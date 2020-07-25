A Funny Thing Happened on The Way To The Coffee Shop…

Below is an assembly of older posts that will be explained in a moment. When you are this close to the FBI and DOJ buildings funny things happen…. you bump into people. I’ll get to that in a moment…. but for now this is a reminder. [Nailed it!!]
BACKGROUND: 2019 Judicial Watch FOIA Lawsuit resulted in the release of a May 16, 2017, memo written by then Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. [Link Here] At the time of the FOIA release most people focused on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein willingness to wear a wire to record the President; however, the memo content actually revealed much more.
There are three aspects to the McCabe memo that warrant attention: (1) Rosenstein’s willingness to wear a wire. (2) Evidence that Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House on May 16, 2017, as a set-up to interview Mueller’s pending target; and (3) the CURRENT redactions to the memo indicate CURRENT efforts by the CURRENT AG Bill Barr to protect the corrupt intent of Rod Rosenstein. While all three points are alarming; given recent events the last aspect is most concerning.
In order to show the significance of this FOIA release CTH is going to present the McCabe memo in two different ways. First, by highlighting the raw memo release; and then secondly, to highlight the important context by inserting the memo into the timeline.
First, here’s the McCabe memo:
[Link to Judicial Watch FOIA pdf]
There are two important background contexts that help understand what is written in the McCabe memo, as contrast with the events at the time:
#1 [Rosenstein’s work with Robert Mueller in the Oval Office Meeting] and
#2 [The Overlay of the IG Report on James Comey with the Archey Declarations]
The first two substantive issues within the McCabe memo can only be accurately absorbed against the background of those two context links.
Now we can insert the McCabe memo information into the timeline. This will help better understand what was happening in/around the dates in question.
Start by noting the May 16, 2017, date of the meeting at 12:30pm is immediately before Rod Rosenstein took Robert Mueller for an interview with President Trump in the oval office. The oval office “interview” is where Mueller reportedly left his “cell phone” at the White House.
“Crossfire Hurricane” – During 2016, after the November election, and throughout the transition period into 2017, the FBI had a counterintelligence investigation ongoing against Donald Trump. FBI Director James Comey’s memos were part of this time-period as the FBI small group was gathering evidence. Then Comey was fired….
♦Tuesday May 9th – James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST. Later we discover Rod Rosenstein first contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment less than 15 hours after James Comey was fired.
♦Wednesday May 10th – From congressional testimony we know DAG Rod Rosenstein called Robert Mueller to discuss the special counsel appointment on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am. [See Biggs questions to Mueller at 2:26 of video]
According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation. Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
A few hours after the Rosenstein-Mueller phone call James Comey’s office was being searched by the SSA Whistleblower per the IG report on Comey’s memos.
♦Thursday May 11th – Andrew McCabe testified to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines. McCabe testified there had been no effort to impede the FBI investigation.
Also on Thursday May 11th, 2017, The New York Times printed an article, based on information seemingly leaked by James Comey, about a dinner conversation between the President and the FBI Director. The “Loyalty” article [link]. The IG report shows: “[Daniel] Richman confirmed to the OIG that he was one of the sources for the May 11 article, although he said he was not the source of the information in the article about the Trump Tower briefing“.
♦Friday May 12th – Andrew McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the the ongoing issues with the investigation and firing. Referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
According to Andy Biggs questioning of Mueller, on this same day, May 12th, evidence shows Robert Mueller met “in person” with Rod Rosenstein. This is the same day when SSA Whistleblower went to James Comey’s house to retrieve FBI material and both Rybicki and Comey never informed the agent about the memos:
May 12th, is the date noted by David Archey when FBI investigators had assembled all of the Comey memos as evidence. However, no-one in the FBI outside the “small group” knows about them.
♦On Saturday May 13th, 2017, another meeting between Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, this time with AG Jeff Sessions also involved. [Per Andy Biggs]
♦Sunday May 14th – Comey transmitted copies of Memos 2, 4, and 6, and a partially redacted copy of Memo 7 to Patrick Fitzgerald, who was one of Comey’s personal attorneys. Fitzgerald received the email and PDF attachment from Comey at 2:27 p.m. on May 14, 2017, per the IG report.
♦Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
On this same day was when James Rybicki called SSA Whistleblower to notify him of Comey’s memos. The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office.
♦Tuesday May 16th – Per the IG report: “On the morning of May 16, Comey took digital photographs of both pages of Memo 4 with his personal cell phone. Comey then sent both photographs, via text message, to Richman.
Back in Main Justice at 12:30pm Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Jim Crowell and Tashina Gauhar all appear to be part of this meeting. I should note that alternate documentary evidence, gathered over the past two years, supports the content of this McCabe memo. Including the text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
[Sidebar: pay attention to the redactions; they appear to be placed by existing DOJ officials in an effort to protect Rod Rosenstein for his duplicity in: (A) running the Mueller sting operation at the white house on the same day; and (B) the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, which was pre-determined before the Oval Office meeting.
