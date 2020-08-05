Sally Yates Testifies to Senate Judiciary – Main Justice Deflects, Pointing Fingers At FBI…

The Senate testimony of former Deputy AG Sally Yates is ongoing. So far the Yates responses to questioning are predictable in the extreme. [The Mistresses of Mirrored Halls – 2017 ]
It was always visible that when the Main Justice small group would be questioned they would deflect accountability by pointing blame toward the responsibilities of the FBI. That is exactly what Sally Yates is doing.
I will have more on this later…. busy, busy.
When Ms Lindsey exonerated Yates in his opening remarks, that was it for me. He’s such a spineless blowhard. Only a handful of the GOP were prepared.
Macedonia content farmers and a 100K buy of Facebook ads by supposed Russians may be ”interference” but didn’t change any of the results of the election. I would argue and it’s been proven that Google search results changed more votes than Russian Facebook ads.
It has not been proven that Russia intel hacked and stole the DNC emails. The DNC servers were never examined by the FBI because they didn’t want to have to report on the results. The President of CrowdStrike said there was no evidence that Russians hacked the servers and a former FBI IT expert also has contrary evidence of a ”hack”.
I would have preferred if the GOP proceeded with the same tactic as the D-Rats used during the impeachment hearings and hired the Trump Legal team as aids to the GOP Senators and allow them to question Yates. At least there would be accurate real time cross examination based on Yates’ responses against the discovered facts. They would twist her into a southern pretzel. Yates’ innocent and helpless Southern debutant act fools no one. She’s as greasy as all of the Obama-ites. Evil wears a smile too!
It appears that Mr. Lintzzy was steering Mizz Sally’s bus as he did Mr Rozzy’s bus and it’s headed right at the Comey homestead.
Put another way, Mr. Lintzzy is taking Mizz Suzzy’s Inauguration Day CYA denouement to heart, pointing the finger and whistling at the tall man.
So far this cutezzy sack of blustering sh^t is carving out protection for the top DOJ and Obama himself–they all were in on the conspiracy.
If his dead letter committee is going anywhere? it would only be to set the stage for the FBI taking the fall.
Sidney Powell pointed out yesterday:
Any good lawyer would not have signed their name on the verified FISA because it had no first hand statement by anyone having personal knowledge of any wrongdoing. Their was no probable cause, but Yates signed it anyway and probably never read it.
Yates was in the January 5th meeting and knew the Logan Act wouldn’t fly, and Peter Stzrok’s notes indicate her presence in a conversation with the FBI about the Flynn/Krysliak call being legit.
After Yates was briefed by the FBI that they thought General Flynn did not lie in his interview, she went to the White House twice on the very next day, and again the following day and tried to get Flynn fired.
johnny and John,
I don’t think the RINOs have any idea what’s going to hit them when POTUS is out of office, hopefully in 2025. We need them now, but when we no longer need the ILLUSION that they are not with their Democrat and Globalist Establishment buddies, the GOP is history just like their predecessors the Whigs.
“no first hand statement” a very key point you raise…
If they bothered to read the document, and think; it should have (would have) occurred to them as basic training.
If all Yates was required to do is make sure the signatures are in the right boxes and sign on the line, why was Yate’s position required at all. The person who reviewed the file (McCord?) is not the person in authority (Yates). Yates effectively delegated her authority.
What does authority really mean? What does taking responsibility really mean?
“I did not read it” is not an acceptable excuse for signing a major legal document with fraudulant errors, when those errors are evident on the face of the application.
Her reviewing aide was either incompetent or corrupt. That does not matter. Yates did not do here job.
A person signing a document as the legal authority has an obligation (in reality and common sense) to actually read the document, and think. If legally untrue, then the rules governing the DOJ need to be changed.
Dang, who would NOT read every word if you were given a warrant application that said a member of a Presidential campaign was conspiring with Russians to interfere in the election. That would be white hot news to anyone, yet a top DOJ official yawns and rubber-stamps??? I’d read it three times at least and be hard-pressed not to share with someone (with proper security clearances).
Fishy
Graham DOESN’T want to truly “get to the bottom of it”, cause to do so would reveal his and Congressional Republucon leaderships (along with Dem leaderships) ACTIVE involvement in the coup attempt.
