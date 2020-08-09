Senator Lindsay Graham Releases FBI Talking Points for SSCI Briefing February 14, 2018 – Graham Positioned to Defend SSCI…

Today Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham released a set of talking points [full pdf below – AND here] from the FBI during a briefing on February 14, 2018 to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
The unknown FBI briefer is informing the SSCI about the reliability of Chris Steele’s primary sub-source, and whether he agrees with the Dossier content & conclusions:
At first blush the impression from the release; and indeed the expressed position as outlined by Graham in the release; is that some unknown entity from the FBI was misleading the SSCI in February of 2018 about Christopher Steele and the perspective of his primary sub-source. However, there’s a deeper story.
Within the release it must be noted the date of the briefing material is February 14, 2018. The unknown FBI briefer is saying, in essence, the primary sub-source doesn’t dispute the Dossier material. Obviously this position is demonstrably false given how the PSS said the Dossier was full of “rumor”, “gossip”, “innuendo” and “bar talk”.
The FBI briefer is misleading the Senate and so today we see the angry position expressed by Graham as he reveals this misleading briefing. However, five days prior to this briefing, on February 9, 2018, the text messages between SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, were released. This frames the accurate context to consider the position of the SSCI and FBI briefer on Feb 14, 2018.
Yes, the FBI briefer was misleading the SSCI… However, the SSCI wanted to be mislead. This is how plausible deniability is built into the process. The SSCI was conducting an investigation of Trump-Russia; if we are honest the SSCI was participating in a process to weaponize the committee to advance a narrative against the interests of the Trump administration; therefore the SSCI and FBI briefer were aligned in common interest.
Lindsay Graham’s outrage over the misleading briefing is nothing more than an attempt to retroactively cover for the SSCI as they continued their role in the plot to remove President Trump throughout 2018 and 2019. Graham is taking the purposefully built plausible deniability, assembled in 2018, and using it as a distraction today in 2020.
Graham knows the FBI lied, this is not a revelation. The FBI supported the DOJ letter July 12, 2018, that mislead the FISA Court five months after this misleading SSCI briefing. The current level of Graham outrage is ridiculous when considering he could have asked these same questions in April when the DOJ-NSD letter was released.
Who was the FBI official who reviewed the July 12th letter and supported its conclusions? The most likely answer is the same FBI official who did the SSCI briefing on Feb 14th. This is not rocket science dot-connecting.
The FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) conducted the interviews with Steele’s primary sub-source in Jan, March and May 2017. Yet I’ll bet you a donut it was not the FBI-WFO who was briefing congress…. there’s another layer of plausible deniability. This is how the system is set-up. Today, Lindsay Graham is playing an outrage game. Where was this outrage in April?
Here’s the full briefing material [Original pdf Here]
.
This is all connected back to FBI SSA Brian Dugan’s work. The briefing was a way for the SSCI to establish plausible deniability five days after Vice-Chairman Mark Warner’s covert text messages were made public.
This is why the focus on the story behind SSCI Security Director James Wolfe is critical. All of these granular machinations are connected to the objective to remove President Donald Trump. The SSCI was supporting and coordinating with the special counsel.
It is all one team effort.
Let’s look at how the IG report frames the primary sub-source, and specifically notice the FBI contact and questioning took place in January 2017 (we now know that date to be January 12, 2017):
Those interviews with Steele’s primary sub-source took place in January, March and May of 2017; and clearly the sub-source debunked the content of the dossier itself.
Those interviews were a year before the Feb 14, 2018, FBI briefing outlined by Lindsay Graham today.
Those interviews were also 18-months, 16-months and 14-months ahead of the July 2018 DOJ letter to the FISC. The DOJ-NSD says the sub-source was “truthful and cooperative” but the DOJ doesn’t tell the court the content of the truthfulness and cooperation. Why?
Keep in mind this activity to support the Dossier and by extension the FISA application to the SSCI and FISC was written by AAG John Demers in July 2018 and briefed to congress in February 2018. Jeff Sessions was Attorney General (firewalled), Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG (providing no special counsel oversight); Christopher Wray was FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy, and Dana Boente is FBI chief-legal-counsel.
Why would the FBI mislead the senate intelligence committee? Why would the DOJ-NSD not be forthcoming with the FISA court about the primary sub-source?
This level of disingenuous withholding of information speaks to an institutional motive.
In February and July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the SSCI and FISC and even went to far as to say the predicate was still valid. Why?
It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive.
In Feb-July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex.
This SSCI briefing and FISC letter, justifying the application and claiming the current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant.
