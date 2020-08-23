Sunday Talks – Lindsey Graham Has New Revelations About FBI 7th Floor Targeting Donald Trump…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo has a conversation with Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham about new documents he plans to share with the John Durham team asking questions about why Hillary Clinton was provided defensive briefings while Donald Trump was not.

Interestingly, and not caught by Graham or media yet…. The documents Graham released [See Here] showed the FBI approver for the Clinton defensive briefings was David Archey. [Use CTH search function] As it turns out David Archey was hand selected by the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel to head the FBI responsibilities of the special counsel probe after they could no longer use Peter Strzok.

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today released newly declassified FBI documents and communications demonstrating the Bureau’s double standard when it came to the Clinton and Trump campaigns. According to these declassified documents and communications, in 2015 FBI leadership sought to give the Clinton campaign a defensive briefing before an FBI field office could pursue a FISA warrant related to a threat posed to the Clinton campaign by a foreign government. But in 2016 when there was a similar counterintelligence threat to the Trump campaign, FBI leadership failed to give a defensive briefing to the Trump campaign, opting instead to open the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and relentlessly pursue FISA warrants targeting the Trump campaign. (more from Senate Judiciary)

Here’s the Graham Release [Link to pdf]

And if you really want to scale it all…. remember, the FBI court battle over not releasing the "Comey Memos" and "Archey Declarations" took place in Judge Boasberg's courtroom. Boasberg blocked the public release. Yes, the same judge as Clinesmith's latest DOJ/plea issue. https://t.co/06RnwNdQLi — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 23, 2020