They Won’t Like Full Sunlight – Rod Rosenstein Edition…

A more detailed post is going to come out later this morning highlighting what we know of the current positioning and status of the DOJ, as we move ever closer to execution of ‘phase-2’, a full public briefing and delivery mechanism. However, in the interim something to keep in mind…
Almost no-one that I talked to in Washington DC, media, congress or research staffers in either the House or Senate ever bothered to actually watch Rod Rosenstein’s June testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Yes, you read that correctly. If you are counting on DOJ, Barr or Durham, keep this factoid in mind… Approximately 9 out of 10 beltway people have absolutely no idea what Rosenstein said. This includes all chief-of-staff’s for most GOP senators, and every single House and Senate staffer (including Senior Staff) assigned to assist the congressional investigations… Let that sink in as you watch this.
.
This video is another fine snippet by our friend John Spiropoulos. Think about how this would play-out if mainstream media, including the tick-tock club, were paying attention.
The former Deputy Attorney General, a man who AG Bill Barr has praised vociferously, testifies two months ago that the Steele Dossier IS NOT in the FISA application to spy on Team Trump. As Spiropoulos outlines, contrast that position with what the Inspector General and the documents already said. This is what we are up against.
Allow me to include a mention of the safety issue, because it keeps getting brought up, and CTH continues to receive emails about it. First, thank you to all those who have expressed concern. However, we are beyond the point of no-return now; tripwires are set.
We are past the point of worrying about personal security. Enough people have been briefed on the material that if anything was to happen, it would only explode the story. Everyone, including myself, is eyes wide open. These issues were considered, evaluated, swallowed and overcome long before phase-1 (briefings) began.
After spending two years researching every granular detail of the position within the DOJ, at the time Mueller’s team was in control of Main Justice and the NSD, here’s the visual demonstration of the role played by Rod Rosenstein….
One (of many) things that amaze, and somewhat discourage me is the enormity of the federal government. IMO the founders would be aghast all our “representatives” have their own Chief of Staff, let alone how many are on their staffs. We indeed are governed by unelected bureaucrats, lobbyists and other outside interests, and perhaps even foreign powers. We at least need to stop the pendulum, and try to reverse its direction. In my view only We The People can effect this, and it is up to us. Kudos to Sundance, who is an amazing example of this! Well done, and up to us to assist in furthering the cause.
I heard on the radio that China had been caught funneling funds into Democrat coffers and that the FEC was in the process of investigating. Hopefully this (the topic of this post) is part of the whole ball of corrupt Democrat wax.
We have DC bubble-dwellers who pay no attention to anything happening around them (except for the graft?). And we have a media which proclaims “If we don’t report it, it never happened”.
Ignorance of the facts is no excuse. Not for the swamp. Not for the media. Not for We The People.
This Coup, has plagued the entire year of 2020. Indeed this has all the ear marks of the world’s first, global, cyber-biological WAR. Obama-Soros (Planning-Finance), Brennan (5eyes) Comey, Clapper (NSD), Pelosi (Economic shutdown/hysteria) Media (propaganda). Antifa (Armed Revolution-Fear mongering) BLM drafting support for Marxism and islamism.
Pardon me, but we’re now five years into their Plan. Five years of unchecked criminal violence, to include murder in aid of racketeering. We’re a short four months away from a crucial election. Our most ardent defenders of truth, admit, no one in DC is even aware of these facts. But somehow we’re supposed to remain calm and trust the plan?
After the most dangerous five year long crime wave in American history?
This will be over, in little more than three months. After which, all of these Legal Theories will join the likes of the Grassy Knoll, September 11th, and UFO Files (which in truth are receiving more airtime than SPYGATE).
FWIW this only end’s in violence, real violence (and that, has been their plan since day one).
