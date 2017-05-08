Sally Yates Testifies She Has Never Been Questioned By FBI About Intelligence Leaks to Media…

On March 20th 2017 FBI Director James Comey testified before congress. There is only ONE KNOWN Factual and CRIMINAL activity currently identified: the unmasking and leaking of Mike Flynn’s name to the media. Everything else is political. FBI Director Comey testified his organization was “investigating” intelligence leaks. (link)
During congressional testimony today former acting Attorney General Sally Yates answered a direct question from Senator Chuck Grassley about whether or not she has been questioned by the FBI about intelligence leaks to media.
@01:20 of the video segment below:
Grassley: “Have any of you been questioned by the FBI about any leaks?”
Clapper: “Uh, I have not been”
Yates: “No”
.
How can FBI Director James Comey testify to congress the FBI has an open investigation into the source of the Flynn intelligence leaks on March 20th, and yet the primary person who controlled that leaked information, acting AG Sally Yates, testifies on May 8th she has never been questioned by the FBI about the leaks?
Thank you so much, Sundance, for explaining all of what is happening in simple as terms as possible for an idiot who really doesn’t know anything and just really started trying to educate herself this past Presidential election cycle on politics and DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awww Katie, being a new student does not make anyone an idiot! It makes you a freshman. (Hope you don’t find that term gender offensive)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing better than fresh men…sorry, had to.
LikeLike
I still call all police officers policemen lol And thank you! I just read everyone else’s intelligent comments on here and I’m SO behind all of you!
LikeLike
She and Elmer Fud are GUILTY! No question about it. It’s time to reintroduce the firing squad for those who commit TREASON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t James Comey do the same thing with Hillary’s emails? This “investigation” seems to be using the same tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person