So, he is doing the typical “investigate to exhonerate”; not actually revealing anything not already known. Not asking the key questions that NEED to be asked an answered, playing ‘kabuki theater’ by having at least ONE ‘soundbite’ that he can used as ‘free media’ to decieve voters.
The investigation is conducted by Republicons, of Democrats, so that at the end, when no one is held accountable, the Republicon base will buy the lie they are spewing.
They isolate those things which MUST NOT BE REVEALED; Exposing the Uniparty complicity, and in this case continueing to promulgate the lie that Russia “hacked the election”, and trying that old saw, that this was perpetrated by a small, rogue group in FBI leadership.
Hey, it worked for IRS/Tea party, why not at least TRY it?
The Binney material refutes the Russia myth. The notes showing Biden came up with Logan act, dispute it was rogue elements.
And, the Wolfe leaking and coverup points just as clearly to CONGRESSIONAL, ACTIVE INVOLVEMENT, from early on in the coup attempt.
Start picking at that scab, and stay at it, and the Uniparty will be revealed.
Wolfe didn’t threaten to subpoena DEMOCRAT Senators, he threatened to subpoena ALL the Senators on the SSCI.
THAT is a ‘tell’; he was signalling he was prepared to expose the Uniparty, hence his sweetheart deal.
THIS is what ALL the ‘small group’ of Stroxz, Page, Comey, McCabe, etc. are holding as blackmail, unless they are protected.
Notice involvement of Obama admin is “already out there” with notes from Jan 5th Oval office meetings.
And yet obsfuscation, delay of Justice, book deals and nice jobs for small groups continue?
Because the power they have been protecting, and enjoying the protection of, is NOT Obama and company.
Its CONgress, and particularly the Uniparty. After all, to the current Dem base, participation in a coup attempt against PDJT is a big plus, and the base would only be upset it was unsuccessful.
However, if it is exposed to the 96% Republican base that strongly support PDJT, that,Republicon Congressional leadership had actively participated in the coup and coverup, the leadership would be lucky if they were ONLY voted out, rather than being hung.
And, without the Uniparty facilitating the leftward drift of our nation, while proclaiming opposition, the Swamp is busted wide open.
Republicon/decepticons are like stealth aircraft. Take away the stealh, and its just another airplane. Expose the Uniparty, and they lose their credibility to speak for Republican voters, their power to enable the Dems to transform America.
Ms Lindsey was not placed as the head of that committee for no reason.
From this thread, we have Ms. Yates saying 1) she didn’t read an important document, and 2) she did read an important document. Perhaps at different times TO CONGRESS. But that isn’t as big a deal as Flynn having conversation with some weasel lawyers who let someone who wasn’t party to the conversation write an account of Flynn lying.
And no one is willing to hammer Ms. Yates until she is willing to plea bargain for a 5 year prison sentence? Would a fellow Treeper do a meme with me throwing my cane into the fire in Valley Forge on January 19?
Just wait, given Saint Comey’s attitude since he was fired, maybe Obama gave him a pardon that has not yet been revealed? So the co-conspirators all blame Saint Jim and at the last minute he whips out his pardon? Might help explain Rice’s “by the book” email too. So everyone blames JC, he walks, nothing left. Nice.
Did I hear that right? General Flynn committed a crime by being conciliatory towards the Russians? Not wanting to escalate the situation is a crime? Was he supposed to send in the Marines instead?
Yes – flynn didnt encourage Russia to kill Americans so he should be prosecuted.
Nails on a chalkboard. Sally will probably look good in orange.
#LockHerUp
I can’t help but view these proceedings through the “. . . there are trillions at stake. . .” lens.
In summary
Yates testified that the NSD lawyers and FBI lied to her. Lawyers include Boente, Carlin, McCord, and Laufman
at 1 hour and 40 and 14 seconds – – Yates testifies the root was undercutting the obama adminstration and then covering it up. (Policy)
2 hour and 40 mins – Yates testifies that Cruz was not surveilled – no one
2 hour and 41 mins – Yates testifies Recording on Papdopulous.
yates lied about flynn and sanctions.
Very Elementary but they really do believe we are ALL stupid. They are still mentioning Russia,Russia,Russia and no one calls them out on it. Absolutely no evidence of Russia hacking anything but they still try to hammer that home. Again the amazing thing is no Republicans call them out on it. All I saw today was more evidence of the Deep State Uniparty!
