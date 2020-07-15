Keep Hammering – Devin Nunes Keeps Mueller Fraud in Tight Focus…

The resistance effort run from inside Main Justice from May 2017 through April 2019 used the image of Robert Mueller as a Potemkin face. Mueller’s pretense as head of the special counsel was a key component to the strategy.
HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes targets the pretense that Mueller represented. This is an effective strategy to get people slowly comfortable with a reality that everything from the DOJ was controlled by the resistance unit for two years.
Every action taken by the special counsel team was done with a strategy to advance the resistance. Everything released was approved by them; everything withheld was purposefully hidden by them. The 17 resistance lawyers were in full control.
It’s almost like Sundance and Devin Nunes are on the same page… 😉
LikeLiked by 23 people
hopefully they talk to each other…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah…maybe Nunes is a “DC equity”. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Devin Nunes has been solid as a rock these past few years and I think he would be very receptive to Sundance’s presentation. I also believe that Devin is one of the only members of Congress that you could trust to do the right thing.
He knows exactly what’s at stake and what needs to be done.
Let’s see where our hero Sundance goes with this.
Still praying for continued Divine intervention.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Nunes said he would work with anyone.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh, I’ve got a feeling Nunes is probably well versed in Sundance’s research. I’ll bet he reads TCT
LikeLiked by 5 people
@ alliwantissometruth… Re “Oh, I’ve got a feeling Nunes is probably well versed in Sundance’s research. I’ll bet he reads TCT”
I’d bet he and Sundance have spoken to one another…
LikeLike
Nunes has seen most (all?) of the classified documents and many of them he has seen unredacted if I recall correctly. I believe he is one of the few who have witnessed the real evidence that indicts the Ozero Admin and the FBI & DOJ coup conspirators.
I have no idea if he has constructed a “murder board” with every suspect and every clue in a chronological sequence like I think Sundance has, but he is probably very conversant about any person involved at any distance – central or peripheral.
I agree – I hope SD might get to speak with Rep. Nunes to confirm anything that needs confirmation. I just don’t know who, else to trust besides Grenell and he is not DNI now, but Ratcliffe has been silent(?). We can all donate enough $ to buy SD’s round trip plane fare to CA if need be.
LikeLike
Hopefully he can hang it around Biden’s neck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nunes makes an excellent point. Most of the traitors aren’t in political office so the election will not be affected by indictments.
Also important to remember: even if the Dems steal the election, Trump is still the President until Jan 2021. He has held back declassifying documents. He can declassify them any time between Nov 4 2020 and Jan 20 2021.
LikeLiked by 4 people
While Nunes is correct, the actual truth of the matter is that though they may not be directly involved in the Wolfe leak debacle, there are plenty of traitors to be found in UNIPARTY.
And, who in the SSCI are directly involved in the Wolfe leak debacle? What roles did they play in getting Wolfe a slap on the wrist and a two month vacay in a country club facility for “elites”?
LikeLike
the election will be affected if the perps start ratting out the elected. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been emailing and tweeting ALL of the CTH articles to my Senator, Ron Johnson …so far I’ve gotten “form letter” emails in return but praying my messages get through (at least to staff and then up the chain)…. I really think Nunes is “in the know” and pushing the facts EVERYDAY. I also know Senator Johnson is aware of the ploy/plot to remove PDJT, based on his comments on some previous “sunday morning shows”. DNI Ratcliff needs to be releasing the list of docs that CTH has been pushing for…..KEEP THE PRESSURE ON!
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO, if you want to make an impact, print out a few choice posts w/o the comments and snail mail it to his main office via Certified Mail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been working all night churning Snail and e-mail messages to my congress critters (Complicit Burr and RINO Senator Tillis) and Senator McConnell, AG Barr and Lindsey. Your certified snail mail is a great idea. Money well spent it may get their attention.
LikeLike
I can definitely do this! Thanks 🙂
LikeLike
“What ever they accuse us of doing they are doing it”. “We will work with anyone to get to the truth”. I love that guy. What a true Patriot.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It was evident Mueller didn’t write the Report, when Ratcliffe repeatedly Smashed him over the head with it while yelling “innocent until proven guilty, butthead!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
In this clip, Nunes states, “we will work with anyone who wants to get to the truth.” – That would be any one of us in the sense that, not unlike the info provided here at the Treehouse, he too has information we can share with those we have influence over.
Slightly off-topic, but relevant, my sister just today reached out to me to tell me she finally understands how I am “so right” with details about COVID and all things President Trump these last few years. Her words were, “it’s because I see you really do go find the truth others won’t tell.” So I gave her some more truth to go read.
Telling people the truth makes a difference in time. It just might be longer than you hope to take.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Having spent 10 days w/die-hard Trump fans/ conservatives, I tried to impress TCH upon them because they don’t always have time to read a lot.
