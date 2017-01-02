Trump, North Korea, China, Lessons From GOP Debate, and Economic Diplomacy…

Yesterday North Korea made the claim they were close to development of an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM). As you look at the tweet reply from Donald Trump about this claim, it’s worth remembering two very important details:
- This issue came up in one of the February 2016 GOP debates.
- The sequencing of the two tweets below.
This declaratory tweet message was immediately followed up with the following:
The connection to both messages will be lost on the media. Trump’s media critics have declared him guilty of transactional politics, or viewing global challenges as a series of potential winning or losing transactions.
I’m not entirely sure what’s wrong with the outlook of America is either better or worse because of a deal or policy outcome; but suffice to say Trump critics see this win/lose outlook as a bad thing.
On this very specific issue of North Korea and China I would suggest everyone revisit an earlier prediction from CTH about “Economic Diplomacy”. Excerpted below:
FEBRUARY 7th 2016 Following the New Hampshire Debate
[…] ♦ In another revealing moment in the debate, the topic of a North Korean missile launch was raised. The question posed was what should the U.S. do, if anything, about the North Korean government pursuing an intercontinental ballistic missile program.
Here’s where Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush immediately jump into military mode, and begin to stake adversarial positions about preemptive strikes against N-Korean launch sites. It was a moment when the national audience sees a neo-con militaristic approach on full display. Again, watch:
John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush immediately jump into full military expansion mode. Ultimately arriving at a determination that bombing North Korea, preemptively, might be needed.
Think about that carefully.
Kasich, Rubio, Bush and Cruz immediate gut reaction is the military, war.
WAR.
Contrast their approach with candidate Donald J Trump who carefully and intelligently states the current economic relationship the U.S. has with China, vis-a-vis a $500,000,000 (billion, per year) trade deficit, can be used as leverage to have China intercede to stop North Korea from action.
China holds immense leverage over North Korea; leverage of a similar comparative scope the U.S. holds over Puerto Rico. North Korea is financially dependent on China for its very survival. If China pulls back money from North Korea, N-Korea collapses upon itself.
Rather than go to war or engage the U.S. military in strikes against Korean military facilities, Donald Trump identifies economic leverage as the solution.
The United States have a $17+ trillion dollar market that China is dependent upon. Candidate Trump says use the principle trade leverage within “most favored nation status” as a bargaining tool to get N-Korea to stop military provocations and expansions.
The economic status of “most favored nation” is a golden ticket to the U.S. market:
In international economic relations and international politics, “most favoured nation” (MFN) is a status or level of treatment accorded by one state to another in international trade.
The term means the country which is the recipient of this treatment must, nominally, receive equal trade advantages as the “most favoured nation” by the country granting such treatment. (Trade advantages include low tariffs or high import quotas.) In effect, a country that has been accorded MFN status may not be treated less advantageously than any other country with MFN status by the promising country.
If China ever lost their golden ticket entry into the U.S. economic market it would cost them hundreds of billions almost immediately – their tenuous economic model collapses without customers. China lobbies congress with tens of millions to keep their golden ticket in hand.
This is another excellent example of the benefit for a Trump presidency. Because Trump is not beholden to their financial lobbying efforts, he can make decisions that entirely in the U.S. larger global best interests. In doing so the direct downstream consequences are as wide ranging as keeping North Korea from military expansion. (link to more from February 2016)
Now, revisit the second tweet again:
Boom, there it is. President Elect Trump is not only taking an approach that was/is entirely predictable; he has previously seeded this ground because he knew it would be needed at a later date. Ground, upon which this latest declaration is born.
The seeding began when Trump staked out the geography for an economic battle with China:…
…Now, with the North Korean declaration of military intent in mind, Trump begins to fertilize the soil containing his seeds of leverage. Eventually the economic negotiations with China ends up beginning based on an agreement that China will leverage (persuade) N-Korea to stop it’s nuclear/military ambitions.
The basis for entering into Trade or Transactional negotiations with China is based upon their visible exhibition of leverage against N-Korea. If China doesn’t expend their leverage, they will not benefit from negotiations with the Trump administration.
China is more dependent on Trade with the U.S., than they are a zero sum political relationship with North Korea which provides them zero financial or economic value.
It is transparently clear what President-elect Trump is establishing. Ultimately willing to concede a small fraction of international commerce to avoid the U.S. having to spend hundreds of billions in a military strategy.
Very Trumpian !
Trump is always positioning to get the advantage, like the sportsman he is. A little OT, but this just in re Obama’s collaboration re Israel. https://www.memri.org/reports/egyptian-daily-close-egyptian-intelligence-reveals-minutes-secret-palestinian-authority-0
Just talking this way tends to create separation between China and the Norks.
