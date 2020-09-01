Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot: AG Bill Barr Announces Intent to Codify, Permanently, a Two-Tiered Justice System for FISA…

The Department of Justice announces “Reform and Oversight” of the FBI [SEE HERE]
However, this ¹second memorandum is just mind-blowing from the perspective of someone around the table at Main Justice not saying to the United States Attorney General:
…Um, sir, you do realize a different set of FISA rules and surveillance regulations for politicians, advisors and their staff means you are codifying a two-tiered system within the administration of justice, right?
.
WTF indeed. Bill Barr might as well put on the black mask and start burning down the closest buildings…
“This is madness.”
This will allow Barr to let those guilty of breaking the law in the existing statute by saying, hey, we fixed it. We are making these changes, so it never happens again. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge.
Last night I thought maybe my comment on the Michael Reinoehl thread criticizing Barr as an “Enemy of Trump and therefore an Enemy of all Trump supporters,” m.i.g.h.t. have been a little over-the-top.
Today I wake up and Barr has totally jumped the shark – it’s even worse, and more transparently worse, than I thought yesterday. Obviously he now knows that he doesn’t even have to pretend to care about “Justice” (whatever that means) anymore.
Okay, all you Barr defenders, let’s hear it.
You just wait until the Durham report comes out next week, or er month or whenever…it will be scathing!!!
Careful. The bondo Barr defenders may target you next. Anyone who criticized Bondo was smeared as a troll or eyeore. Well it looks like we all know the color of bondos hat now. I think his defenders are similar to the sessions defenders. They will pretend they never defenderd him. Or will tell you to wait on that fraud Durham.
This will require a full throated response through our representatives.
HAHAHAHAHA you’re funny.
Our Justice system is completely broken.
Barr is a deep state dreg…..IMHO
A different set of rules will equate to a different set of penalties…That’s where he’s headed
Reread the memo, VG, and there is room for enhanced penalties…
I got a bad feeling about this
King of the Swamp!
One set of rules is just too hard for the DOJ to follow, they need two sets so we the people can be surveillance until the cows come home, amount other things.
This is a total collapse of our Justice system. At this point I say remove ALL FISA courts and data collection on American citizens, we have had ENOUGH!
One of many two-tier systems. (some) Reporters get written notice of warrantless surveillance.
The privilgeged class inside the government of course treats itself different, and claims otherwise.
Lying liars gotta lie.
Make America America Again.
Please. I miss it.
Sundance you really have a knack for pointing out what should be obvious. And also the obscured and hidden of course.
So sad about all this. So discouraged. Run home to Abba Father is the only way. How does this end. Rapture only thing to bail us out? We are promised prosecution. how does this lawless end? We won’t even see the worst of it thanks goodness but this is pretty bad.
Proverbs 29.2 KJV
When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IANAL, and, I claim no special knowledge or understanding, but, the highlighted sentence appeals to me as reasonable as well as something anyone this side of criminal would abide without its having to be in writing stipulated. As always, I am open to being disabused of delusion in this and any other matter. 30k feet elevation views commend themselves to my mind at this point in time.
Read the emphasized sentence again with an opposite perspective. Non-politicians, advisors, and staff . . . there is, in essence, no need to have full and complete information for a FISA.
As in, you and me!
Some people are more equal than others.
Yeah.
Ask any aborted person.
A woman can do what she wants with her body.
The body she destroys in her abortion is NOT her DNA.
Some people are more equal than others.
See how that works.
Nothing in this government can be righted until the abortion argument is addressed.
FISA has the provision already and now, they are strengthening the PROVISION TO MAKE IT LAW!
the problem is that it kinda works in a two party system but not with UNIPARTY…EXAMPLE 44 SURVEILLANCE ABUSE!
I want to hear from PDJT
Sometimes I think he doesn’t know WTF his AG is doing. Yeah, I want to hear from President Trump, too. I think we all do.
Ok… time to bug Joe’s basement now
And the hits keep coming. What happened to the Constitution and our rights?
And now Antifa/BLM has made it too dangerous to have a peaceful demonstration on the Mall even if we could actually get our crap together and do it.
Antifa is occupying the Dem run cities but they have also taken over the places where we would have a protest. I guess that’s another angle they have accomplished. No more covid protests at the state capitals.
Congress is already exempt from all sorts of laws they pass for the rest of us …. time for another constitutional amendment, imo.
Grab a rope……
This is the shiny object to distract us from what they will fail to do.
So does that mean that surveilling oh — I don’t know — me for example, can be unjustified, partisan and based on scant and incomplete information?
What if I told you they already are surveilling you based on unjustified, partisan, and based on scant or incomplete information?
Ain’t nobody going to jail. Ain’t no way the Government Party is giving up the power it has seized.
Always bet on cynicism. Remember when it was the IG Report? Then it was “spring” meaning “June”. Then they slipped it to “September”. It is now “September”.
The Department of Justice is utterly and irredeemably corrupt.
Barr good, Barr bad…rinse and repeat.
Knowing the language of gobbledygook can help:
We, the people, ARE political advisors via our vote!
Good to know in the future if your a corrupt politician all you need to do is make sure your campaign hires all of your conspirators. I am also glad to know if your a federal employee your rights have better protection than the taxpayers who pay you.
Did we ever hold Public Hearings to re-authorize FISA? Or did it just sorta get renewed by default?
It appears as though we have an entirely new topic of discussion
What is not infected by Obama in our government is infected by Bush.
Is this statement because Barr is now investigating Biden? Hmmm.
Barr is a fraud. No surprise otherwise he would have never been confirmed by Mitch. At some point The Donald is going to have to pull the plug on both Barr and Wray. At this point he doesn’t have anything to lose. His reason is simple…..no justice in DC for the elite. Hell, even Ray Charles can see that is true at this point.
Thank God they didn’t include anything concerning the dreaded RE-TRAINING our government officials are subjected to. The horror of such torture should be outlawed by the UN.
Our ‘justice’ system is two tiered now. Just ask Gen Flynn–
Oh nooes…Billy Bagpipes is a swamp snorkeler. Who’d a thunk it?
I’m sick of this. Trump needs to tell Barr his actions are as emotionally distressing as forcing lock downs! WHEN WILL WE GET JUSTICE? HOW DO WE GET JUSTICE? Sorry for yelling, but its so fricken exhausting!
Actually, this reform is needed and appropriate. The bigger danger here is that the power of government will be misused to entrench the power of a corrupt core group. It’s appropriate to have additional protections and protocols to protect specifically against such a scenario.
X22 is not going to like this.