Yes, HAMMER! https://theamericanreport.org/2019/09/07/ig-horowitz-covered-up-the-hammer-ignored-brennan-and-clappers-illegal-private-surveillance-system-that-spied-on-trump/
whining whining…But why aren’t the Russians doing what we expect them to do…whining whining…. why aren’t they behaving as we expect them to… they should act this other way…why can’t we CONTROL them??….whining whining…. what is happening…i know, let’s blame….Flynn!
BHO and team were duped by Putin and team. They were DUPED.
Communist swamp creatures are a slippery and stupid bunch aren’t they?
Graham is such a useless tool.
Yates also said Flynn lied and admitted his guilt twice, but the original 302 says the FBI agents questioning him did not think Flynn lied. I believe she did have the original 302 and it is missing now?
I watched the hearing. I don’t think she should have been allowed to testify remotely. It just throws the whole effort off, in my opinion. The committee also had agreed to limit questions to only a couple of areas. Reminds me of Hillary setting limits on her cooperation with the fbi interview on the email server scandal.
I don’t believe she gave a straight answer to anything other than “Comey Did It.” She rambled on quite a bit using up the time and constantly tried to confuse the listener on what was an intel investigation of the Trump campaign and when it became a criminal one. The fisa warrants were to get evidence on Cater Page as being a Russian agent, please!
She made many references to Flynn lying to the fbi and to the VP and then lying some more to cover it up. There were numerous references to the Russian hacking the DNC, and she stated this was to help Trump win. Nobody followed up on how she knew this or the new evidence brought out in declassified info showing Flynn was set up and framed.
She attempted to smear Papadopoulos again by inferring a nefarious connection between him and the Russians., but Lindsy did correct her on that.
Bottom line; the doj did everything properly, Flynn is a liar and the Russians helped elect Trump. Any questions, the republicans didn’t have many.
All Obama administration staff should be spied on
There is something REALLY BIG being hidden that we don’t know about yet. I can feel it deep inside myself. EVERYONE seems to be walking on egg shells. Scared to death! They have all been blackmailed, involved with insider trading, pedophiles, or maybe drug running. Maybe all of the above. You can tell they are hiding something BIG.
lots of premeditated suicides have quietly fallen by the wayside, enough to scare any pantywaiste.
DEFINITELY that vibe around this entire mess. Virusmania, too.
Lindsey’s friend John Mc Cain had the dossier and supposedly gave it to the FBI. I’d be surprised if Lindsey knew nothing about the origins of the dossier right from the start.
Ivan Pentchoukov
@IvanPentchoukov
People who don’t want to be accused of conspiring to coordinate testimony write books.
Real Senator Such and Such: “Ms. Yates……did you do X?”
Ms Yates: “The Inspector General found that I did not do X”
Imaginary Senator Such and Such: “I didn’t ask what the IG FOUND you did….I wanna know whether YOU DID IT.”
and the IG was limited to the DOJ owner at the time – which was Mueller/Weisman, they would determine what was relevant or not.
Sundance proved Mueller was running the DOJ via Boente as of June 2018
so the IG not finding shit and being the supporting words from yates is HORSESHIT COUP
go to hour 3 and nine minutes.
I want you to listen to the FEAR in Yate’s voice about another investigation
come on dan ! compile all my notes and make clips for your show!
Listened momentarily to Yates. Long enough to hear her lies (we have seen the transcripts) and the demorats designed sound bites. What I missed is was she sworn in or is this just another dog and pony show with lying the norm. Hope she is one of Durham’s targetS since she signed off on one of the FISA applications.
She was sworn in.. she appeared voluntarily…but there were limits to what she would testify to.. thru mutual agreement..
LikeLike
Yates has entered a plea bargain and will testify under oath next week. Shey can’t lie as Lindsey Graham has all the documents she and Comey had previously signed.
Having worked for the US Attorney’s Office for many years I can assure you that no federal prosecutor would sign-off on a search warrant for a federal judge without personally VERIFYING EVERYTHING contained in application and affidavit! Typically, every document cited would be examined by the prosecutor who would then question the agent or investigator in depth about every single detail!
LikeLike
Anyone else get a chuckle at the close of today’s hearing..
Ms Linsey saying what they were going to investigate next..
remember Phase 2…….. I ..have no reason to think most Senators care..after the testimony and questions today.. more a dog and pony show for everyone but us Treepers.
I’m sick of the kabuki, so done with the GOP.
