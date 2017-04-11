Economic Diplomacy – China Refuses a Dozen Cargo Ships of North Korean Coal…

During the February 2016 GOP primary debate candidate Trump told the world what he would do in response to continued North Korean missile aggression –SEE HERE– In January of 2017 President Trump repeated the message –SEE HERE–
On April 6th and 7th, last week, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a two day summit discussing trade and North Korea. The United States and China are the two largest economies in the world. Now see this:
A fleet of North Korean cargo ships is heading home to the port of Nampo, the majority of it fully laden, after China ordered its trading companies to return coal from the isolated country, shipping data shows.
[…] To curb coal traffic between the two countries, China’s customs department issued an official order on April 7 telling trading companies to return their North Korean coal cargoes, said three trading sources with direct knowledge of the order.
[…] Shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon, a financial information and analytics platform, shows a dozen cargo ships on their way to North Korea’s main west coast port of Nampo, almost all carrying cargoes from China. (read more)
[…] To make up for the shortfall from North Korea, China has ramped up imports from the United States in an unexpected boon for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has declared he wants to revive his country’s struggling coal sector.
Eikon data shows no U.S. coking coal was exported to China between late 2014 and 2016, but shipments soared to over 400,000 tonnes by late February.
This trend was exacerbated after cyclone Debbie knocked out supplies from the world’s top coking coal region in Australia’s state of Queensland, forcing Chinese steel makers to buy even more U.S. cargoes. (read more)
“Complicated business folks,… Complicated business”…
Meanwhile from the looney tunes crew:
Oh dear. Poor old Alex must have taken some of that herbal medicine he sells.
Seriously….btw is Paul Joseph Watson still having a hissy fit? Most disappointing.
Such a cute little bat! My favorite dog is the French Bulldog-because they look like bats of course!
The whole crew at InfoWars when nutter in no time flat. Good riddance. That includes that yahoo Cernovich.
Meanwhile, Ann Coulter, that paragon of loyalty and good judgement, decided to dive into the nutter pool headfirst. What a disloyal, fickle disgrace.
Can add Lee Stranahan to the nutter list who has a bad case of Ivanka & Jared derangement syndrome.
Sometimes, in keeping up with President Trump, it helps to assume he’s thinking ahead.
God bless you wolfmoon1776. I see what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to hold things together. But if you think the “new” war friendly Trump supporters and going to mesh with the old MAGA people. It ain’t going to happen. All the people who were with Trump from the beginning are now “trolls, loons, yahoos,” whatever. It’s BS. and these “new” people are garbage.
Glad I never legitimized Alex Jones in my mind. I always thought he was a flake, he has removed all doubt!!
Always felt Alex’s heart was in the right place, concerning globalism.
But man, no question he’s real nutty on some things.
Apparently preventative measures are war now.
Unhinged …..there is a lot of that going around these days, or maybe it is a relapse “episode” for the previously afflicted no longer in remission. Poor dears, all the recent excitement was just too much for them.
Alex went full moonbat conspiracy theorist after the pinprick in Syria. Done with him for now.
Looks like the Reptilians from Planet Nibiru have taken over Alex’s brain.
Are they still here?
Weren’t they wiped out when the Sumerians were destroyed?
… Or was that the Lemurians?
I keep getting them confused.
Must be those signals from Planet 9 again…
I had to look it up wheatie. This is the first time I’ve heard of Nibiru and our impending doom. America should become the world’s leading exporter of nuts and I’m not talkin’ pecans.
I tried to listen to Jones when I was stuck in Africa with not muc to do for two years… He never lets his guests finish a sentence. You think Hannity is bad….sheesh. Any way, I finally couldn’t take it. Why have guests if they aren’t allowed to talk?
Sorry for the typos…
Alex misses the amazing possibility……
The possibility that CHINA is going to bring NK to its economic knees by really, truly applying sanctions and thereby manipulate it’s possession of nukes.
If Don can arrange that….he can arrange the 2nd Coming.
I hate it when I do “it’s”. Nothing worse than an errant apostrophe
Or a missing full stop.
Ebonics won’t do, at all, ever.
Accuracy in all things.
