fear danger from abroad; your strength and power are well known throughout the civilized world, as well as the high and gallant bearing of your sons. It is from within, among yourselves–from cupidity, from corruption, from disappointed ambition and inordinate thirst for power– that factions will be formed and liberty endangered. It is against such designs, whatever disguise the actors may assume, that you have especially to guard yourselves……
With all the corruption you are exposing on a daily basis, I for one, can no longer be optimistic. I wish I could, but i can’t.
LikeLike
I am trying to express my thoughts in a short space, so I hope what I am writing makes sense. After having read everything over the last several months, I can’t help but to keep going back to Hitlery. Much of what we have become accustomed to was put into place for her to glide into the presidency, including former (or are they) Clinton operatives in the MSM. I am even of the mind that the Clintons threatened Obama into campaigning for her (“We have all of your sealed records, Barry!”). IMO the Clintons are still the evil wind beneath the Dims; Obama is the “shiny object” that distracts. My opinion is that she “lost” to him just as Bernie “lost” to her. Obama is Hitlery 2.0 and would guarantee the same progressive advances in a more palatable way. Now we know that Hitlery hired an outside server company for her emails, but is she also involved in the Awan brothers working for the DNC/Intel members for the very same reason, and are they MB, like Huma, who was somehow the overseer? Both Comey and Lynch have very long associations with the Clintons, so is it possible that they have been paid off (or just paid a salary for lack of a better term) by the Clintons even while holding public office, to ensure their loyalty? IIRC Bill is part of the Arkansas organized crime/drug trades, so pay-offs and such would be SOP. Could the “Tarmac” meeting between Bill and Lynch be related to the first FISA, or to the dossier, since this all ties in just before July 1? We know that the Clinton Foundation is a multi-tentacled money laundering operation, so who’s to say that there haven’t been kickbacks to loyalists to keep greasing the skids to get Hitlery the presidency. We know that the CIA can mimic foreign hackers, and Obama’s regime hacked the voting systems of a couple of states, perhaps to alter more votes. Maybe that’s why there were unusual delays in reports from many urban areas on election night. But all of what we have learned I think leads back to her and not Obama, as wretched a person as he is. It was Hitlery who was to be the beneficiary from the whole nefarious twisted clockwork.
LikeLike
The Bush’s tried to set President Trump up with the help of the #NeverTrump Republicans and Democrats. Most of the Russian connections trace back to the Bush’s and the #NeverTrumpers.
🔻James Baker and Henry Kissinger are the ones who brought Sergey Kislyak to Trumps foreign
policy speech.
🔻President Trump didn’t know Rex Tillerson before he picked him to be SOS. Rex Tillerson
supported Jeb Bush.
🔻Betsy Devos was a Kasich donor and supporter but also supported Rubio and Bush. Her
Her brother Erik Prince worked with Bush and the CFR.
🔻The Heritage Foundation and Obama’s State Dept. invited Kislyak to the RNC where he met Sessions, Page and others. Why was Carter Page invited to that reception/talk and who invited him? I didn’t think he was with the Trump Campaign at that time.
♦️Carter Page worked for the Clinton Transition Team in the 90’s and is a member of the CFR(Council of Foreign Relations).
🔻The dossier, commisioned by Bush and the DNC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey has been rotten to the core, for a long time. That’s been patently obvious. I only hope President Trump will pull the trigger on snaring that sleaze at some near point in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish posters, many of whom have interesting things to convey, would follow Sundance’s posting guidelines. I don’t even try to read long posts with no paragraphs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill Clinton meeting Lynch June 30, 2016.
Slick passes lynch Jeb dossier that DNC had acquired.
Lynch orders Comey to investigate deeper, tapes,TT server, more sexual stuff (bimbos, tapes, old interviews, etc). All with zeros blessing.
Leaks follow information collected. Typical Clinton mo.
Trump wins republican nomination july19.
Bimbo eruption starts, 11 or 12 up to late October iirc.
DWS, DNC, hildabeast, zero & gang all terrified over DNC wikileaks.
Trump wins election, but zeros gang can’t resist trying to hurt his presidency.
My speculation no proven facts.
LikeLike