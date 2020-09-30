FBI Director James Comey Testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee – 10:00am Livestream…

Against several recent revelations, former FBI Director James Comey will testify today before the Senate Judicary Committee. The anticipated start time is 10:00am ET.
[Livestream Links Below]
Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – Senate Judiciary Livestream
.
Another coordinated set up to hurt POTUS the day after the debate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I can say that much for them they got a plan. The slam dunk by Sullivan yesterday, last nite their utter disregard for the office of the President and to start the day we have Comey’s testimony.
LikeLike
The smug will be thick enough to cut with a knife.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t stomach this guy – not for a minute. Thank you courageous souls for watching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a little chat like they did with Gen. Flynn…
LikeLike
Under oath???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Retired Magistrate here: I don’t know how President Trump keeps going with all the daggers thrown at him; however, he does. He gets up, sees the day as a brand new one, and goes about the business of helping the American people and making American Great Again.
Please pray for President Trump for courage, wisdom, strength and protection. He needs our support now more than ever.
Comey and the gang may never see justice in this life; however, GOD who is the ultimate Judge will deliver justice in HIS own time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marcia- LOVE^^^^^
LikeLike
Graham will be the Chris Wallace of this hearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya miss Lindsay is in charge so not expecting much. Is it under oath?
LikeLike
Here’s what I expect to hear from James Comey:
“I don’t recall”
“I’ll have to get back to you on that”
“I can’t remember that”
“That’s not how I remember it”
“No reasonable prosecutor would treat me like this”
LikeLike