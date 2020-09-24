Lindsey Graham: “the primary source for the Steele dossier was likely a Russian agent”…

Posted on September 24, 2020 by

Quite a bit of attention today to a release of information by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham [LINK HERE].  However, missed in most reviews is a duplicitous motive for Graham to claim “the primary source for the Steele dossier was likely a Russian agent.”

In essence, Graham is promoting a defense previously explored by James Comey that investigative elements of the FBI were duped by a Russian disinformation campaign; and as a consequence their investigative efforts were done under the most honorable of motives, but they were just tricked by Russians.  Ergo, see the Russians did interfere in the election.

That’s the justification narrative, and now Lindsey Graham has positioned everyone to support it; because the alternative is the DOJ and FBI knew it was Russia-centric and were coordinating to achieve a goal provided by the use of that disinformation campaign as purposefully fed by Chris Steele.

Just to drive home the point: the FBI wasn’t duped.  The FBI knew all along the Steele Dossier was a bunch of junk nonsense from political opposition research; but they needed it, to underscore the Carter Page FISA…. which they needed to justify the surveillance.

Former FBI Director James Comey and Lindsey Graham are both promoting the same “FBI duped” justification narrative.  Now, is it a surprise the only witness agreeing to appear before Graham’s committee prior to the election is… wait for it…. yep, James Comey.

Imagine that.

What a coincidence.

Also, notice this from the recently released series of text messages?

Why didn’t OIG Michael Horowitz write about these controversial text messages in his IG report on FBI conduct during the 2016 election?   The report where he couldn’t find any “evidence of investigative bias”….

The Government provided copies of the production with all necessary redactions for public dissemination. These documents evidence stunning government misconduct that mandates the immediate dismissal of this wrongful prosecution. The Government’s redacted production of last evening, September 23, 2020

Did the Weissmann special counsel hide those text messages as part of their control effort over any release from the DOJ and FBI throughout their tenure?

Rhetorical question.

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Lawfare, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Lindsey Graham: “the primary source for the Steele dossier was likely a Russian agent”…

  1. DJ says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Lindsey should put her skirt away and just go home.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Bob, Esq. says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Ever since the “Steele dossier” proved to be completely bogus, its defenders have been excusing its equine fecal content as being “Russian disinformation;” as opposed to just a bunch of happy horseshit fabricated by Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS. However we know it’s not Russian disinformation because Alexandra Chalupa divined a Trump-“Russia-connection” for the purpose of “manipulating [the] U.S. … [Presidential] election” months before Alexander Downer, Stephan Halper and Christopher Steele.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. jumpinjarhead says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:07 am

    No surprise at all of duplicitous behavior by Grahamnesty. I cannot understand why ANY self-described “patriot” or “conservative” puts ANY faith in this inveterate swamp dweller and “humble” Hannity should try to get this photo scrubbed from the internet.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:07 am

    I hope there are some plea deal or indictments before election along with semi report.
    PTrump may keep this info for negotiation when Biden and democrat wouldn’t agree on election result on same night. Democrats can do anything to keep Obama name out of Obamagate.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s