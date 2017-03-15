Abbas Tells U.S. Envoy Historic Peace Deal is Possible With President Trump…

Tucked away from the attention of almost all of the Western media has been the quiet forward, front, visible and back channel communications playing out amid a very narrow pathway. CTH continues to monitor these precarious -albeit optimistic- quiet steps because they are converging to form a very specific picture. [Tweet Link]
(The Hill) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump on Tuesday and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.
The meeting between Abbas and Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, took place in Ramallah.
“President Abbas told Mr. Greenblatt that he believes that under President Trump’s leadership a historic peace deal is possible, and that it will enhance security throughout the region,” according to a statement from the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem. (read more)
We have continued to express optimism for a confluence of events, people and activity that is happening quietly, and could stun the geo-political world. The timing is right, because we view these activities through a different prism. We review against the backdrop of President Obama’s mid-east failure, equitable misery.
The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago. In an odd and accidental way, President Obama created equitable misery.
• The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
• The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.
• The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.
• The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.
The end result of almost all far-left policies when carried out to their natural conclusion is equitable misery. At no moment in recent history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.
Think of the nationalist possibility. ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump. Together they have a remarkable canvas.
Yesterday President Trump spent a considerable amount of time with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. [Read Out Here] Part of that meeting involved discussion of the Palestinian Israeli conflict:
The President and the Deputy Crown Prince noted the importance of confronting Iran’s destabilizing regional activities while continuing to evaluate and strictly enforce the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The President expressed his strong desire to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to continue the two countries’ consultations to help reach solutions for regional issues.
More broadly, the President and Deputy Crown Prince noted the ongoing security and military cooperation between the two countries in confronting Daesh/ISIS and other transnational terrorist organizations that pose a threat to all nations. (link)
Saudi Arabia hailed a “historical turning point” in U.S.-Saudi relations after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the two leaders’ shared view that Iran posed a regional security threat.
The meeting on Tuesday appeared to signal a meeting of the minds on many issues between Trump and Prince Mohammed, in a marked difference from Riyadh’s often fraught relationship with the Obama administration, especially in the wake of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“This meeting is considered a historical turning point in relations between both countries and which had passed through a period of divergence of views on many issues,” a senior adviser to Prince Mohammed said in a statement.
“But the meeting today restored issues to their right path and form a big change in relations between both countries in political, military, security and economic issues,” the adviser said. (read more)
Last year Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal broke the ice and simultaneously raised eyebrows when he said publicly he supported Israel’s position and urged the Palestinian Authority to take a full inventory of their own efforts to eliminate radicalism and divisive activity:
[…] I do not say the vast majority of Palestinians are disloyal, added Prince bin Talal, but this is an established fact that many of them change horses in midstream, as a matter of fact, Palestinians always complaint and howl about Israeli injustice but I have reports saying that Palestinian construction companies are providing the Israeli army with materiel and concrete to build separation wall ; I also have disdain for certain Palestinians for being annoyingly obstinate , though the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is financially resourceful and I can guarantee that Riyadh will help them [Palestinians] to dwell permanently among their Arab brothers and work side-by-side with our Israeli friends to bring eternal peace to our region. (link)
Into the opening created by such dialogue, and accepting the intensely forward looking leadership of Egyptian President Fattah Abdel al-Sisi, arrives President Trump.
Earlier this month a delegation from Egypt arrived to speak with Rex Tillerson. Each of these meetings is like a seed planted. However, whether it’s Egypt, Israel, Jordan or Saudi Arabia, what all of these emissaries hold in common is a change in tone.
Each envoy within these discussions presents a centered position toward maintaining a new soil for these seeds. We have not seen this synergy of respectful intent in our modern history:
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, meeting with members of Congress, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and newly minted national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
While the trip addressed Egypt-U.S. relations, it also set the stage for an upcoming Egyptian delegation that will include President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The visits come on the back of what one State Department official privately described as Cairo’s “high expectations” for changes to bilateral relations. (read more)
Egyptian President el-Sisi has already secured most of the Sinai border region. The current challenge is to keep the extremist elements in check and undermine their destabilizing efforts. A big part of that stability includes Syria, Russia and the U.S. defeating the remnants of ISIS.
Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.
The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.
Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.
After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.
♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.
♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.
♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump
♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.
♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,
♦ Soon – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for an official state visit.
If my hunch is correct, this visit by President al-Sisi will be very significant and he could likely be the first formal state dinner Guest of Honor at the White House. If not a State Dinner, a very well emphasized event, but my spidey senses tell me a State Dinner is likely.
To understand the scope of the seismic paradigm shift this would represent we must remind ourselves that President Obama never even called President el-Sisi after his election win, and never invited him to the White House. By Obama design their paths only crossed once in New York at the U.N. assembly. If President Trump hosts President el-Sisi at the White House it would signal a historic shift in policy and approach.
Additionally, such recognition would rightly highlight the strength of Sisi’s courage in the face of severe extremist opposition. The significance of such an honor would resound throughout the region; it would have incredible impact.
If you put all of these pieces of the puzzle together what you end up with is the very real possibility of a group consisting of: Israel, Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and to a less visible but ultimately important Syria/Russia, agreement becoming the foundational block for a regional peace summit.
We are living in a time amid a remarkable confluence of events.
Just wait and see how apoplectic the liberals become when they eventually get around to noticing all of this groundwork that President Trump has laid, and what could ultimately cement a legacy as the most consequential president in a century.
The mere fact that these possibilities now exist is stunning all by itself. However, I would not anticipate President Trump accepting anything except success.
I pray that the good Lord has arranged a Divine Alignment of peace seeking men to restore the Middle East to relationsips that will benefit the well being of all men and nations.
Hoh-Lee… excrement.
Boy I hope you’re right, SD… fortunately, you’ve got a very good track record!
If President Trump can stabilize the Middle East and bring peace to the region, Nobel should award him the Peace Prize for his effort and apologize for giving one to Obama who created a murderous maelstrom there during his two terms.
Logical and deserving — therefore not gonna happen.
If Pres. Trump accomplished real peace; the Nobel committee should create a special award for him. The pedestrian “Peace Price” offered to all the others would pale in comparison to such an achievement.
Hope has struck at CTH.
Jordan is so important. Our service men have been on the ground, at King Abdullah’s invitation, for some time (over a year at least). My grandsons among them.
Mr. Trump is some version of – the fearless one on the scene, noticed by those who have, until now, just been living to be offended so they could start fights with everyone in the neighborhood (because they enjoy intimidating and dominating) They seem to learn a different perspective.
After a bit of observation and reality, the neighborhood bullies may find a way to slip out of their snakeskins for a time of reconsideration, reconnaissance. Because in spite of their belligerence and their track record for killing others, they actually do desire personal and political survival. Apparently they sense that is now seriously threatened by someone who doesn’t say much.
The lion walks at midnight. Quietly. He makes his presence known. He has no need to stomp and roar. They have now assigned someone to listen for the gentle pad of his very large paws – they don’t want to miss his approach.
They already have observed his capabilities so he lets his presence be known and waits for the quiet knock at the door – the knock of some emissary of some thug who bullied our former presidents.
Happy dance. And waiting….
Many of these countries are now shedding their own blood against these lunatics. The Saudis are intervening in Yemen. The Jordanians have a bloodbath on their doorstep. Egypt saved itself from the madmen. They’re all tired of this too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The liberals’ “Not-my-president, Anti-Semitic” POTUS did it again — hired another Jew to run his business. Can you believe it??
http://forward.com/news/breaking-news/365890/trump-adviser-jason-greenblatt-is-on-listening-tour-of-israel-and-west-bank/
EXCELLENT summary, SD!!! LOTS of stuff going on!!
Liberal Jews like Barbra Streisand are going to need long-term, in-patient psychiatric care if this deal of the century comes off.
This is the BIGGEST BY FAR under-reported story of the decade!!!
Fingers crossed!!
Here’s hopeing that Babs next time on TV, is an episode of My Big Fat 600 Pound Life.
She did say Trump was causing her to gain weight.
I hope she gets that episode before year two of MAGA.
This is such awesome news to hear, or even consider!
Took my Uncle to the doctor today and all the time in the waiting room, CNN was on. ALL that was talked about was “physical wiretap by Obama” and “Trump associates contact with Russia.” I was so sick and tired of hearing it, I got up and turned the channel. Almost everyone said “Thank you!’ except for a few.