While McCabe was writing this afternoon memo, Rod Rosenstein was taking Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office with President Trump and VP Mike Pence. While they were meeting in the oval office, and while McCabe was writing his contemporaneous memo, the following story was published by the New York Times (based on Comey memo leaks to Richman):
Also during the approximate time of this Oval Office meeting, Peter Strzok texts with Lisa Page about information being relayed to him by Tashina Gauhar (main justice) on behalf of Rod Rosenstein (who is at the White House).
Later that night, after the Oval Office meeting – According to the Mueller report, additional events on Tuesday May 16th, 2017:
It is interesting that Tashina Gauhar was taking notes presumably involved in the 12:30pm 5/16/17 meeting between, Jim Crowell, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe. But McCabe makes no mention of Lisa Page being present.
It appears there was another meeting in the evening (“later that night”) after the visit to the White House with Robert Mueller. This evening meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar again taking notes.
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
We Exit The Timeline:
♦Back to the memo. Notice the participants: Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Tashina Gauhar and Jim Crowell:
Now remind ourselves about who was involved in convincing Jeff Sessions to recuse himself:
The same two people (lawyers) Tasina Gauhar and Jim Crowell, were involved in recusal advice for Jeff Sessions and the “wear-a-wire” conversation a few months later.
♦Back to the redactions. Notice how in the McCabe memo FOIA release, the DOJ is redacting the aspects of the appointment of a special counsel.
The redaction justification: b(5) “inter-agency or intra-agency memorandums or letters which would not be available by law to a party other than an agency in litigation with the agency.” Or put another way: stuff we just don’t want to share: “personal privacy” etc.
Again, when combined with the testimony by Mueller in response to the questioning by Rep. Andy Biggs, the redacted information looks like current DOJ officials hiding the timing of the decision-making to appoint Mueller, thereby protecting Rod Rosenstein.
More motive for this scenario shows up during a statement by Matt Whitaker who appeared on Tucker Carlson television show. Whitaker outlined why Rosenstein could never admit to having said he would wear a wire at the time the story broke.
When the “wear-a-wire” story first surfaced was when DAG Rosenstein was trying to convince President Trump not to declassify any information until after the Mueller special counsel was concluded. Rosenstein’s justification for his instructions surrounded President Trump possibly obstructing justice during Mueller’s investigation.
.
Reminder when Rod Rosenstein convinced President Trump not to declassify the documents that were being requested by Congress (Sept. 2018):
While McCabe is a known liar, there is enough ancillary supportive information, circumstantial and direct evidence, to make the content of the McCabe memo essentially accurate.
Also Rod Rosenstein expanded the scope of Mueller’s investigation twice, the second time in October 2017 targeting Michael Flynn Jr. Also, Rosenstein participated in the indictment of fictitious Russia trolls and a Russian catering company. Yes, all indications are that Rod Rosenstein was a willing participant in the overall McCabe/Mueller effort. We have not been allowed to see those scope memos.
Ultimately all of the DOJ delay and hidden information under AG Bill Barr appears to have an identical motive: help protect Rod Rosenstein.
That effort continues with the lack of released information and the ongoing, internal, DOJ and FBI redactions…
….The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. (link)
Waiting for Sundance to comment further but if what we are reading is true and Barr and the Boys are going to protect and sweep everything then with only 100 days to go PT’s best move might be to…..
Appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar where Barr and Durham work daily with her and PT empowers her with full declassification authority and to see and review everything regarding this investigation.
And if Barr doesn’t like he can quit but regardless all of the US attorneys, including Durham now work with her daily, including Wray.
What am absolute waste of 19 months.
“One System of Justice for All will forever now be know as The Ultimate Bullshxxt Line.
LikeLike
Washington DC puts on a fabulous show. The media delivers the show to the people.
The American people leave them all a FABULOUS gratuity for their fine efforts at entertainment.
Trillions of dollars.
https://www.usdebtclock.org/
“LET THEM EAT CAKE”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see any reason why everything cannot be declassified YESTERDAY by VSGPDJT.
BLOW IT UP 🔥🔥🔥
LikeLike
Will never forget the scene when Rosenstein went around the room before (or perhaps after) he testified to a congressional committee about his role in the infamous Carter Page FISA application (claiming, with great indignation at one point, that he had never read it, but trusted those who had prepared it).
He walked around among the deep state suits like he was a rock star, (figuratively) giving and receiving thumbs-up, high-fives, big smiles, etc. from the assembled apparatachiks who were watching the proceedings. They all approved of his performance. In his testimony, Rosenstein covered up his role and the plot to remove a sitting President with consummate cunning and skill.
