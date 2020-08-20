Supporting the “1776 Unites Campaign”…

As we enter the crucial 2020 campaign stretch, CTH will endeavor to draw attention to groups and liberty inspired resources who are assembled to make a difference.  Today we introduce the “1776 Unites” campaign.  [Main Page Link]

“1776” is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery. We seek to offer alternative perspectives that celebrate the progress America has made on delivering its promise of equality and opportunity and highlight the resilience of its people. Our focus is on solving problems.

We do this in the spirit of 1776, the date of America’s true founding.”

~Robert L Woodson Sr.

  1. fobdangerclose says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Great, new thread
    How about sending the “brief” all 900 pages, signed by U S to all the most evil members of the treason team.

    Title it “We Know” See you soon in the court house.

    • littlebridges1 says:
      August 20, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      Would also love to have the shorter SUMMARY and ACTION PLAN as a roadmap to explain the complexities of what WE KNOW to friends and family who will listen….Time is short.

  2. candyman says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Robert L. Woodson, Sr. is the real deal. I like him.

    • steph_gray says:
      August 20, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      Yes! Lou Dobbs has had him on the show recently – love listening to him.

    • luke says:
      August 20, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      Heard him on Glenn Beck. Don Jr was on Beck’s program today. I know how pissed I was at Glenn 2016 but I also somewhat understood him. He wasn’t being a sellout he was following his heart which I believe is in the right place.

      Guys our only focus right now is winning Nov 2020. Nothing else matters. We can iron out differences afterwards. Please Keep that objective in mind.

  3. fobdangerclose says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Ask Ms Powell about a class action filing for the damages done to the “any person charged with a non existing crime only because “the class” supported Donald Trump.
    We “go fund it” .

  4. libertymel says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    America’s founding ideal was the principle of individual rights. Nothing more—and nothing less. The rest—everything that America achieved, everything she became, everything “noble and just,” and heroic, and great, and unprecedented in human history—was the logical consequence of fidelity to that one principle. The first consequence was the principle of political freedom, i.e., an individual’s freedom from physical compulsion, coercion or interference by the government. The next was the economic implementation of political freedom: the system of capitalism.

    The Ayn Rand Letter “A Preview,”
    The Ayn Rand Letter, I, 24, 5

  5. Kirsty I says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    When I see all of the Christians ‘advising’ PDJT, I despair.
    Prosperity preachers? Power of +ve thinking?
    When I pray for advisors that will truly advise Him with the [power and the wisdom of God,
    I always see this man’s face.
    Which is decidedly odd since I just saw him outside of my prayers for the first time today…

  6. T2020 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    There are Millions of us. Tens of Millions. Be encouraged.👍🏻🇺🇸⭐️

  7. Puzzled says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Donated small amount. I have heard Woodson before and admire him.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    FYI….(and it may be a result of my own settings), some users may get this warning from their anti-virus software. I got this from McAfee.

    Whoa! Are you sure you want to go there?
    https://1776unites.com/ may be risky to visit.

  9. inrecordtimes says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Next to Thomas Sowell, Robert Woodson has earned a place on Mount Rushmore as far as I m concerned. These two men have done more for our country than all academics combined!

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Patience says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Sundance, THANK YOU!!!!!

    Beautiful mind!
    Beautiful man!
    Beautiful mentoring for Americans’ self confidence, self-reliance, independence, responsiblity…
    for personal success (and failure).

    Oh, how I love Robert L. Woodson, Sr!

  11. OffCourseNation says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    “1776” is an assembly of independent voices who uphold our country’s authentic founding virtues and values and challenge those who assert America is forever defined by its past failures, such as slavery.

    As a mortal sin of sins owning slaves is highly overrated. Most of the slaves themselves would have owned slaves if they had been able to. You betcha. Many of the ones born in Africa did, before what they were doing to others was done unto them. In fact, there are still slaves in Africa in the year 2020. As well as de facto slaves making Nike shoes all over Asia, so the NFL and NBA players can live their lives of riches on the backs of de facto slaves.

  12. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    “Not Tragically Colored”
    Ismael Hernandez

    This guy has an amazing story.

    I followed Ismael Hernandez of fb before I banned myself.

    https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/30200397-not-tragically-colored

    Freedom and Virtue Institute

    https://www.fvinstitute.org/our-mission-and-values/

  13. Scott B. says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Glad to see Carol Swain taking part in this. She is a strong conservative voice who made a good, but underfunded, run for mayor of Nashville. They settled for John Cooper instead, with disastrous results.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:07 pm

      Such a bummer that she didn’t win that race. And if I remember correctly, it wasn’t even close.

      Nashville’s gotta Wake Up.

      Like

  14. Nan says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    I love this idea. Thank you for helping to connect patriots across our country in a new and robust way. You’re the BEST!

  15. jackpundad says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Great minds & achievers with a noble goal! Thanks for the inspiration! America needs 1776 Unites!

  16. sunnydaze says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Go to their website and they’ve got twitter, FB and other links.

    Here’s their reading on the Declaration of Independence to celebrate this past 4th of July. Beautiful!

  17. Leon Brozyna says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Checking out the site reminded me how rotten and corrupting the identity politics of the Democrats has been to our country. There’s Black History Month and the culture of discovery of how many blacks have done so much. And they miss the most important element of all … during our country’s early history, at least through the early 19th century, free blacks were an integral part of their communities. There were no identity politics to split society apart.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      Zora Neale Hurston (“Their Eyes Were Watching God” author), in her autobiography describes growing up in a small town in Central FL. where the town government was all black, back in the 20’s(?)

      Anyway, it’s a great Autobiography.

      And yeah, you have to wonder what they’re teaching kids during “Black History Month”, cuz so many people remain (purposely?) ignorant of all that black Americans accomplished, even thru their struggles.

      True Perserverers. Til the Democrats got ahold of them. Which is a warning to ALL Americans.

  18. James Hall says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Thanks Sundance!

    I am familiar with the Mr. Woodson’s work, and his many insightful writings. I have attempted to find, read, and absorb as much of his work, as possible. Same with his counterpart, Dr. Thomas Sowell.

    [For those unfamiliar with Mr. Woodson, you might search YouTube, using his name…many excellent video lectures, symposium/panel appearances, interviews, and so much more. Robert L. Woodson is a treasure].

    ********
    I would like to know, please:
    What exactly is the current status of the Big Reveal, our proposed CTH Briefing effort, the launch of our Paul-Revere-information-briefing-broadcast-mode Project?

    Maybe I missed it, but I have not seen any update, nor any follow-up, instructions or other information, whatsoever, about this project.
    Nothing. Radio silence.

    I am ready to GO, and move forward.

    I would appreciate some sort of basic or general update about the Project. Please.
    Thank you.

  19. Papoose2007 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Patriots’ 76
    The Lion

    That’s my new political Party affiliation. I’m P76 going forward.

    For Sundance ~

    TRUMP 2020

  20. sunnydaze says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Here’s their FB page, for people who can’t get on the website

    https://www.facebook.com/1776Unites

  21. sunnydaze says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Here’s a link to their twitter, for those who can’t get on their website