Incredibly great news! To all the haters out there, America Winning lifts all boats! It would be nice if you’d step back and marvel at the Master instead of sniping at every opportunity. If you can”t see the benefit of a Trump Presidency, you’re doing it on purpose!!
Godspeed, Mr. President!!
MAGA!!
progpoker — I hear you and totally agree. After Trump’s attack on Syria I heard ok but what does he do now? I’m so sick of the everyday attacks on Trump. Its obvious he’s brilliant and that the lives of average Americans are getting better as more jobs are being produced. God bless this good man. We are lucky to have him as our President.
Who would have thought this one little event would smoke out so many fakes and frauds who professed support for Trump? Good riddance to all of them.
Who would have thought this one bombing would bring so many spineless chicken hawk crybullies out of the sewer, declaring who and who is not a “real” Trump supporter?
God help anyone who has these losers as the “true” followers. With friends like these, who needs enemies?
It looks like he’s looking at trees, instead of the forest, poor dear. So grateful for your point of view, Sundance! It makes much more sense.
The genius of Trump is apparent. He sends naval vessels to Korea, but before they even get there, the first blow lands.
Trump fights on a level the Fat Boy has no power – IMAGE. The Fat Boy has to murder people to maintain an image to a small nation held in bondage. An image which is DWARFED by a single Trump Tweet. Or even those of certain Deplorables.
That’s a distinction that I don’t think any other airline would be proud of. Not sure I’d want to fly coach with them… 😉
Heheh…that’s a spoof account. Not really the Nork News Service.
Whoever writes the tweets for that account is a very funny dude.
That Ann Coulter tweet was a hoot, I must admit.
Is Mike Cernovich, Savage, or Alex Jones reporting this or they still pushing deep state coverups from unnamed sources….
They are like all pundits working for a paycheck/living.
Controversy, conflict, conspiracy sells. Even if they have to make it up or head out on a lunatic rant.
Peace, cooperation, winning? Not so much.
Those who disseminate news, opinions, think tank pontifications will never be on the side of success. What would they have to sell?
“In an unexpected boon to President Trump…”
Unexpected? Somehow I doubt that.
Will everyone who is tired of winning please raise your hand. Yeah…I thought so.
Great news for our coal industry. Especially remembering how HRC wanted to carry on with the Obie agenda and shut it down completely. Now shoe on other foot:
1)Clinton not prez…thank you God!
2)Not a peep out of Obie since Rice unmasking scandal
Wonder how many of them in the photo Killer Kim has had killed.
Some of them look very scared. The one gal in the back right looks almost freaked out. I’ll bet there is some bad mojo going on there.
Communism recapitulates monarchy. EARLY monarchy.
They all look scared. I know I would be.
Ahhh…
The TRUMP effect continues!
Watch out world — “The Boss” is Here!
The “Fat Kid” with 150-thousand Chinese troops amassing across the river, a US battle group in the south seas and rejected ladened coal ships heading back from China. The lunatic “Fat Kid” has to be thinking: “WTF”?
It’s pretty brilliant. The psy-op into North Korea is incredible, and used virtually no resources. THAT is diplomacy.
If people are smart here, Trump’s gonna flush the game, and let China bring home the trophy.
It is simply astonishing that one, our dear Mr. President, could have so many balls in the air at once and not drop a one. No wonder his staff is exhausted. 😂
On a serious note, what do you think the effect of the cargo refusal will be, Sundance? How will NK react, do you think?
This is a promising development. There are people who thought that China would refuse to help for fear of looking like they were kowtowing.
Don’t get carried away with factionalism. The idea is to keep the Trump coalition together, not make catty remarks. Think of it as a popular front. 🙂
President Trump is setting a new benchmark for presidents to try to follow. Despite what the ignorant punks in the media say, he’s making history and they are, as usual, missing it.
Okay, I don’t get the Syria thing yet but, so far, he’s proved that he always has a plan and knows how to implement it. So, I reckon he’ll probably turn up smelling of roses on that one too. If not, so what. Everybody is allowed an error or two.
Please, please, pretty please, can you lend him to us in the UK, just for a couple of weeks. That’s all he’d need to sort us out.
