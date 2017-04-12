President Donald Trump Joint Press Conference NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – Live Stream…

Posted on April 12, 2017 by

President holds joint press conference with NATO Sec. General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, April 12th.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm eastern time.

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream

55 Responses to President Donald Trump Joint Press Conference NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg – Live Stream…

  1. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    All regular networks have preempted coverage for this press conference as a Special Report. Soap opera and Ellen Show fans on the east coast will be furious. I can imagine switch boards lighting up across the country.

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    “Migration and security…let refugees return home”. Biggest threat: the Trojan Horse left by Obama.

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    President Trump is a master. Timing is everything! Love my President 🙂

    Reply
  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Trump is really on top of his game right now. The winning week that just passed has put the wind fully in his sails.

    The fun is just beginning.

    Reply
  5. tuskyou says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Burden sharing mentioned several times by NATO Sec Gen. Trump got his message across loud and clear.

    Reply
  6. Disgusted says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    A TRANSCRIPT would be so helpful. Even the sub title wasn’t alligned properly, and I could not get it all. I think this could be the most important speech of the year.

    Reply
  7. dekester says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Yes brilliant beyond words,.

    Yet when the Brit reporter asked his question, Bam! PDJT injects humour.

    Incredible that so many in your country, and worldwide continue to mock your wonderful President.

    God Bless PDJT.

    Reply
    • gzuf says:
      April 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      “And I also asked about all the money that was not paid from past years (in NATO), and when that will be coming back. We’re going to work on it” – Pres. Trump after NATO Sec. talked about burden sharing.

      Hahaha, America first!

      Reply
  8. tuskyou says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Now President Trump talking about N. Korean coal boats being turned away by China.

    Reply
  9. fred5678 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Rex T. and Putin, POTUS and NATO, China threatening N Korea — and watch CNN et al concentrate on Spicer and Hitler for 30 more days.

    Reply
  10. Deb says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Is there a recording posted anywhere?

    Reply
  11. MikeH says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    More saber rattling from NATO.

    But hey, putting troops on someone’s borders is always a sign of peaceful intentions. Right?

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Reply
    • MikeH says:
      April 12, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Where is the investigation into the attack? Nothing looks so far like Syrian Army has done anything related to CW. There is iliterally no logic in the doc that was released. It had about the same level of “proof” as the Russian hack doc.

      Reply
  13. sundance says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Reply
  16. bullnuke says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    One can understand how the average reporter would convey that President Trump and his administration is in chaos. They have no clue how to report the non stop winning by President Trump and his team. Whether it be foreign or domestic policy he is light years ahead. By the time they get a negative story written, the world has changed. To say it again, they cannot fathom the IQ of President Trump.
    Overall it was another fabulous day in the life of 45!

    Reply
  17. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Wow! This is the difference between a President who knows and understands what international business is all about versus a “community organizer” who thought international business meant buying something from overseas and having it shipped to your door.
    God BLESS our President Donald J. Trump!

    Reply
  18. jefcool64 says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I’m convinced Trump and Tillerson are on the exact page right now.

    Reply
  19. Tejas Rob says:
    April 12, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I just turned on CNN for a moment, Tapper and co sounded like they were holding a Trump rally.

    Reply
  20. Claygate Pearmain says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    What a difference a week makes…

    Reply
  21. Kelly says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    I must have slipped into an alternate reality. If I have, I don’t want to go back. NATO conceded to PDJT’s every point, spoke glowingly about Trump, and for an added bonus, he refused to criticize Trump on the airstrike.

    Reply
  22. bulwarker says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Trumps message to NATO: “F$%K YOU, PAY ME!”
    Their response: “We certainly need to be spending more and hold up our commitments.”

    Amazing the difference between a hard-nosed negotiator and the boy-king who formerly occupied the office

    Reply
  23. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I was struck by how the Media, actually seemed respectful. More or less.

    Reply
  24. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Has anybody else noticed how much better Washington runs when Congress is not in town and hundreds of miles away from the nearest television camera?

    Reply
  25. M. Mueller says:
    April 12, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    I don’t understand why we are admitting Montenegro to NATO. According to Wikipedia, they have a population of about 620,000, of which 1,920 are active duty military.

    Seems like it is just another country for us to defend; I don’t see them being much help defending us. What am I missing?

    Reply