My research shows it was the full control by the special counsel at play. They needed to protect evidence the Mueller team had already extracted from their fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
In February of July 2018 if the FBI, DOJ-NSD or special counsel had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed Robert Mueller would have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation.
The FBI and DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.
If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court and claim the predication was still valid.
This is not simply a hunch, because that motive also speaks to why the FISC would order the current DOJ to release the July 12, 2018, letter.
Remember, in December 2019 the FISC received the IG Horowitz report; and they immediately noted the disparity between what IG Horowitz outlined about the FBI investigating Steele’s sub-source, as contrast against what the DOJ told them in July 2018.
Both the February FBI briefing and the July DOJ letter are transparent misrepresentation when compared to the information in the Horowitz report. Hence, the FISA court ordered the DOJ to release the July letter so that everyone, including congressional oversight and the public can see the misrepresentation. Unfortunately the “congressional oversight” aspect was/is aligned with the scheme.
The FISA court was misled; the SSCI was willfully mislead; now everyone can see it.
The content of that FBI briefing and DOJ-NSD letter, and the subsequent disparity, points to an institutional cover-up; and as a consequence the FISC also ordered the DOJ to begin an immediate sequestration effort to find all the evidence from the fraudulent FISA application. The proverbial fruit from the poisonous tree…. And yes, that is ongoing.
Lindsay Graham is still playing cover-up to protect the Senate. Nothing more.
Graham could have demanded these same answers in April of this year. He didn’t.
Democrat plant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Who was the FBI official who reviewed the July 12th letter and supported its conclusions?”
Someone assigned to the Mueller team no doubt.
Somewhere in the Mueller report it says they did not investigate known public information. The Steele Dossier was public information. They wrote the CYA excuse into the report.
See how that works?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can bet Lindsey Graham will never ask for his name.
LikeLike
Uniparty. Uniparty.
LikeLike
Congress works inclusively together to work the public into allegiance to the Pretend Parties.
The money that is extracted from these workups are funneled to joint accounts of the Uniparty Congress.
When public opinion shifts to favor one party, they are then in power and responsible to put the ACT ON as they ENSURE THE UNIPARTY FUNDING continues.
The Database was a recent tool to simplify and squash rebellions and whistleblows that could compromise the Wrestling Federation of the Uniparty with Red and Blue underwear.
the Big Ugly will end their show.
Just like we know have 2020 vision in 2020 to see no people in the stands, but the audio (SHOW) having crowds roaring in the stands.
FYI – the AUDIO IS ADDED to FAKE SUPPORT (just like twitter comments are 99% bots FAKING SUPPORT) one YOU KNOW – you CANT UNSEE – We KNOW
LikeLike
I wonder if Graham already knows Comey is in the clear as far as criminal charges because he is now saying that Comey needs to go to jail if he was aware of the PSS interview which Graham said he surely was. Just surprised to hear him saying it that bluntly if he doesn’t already know the answer on that.
LikeLike
It seems more likely to me that The Swamp has decided Comey is their fall guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why the insurance policy gave Comey immunity to testify against Russian collider POTUS.
Stick to the GD spying by the uniparty for profit prior to April 2016 and we win!. Can’t justify! The Wolfe case is icing on the cake to follow
LikeLike
Does anyone think Comey would just keep his mouth shut and take the role of whipping boy? He’s got to have a huge arsenal of crap on everyone-plus the guy is a ego-maniac–I don’t see that happening, ever-
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the avatar, bocephusrex!
LikeLike
Bocephusrex,
No they will silence him after he is identified as the “worst person in the world”; my guess is a suicide.
Sorry to be so grim; I am not normally this way, but this is how I see it playing out.
Best,
Simple Citizen
LikeLike
Comey was given immunity by Mueller.
LikeLike
We know McCain was in up to his eyeballs, which means Lindsey was kissing butt and following his lead. Lindsey is trying to squelch it all before his involvement comes out also, while also covering for the Senate
LikeLike
Us longtime TreeHouse readers and participants will have to become active by reaching out to our friends, families and acquaintances. I, for one, have never gotten that involved but now I am going to. In my opinion the ignorance of our citizens is the direct result of our parents wanting the best for their children. However, in pursuit they have weakened us. We now need to thank our parents for the life we have enjoyed by standing to protect our children.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It can be tough reaching out to others, but we can’t have fence sitters. Yanking on a lead rope will get most critters to dig in, but laying out a path one morsel at a time will get them to follow willingly. Everyone needs to see this (Sundance’s work to expose the truth), and know what was and is being done to our country without our consent.