Along a similar line of thought; something to ponder, Sundance:
Given our position on the U N Security Council and our financial leverage (an estimated 22% of its budget}, might it be to our benefit to stay; and undo/prevent the globalists machinations ?
And strangle…
You imply if we stay we can’t cut what we pay? I say we stay and cut our payment to them.
I was not implying that.
Reducing our financial obligation would be part of any agreement to stay.
And start charging rent!
The media already got tired of winning. Sad!
Look at the faces of all those Korean women! FEAR!
BTW – The MSM is becoming irrelevant so fast their heads are spinning about to explode.
There are only two people smiling in the picture, and one of them not so much.
FofBW, I noted the only ones smiling were the man in uniform and Kim Jong-un. I dearly hope those women are still alive because Kim probably reviewed the photo.
We can pray
Those women aren’t looking at the camera, they are looking just beyond where the camera is. I wonder what is happening just behind the cameraman taking the picture.
Scaring the hell out of them whatever it is.
I feel that general isn’t smiling either.
His teeth are chattering from fear, so it kind of looks like he is smiling.
They are all terrified except for the octogenarian with the uniform…he just looks lost.
China heard Trump loud and clear, you best believe that tweet got attention… how much is this lunatic Kim Jung worth to the Chinese? An added bonus, and answer to some many prayers would be freeing the NK people from oppression, starvation, and abuse.
The lunatic’s only worth to the ChiComs is his nuisance value towards the west. Once their own meal tickets are threatened, they will dispense with the porkster in short order.
Trump: winning ahead of schedule and under budget.
North Korea is actually Russia’s creation, yet I don’t see them in attendance in this situation. They’ve left Communist China holding the bag because the PRC shares a common border with NORK. NORK is the disaster-relief, humanitarian disaster from hell waiting to happen. If that border w/the PRC were opened there wouldn’t be anyone left in NORK; in addition, practically everyone in NORK is starving and has some sort of disease related to malnutrition. The children are stunted at growth and remain that way through life. Pictures of NORK troops taken at Panmunjom alongside ROK and US troops show the difference in stature and muscle mass. What’s not generally remarked on is the toll malnutrition has taken on mental development in NORK. That’s why the border between the two “fraternal socialist brothers” is one of the more heavily guarded ones on earth. China gives them just enough food and aid to keep them alive, while the NORKs agree to create some nuisance value to the PRC by thumbing their noses at Japan, SORK, and the US. When NORK finally implodes and UNRRA and others are finally allowed in to help you are going to see scenes of suffering rarely observed in this world.
You got it. China keeps their pit-bull hungry and malnourished, but pumped up on doggy steroids, for one reason – to divert attention from their own military menace to the rest of the World. China readies its Glock while we cringe at the rabid dog.
If China spent a thousandth of the effort it has destabilizing America, on destabilizing King Jong Psychopath, the Porkster would be dead in under a month. Time for China to deal with the mess that THEY created.
Everybody thought Bill Clinton, Hillary, and Madeleine Albright were nuts, letting China take our money while we PAID the Norks to build bombs. They were NOT nuts. They were helping China. They probably had no good idea why – useful idiots never do. But they were helping China.
If Trump pushes this forward, expect China to wag their Nork dog to scare the anemic press. Expect them to concern troll with the best of them, pretending they can’t do anything. LET IT HAPPEN. The press ninnies need to wet the floor and China needs to scream with bulging eyes before Trump’s next chess moves that the ChiComs DO NOT SEE and CANNOT SEE.
gamecock, I have often wondered why no one from Kim’s inner circle hasn’t taking him out. Surely, the majority of those individuals only give lip service to supporting him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Re freeing the N Korean people from oppression, starvation and abuse, that’s something I’d like to see the S Koreans take a little more interest in. One of the moments when Trump really caught my attention was during a rally speech months ago, when he addressed requiring the South Koreans to take a greater role in their own protection. A little less window shopping and kimchi eating, and a little more acknowledgement of a homicidal maniac brutalizing their own people a few miles away is overdue.
Gamecock123: I have had supported Donald Trump since his announcement to be a candidate but I had to disagree with him on the issue of China.
China trade with America – there are pros and cons – but when you weight it America was winning. China produced cheap merchandises for $1 or $2 exported to the US. It took China over millions and millions of $1 or $2 in exchange with 1 Boeing and China just purchased over 100 planes which America got over billions – and China had to make over million of $1 to exchange with American’s cars.
