Sally Yates Testifies She Has Never Been Questioned By FBI About Intelligence Leaks to Media…

Posted on May 8, 2017 by

On March 20th 2017 FBI Director James Comey testified before congress. There is only ONE KNOWN Factual and CRIMINAL activity currently identified: the unmasking and leaking of Mike Flynn’s name to the media. Everything else is political. FBI Director Comey testified his organization was “investigating” intelligence leaks. (link)

During congressional testimony today former acting Attorney General Sally Yates answered a direct question from Senator Chuck Grassley about whether or not she has been questioned by the FBI about intelligence leaks to media.

@01:20 of the video segment below:

Grassley: “Have any of you been questioned by the FBI about any leaks?”
Clapper: “Uh, I have not been”
Yates: “No”

.

How can FBI Director James Comey testify to congress the FBI has an open investigation into the source of the Flynn intelligence leaks on March 20th, and yet the primary person who controlled that leaked information, acting AG Sally Yates, testifies on May 8th she has never been questioned by the FBI about the leaks?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Dept Of Justice, Jeff Sessions, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

202 Responses to Sally Yates Testifies She Has Never Been Questioned By FBI About Intelligence Leaks to Media…

Older Comments
  1. Katie says:
    May 8, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Thank you so much, Sundance, for explaining all of what is happening in simple as terms as possible for an idiot who really doesn’t know anything and just really started trying to educate herself this past Presidential election cycle on politics and DC.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. CaliVet says:
    May 8, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    She and Elmer Fud are GUILTY! No question about it. It’s time to reintroduce the firing squad for those who commit TREASON!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 8, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Didn’t James Comey do the same thing with Hillary’s emails? This “investigation” seems to be using the same tactics.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s