LikeLike
I’ve been involved since the birth of the Tea Party. I volunteered in many campaigns, I went door to door, emailed people, I did EVERYTHING I could to try to get rid of RINOs. They have too much money and publicity and are well stablished. Have too many loyalists in high places. It’s a machine.
Their ability to reach out to voters is unmatched. Sure we the Tea Party have won some battles. But comparing amount of work it takes for us to win versus the machine is night and day.
Here in Texas is impossible to get rid of the GOP’s purse, Cornyn. Dude is way too well established. But we never give up and Trump gave us hope. He wasn’t supposed to win and won against the machine.
After Trump is elected in name of Jesus he needs to expose the Democrat plants in the GOP. Trump could get enough publicity and we would see progress. Or better yet….exposed them and their crimes and get them arrested for their involvement in the coup. Out of streets.
LikeLike
Graham has known the whole truth for 4 years and not pretends he has some balls….
LikeLiked by 6 people
His testicles were removed long ago by McCain and Co. He has been a eunuch for a very long time. Could be in Al Gore’s Lock Box, but not sure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hoping Miss Lindsay is one of the many that get caught in the “Big Ugly” for sins past (w/ McCain) and present.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes BUT, do you want DJT re-elected and Grahams’ senate seat occupied by a Dem? And the Senate run by Schumer?
Not a pretty place for Trump to occupy which is why he hasn’t gone after the GOPers who are as seditious as the Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that POTUS hasn’t struck a deal with the dirty GOPers like LG, letting them continue with this, “We’re here to see ‘this will never happen again’,” but frankly it’s a line both Graham and our POTUS have repeated ad nauseum.
LikeLike
IMHO, Lindsay is/was a player in the Ukraine money laundering scam as were a few other RINO’s
LikeLike
Compare the dates POTUS dangled a possible interview with Weismann, during the Feb 2018 July 2018 apex….. ( goal was obstruction) ( desperate moves occurred near possible interview)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump begins initial preparation for possible interview with Mueller
APRIL 7, 2018
Do you see the motivation to lie to the court? Potus removed and no one ever finds out. TREASON
LikeLiked by 1 person
I refuse to call him Republican. He is a globalist Democrat, his job is to make sure the left rules regardless of which party has majority.
Democrats own the Democrat party but also, the Republican Party.
RINOs are Democrat plants, they are there to vote with the left and get out of the way by pretending to be weak and incompetent.
There’s no party in the way of the left. Only a few conservatives scattered around who are constantly targeted by RINOs and Dems.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Miss Lindsey is writing ANOTHER strongly worded letter to the Swamp! That’ll rattle the cages.
LikeLike
I so hope the Ukraine investigation that is underway exposes massive money laundering and “IF” any members of Congress received any of the billions laundered.
So many dirty hands.
Please PT expose them all and show all Americans just what frauds these people are.
THIS is truly what they fear!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somebody needs to ask LG is all he does is write strong worded letters to the criminals, ask him if that’s what he campaigned on?
LG, did you campaign on writing letters to fight corruption? Because that’s all you do.
Next time, be honest and tell voters what will do for them. Write letters.
Vote for me because I promise you I will treat the vicious criminals with respect, defend them, but, I will write strong worded letters to fight for you. I need your vote so you can enjoy all of that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right.
Lyndsey, we need a congressman, not a drama coach. You are fired. Ukraine doesn’t want you either
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kleen, I’m sure Hannity will ask him those questions tomorrow- y’know in the name of accountability – NOT! 🙄
No, Hannity will showcase Lindsey as he does most nights and will sing his praises for the excellent job he’s doing. Ugh. 🙄
LikeLike
“Hello, Bill Barr? We now KNOW the predicate, thanks to Sundance’s unbelievable detective work – “My research shows it was the full control by the special counsel at play. They needed to protect evidence the Mueller team had already extracted from their fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.” #WeKNOW. Treeper’s spread this posting far and wide. It’s time!!!!
LikeLike
Graham should join the circus. They are always looking for gifted entertainers and performers. He is especially good at expressing surprise and outrage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does Gitmo have entertainment?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Paul Lynde but not funny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He can retire to Gibsonton, with the rest of the freaks.
LikeLike
As soon as I heard Miss Lindsay’s statement, I thought – “he’s covering for SSCI and Sundance will prove it.” Thank you Sundance for justifying my cynicism in the Swamp and my faith in you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wisconsin Bear
Good point.
We are not where we should be as far as readiness.
