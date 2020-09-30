FBI Director James Comey Testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee – 10:00am Livestream…

Posted on September 30, 2020 by

Against several recent revelations, former FBI Director James Comey will testify today before the Senate Judicary Committee.  The anticipated start time is 10:00am ET.

[Livestream Links Below]

Fox News Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamSenate Judiciary Livestream

.

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to FBI Director James Comey Testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee – 10:00am Livestream…

  1. NJMAGA says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Another coordinated set up to hurt POTUS the day after the debate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • A Fortified City says:
      September 30, 2020 at 8:57 am

      Yes, I can say that much for them they got a plan. The slam dunk by Sullivan yesterday, last nite their utter disregard for the office of the President and to start the day we have Comey’s testimony.

      Like

      Reply
  2. flatlandgoober says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:34 am

    The smug will be thick enough to cut with a knife.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. flyoveralinct1 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:44 am

    I can’t stomach this guy – not for a minute. Thank you courageous souls for watching.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. boogywstew says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Under oath???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Marcia says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Retired Magistrate here: I don’t know how President Trump keeps going with all the daggers thrown at him; however, he does. He gets up, sees the day as a brand new one, and goes about the business of helping the American people and making American Great Again.

    Please pray for President Trump for courage, wisdom, strength and protection. He needs our support now more than ever.

    Comey and the gang may never see justice in this life; however, GOD who is the ultimate Judge will deliver justice in HIS own time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. NJMAGA says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Graham will be the Chris Wallace of this hearing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 30, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Ya miss Lindsay is in charge so not expecting much. Is it under oath?

    Like

    Reply
  8. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 9:01 am

    Here’s what I expect to hear from James Comey:

    “I don’t recall”
    “I’ll have to get back to you on that”
    “I can’t remember that”
    “That’s not how I remember it”
    “No reasonable prosecutor would treat me like this”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s