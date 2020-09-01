Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot: AG Bill Barr Announces Intent to Codify, Permanently, a Two-Tiered Justice System for FISA…

The Department of Justice announces “Reform and Oversight” of the FBI [SEE HERE]

However, this ¹second memorandum is just mind-blowing from the perspective of someone around the table at Main Justice not saying to the United States Attorney General:

…Um, sir, you do realize a different set of FISA rules and surveillance regulations for politicians, advisors and their staff means you are codifying a two-tiered system within the administration of justice, right?

.

¹I’ll have more on this later… I just needed to point that part out.