It is hard for these younger kids to learn and understand what’s going on in our country. So many distractions now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is such a GIANT CLUSTERF@#$, it seems much more knotty than the proverbial “Gourdian Knot”. Where does the President start and how far does he go? I don’t know but increasingly I believe Trump is aiming as high as he can with a goal of resetting American government and politics. If he succeeds, he’s undoubtedly one of the three top presidents in our history deserving a spot on Mt. Rushmore. If they need space, take Teddy’s spot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A good start would be to follow the $ — PDJT has caught them all because they are have their fists and pockets stuffed with illegally gotten cash. There was a reason he was behind laundry machines while he spoke out in Ohio – Message sent to deep state. Sundance can spell the rest out for all as they are all perp-walked for money laundering crimes. They all should hang for their crimes against the USA and the Presidency but we need them to be rounded up NOW!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simple….
He simply says…..
Their bigger crimes were using the NSA Databse to spy & gather information on Americans for leverage coupled with massive money laundering schemes.
To cover these crimes they invented Russia Collusion and conspired with multiple government agencies, Congress and the media to push this fraud and coup attempt on a sitting President.
These people are pure evil and corrupt.
That is the tweet I’d like to see from PT
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Why would the FBI mislead the senate intelligence committee? Why would the DOJ-NSD not be forthcoming with the FISA court about the primary sub-source?”
“This level of disingenuous withholding of information speaks to an institutional motive.”
For Barr and Durham to ignore this if they do, IMO should be a crime in of itself and I hope Sundance told them that to their face!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bogeyfree, don’t forget that there were 50 FBI agents working with the special counsel who still reside within the FBI.
LikeLike
If I were Graham, I would steer clear of Maria Bartiromo’s show. She’s got his number on this now, and I think that Brooklyn gal is about to call BS on him on camera.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I trust no one on Fox News.
LikeLike
Graham hasn’t been seen on Maria or Tucker’s shows lately, has he? I’ve seen him on Hannity, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean (it’s all about me) Vannity always covers and softballs Swamper Ms. Lindsey.
LikeLike
Wisconsin Bear, I agree. I’ve never stood up strongly in the political arena. However, I see that the ignorance of our citizenry is because all the systems of power–government, media, education, entertainment, corporations–WANT us to be ignorant.
That is why I’m ready to fight. With that much power behind them, their intentions in keeping us misinformed are clear. So glad for CTH and Godspeed, Sundance. Lot of citizens out here have your back, SD. Thanks for informing us.
Information into Action.
LikeLike
Of course this is all a show. Graham is in it up to his eyeballs with the rest of the uniparty. The strategy here is to make this so complicated that no one is able to understand. (like good defense lawyers). I’m afraid that the only things that will get the attention of the public are indictments and arrests.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how long before we find out that the inner canal of Comey, Yates, Brennan, Clapper etc. got pardons when Rice was busy emailing on Inauguration Day. It would explain much about how cocky they have all been and their book deals, talking head gigs, etc. But the SSCI Senators like Warner, ChiDiFi, Burr, etc. probably are on their own (as are the Clinesmiths). I sure hope these Senators get the full Durham treatment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds good to me.
LikeLike
Sounds good to me.
LikeLike
This Graham interview plus the Tiabbi/Schrage article…. What a bunch of narrative engineering.
Listen up, folks! Don’t fall for any of this stuff. They are just trying to get ahead of the story.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Graham was best friends with RINO traitor McCain — enough said…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pols are snakes. His loyalty to McCain is non-existent if it doesn’t get him anything. He only cares, like 99% of them, about saving his own ass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way it works, boiled down to its essence, is simple stuff, the simple stuff of man’s fallen nature: I won’t rat you out if you don’t rat me out.
LikeLike
When will SEN Warner be interrogated by Durham? SEN Feinstein was the first to flee. You can see the effort to indict Feinstein and Burr on insider trading as a bow shot warning not to come clean on the coup activities. Pethaps they should have a meeting with Gina Haspel instead.
May God save the Republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I remember feeling elated after Trump won, and then after about a week, this feeling of dread came over me as I realized, “This isn’t over. This isn’t close to being over.” Now I feel this is going to get worse before it gets better. Hope I’m wrong but don’t think I am.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance said a very long time ago that Barr would be in a dilemma: how to bring to justice the higher up bureaucrats without outing the pols who were actively engaged in this–and where to stop with the crimes of the Senate and the House since they’re all dirty.
LikeLike
Looks like Lindsey has taken clutching his pearls and falling onto his fainting couch to a whole ‘nother level. His next spate of “forceful” letters will be written any day now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s right ya know…
LikeLiked by 4 people
But, but I thought Barr was all about integrity and one system of justice, at least that is what he professes on TV, so it must be true right??