China had been take advantaged and abused from the West for hundred years and the Dragon just start to keep up but still under average of Americans, why? Trump had to insult China. Taiwan is belonging to China, when Chieng Kai Check ran away from China, he took all the money from the Chinese treasury and brought to Taiwan. Left China penny less, by the ‘spirit of the time’ China was so poor, of course, Marxism about the equality sound like a good idea, can you blame them.
China had never invade or caused trouble to any nations, nor America. All they want are just to boost up their economic and prosper their livings and elevate poverty.
Japan invaded China – the Rape of Nanjing, how many million life were taken from the Japanese during that time, and now America is going to conjoin Japan and Taiwan to against China.
Look like I have to stop my support for Trump for a while, good bye.
Don’t let a falling church or an organ-harvesting van hit your misplaced sympathies on the way out. But please come back when you have the backbone to stand up to aggressive, angry, vengeful Communism – no matter what face it wears, or how sneaky it is.
Dear Heavenly Father, thank you for bringing us together once again. It’s a blessing to have someone lay complex issues (such as this) out in plain text for us. I ask you to continue to bless Sundance in his endeavors for bringing Your word to us. Thank you for giving us another chance to do your will. I can only hope we make you proud.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Amen!
Amen!
You’re welcome.
Amen!
I agree. This is the perfect example of why we need a business stratagist in the White House. Obama’s failed foreign policies is a joke. Would you mind if I reblog?
After commenting on an article, below it say rebloged on and the name of your site. What they don’t much care for here is just saying you rebloged it without commenting on the thread. Sundance has always been generous about sharing.
I need to show this article to Mrs. Boss. I blurted out a similar conclusion when the tweets were shown on the news earlier. (Mrs. Boss scolds me for replying to the TV. But hey! She still loves me!)
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I fear all those terrified people in that photo might have been summarily executed for not smiling enough.
If I’m not mistaken MRS> Kim Jung Un hasn’t been seen for some time…
He is married? She probably ran off and is hiding in a cave so she didn’t have to sleep with him.
Thanks again, SD, for your insight.
Two things:
1- Trump is the quintessential (business) strategist. His expertise in negotiating without even ‘negotiating’ is YUGE! Thank you, God, for Mr. Trump. Please keep him and his family safe.
2- Omygosh! Those poor women. My heart breaks for the looks on their faces. God, please comfort your people around the world suffering in every way. <>< + ><>
Amen! My heart aches for the people of North Korea.
Poor babies!
China is negotiating nuclear with other countries as well. So, is North Korea the bad cop strategy of China on the topic of nuclear?
Meanwhile, Kenya, one of the most immorally corrupt country in the world, getting in nuclear business via Chia?
I didn’t know that Kenya was buying nuclear warheads. Something wrong is going on, I mean I didn’t expect nor think the Obama administration cracking down on nuclear proliferation but didn’t we (US) just give millions of $$$$ to Kenya…
I looked it up and yes, we do give lots of money to Kenya. Here’s one link.
http://us-foreign-aid.insidegov.com/q/90/1590/How-much-money-does-the-U-S-give-to-Kenya
Kenya is an intelligence hub for Western countries. From Kenya, they oversee what’s happening in Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, etc.
It is for electricity power plants. China is making these kinds of deals all over the world… including the UK.
The below article and an chart reflect the trade China has with Africa. mineral rights top the chart.
http://www.economist.com/news/middle-east-and-africa/21574012-chinese-trade-africa-keeps-growing-fears-neocolonialism-are-overdone-more
China gets it: It’s massively cheaper to buy off African Dictators and cut them in on a share of the mineral assets China will steal, in return for propping the Dictators up. For Dictators that don’t get with the program, China need only take one out for the rest to buy in.
This is how China always works – even in the United States. Take things over from the top. They are absolutely no better than the dead colonialists they scream about, bribing native chieftains with trinkets and beads. The Chinese just use Rolexes and a highway from the dictator’s villa to the airport. Little do the dictators realize that the highway is not for them. It’s for the Chinese. And the next dictator, should the first one get any ideas.
The Chinese are now the dominate foreign influence in Africa. They are funding development projects across the continent. Europe has funded some development projects, but nothing like the Chinese. In comparison, the US gives millions in aid to many countries in Africa, but never gets anything in return. The Chinese on the other hand, sell their manufactured goods, engineering expertise and often high tech labor as part of the development project…win/win for the Chinese, loose loose for the US.
China holds immense leverage over North Korea; leverage of a similar comparative scope the U.S. holds over Puerto Rico. North Korea is financially dependent on China for its very survival. If China pulls back money from North Korea, N-Korea collapses upon itself.
