President Donald Trump Joint Press Conference NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – Live Stream…

President holds joint press conference with NATO Sec. General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, April 12th.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm eastern time.
All regular networks have preempted coverage for this press conference as a Special Report. Soap opera and Ellen Show fans on the east coast will be furious. I can imagine switch boards lighting up across the country.
“Migration and security…let refugees return home”. Biggest threat: the Trojan Horse left by Obama.
President Trump is a master. Timing is everything! Love my President 🙂
Understatement of the year. 😀 Flippin’ brilliant, this guy is.
There’s a divine aspect of guidance to it also. T-Rex, is priceless.
And meanwhile, Tillerson is with Putin…. I’m SPEECHLESS. This is going to be just as much fun as the Trump rallies.
Yes, with Congress on holiday, our Team of Patriots is 24/7.
Hilarious!
When they get back, they won’t recognize the place.
I. Love. WINNING!!
Give me More!
Press ON!, Mr. President!!
>Flippin’ brilliant, this guy is.
A glorious thing to observe, isn’t it? His weakness was perceived to be foreign policy, but so far he’s very strong on it.
Trump is really on top of his game right now. The winning week that just passed has put the wind fully in his sails.
The fun is just beginning.
Burden sharing mentioned several times by NATO Sec Gen. Trump got his message across loud and clear.
And Pres Trump mentioned the “money owed” from past years too.
Heheh.
Stoltenburg had a momentary deer-in-headlights look on his face.
Priceless.
I expect more deer-in-headlights looks in the near future. Pay what is owed. What a concept!
yeah what happened to the “FAIR SHARE meme” ? HA ! too much fun ; )
Ha! And congress can’t find the money for the wall!!!
A TRANSCRIPT would be so helpful. Even the sub title wasn’t alligned properly, and I could not get it all. I think this could be the most important speech of the year.
Yes brilliant beyond words,.
Yet when the Brit reporter asked his question, Bam! PDJT injects humour.
Incredible that so many in your country, and worldwide continue to mock your wonderful President.
God Bless PDJT.
“And I also asked about all the money that was not paid from past years (in NATO), and when that will be coming back. We’re going to work on it” – Pres. Trump after NATO Sec. talked about burden sharing.
Hahaha, America first!
Now President Trump talking about N. Korean coal boats being turned away by China.
Rex T. and Putin, POTUS and NATO, China threatening N Korea — and watch CNN et al concentrate on Spicer and Hitler for 30 more days.
I wonder if old media realizes one of their own said Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons?
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2013/08/27/chris_matthews_on_syria_hitler_didnt_use_chemical_weapons.html
LOL!! Uhhhhhh…Ooops! No spanky?
shushhhhhhhhh no talkie about that….
Odd how they didn’t try to paint Chris Matthews as a Holocaust Denier as they did Sean Spicer.
Yes. We all know that the MSM are nauseating. However, worse for them is that they have become tedious.
Anytime PDJT is afforded camera time he excels.
His fellow Republicans, bar a handful of stalwarts. Are Numpties, and should hide in their respective offices.
Numpties – lol – good word to describe them, deke!
It is widely used in the U.K.
It is a terrific put down. Look it up in the dictionary and you will see reference to P Ryan as an example of a Numptie.
God bless PDJT
I did look it up, deke – I love words – a reference to P Ryan – lol – Amen – God Bless President Trump – glad you are a fan!
Cheers.
TCTH is truly one of a kind.
Cheers to you, too, deke! TCTH certainly is ‘unique’ among blogs – and yes – ‘one of a kind’ – so glad you could join us! 🙂
Is there a recording posted anywhere?
CLICK on the link above [The White House] – and ADVANCE the video to 27:00 minute mark – 🙂
More saber rattling from NATO.
But hey, putting troops on someone’s borders is always a sign of peaceful intentions. Right?
Where is the investigation into the attack? Nothing looks so far like Syrian Army has done anything related to CW. There is iliterally no logic in the doc that was released. It had about the same level of “proof” as the Russian hack doc.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What’s that popping sound in the background? Oh! Never Trumpers heads exploding!
LikeLiked by 10 people
like zits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can understand how the average reporter would convey that President Trump and his administration is in chaos. They have no clue how to report the non stop winning by President Trump and his team. Whether it be foreign or domestic policy he is light years ahead. By the time they get a negative story written, the world has changed. To say it again, they cannot fathom the IQ of President Trump.
Overall it was another fabulous day in the life of 45!
Media is projecting—-THEY are the ones in chaos.
Wow! This is the difference between a President who knows and understands what international business is all about versus a “community organizer” who thought international business meant buying something from overseas and having it shipped to your door.
God BLESS our President Donald J. Trump!
I’m convinced Trump and Tillerson are on the exact page right now.
I just turned on CNN for a moment, Tapper and co sounded like they were holding a Trump rally.
What a difference a week makes…
I must have slipped into an alternate reality. If I have, I don’t want to go back. NATO conceded to PDJT’s every point, spoke glowingly about Trump, and for an added bonus, he refused to criticize Trump on the airstrike.
Trumps message to NATO: “F$%K YOU, PAY ME!”
Their response: “We certainly need to be spending more and hold up our commitments.”
Amazing the difference between a hard-nosed negotiator and the boy-king who formerly occupied the office
I was struck by how the Media, actually seemed respectful. More or less.
Media?
Respectful?
Surely, you jest!
It didn’t seem typically confrontational. I could have missed something.
Has anybody else noticed how much better Washington runs when Congress is not in town and hundreds of miles away from the nearest television camera?
Hehe
I don’t understand why we are admitting Montenegro to NATO. According to Wikipedia, they have a population of about 620,000, of which 1,920 are active duty military.
Seems like it is just another country for us to defend; I don’t see them being much help defending us. What am I missing?
Ditto here…would love to understand this action. Could it be an early response base?