LikeLike
If you ask 100 Democrats who Graham supports all 100 would say he’s a “staunch” Trump supporter and a member of the “far-right”. At some point people have to wake up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wouldn’t surprise me if Graham in the voting booth doesn’t actual pull the lever for Biden come Nov.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember when the Warner texts came to light? Little Marco said that’s ok, no problem, Mark told the SSCI about it at the time.
Cornyn on that committee is just one more reason I won’t vote for the corruptocrat in November. I won’t vote against him, but I won’t vote for him. And I’ll keep emailing his office, only to receive a form letter lauding his stance on the “topic” I’ve emailed about, but never directly addressing the issue I’ve raised.
LikeLike
SOMEONE(S), among the cadre of usurpers of our freedoms, is/are trapped like a rat(s), and is singing like a canary. At some point, justice must spread it’s wings and take to the air, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what we get for voting for nice, well spoken polite guys to send to DC on our behalf to fight the vicious mafia.
Who would you send to fight ISIS in Iraq? Lindsey with his soft words and letters?
I want a guy ready to bomb the s*** out ISIS( like POTUS). I want a politician who will use necessary means to defeat the enemy. Who cares what his personal life is. It’s war. Give me the most qualified to clean up corruption.
Lindsey is trying to be liked by everybody, all sides. Trump has picked a side and is fighting for it.
We need warriors like Trump. I don’t care how many marriages he had, I don’t care if he insults people when he talks, fake news needs to be insulted, I would shut them down if I could. I want warriors not cowards.
I want blunt honest, brave warriors. I like my politicians to be bad asses. That’s the only kind I want fighting against the terrorists in DC.
Perhaps we need to elect more veterans like the Benghazi survivors, men who have been to vicious battles. Those guys would destroy the swamp. But Lindsey? OMG we are F****!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Am hoping President Trump & the White Hats are employing the old adage; “give ’em enough rope and they’ll hang themselves,” and will strike these betrayers of the citizens of the United States at exactly the right moment ! Outstanding work … as usual, Sundance !! God’s Blessings to You & all the TreeHousers !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Collyer, the model for the Thinking Face emogee:
🤔
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very funny and a good catch!
LikeLike
When it comes to being anti the American Republic, the FBI, DOJ and CIA are truly the champions leaving China, Iran and Russia as merely distant also rans. .
LikeLike
Ms. Lindsey, has in effect, given the conspirators Grahamnesty,
Also considering Marie Bartiromo’s interview this morning with Schrage what are the chances that she had already received a phone call from Paulie Numnuts Ryano ?
LikeLike
has received
LikeLike
Lindsey’s duplicitous actions are also revealed when after stating it was criminal actions his plan is to write a strongly worded letter to the SSCI chair.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I repeat myself…this is like one big play, a drama/tragedy and all these conspirators and complicit D & R representatives have a part to play. They are a character in the play,
Lindsey is now center stage in his showtime-hearings. Scream. Yell. Act righteously indignant (like Gowdey’s Benghazi hrgs)…all for naught. He’ll continue his facade hearing until he states that they can’t continue as they will interfere with the election.
He will write another letter.
I can’t stand to look at him. Sadly, it appeared Maria is still buying his crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing pisses off Americans more is an obvious fraud who continues to think he can fool Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ol’ Lindsey has to hang on to PDJT’s coat tails if Graham wants to win re-election. He is in a fairly close race against Democrat Harrison, a Pelosi sycophant.
https://www.live5news.com/2020/08/06/new-poll-shows-graham-harrison-within-points-each-other-experts-say-path-harrison-is-very-narrow/
LikeLike
Graham made the comment on Bartiromo’s show that Yates threw Comey under the bus and that it was the right thing to do.
I wanted to strangle him through the TV.
LikeLike
Right after, Schrage was interviewed.
His last comment was that “some Republicans” were also involved in covering this up…
LikeLike
Swarmy little POS, ain’t she??
LikeLike
I actually now want the NGO money laundering path to lead back to some key RINO’s as they are IMO more despicable than the DS because they act like they are holy and honest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Interconnection with the Council for Foreign Relations members keeps occurring throughout this thread and the spygate saga as a whole.
Members of the Council already mentioned in this thread:
Hillary Clinton
Dianne Feinstein
Mark Warner
Not yet mentioned: George Soros
Notable deceased former members: Jeffrey Epstein, John McCain
There are many more – the list runs to thousands.
Donald Trump filled the White House with dozens of CFR members. Top journalists and executives from all major media companies are integrated into the CFR.
Is the CFR the central organisation responsible for the massive coverup? It is, after all, the “ruling establishment of the United States.”
LikeLike