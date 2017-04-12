Economic Diplomacy Continues – President Trump Softens Tone Toward China Currency Manipulation…

President Trump gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal where he changed a prior position on declaring China a “currency manipulator”:
(Via ABC) According to the Wall Street Journal, the president said the decision came in consideration of talks with China over its role in countering North Korean weapons testing. Trump said that any move to attach the designation could hamper China-U.S. relations. He claimed that, in recent months, China’s currency manipulation has halted. (link)
Is this a change in position? Yes.
It is an arbitrary change, or even an unexpected shift? Hell no.
As we have pointed out since the February 2016 GOP debate, the Trump approach toward North Korean hostilities is to leverage China to get control over N-Korea. –Expanded Backstory–
President Trump is realigning U.S. geopolitical relationships based on America-First interests. President Trump is using economic leverage to provide security and global stability. President Trump knows how to stroke the panda fur.
Last night President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held another consultation call.
Earlier today China abstained from vetoing a U.N. security council resolution against the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Russia was forced to stand alone in alliance with Bashir Assad. Russia is now isolated. To emphasize that point, President Trump publicly states his support for NATO.
Earlier this week, following the April 6th, 7th Florida meeting between President Xi and President Trump, China refused to allow North Korean coal cargo ships to unload. Today, China signaled they may temporarily ban the export of oil into North Korea. Through these actions North Korea is becoming isolated.
China holds leverage over North Korea as the U.S. holds leverage over Puerto Rico.
As we stated in 2016, and again in January 2017, President Trump is positioning economic leverage with China to promote U.S. security interests.
The non-designation of China as a “currency manipulator” may be a billion benefit to China today, but if China can leverage productive action by North Korea, that same transactional exchange may save the U.S. billions in the use of military and peacekeeping assets, and provide enhanced security to South Korea – another strategic economic interest of the U.S.
This should come as no surprise to those who carefully followed Donald Trump’s public positions on the issues. Bold predictive statements made earlier provide the leverage today for President Trump to find a larger economic and national security win.
In the last 24 hours:
♦ Russia said President Putin would not meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Hours later Vladimir Putin hosted T-Rex for more than two hours.
♦ Russia vetos a U.N. Security Council resolution against Syria, and China refused to stand with them – that’s a historic shift of alliance.
♦ President Trump modifies his position on Chinese currency, and China announces the possibility of an oil embargo against North Korea.
[…] A new nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test, if conducted by Pyongyang at this time, will be a slap in the face of the US government and will intensify the confrontation between North Korea and the US.
Presumably Beijing will react strongly to Pyongyang’s new nuclear actions. China will not remain indifferent to Pyongyang’s aggravating violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution.
More and more Chinese support the view that the government should enhance sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear activities. If the North makes another provocative move this month, the Chinese society will be willing to see the UNSC adopt severe restrictive measures that have never been seen before, such as restricting oil imports to the North.
Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program is intended for securing the regime, however, it is reaching a tipping point. Pyongyang hopes its gamble will work, but all signs point to the opposite direction. (link)
President Trump is leveraging China toward successful objectives in both Syria and North Korea. In both instances Russia and North Korea are more isolated. Additionally, in both of the key security interests of the United States, the use of this economic leverage means we do not have to involve our military.
The media are gleefully pointing out reversals or modifications of prior positions announced by candidate, now President, Donald Trump. However, within each of these modified positions there are enormous benefits to the America-First platform.
America-First is not about isolationism; it is about the smart use of America’s aggregate scale and influence to shape outcomes that benefit America First.
Priorities… excellent!
Art Of The Deal.
Flexibility is key when getting to “yes.”
Trump is way ahead of the game.
Yes – this is the art of the deal. It is too bad so many of our ourspoken citizens are so immature. What we are seeing with China, Russia/Syria, health care and tax reform is a pattern. Tough talk. A belief that Trump is unpredictable and will actually do something that makes them afraid, a common understanding, a softening and a DEAL. Watch this pattern. It is clear with China – an now he relents on the currency manipulation to get what he really wanted, help with North Korea. He bombs Syria to get Russia’s attention because they don’t know what he will do next. It is BRILLIANT!!!!
The news media constantly make the mistake of gauging Trump as if he were an ordinary politician. That’s why their gotcha moments always fail. Those of us regular people who understand Trump know that a position may not be written in stone, but rather, is a means to achieving a greater good. Results matter to normal people. The media and some purists don’t seem to understand this simple reality.
This is a great comment helix!! ❤🇺🇸
President Trump is using the leverage previous leaders were either too meek or too stupid to use against China.
In his first campaign speech, he had this to say about China trampling over the US:
“We have all the cards, but we don’t know how to use them. We don’t even know that we have the cards, because our leaders don’t understand the game.”