Rather than go to war or engage the U.S. military in strikes against Korean military facilities, Donald Trump identifies economic leverage as the solution.
Exactly!
Three extra observations: 1) the questions are always raised as a random unexpected crisis – a sudden nuclear launch, rather like the artificial ‘lifeboat ethics’ scenarios, tricking the person to reply to the imaginary set-up which forces a certain type of answer, which is never sufficient as the scenario is impossibly fake, rather than ignoring and replying to how life really works.
Trump works in real life so he answered with depth of experience. Real life isn’t a movie packed with crisis minute to minute. It is a phony construct to present such questions and savvy people should not be restrained by the false pretexts in them. As shown in the video, everybody but Trump fell for it. He lives in the real world!
2) Great to hear it reiterated that N. Korea which has the least productive economy in the world and all of one mansion with electricity can’t possibly exist or produce a nuclear industry by itself without some country propping it up behind the scenes. That would be China, which needs the buffer between it and South Korea – supposing that so Chinese citizens don’t get a chance to see what (more) free market looks like and get uppity, and supposing that North Korea can pretend it has its own nukes, which allows China to test there while pretending they aren’t involved.
3) This policy may (hopefully!) have another benefit: likewise, China propped up the brutal Myanmar regime in Burma to be able to get closer to keep tabs on India and monitor the Bay of Bengal and the South China Sea – that would be monitoring posts for any activity of India to Malaysia and part of the Indian Ocean.
Reminding people that decades ago, China poured over the shared border and stole a chunk of India, after invading India, with plenty of Indians alive today who bitterly remember that or even fought in that war.
With that in mind – an aside that US audiences didn’t appreciate how badly India took this: it was: In Obama’s first administration, he secretly negotiated a letter of diplomacy/understanding that he dumped in India’s lap to put China in to be a mediator between Pakistan and India. Indian relations which had been warming nicely, instantly cooled quite a bit with the US after that.
All that Myanmar Burma elections/democracy issue never asks HOW such an unpopular regime without a functioning economy stays in power. Just like .. N. Korea. Supposing that everyone and their cat in S Asia knows this as an open simple fact, but US audiences are so un-informed about it, they see it as an un-explainable mystery.
It’s absolutely ridiculous how China has such a monopoly on rare earth minerals. All because of Carter and the globalists.
Could China be secretly helping NK with their nuclear program to get even with Trump being President?
Trump said in his tweet that China is making tons of money off unfair one sided trade deals with the USA but they won’t help NK.
Maybe China is helping NK now. Secretly.
Best hypothesis in years. Maybe they’ve been helping for a long time.
I think a Trump military needs to re-evaluate everything about China and the Norks. One of the things that always bothered me was the proximity of certain things to China. To me, it means they got lazy about the big picture. The Obamatized CIA probably can’t make heads or tails of things like that. Perhaps they need a little competition from other intelligence branches to regain the sharpness they lost under Obama, and by supporting Hillary Clinton.
I will trust those China nuke numbers when a solid TRUMP military estimates them in 4 years or more.
This is the difference between a leader and a donor yes man….which most politicians are . They don’t know what to do until they are told and on a need to know basis. A leader sees many moves ahead and knows why they are doing something . Politicians only know it’s what they were told to do and go blah blah blah if asked why.
Isn’t that picture pathetic? You can see the fear in their faces, all of them.
He’s tweeting to the world! Keeping us informed in the process. Woohoo! Not a president like this ever! I love ya President Trump!
CiC Visits to China:
Bozo: deplanes AF1 via back exit
Trump: deplanes AF1 via front, Red Carpet, State Dinner, gifted with a Terra Cotta Warrior and a Memorial Brick from the Great Wall
Plus a genuine Trump rooster statue to boot.
Still chuckling about this…
China will be visiting Trump…
Mr. Trump is playing 4-D intergalactic chess. Meanwhile, 0 and the media haven’t learned that they shouldn’t slobber on the pieces.
I only got a little way into this post, watched the video and ended up walking away and thanking God that Donald Trump did what ever he had to do to win. I was with him every step of the way and still sometimes I cringed and had to walk away over something he did or said. Now I look at those losers and Thank God for Donald Trump’s win.
It was all just kids’ play. Warm up. Now for the big boy games.
IMO the only up to Masters’ Chess will be Putin – although my bet is Trumps’ the Grandmaster.
Now we’re asking for more popcorn.
Economic Diplomacy. Peter Navarro.