At the time, I wondered who were all of these people and why did they find his smarmy, dishonest testimony so impressive. Now I know: they all knew about the coup and they all approved.
LikeLike
I remember that, he is one slimy dude, they all are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank god the coup FAILED MISERABLY.
LikeLike
I understand that you have been saying be positive but if Barr is covering for RR heis also covering for Mueller. Which explains the delay tactics and Barr saying wait until after the election.
Because it is obvious he will let out just enough and cover the for the rest with no arrests. RR should be the first in handcuffs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you arrest others and not the ring leaders? I don’t think the “peons” who know what the ring leaders did are going to be the fall guys w/o raising hell and exposing their crimes. How then. once it is in the public, do you let them skate. Well, easy peasy. Who is going to do anything about them skating?
LikeLike
Retired Magistrate here: OK, enough of the secret stuff. As far as I can tell from the above, all this means is that nothing is going to happen prior to the election.
So, what do we do? Right now, most people I know are not really concerned with what happened to President Trump before, during and after the election; they are concerned about the virus, going back to work, restoring law and order and going about their business without being attacked.
In my opinion, it is time to show people what their life will be like if Biden gets elected. Make a copy of the democratic platform and the items that Biden is saying he will implement: illegal immigration on steroids, free stuff for all illegals, open borders, raising taxes, green new deal, more regulation on business, gun control, taxpayer paid abortion, defunding police, section 8 housing in suburban neighborhoods, etc, etc. etc. All of this will effect people’s lives.
Yes, I had hoped that indictments would be coming out. However, the swamp is really good at protecting its own. It is up to us to do what we can and we can do a lot. We have influence over the people that we meet, we can financially donate to President Trump, vote in person, put signs out for Trump (which can encourage others to do the same) and pray, pray and pray some more!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said! 👍👍
LikeLike
Remember when President Trump made Rosenstein accompany him on Air Force One on a day trip to Florida? Oh to be a fly on the fuselage…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I googled for the date. October 8, 2018 and the media reported Trump will not fire Rosentein. What important events happened after this trip? I’m trying to digest the timeline.
LikeLike
Is this a dumb question…was Mueller’s phone on during the Oval Office meeting?
LikeLike
Possible. and easiest wire method’ click record app – and freeze lock phone.
another is – say he left his phone behind to retrieve bug.
if mueller recorded the convo – he wouldnt need to leave it (unless they think Trump will talk after)
but the phone also makes it something Trump would just hand back and not snoop through.
would be funny if POTUS nevr returned the phone,.
LikeLike
Not a dumb question. I read also that Mueller left the phone and came back to retrieve it. Was he able to get it back?
LikeLike
WSB — I’ve never seen any testimony on this. Presumably Apple could figure that out if no one remembers, or claims to remember.
When this “left the cell phone” theory first started circulating, my initial read was that Coup Crew expected DJT himself to discover the phone, and HOPED (their dream) he would listen to the contents and then try to delete the recording (a la the 18 minute gap in the Nixon tapes). DJT might also try to read prior texts, discover something, then take preemptive action (again. a trap).
It is possible that some of the redactions reflect a discussion about using this “investigative technique,” including leaving the phone’s contents unprotected temporarily.
OTOH, once I heard sufficient testimony from Mueller himself and observed his present cognitive state, it is quite conceivable that Mueller really did just forget his phone. I actually think this is most probable.
LikeLike
Apparently all those sophisticated apparatus used on the Trump campaign only work when used by crooks.
LikeLike
Barr is going to run out the clock. Makes sense he’s done nothing other than allude that he will do something. The check’s in the mail for real this time.
Re-election for President Trump is the only chance of justice. It doesn’t matter what we know, what we know for sure is the Justice department, FBI, CIA, NSA and politicians laugh in our face.
LikeLike
Cliff hanger!
I pray for your safety, SD, and that of your allies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, I want to hear more from Sundance but I’m curious if he tried to reach out to meet with Meadows, Ratcliffe, Barr or Durham and in all cases was either ignored, brushed off or flat out denied any meeting.
Thus the “Nailed It” comment??
Very hard to bite my lip before the next thread.
LikeLike
Supreme Court OUTLAWS the US Constitution
First words
Foundation of this COUNTRY
Supreme Court said
STATE CONCERNS
OVER
America.
Lexington Moment has occurred.
LikeLike
Why is almost every comment negative? Didn’t Sundance tell us to be positive just a few days ago?
Can we at least wait for Sundance to tell us his optimism has changed before wringing our hands in despair?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Negative comments reveal things about the commenter. Nothing about Sundance or the process.
Why? Because people get scared and, not finding an easy solution for their angst, decide to project it.