Honest, moral people want REAL news that can help save lives and change the world for the better! Sick, demented people just want to spew hate and division.
GOD BLESS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!!!
You need to get real. Short of genocide of the Palestinian peoples the only hope for Israel as a Jewish state is two-state solution. The Palestinians simply reproduce faster than the Jews, so there is no possibility of Israel absorbing them and remaining Jewish. The Palestinians may be a mass of terrorists, but to have peace with them you have to negotiate with them. The only alternative at this point is something like gas ovens, and I cannot believe you are seriously advocating that.
Please delete my comment. It was in response to something trollish that appears to have been deleted
But, but, but….
Marcia, Marcia, MarciaRussian, Russia, Russia.
You can’t negotiate with terrorists. Abbas is just a puppet for Hamas and Hezbollah!!!
I agree that you can’t negotiate with terrorists……that is unless you give them a deal they can’t refuse. 🙂
If Abbas agrees to anything he will be dead like Arafat.
Can only imagine a world in which the news coming out of this region is one of unity and cooperation…….life for all on the planet would be so much the better.
Pray for all the parties involved to find a way…………………
What he has done in just a few short months toward peace in the ME, is more than any individual has accomplished in recent (and distant) history. Incredible.
Anything is possible, if you can think BIGLY.
The thought of this gives me goosebumps.
SD I agree 100% with you. These countries have seen the dark side brought by President Bush and especially President Obama. They also realize that a golden opportunity is staring them all in the face at this point. What Our President can get done for that region over the next 8 years is breathtaking. Obozo laid the seeds with his Iran deal. It is only a matter of time before they have a nuclear weapon. These countries realize their existence hinges on the fact that if that day ever comes, it is over. This unification in many ways is their way of getting their collective heads together to fight that war if and when it becomes necessary. The US and President Trump is the key to their success.
Our Great Lion realizes that the stars are aligning. Notice how he is keeping MAGA at the forefront of all discussions. From Saudi Arabia funding a zone for future refugees so that they don’t show up at our shores to getting SA to possibly invest over $200 billion jobs that can create 1 million future jobs. He always said that folks will have to pay for our protection. The beauty with his words is that the Uniparty aren’t the ones that will be paid going forward (McCain, HRC, Obozo etc), it will be average Americans that will reap those benefits. Investments in the billions last long after his 8 years as President. It also continues to lay the groundwork for Trumpism reigning in all future Presidents for the next 50+ years.
This is winning on steroids!
President Trump during the campaign several times said that peace in the Middle East can only come when all sides agree to it. That it can’t be forced, because it will not last. That he would help with negotiation, but would not force a specific path.
Looks like there are enough players in the Arab world that they can pressure those who are on a suicide path to see their own best self interest.
Wow. It’s amazing what can happen when adults are in charge.
Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Spent American Taxpayer Funds To Support TERRORISTS! A Bill Is In Congress To Stop US Taxpayer Funding And Arming Terrorist Groups. OBAMA AND CLINTON Used YOUR Money To FUND TERRORISTS!
http://investmentwatchblog.com/because-of-barack-obama-and-hillary-clinton-a-bill-is-currently-in-congress-to-stop-us-taxpayer-funding-and-arming-of-terrorist-groups-proof-treason-was-committed-against-the-american-taxpayer/
Small quibble: add the rejection of Anne Patterson to the timeline. It was additional progress. 😀
I am extremely disappointed with your extreme disappointment with Trump. Apparently, you have never met a war you didn’t like. As a matter of fact, you sound very much like the neocon warmonger, Bill Kristol. I suggest that you challenge Abu Bakr al Baghdadi to a duel. At least that would shut one of you up.
Furthermore, your “idealism has struck” comment is completely uncalled for on this site. Sundance presented a very pragmatic approach which apparently you can not “see”. Granted, he didn’t include the Lebanon issues but they are dependent upon restoring stability in Syria.
From an end times prophecy point of view, Sundance addressed nearly all of the players who will end up on the right side of history. If you insist on eliminating the terrorists, you will have to annihilate the leadership of Iran at a bare minimum. I believe Iran and Turkey will both end up on the wrong side of history.
Abbas is acting almost like a real human being. Unlike every other POTUS for the past 50 years, Abbas knows that 45 will give Bibi the green light to annihilate his ass.