Trump taps China trade critic Navarro for new White House post
“…The new office will advise Trump on trade negotiation strategies and work to boost domestic manufacturing and defense jobs. Its creation will almost surely cut the influence of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which has traditionally had authority over trade negotiations…” http://www.politico.com/blogs/donald-trump-administration/2016/12/peter-navarro-trade-council-232897
See Death By China
““DEATH BY CHINA is right on. This important documentary depicts our problem with China with facts, figures and insight. I urge you to see it.” – Donald Trump”
Available free online. http://deathbychina.com/
More than one way to break some china.
President Trump is going to hate being in politics. What he accomplishes in 2 tweets would take 2 months, 4 committees and still not address the Chinese leverage over NK.
It’s going to be interesting to watch how congress goes ballistic when Trump tweets and renders them irrelevant, esp with the infrastructure program. Popcorn anyone?
Trump already has the goods needed on most members of Congress, and the intelligence community has got and will share the rest – courtesy of Obama’s embeds.
That is because Trump is one of us. Very smart. He will probably be bored with politics soon. It’s just to easy to do it right, but politicians make a mess out of it.
I do not believe in the ‘Trump as Politician’…he is a leader. Very different!
When is the last time we had a real leader? Never?
China sees N.Korea as a geopolitical tool and buffer against US and its allies in what they see as their zone of influence. They cooperated on UN sanctions after the two nuclear tests in 2016, but ‘due to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system which will be deployed in South Korea in 2017, China and the US will also have competition in the peninsula. China strongly opposes the deployment of THAAD in South Korea, and if the US doesn’t change its plans then the nuclear situation on the peninsula will become more complex, IRU associate professor Chu Yin said.’ (Global Times).
However they do believe that Mr Trump, as a businessman will be ‘reasonable’ and they hint at abandoning the policy of treating N.Korea as a ‘special country’.
On a lighter note, the year of the rooster has a Trumpian twist apparently to great success:
‘A giant rooster figure, sporting a Donald Trump hairstyle, has popped up outside a shopping mall in downtown Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province. The designer said the sculpture – heralding the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster – was inspired by the American president-elect, by both his iconic hairstyle and gestures.’
THAAD is a bad Obama team idea. It is a threat to Northeast China and to Russia’s vital Far East. It is reckless saber rattling. It changes the MAD status. When Trump sees how Obama has positioned missiles ringing Russia and now right up to China’s vital zone, he will lose the advantages in trade. You want war? You want nuclear war? That’s what Obama has done in East Europe/Black Sea and the Peninsula/Yellow Sea. Very outrageous military moves. Imagine Russian missiles in Cuba and Chinese missiles in Tijuana. Totally reckless.
Duh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Obama were REALLY working to prevent China from becoming the Japan of the next World War, he would be doing different things. Much different things. And he would not have been weakening America and threatening Russia.
Good Lord!!!
~Iran nuke deal ✂
That was a Like unlike.
The Chinese are not close with Kim. They would have done something before this if it was easy, or even with low risk. The trick is to decapitate Kim without destabilizing the Peninsula. The Party control in Pyongyang is held by Kim. The Military is subservient to him. So, the issue is how to remove him. He cannot be bargained with. Russia has been intently trying for two years. He loves his weapons too much.
The Russians, just in the last two days, ended any military trade with NK. Putin won’t allow a rifle or bullet to go to him. The Chinese have joined sanctions on NK. So, all “pressure” is on. It doesn’t faze him.
What I’ve read in the past months is the consideration of a decapitation move by China. Getting that done is a lot harder than just saying it. He, like Saddam, is a skilled paranoid with three generations of family history that has secured his safety from all plots.
It is like the NK nuclear program. Buried deep in mountains caves and tunnels. The North has long (a thousand years) history of using caves and tunnels to defeat invaders. Recall the Korean war.
The problem with a missile strike is it will unleash the NK army across the border in a furious and destructive war that will devastate the South’s economy, much less causing tens of thousands of lives. The US troops, 28,000, would be cannon fodder for the 3,000,000 NK army.
So, conception and execution of the decapitation are quite the daydream.
Strangling the regime by cutting off financial transactions and trade will be like the ‘no fly’ over Iraq to punish Saddam. It killed civilians, especially children, who starved to death. It did nothing to Saddam and his Republican Guard.
Probably, destroying his missile launch facilities and sinking all his subs and ships, crippling his internal military logistics, all in a strike coordinated by signatories to the non-proliferation treaty would be enough for a coup to eliminate him and his family and any loyalists. His most dangerous toys would be gone.
China would join something like that. Russia would also. So, a NK that is left would be neutered, but there would not be a war on the Peninsula, refugees flooding China and any nuclear weapons launched by him or used by anyone. It could be done primarily with strategic bombers and missiles.
