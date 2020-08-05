Sally Yates Testifies to Senate Judiciary – Main Justice Deflects, Pointing Fingers At FBI…

The Senate testimony of former Deputy AG Sally Yates is ongoing. So far the Yates responses to questioning are predictable in the extreme. [The Mistresses of Mirrored Halls – 2017 ]

It was always visible that when the Main Justice small group would be questioned they would deflect accountability by pointing blame toward the responsibilities of the FBI. That is exactly what Sally Yates is doing.

Senate Judiciary Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream

.

I will have more on this later…. busy, busy.

.