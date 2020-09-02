We are The People We Have Been Waiting For…

From the heart…. recent events have highlighted the great conflict within this election year. On one hand we can exhaust ourselves revealing every granular detail from years of institutional corruption – and to what end? On the other hand we can focus intently on transmitting the winning uplifting message to re-elect President Trump.

We cannot, effectively, do both; here’s why.

First, we must accept the DOJ and FBI blind spot and tone-deafness toward the fourth amendment. No single proposition has so brutally outlined the intent of the Bill Barr DOJ than an institutional agreement to carve the fourth amendment into two parts; with two different standards for a FISA application. One standard for DC elites, the second standard for everyone else. There is no excusing this. The institution is an echo-chamber.

Second, I have no doubt the recent article by Sara Carter outlining how the Wood’s File for the Carter Page application was “lost” two years ago and reconstructed by the special counsel for Michael Horowitz FISA report. Everything about Carter’s source information, including the exact timeline, aligns with my own research and discussion with quiet insiders about the purpose of the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel. Considering what they did with the Brian Dugan file in 2018 why wouldn’t they do the same thing with the Woods File for the Page application?… Both actions have the same corrupt purpose.

There is no evidence to suggest the United States Attorney General has any intent to expose severe corrupt activity; the special counsel is a great example. However, there is ample evidence DOJ leadership intent is to preserve the institution(s). Nothing can be forced upon them from the outside to change that dynamic; so we have decisions to make.

Every day we highlight the unaddressed corruption is another day we lose people to emotional fatigue and mental exhaustion. To the extent the severity of the corruption is outlined, it becomes completely understandable how people would throw up their arms and walk away disgusted and disenfranchised. We cannot lose people like this.

We cannot afford to lose a single voter…. we need everyone in this fight.

I have spoken to many patriotic people familiar to many of you, and without question when you direct the conversation to the subject of this dynamic eventually everyone concedes: we must drop emphasis on the scale of government corruption and urgently shift focus to winning 2020. If we achieve the latter we can return to the former.

No-one is going to come to our nation’s rescue. We are the people we have been waiting for. This is our task, and there are only sixty days left to expand our ranks.

We have the best message. We have the best candidate; and both represent the pride, values and patriotism of this nation. Our opposition is weak and their message is based on fear and trepidation. We cannot afford to fuel their preferred narrative of dark inevitability by focusing on a system that has become completely rigged and corrupted.

Every disenfranchised voter becomes a win for the anti-American opposition. We must intensely provide an alternative message of faith, fellowship and patriotism. This is so critical it cannot be overemphasized. Optimism will win this cultural war; and the winner of the culture war will win the political battle.

Hate and anger are toxic to the spirit, we must avoid that sense at all costs. Believe me if I thought we could hate our way to success I would admit it; but we can’t – and we shouldn’t.

Let anger, bitterness and hatred be the message of the intolerant left… it will consume them and it will diminish their tribe. You cannot live amid a culture of envy without eventually losing all hope… that is the Democrats current reality; that reality is what they are trying to get away from right now because they see their voters headed to the exits.

Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.

Leftist city and state leaders have abandoned rule of law in favor of supporting the mob effort to destroy our sense of national unity. Political activists, left-wing ideologues under the guise of democrats, and a host of media allies are conducting an information war on behalf of their objective. Big tech social media companies are attempting to remove the voices of those who are fighting back.

There is a great deal of purposefully driven anxiety and fear amid our nation as this multi-faceted internal war takes place. However, there is a primary element to this effort that each person can shield themselves from, and act to counter. Do not let your sense of self succumb to this assault. Do not let them win the battle for your peace of mind.

It might, heck, -check that- it does seem overwhelming at times. But that is the nature of this collectivist strategy. That is the purpose of this bombardment. We must hold strong and push back against their lies and manipulations. If you look closely at their attack, it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. Do not fall into the trap of despair.

When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee. Do not allow this effort to succeed.

You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.

That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages and recognize the scale of our assembly.

Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.

If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.

It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.

We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that.

In essence, we must individually take a stand.

Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.

This approach is how we win the larger battle.

All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.

Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.

God knows we need it; and that is how we will win.