Our leaders now understand the game, and President Trump is changing the rules to make Russia and China deal with us on our terms.
Dang he is good! I wonder how many in the media are capable of understanding what is going on, big picture wise? I would guess not very many.
Another great read by Sundance.
Many are incapable; many more are willfully blind.
(But then, many others lurk here. 😉
MSM heads are not smart. Period. Think of how promising they would be if they were smart enough to understand all of this. He is masterful in cleaning up the world mess and its amazing to watch.
What I have learned of the media the past couple years is just dysfunctional so many of those people …..both politically, economically, intellectually and most important when it comes to character. I now see journalist through a different prism…..that is a prism of my greater awareness.
My President, never have I doubted him, nor will I.
Yours, mine, ours! 🙂
Like we don’t manipulate our currency.
Only if you call counterfeiting “manipulation”
The whole point of having a central bank is to manipulate currency. The Fed counterfeits all the time.
We call it Quantitative Easing. (QE)
Yep…and I hate that term.
‘Quantitative Easing’.
I wonder who came up with that one.
That’s as bad as calling taxes, a “contribution”.
LOL
Like paying the mafia for “security”?
I keep getting that Trump Bump…. ain’t it grand? 🙂
Surely China not being labeled a currency manipulator will be Trump’s undoing! This time it’s for realz! Lol.
Donald will not make 1237 either, Betty!! 🙂
Amazing how short sighted the MSM & others are running around like chicken little’s ” Trump broke his campaign promise” they just don’t get our negotiator
Here’s hoping that tis level of hysteria will turn-off the folks who continue to watch these cretins.
Those folks never had to negotiate anything in their entire lives…
Everything was spoon fed to them like spoiled children.
yes – and they truly have no clue about DJT supporters! Boggles the mind how MSM believes we are stupid…
“China holds leverage over North Korea as the U.S. holds leverage over Puerto Rico.”
I think you best rephrase that one. The people of Puerto Rico are AMERICANS. Good Grief!
As the Illegals here have proven,
Welfare don’t make you American!
Bullshit!
I believe that was meant in a geopolitical context. Consider decaf…
I don’t care about context.. It was wrong People from Puerto Rico are mostly hard working – Liberal governing is the problem, just like RIGHT HERE.
Democrats and MSM have it all wrong…. Putin is Trump’s puppet! LOL
Unless it is a duplicitous, commie head fake.
My Cold War experience/influence still runs deep.
But if China actually bombs NK’s atomic abilities out of existence, it is right up there with the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Abstaining on the U.N. vote today was a very big start .
I have a feeling a “Trust but verify” with Trump is robust.
And the UN vote is proof.
But they ARE commies.
The rising dollar is our biggest problem and China is actively propping up their currency as Chinese investors attempt to flee the currency…China is deeply in structural debt as well and as Sec. Wilbur Ross pointed out they are a big net importer of food to feed their populace as it acquires western standards of living…
All is not as it seems, but the media goes for their tired narrative and the Nevertrumpers and Cruzbots who know nothing but their spoon fed chants will agree…Good riddance….
China has to FEED those 1.3 Billion people, can you imagine the pressure on the politburo to maintain 7 or 8 % growth? Its all smoke and mirrors(YouTube Ghost Cities), Xi knows it , Trump knows it, so now its becomes a game of give and take. Trump is going to use that leverage ( Xi not wanting 10 or 11 Tienman Squares at once ) to get better deals for U.S…….MAGA
Been saying this on Twitter all day SD. some don’t get it. Some big names don’t get it. I’m a peon and I get it…https://twitter.com/CathyMAGA/status/852274011430162433
The way I look at it is this…If people don’t bother to look at the fine print, then they aren’t on our team anyways…None of this will mean anything when we get the economy going and a health care solution…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, well done, Cathy! I am so darn sick of her constant bellyaching. She has a one-dimensional mind and her shrewish attitude is EXACTLY WHY she was not chosen as press secretary, coupled with the fact that she just doesn’t get it.
I LOVED your reply to her. I am going to follow you on Twitter!
Loony Laura will be hard-pressed to ever get it – no fan of yours here, Laura – Cathy just ‘trumped’ you – a peon? I think not, Cath!
Thanks again Sundance for laying this all out…you are a machine brother!
Business…commerce…has become the new language of international negotiations.
So we are truly blessed to have a President who is fluent in this language.
Putin doesn’t have a cute little granddaughter who can sing to China’s President…in mandarin.
It’s the little things, sometimes, that make a huge difference.
And this was an enormous show of respect.
Spot on… Family!
Such an interesting observation.
I have a friend who is a Fed Ex pilot who alerted me to this about a month ago. Every time he stops in Shanghai the bartenders and waitresses ask him about Ivanka anad her daughter. She is like THE hot thing in China. They love her!
