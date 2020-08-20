Supporting the “1776 Unites Campaign”…

As we enter the crucial 2020 campaign stretch, CTH will endeavor to draw attention to groups and liberty inspired resources who are assembled to make a difference. Today we introduce the “1776 Unites” campaign. [Main Page Link]
“1776” is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery. We seek to offer alternative perspectives that celebrate the progress America has made on delivering its promise of equality and opportunity and highlight the resilience of its people. Our focus is on solving problems.
We do this in the spirit of 1776, the date of America’s true founding.”
Robert L. Woodson, Sr. is the real deal. I like him.
Yes! Lou Dobbs has had him on the show recently – love listening to him.
Heard him on Glenn Beck. Don Jr was on Beck’s program today. I know how pissed I was at Glenn 2016 but I also somewhat understood him. He wasn’t being a sellout he was following his heart which I believe is in the right place.
Guys our only focus right now is winning Nov 2020. Nothing else matters. We can iron out differences afterwards. Please Keep that objective in mind.
LOL…It’s not Beck’s “heart” that’s in the right place, it’s his “wallet”.
Beck lost many when he jumped on the blame the President for the violence at the rally in Chicago and now his wallet is almost empty because of it.
America’s founding ideal was the principle of individual rights. Nothing more—and nothing less. The rest—everything that America achieved, everything she became, everything “noble and just,” and heroic, and great, and unprecedented in human history—was the logical consequence of fidelity to that one principle. The first consequence was the principle of political freedom, i.e., an individual’s freedom from physical compulsion, coercion or interference by the government. The next was the economic implementation of political freedom: the system of capitalism.
The Ayn Rand Letter “A Preview,”
The Ayn Rand Letter, I, 24, 5
The above comes from: http://aynrandlexicon.com/lexicon/america.html
And the founding doctrine that The People give a few limited right to the government libertymel, just a few.
We give it a few instead of it letting us have some .
The only country in the world that does this.
Every other country has the government allowing the citizens to do a few things when the government permits.
When I see all of the Christians ‘advising’ PDJT, I despair.
Prosperity preachers? Power of +ve thinking?
When I pray for advisors that will truly advise Him with the [power and the wisdom of God,
I always see this man’s face.
Which is decidedly odd since I just saw him outside of my prayers for the first time today…
I’m not Christian. Perhaps you are seeing things? I stand with Christians all day because I despise bullies. The Left is the very essence of them. I figured when the pandemic hit struggles would ensue. Wondered if it was even worth the struggle. Soon I came to an understanding that if things break I will become the worst enemy the Left has ever known. It helps me sleep.
Goodson’s face?
Pres Trump was raised in Norman Vincent Peale’s church (power of + thinking)
Sorry forgot to add link:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/10/donald-trump-2016-norman-vincent-peale-213220
There are Millions of us. Tens of Millions. Be encouraged.👍🏻🇺🇸⭐️
Donated small amount. I have heard Woodson before and admire him.
FYI….(and it may be a result of my own settings), some users may get this warning from their anti-virus software. I got this from McAfee.
Whoa! Are you sure you want to go there?
https://1776unites.com/ may be risky to visit.
Strange, I’m a web developer by profession and the site is secured. Then again I have ad blockers in my browser, so if they have ads on their site, some of those can definitely be malicious (without them even knowing).
A conservative web developer? I didn’t think such a critter existed. Kudos to you!
I’ve got an adblocker and also no problems.
Sorry, using “Brave” – which automatically blocks ads?
I also got blocked by both Malwarebytes (trojan warning) and Avast (unsecure website). Avast completely blocked any access; usually Malwarebytes gives an option to proceed or not, didn’t have that option this time.
Web site won’t completely load. Pictures missing, bios missing.
Next to Thomas Sowell, Robert Woodson has earned a place on Mount Rushmore as far as I m concerned. These two men have done more for our country than all academics combined!
Sundance, THANK YOU!!!!!
Beautiful mind!
Beautiful man!
Beautiful mentoring for Americans’ self confidence, self-reliance, independence, responsiblity…
for personal success (and failure).
Oh, how I love Robert L. Woodson, Sr!
“1776” is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery.
As a mortal sin of sins owning slaves is highly overrated. Most of the slaves themselves would have owned slaves if they had been able to. You betcha. Many of the ones born in Africa did, before what they were doing to others was done unto them. In fact, there are still slaves in Africa in the year 2020. As well as de facto slaves making Nike shoes all over Asia, so the NFL and NBA players can live their lives of riches on the backs of de facto slaves.
…and the American Taxpayer
“Not Tragically Colored”
Ismael Hernandez
This guy has an amazing story.
I followed Ismael Hernandez of fb before I banned myself.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/30200397-not-tragically-colored
Freedom and Virtue Institute
https://www.fvinstitute.org/our-mission-and-values/
Glad to see Carol Swain taking part in this. She is a strong conservative voice who made a good, but underfunded, run for mayor of Nashville. They settled for John Cooper instead, with disastrous results.
Such a bummer that she didn’t win that race. And if I remember correctly, it wasn’t even close.
Nashville’s gotta Wake Up.
I love this idea. Thank you for helping to connect patriots across our country in a new and robust way. You’re the BEST!
Great minds & achievers with a noble goal! Thanks for the inspiration! America needs 1776 Unites!
Go to their website and they’ve got twitter, FB and other links.
Here’s their reading on the Declaration of Independence to celebrate this past 4th of July. Beautiful!
Checking out the site reminded me how rotten and corrupting the identity politics of the Democrats has been to our country. There’s Black History Month and the culture of discovery of how many blacks have done so much. And they miss the most important element of all … during our country’s early history, at least through the early 19th century, free blacks were an integral part of their communities. There were no identity politics to split society apart.
Zora Neale Hurston (“Their Eyes Were Watching God” author), in her autobiography describes growing up in a small town in Central FL. where the town government was all black, back in the 20’s(?)
Anyway, it’s a great Autobiography.
And yeah, you have to wonder what they’re teaching kids during “Black History Month”, cuz so many people remain (purposely?) ignorant of all that black Americans accomplished, even thru their struggles.
True Perserverers. Til the Democrats got ahold of them. Which is a warning to ALL Americans.
Thanks Sundance!
I am familiar with the Mr. Woodson’s work, and his many insightful writings. I have attempted to find, read, and absorb as much of his work, as possible. Same with his counterpart, Dr. Thomas Sowell.
[For those unfamiliar with Mr. Woodson, you might search YouTube, using his name…many excellent video lectures, symposium/panel appearances, interviews, and so much more. Robert L. Woodson is a treasure].
********
I would like to know, please:
What exactly is the current status of the Big Reveal, our proposed CTH Briefing effort, the launch of our Paul-Revere-information-briefing-broadcast-mode Project?
Maybe I missed it, but I have not seen any update, nor any follow-up, instructions or other information, whatsoever, about this project.
Nothing. Radio silence.
I am ready to GO, and move forward.
I would appreciate some sort of basic or general update about the Project. Please.
Thank you.
Patriots’ 76
The Lion
That’s my new political Party affiliation. I’m P76 going forward.
For Sundance ~
TRUMP 2020