Russia and US could handle most of it. Japan, India, Australian navies could neutralize the naval targets, surface and subsea.
It would eliminate Iran’s connection with NK, also.
That all depends on China’s sense of what it can do with poison, a bullet, an “accident” or other intrigues to eliminate the psychopathic Kim. They have 5000 years of experience in Palace intrigues.
2017, Kim is making himself #1 on the Hit List.
Thermobaric weapons delivered in massive quantities with surgical accuracy and timing…millions of deaths and more millions of horrific injuries vs tens of millions of the same…
What would harry do?
What would Trump do? Kill ’em with prosperity. One bullet and a trade vehicle. Now, what is that? Tourism, agrarian, craft, or other?
Think out of the box…entice China to utilize NK as a cousin…
Best case scenario would be ‘one bullet and a trade vehicle’….but I just don’t see that happening…
If R C and US act in coordination….and a delicate dance that would be…
Maybe…
NK society…the people…need a HUGE amount of healing…they have been abused beyond any sane interpretation of proper human social structure.
The leadership must go, but it must not be of an ‘arab spring’ agenda…replacing bad with worse…or naught will have been gained.
SK is ultimately on the hook for this rejoining….they will help their cousins…they want and need to…and the NK’s need them too….but NK has been SO LONG steeped in politically oriented conditioning propaganda….
(Gawd I sound like a lib dimmy…)
Prayers for the best case scenario.
Remember Germany and East Germany…
Very well said. China has a madman on their southern border who is at least partially their creation – Russia bears the major responsibility for creating the dynasty that spawned NORK’s latest ruler, but there isn’t much more that Russia can do to bring him to heel. The Chinese find Kim to be odious but, again, there is little they can do without causing a social implosion in NORK followed by a massive surge of the NORK population across the common border with the PRC. When that happens there will be a lot of dead people from both sides along that border. NORK is disease-ridden, suffering from the effects of malnutrition – including mental retardation caused by inadequate childhood nutrition – and who knows what the instability caused by the sudden removal of Kim will result in? Will they strike south – or will they use whatever delivery vehicles they have to attack neighboring countries with nuclear weapons? What will the NORK military hierarchy do? Seize control of the country and try to bargain with their ChiCom benefactor for more aid in return for a less belligerent outlook on life? Who can say?
The results you describe would indeed be fearsome…truly the stuff of nightmares…
But if the runt is allowed to continue building his dangerous arsenal and kills and destroys at even more astronomical levels than he is capable of now what would have been gained by not stopping the psychopathological behavior?
‘Decapitate’ in this instance infers a surgical removal from influence…easier said than done.
NK should have been shut down long ago…again easier said than done….but the beast will only grow more ravenous and dangerous.
Does NK sound like a paper tiger?
One must keep in mind the fact that Kim has reportedly a hundred thousand conventional missiles trained on Seoul alone.
I love the idea of taking it all out, at once, but millions of South Koreans would likely die from hair-triggered missles dug in deep.
Then there is the vast network of NK Operatives already in South Korea, ready to wreak havoc across the penninsula.
I hope and pray that Kim gets a special Trojan Horse gift that gasses, lethally, his entire compound in their sleep. Russia could help with that, ala Breslan.
They do have more than the Chinese, NK is above all a global crime syndicate. Weapons, nukes, missles, counterfeiting, an absolute nightmare.
I like the sound of an all of the above scheme…but I’m not the CinC.
Using economics to make China deal with it is likely the best course. Chances are good they already have a quiet decapitation arrangement in place. NK is just too unstable to trust…
China got on the US market gravy train with MFN and the IMF, all courtesy of Bill Clinton IIRC. I seem to remember that China quite frankly didn’t qualify for any of those, other than lining Clinton’s pockets. Let’s see if they manage to keep them.
caves and tunnels had very little to do with NK success in the Korean Conflict as we pushed them from the Pusan Perimeter to the Yalu River in under 4 months……the real reason they even exist is the 3M Chinese nationals who flooded in and Russian pilots flying their MiGs
We are the most powerful country in the world!
Not because we have 7,000 nukes.
Because we are on the right side of the survival of man kind.
Blessed be to God to help us to continue our task.
Give our leaders the strength to do the right thing
for the right reason.
Yet another brilliant assessment by Sundance. Proving once again Trump is the 4D master chessman!
When you listen to the audience in the video clip from Feb 2016 debates, they cheer for the neocons. But mostly a whimper after Trump speaks. Our society has been brainwashed for 100+ years to fight first and ask questions later…
If you look at some past debates and interviews, Trump is always talking about avoiding military conflict with dangerous groups. Instead, use economic pressure and international relationships. And use force when necessary…
This “war monger” Trump is the #1 complaint I get from all my anti-Trump family. It’s just not fair…
Please hurry January 20! Make America Great AND the World Safe!