A primary principle I’ve watched play out in Oregon (and in my small agricultural town) since everything started being locked down in May is this: the majority of individuals apparently never understood that, some day, they were going to die (of something). And secondly, the majority of individuals have never dug into the business of acknowledging and learning to manage their personal fear experiences.
That’s not a simple task. Which is why many don’t care to engage with it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A funny thing happened on the way to the forum
>plot?
LikeLike
Bill Barr recently turned his attention to China. I wonder why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr testifies before Congress on the 28th.
Could be when Barr dismisses it all as just political games that crossed a few policy and procedure lines that need to be tightened up and Durham’s investigation is now concluded.
LikeLike
Barr needs confessions at this point. If a “legal coup” attempt took place, Barr is screwed as our system completely failed and there would be no charges available. Also, Rosie may have already confessed it all on condition that he be protected.
LikeLike
Remember when Barr said he isn’t going to interview Biden or Obama.? An honest AG would have answered that question, “we go where the evidence leads”. He had already made up his mind and revealed what he really is.
LikeLike
To be fair, Barr stated that based on *what he has seen to date*, he wouldn’t expect Biden or Obama to be interviewed.
LikeLike
Do you follow the news? Do you see Portland, New York, Atlanta, LA?
Imagine our country if we indicted our first black President. Please. We truly would have a bloody Civil War.
Second, the timing is too close to indict Biden. After 2020, sure.
Convict 2 dozen or more major players from Brennan on down, you wouldn’t be happy?
LikeLike
Sundance didn’t say a bad thing happened on the way to the coffee shop. What’s with all the eyeore stuff today?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein wrote the blistering memo criticizing Comey… then he wants a mea culpa?
Who wrote the damn memo?! What a bag of snakes.
AG Bill Barr has given numerous recent interviews where he calls out the illegal behavior of the Conspiracy & soft coup. Hope porn? … maybe RR got a ‘pass’ for shutting down the Weismann SC. OK.
I’d still want to see a few dozen serious individuals with Indictments, and ALL of the FBI Leakers (100+) fired, at minimum.
And petition the court for a change of venue:
Exhibit A: 95% voted for Hillary Clinton
Exhibit B: press voted 95% for HRC
Exhibit C: Judge Sullivan fiasco
LikeLike
“Rosenstein wrote the blistering memo criticizing Comey… then he wants a mea culpa?”
It was a trap. Comey wanted to be fired. They both set it up that way. They NEEDED the special council.
LikeLike
All of those people already in place to deny Trump the WH
Deny him Flynn
Deny him Sessions
Deny him privacy
I hope they ALL burn in hell!
LikeLike
Did not our President take RR for a little AF1 spin?
Wonder what they spoke about??
LikeLike
This is all now way too complicated for simple folk to understand. They’d need to take off weeks just to understand it all. This is by design, obviously.
Unless it is simplified, which I don’t think it can be, then the people, the good people, will just switch off, if they haven’t done so already. With COVID-19 hysteria, the people have moved on. This seems like so long ago now.
Now the good guys are cheering on Barr, without suspecting that he is also a swamp creature, protecting those who attempted an overthrow of a sitting president.
The other day, I wrote
“Washington is the cancer. Not BLM, not antifa, not the SPLC or any other group of agitators they wish to distract us with. It is our Federal politicians, the judiciary, the FBI, the DOJ, the Supreme Court, and every other fake institution that rules over us from that tiny piece of land. While that still stands, the nation will fall.”
I think I still stand by that. I can’t see it happening though.
LikeLike
They have seven ways from Sunday………………
LikeLike
Why is Rosenstein so worthy of protection? Is it just friendship or something more sinister? Cold anger is beginning to warm! Frustrations beginning to build! Lock and load beginning to look more inviting! Patience being prayed for!
LikeLike
Rosenstein wire trap. Leads to his recusal if he says its ANYTHING BUT A JOKE and puts Rachel Brand in charge………
Who is Rachel?
According to the TREASONIST website LAWFARE – they game theory’d this prior to sessions recusing
https://www.lawfareblog.com/if-attorney-general-fired-who-acts-attorney-general
(2nd paragraph)
“How much discretion does the president have to choose who would act as attorney general? The answer turns on whether the deputy attorney general and associate attorney general have priority under a specific statute governing DOJ succession (28 U.S.C. § 508) before the president can turn to the Vacancies Reform Act.”
Deputy Attorney General ? – Rachel Brand.
LikeLike
While I am a pessimist at heart, I don’t read this Sundance post negatively. Sundance typed in bold “this is a reminder.” Then typed nailed it. While my husband always tells me I don’t even have a glass, I am looking at the comment NAILED IT as something really positive.
LikeLike
swamp protecting the swamp.
we keep electing the same damn people who appoint the same damn people and wonder why we keep getting the same damn thing.
LikeLike