If President Trump goees to China he is going to have to take his granddaughter!! It will be better than when Jackie Kennedy took Paris! (I remember this because I am old. HAHA!)
LOL – or – maybe, you are just a good researcher, eh, miss marple?
Simply incredible what the Trump team has accomplished in record time. I am SO proud of all of us for putting this team in office. My days are now being lived in Trump Time. I truly appreciate all the videos, transcripts and insightful analysis, Sundance.
Trump & T-Rex are a powerful duo.
Finally a President working for the American people…
…and how much is it costing us?….
…Lol. Nothing is a very good price Mr. President. MAGA
He is not even accepting a pay check! Winning!!!
Trump knows everyone’s weakpoint and uses it against them.
The BOSS!!
When CONNgReSs, gets through with vacay, there will be less for them to Block Him on.
HOW, can they continue with their adolescent temper tantrums?
Because They put Themselves First!
More people are realizing how Effective President Trump is.
He doesn’t even break a sweat.
MAGA, is gonna happen without Them, it is becoming more apparent Every Day.
PreSS ON!, President TRUMP!!
Congress attempts Dither. Events pass them by. They dither in the rear.
All eyes on North Korea Friday, especially late afternoon forward.
Boy oh boy, the projecting and doom all over the media is incredible. I’m no cheerleader, but it looks like Trump is doing exactly what he said he was going to do, on all fronts. Instantaneous? No. But changing course? No. Grinding them up, 24/7.
One amazing trait of moguls like Trump possess is that they understand human nature, in that no one on this thread ( anyone ) can remember what they had for lunch 3 weeks ago yesterday? Hence, he can forge ahead and make mistakes, and it will eventually still work out in the end…..MAGA!
Mullahs b sweating now.
Pretty darn clear choice:
A) Label China a currency manipulator
or
b) Stop the North Korean dictator from ending the world
Yeah… pretty clear the choice is B there…
They are already labeled as such. Only thing really changing is the open verbiage about manipulation. I suspect action will still be geared towards stopping or reducing the manipulation, but on the surface, a softening.
Taking out the lumps…MAGA
Glad he’s making these tough decisions and moves, instead of hildabeast
Gee. I’m so thankful for this site. When I turn on the news or listen, (especially CBS radio news) to it, I feel like I’m in a parallel universe. It’s a constant drumbeat of how our President is betraying the people who voted for him. They think we are dumb. I am also tired of how the “conservative ” talk shows and hosts let the MSM drive the narrative. I’m tired of hearing it and don’t think we should have to be on defense. President Trump is on offense and that’s where I want to be too!!
Tune it out…..:)
Don’t listen to the conservative hosts that are driving the MSM talking points. I stopped listening to Laura recently (my husband still does) because she is starting to get on my nerves. It seems like she wants to believe anything negative about Trump. We are also getting closer to no longer watching Dobbs if he does not stop the rudeness and interrupting his guests. He has also recently pushed some of the MSM talking points without looking into their sources.
President Trump is indeed utilizing our economic and military strength as leverage around the world. The third leg that makes everything jell and lasting is relationships. He is amazing in this regard. I believe he will eventually have a strong relationship with Putin….or he will be fishing on a river somewhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL
Love Ben Garrison’s works!
And that trademark Trump hair… great stuff!
This might be a stupid comment but I think our President is teaching Xi the nuances and strategies of 4d chess. Unfortunate that the media can’t keep up.
“President Trump is realigning U.S. geopolitical relationships based on America-First interests.”
Fingers crossed on that. DJT’s forthright statement that we are not going into Syria on the ground better not get flipped.
The $6 trillion already wasted in Middle East wars will destroy the country if repeated. We survive because we print the world’s reserve currency. If that changes quickly, we’re in deep doo doo.
I realize in terms of diplomacy and deal making PTrump cannot come out and explain all of this, but I wish he could so that the people who voted for him can understand what is going on.
He explained a lot of things in the Maria Bartoramo interview on FBN this morning. I don’t have the link to it, but it is worth watching.
Sorry, it is “Maria Bartiromo.”
I cannot catch my breath. I literally hate to go to the grocery store because I am afraid I will “miss something.” I rushed to put away my groceries and then logged on here to see what had happened while I was gone. Whew. I have always been a big consumer of news, current events, political analysis. There has NEVER in my lifetime been a time when events have moved so fast. Things happen! The last 20-25 years seems like one loooong drone fest with much yakking and pontificating and UN resolutioning and nothing actually happening. I am amazed and astonished at what President Trump has done so far and TOTALLY without Congressional assistance or support (for which I hate their putrid guts). I feel like I am riding in the chariot with Ben-Hur or something. Must take a moment for a heartfelt prayer of gratitude for this President.
