Lindsey Graham: “the primary source for the Steele dossier was likely a Russian agent”…

Quite a bit of attention today to a release of information by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham [LINK HERE]. However, missed in most reviews is a duplicitous motive for Graham to claim “the primary source for the Steele dossier was likely a Russian agent.”
In essence, Graham is promoting a defense previously explored by James Comey that investigative elements of the FBI were duped by a Russian disinformation campaign; and as a consequence their investigative efforts were done under the most honorable of motives, but they were just tricked by Russians. Ergo, see the Russians did interfere in the election.
That’s the justification narrative, and now Lindsey Graham has positioned everyone to support it; because the alternative is the DOJ and FBI knew it was Russia-centric and were coordinating to achieve a goal provided by the use of that disinformation campaign as purposefully fed by Chris Steele.
Just to drive home the point: the FBI wasn’t duped. The FBI knew all along the Steele Dossier was a bunch of junk nonsense from political opposition research; but they needed it, to underscore the Carter Page FISA…. which they needed to justify the surveillance.
Former FBI Director James Comey and Lindsey Graham are both promoting the same “FBI duped” justification narrative. Now, is it a surprise the only witness agreeing to appear before Graham’s committee prior to the election is… wait for it…. yep, James Comey.
Imagine that.
What a coincidence.
Also, notice this from the recently released series of text messages?
Why didn’t OIG Michael Horowitz write about these controversial text messages in his IG report on FBI conduct during the 2016 election? The report where he couldn’t find any “evidence of investigative bias”….
The Government provided copies of the production with all necessary redactions for public dissemination. These documents evidence stunning government misconduct that mandates the immediate dismissal of this wrongful prosecution. The Government’s redacted production of last evening, September 23, 2020
Did the Weissmann special counsel hide those text messages as part of their control effort over any release from the DOJ and FBI throughout their tenure?
Rhetorical question.
.
Ever since the "Steele dossier" proved to be completely bogus, its defenders have been excusing its equine fecal content as being "Russian disinformation;" as opposed to just a bunch of happy horseshit fabricated by Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS. However we know it's not Russian disinformation because Alexandra Chalupa divined a Trump-"Russia-connection" for the purpose of "manipulating [the] U.S. … [Presidential] election" months before Alexander Downer, Stephan Halper and Christopher Steele.
No surprise at all of duplicitous behavior by Grahamnesty. I cannot understand why ANY self-described "patriot" or "conservative" puts ANY faith in this inveterate swamp dweller and "humble" Hannity should try to get this photo scrubbed from the internet.