Trump will stand up to the tyrants, hope it doesn’t make you nervous, doesn’t mean he or the “neocons” are warmongers, they are just not wimps.
McCain is talking about military strikes on both Russia and N. Korea now. What a ridiculous relic.
The women had been crying…which is expected of them when they are in the presence of the state god….
If your life depended on it you would cry too….right now, on demand….let the tears flow.
(That is one pathetic little nation….its leader a horrible joke of a human being)
An interesting comparison to make….the language of the ‘nuclear agreement’ from the Clinton administration mirrors ALMOST EXACTLY the garbage spewed from the Obama admin per Iran…..find the references and insert iran in place of north korea…AND the same individual led/influenced the ‘negotiations’…..
The failures of our leadership has been profound…for decades….
God help us….
How the heck is the MSM going to cover all of this winning???
Moosebytes, where, exactly, are you?
~🙃
Do you see something similar possibly occurring with Russia and Iran? We know that Russia supplies energy to Western Europe. President Trump will unleash our country’s Energy within his first year or so in office. To the point where we will not only be able to be independent of the ME but also be able to export our energy sources to Western Europe. This would be devastating to the Russians and their fragile economy. Thus the leverage needed for Iran.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russia is drawing in Iran to the Eurasian development. Right now, Iran needs a big protector. It has the S300 missile defense system, but it needs more diplomatic and oil and gas protection. In the new OPEC and non-OPEC production cutting agreement to drive the price back up, Russia bargained in behalf of Iran so it could get its oil production back up to where it was pre-sanctions. Russia’s sphere of interest, now, includes Syria, Turkey and Iran. It will be the buffer for Iran for some time. Iran wants full membership in SCO with China, Russia, India and Pakistan, as well as the Central Asia stans.
On the other side of the Iran-Russia relationship is the Israel-Russia relationship, which is very good. So Russia can keep the two from doing anything crazy.
Things look hopeful. Putin is a very talented geopolitical strategist.
But, Iran, also has its ideological leadership that has its own worldview that has to be dealt with. Nothing is straight and easy.
So, where are our NG, Coal and oil exporting interests going to be successful?
Where development and infrastructure is happening. Latin America, Africa. Some LNG to Europe. I don’t see us becoming big in oil exports. We will consume our own for the next decade or so. The US is 60-100 years old in most places. It needs a lot of rebuilding and modernizing. And if we get back 10,000 or so factories, we have many new industrial zones that will take shape.
If ISIS and AQ are wiped out, North Africa and West Africa would be good markets.
Another positive Trumpian effect in Asia is that an Hary Tanoe, a Christian Indonesian of Chinese descent and business partner of Mr Trump is considering running for the presidency of the most populous Muslim country in the world.
‘Donald Trump’s Indonesian business partner, a billionaire developer and media mogul, has announced he might run for president in Indonesia’s 2019 elections.
“If there is no one I can believe who can fix the problems of the country, I may try to run for president,” Hary Tanoesoedibjo told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
“Not for myself, for the country,” he said, adding that the nation of about 260 million people needs “a leader with integrity who can bring a solution for the country”.
Known locally as Hary Tanoe, the tycoon is building two Trump developments – a 100-hectare, six-star luxury resort on the coast of Bali and a resort outside Jakarta with a championship golf course designed by former world No 1 Ernie Els.’
http://www.scmp.com/news/asia/southeast-asia/article/2058698/donald-trumps-indonesian-business-partner-considers-run
And you can’t have development like that in a country that has active jihadis running around decapitating people and blowing things up. If this man becomes president over there, it will likely mean a new and important ally in the war on Islamic extremism. Mr. Trump and Mr. Tanoe have already enjoyed economic cooperation – I hope that can be parlayed into something even bigger.
It’s a lovely country I worked in for many years. Moderate, except for the usual suspects. Harry would have a tremendous impact!
That’s fabulous! And for all of the Left-wing idiots out there suggesting ‘divestiture’, screw you!
This falls under the realm of diplomacy! Let Eric and Donald, Jr. be the ambassadors.
I didn’t catch all the particulars but the Madcow on MSNBC was screeching about this fellow tonight and how now is the time that we, the citizens, must pay attention to what’s going on with our international politics, because PETOUS is so crooked and must be under constant examination. Just where the H has this moron been for the last 8 miserable years?
That would be PEOTUS
Rachaels show had to with Novanto (parliament speaker) shown when DJT brought him to podium, then tied that to the mining business, Icahn being large shareholder in that co., DJT properties going forward in Indonesia, etc.
I wish she would put her talents to uncovering all the worldly corruption and not just her own pet projects.
It’s “The Art of the Deal”, applied to geopolitical politics. And yeah, it’s gonna work beautifully! I can’t wait for our new President to take over!
I stand and applaud, then sit back down and eat more popcorn as I chuckle. The problems are not near so complex as the pols have made out for years when questioned – it’s a matter of will and corruption has robbed them of the will to take action for this country.
And if NK keeps printing supernotes, air drop about 10 trillion in counterfeit win over their cities.
counterfeit “won”. too used to winning I guess
China now recognizes that Trump knows they would fracture without US Trade.
Trump will begin to relentlessly rebalance trade with China and eliminate all defense/technology-critical imports, year after year.
With every passing month, the pressure on China leadership to eliminate the North Korean nuclear threat will multiply. No solution – no trade deals.
The clincher:
President Trump has saddled China with COMPLETE OWNERSHIP of the NK Nuke Threat.
ANY NK attack on US interests will COMPLETELY KILL China-US Trade.
Bingo…and that doesn’t even have to get near that scenario.
All of the snowflakes worried needlessly that Trump would be near “that button”. He is a lot less likely to go to war than previous administrations. He will negotiate his way and war would be his last option. I find that comforting along with the knowledge that he will keep us safe at all costs. If he needs to go to war it will be swift and he will win bigly.
Any state who threatens war needs attention in some way…much in the same way a knarly teenager can decapitate your sanity. They are seeking attention because they need something.
They are either losing power, money or money or power, or they are starving and want to stay in the basement.
Trump and Company have got this. Plans are probably already drawn.
Exactly, Trump has this. He is not a warmonger like the previous administrations though like to paint him that way.
It is really embarrassing to read other twitter comments on Trump’s tweets.
As if these people seriously think they have a better understanding if the geopolitical situation at hand?
Whatever.
I think it is really a lot of people with wayyyyyy too much time on their hands and not enough real interests.
I try to avoid the replies to his tweets. Just a bunch of morons.
Trump is playing multi-dimensional chess while his critics and opponents are often playing checkers.
This is going to be a great 8 years coming up.
Cannot wait.
I hope Trump goes after every country where China is doing business.. unleash American capitalists and hurt China everywhere possible until they behave..
LikeLiked by 2 people
This boy⤴is a psycho. It may benefit to lock him in the Holocaust Museum for a couple of days.
Everyone remember the airplane full of CASH that the jacka$$ in the White House sent to Iran? That is NOT how you convince these people to forgo going nuclear.
But it did help Hillary by not having Trump create a Iran Hostage Crisis during the campaign. 4 billion dollars to remove a card that Trump could have played like Reagan in ’80.
I like how Trump talks about the “Iran deal”, and not Iran.
North Korea has been used so that we can continue to spend billions of dollars in defense while Japan and South Korea rape us on trade. It’s funny that this ICBM stuff negates the Local theatre and puts the threat on us, instead of the South Koreans and Japanese. Just controlling the narrative, I guess.
Trumps comments in regard to the stolen sub shows that he knows the mindset of most Asians. It’s all about saving face, and Trump pushes it hard. On Dec 17 he stated that it was an unprecedented act, then a few hours later, stated “let them keep it”. It was beautiful. First he targets them for the crime, then he slams them with a simple tweet that shows we can make as many as we want, and they have to steal them to get the tech. It is a classic anti-bullying technique.
So true RVAguy on all of it. Drives me crazy when I see Kim showing off another one of toys, knowing darn right well it just keeps the money rolling towards S Korea and Japan, not mention all the pockets that get lined in the process. Boy would I love to see that all come to a screeching halt. Trump must be loving every minute of this and having a few chuckles at the abject stupidity of well everyone. He hones in on the simplest solution with ease and isn’t afraid to say it outloud, breaking decades of the same old tired get us nowhere rhetoric, while the rest of the jokers get wrapped around the axle. Loving it!
This is a nice contrast to the McCain demand for war with Russia. Peace through strength vs war for politics. I could be wrong but I think The vast majority of human beings prefer peace.
The approach PEDJT is taking is exactly the approach the vast majority of democrats were hoping BHO would have taken as president. Sadly, he never did. PEDJT is showing that, when used appropriately, leverage is the most effective tool a president has in his toolbox. As Sundance has mentioned many times, no one knows leverage like Donald J.Trump. No one.
Finally a question ole Jeb had a confident answer! War!
the media and political hacks belongs in prison for warmongering.