There’s a lot they don’t know but they shut out the media for the most part as liars. It’s good to give Sundance out as a reliable source.
And I hope Sundance is meeting w/ Nunes or anyone else trying to get to the bottom of this coup!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.devinnunes.com/contribute
Podcast:
https://devinnunes.podbean.com/
LikeLiked by 4 people
AG Barr Speech November 15, 2019
-snip-
Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called “The Resistance,” and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his Administration. Now, “resistance” is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous – indeed incendiary – notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic. What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the “loyal opposition,” as opposing parties have done in the past, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-william-p-barr-delivers-19th-annual-barbara-k-olson-memorial-lecture
LikeLiked by 3 people
The “resistance” are truly the definition of enemy combatants. That is something that I like to keep in mind when considering their actions and how I interact with all my people online and in RL.
It matters.
And so do donations! Anyone able to join me tonight in making a donation??? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Relevant and very timely…thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conversely we need to take out Lindsey Graham, and most especially Trey Gowdy.
Graham and Gowdy teamed up on Gowdy’s podcast yesterday (from Fox) and continued their non-stop lies.
Praise for Rep Nunes, well done and thank you sir.
Please excuse us now while we take out the Lying Tick Tok Twins Graham and Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Biden, God forbid, should win, Nunes is correct, we will pay dearly for it. I can hear ValJar threats in my head.
LikeLike
But President Trump will be able to declassify anything prior to departing office. Declassify everything … and then run like h*ll. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t seem to work that way. It seems to take forever for documents to go through the process. And by that time Biden would reverse the order. No, need to declassify now, not after November 3.
LikeLike
Placeholder Creepy Quid Pro joe won’t even be on the ballot come November.
LikeLike
Nunes is one of the last honest politicians to be found in DC. I will never forget his press conference after he read the classified documents at the White House scif. The man was visibly shaken and looked like he had seen a ghost. He was shocked at the level of corruption that took place. What a patriot.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ll never forget that Nunes press conference either. It was the night I found The Conservative Treehouse, March 22, 2017.
That same day, Sundance also posted an article about whistleblower, Dennis Montgomery. Freedom Watch had released Dennis Montgomery documents to Congress. That article was eye opening (for me.) I was up almost all night. I’ve been here every day since.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember that too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless you, Sundance.
Stay safe out there 🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
I drove down Hwy 99 in 2018 to find each side of the road lined with democrat Bobby Bliatout’s Billboard signs.who is running against Nunes. While Nunes has strong Republican support we are still at risk of him losing. I am sure even a modest contribution to Nunes will be greatly appreciated.
https://www.devinnunes.com/contribute
LikeLiked by 3 people
Parscale out? Anybody know why? I think the polls lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Parscale will still be working on the campaign every day. This may give him more time to work the hell out of the digital aspect of this most serious campaign effort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just donated. Anyone know about this winred site? Does it go 100% to the candidate?
LikeLike
I have been told that the donations do go to the candidate at 100%, but I still haven’t been able to verify that. I trust that it does as President Trump uses the PAC for his own donations.
Here is more on them from the website.
Where does my donation go?
How your contribution goes from you to the candidate or cause you want to support
Written by Team WinRed
Updated this week
When you make a donation on WinRed, you are donating to a specific candidate or organization, but your donation will first pass through the WinRed PAC for federal committees. For state level committees, WinRed Technical Services is used as a vendor to process donations.
Federal Level Committees
How your donation goes from WinRed PAC to the candidate or organization
The WinRed PAC is a conduit PAC, meaning it only passes donations along to the intended recipient. Therefore, your donation is directly going to support the candidates or organizations you want to, not to the PAC.
WinRed is required by law to forward your contribution to the candidate or organization within 10 days of receiving it.
How to verify your donation made it
We are legally required to pass along every donation to the intended candidate or organization, but if you’d like to verify for yourself you can do one of two things:
Ask the candidate or organization
We are required by law to pass funds on to the candidates you’ve allocated your donation to within 10 days, but most organizations receive payouts much sooner.
FEC Records
Your donation made through WinRed will appear on the FEC’s website once the candidates and organizations you contributed through WinRed file their report. Please note this is updated only when that candidate or organization has to file their FEC reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://support.winred.com/en/articles/3056005-what-is-winred
Here you go. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when Brennan says he briefed the Gang of 8 in late August-early Sept 2016, he DID NOT provide the same content to each member. If memory serves, I believe Brennen briefed Schiff first followed by Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it extremely hard to believe that an equal to greater number of people will be excited to turn out for the elections to support a cadaver who has not made it out of his basement and not really engaged PDT with any substance at all to this point. Biden still has not filled out all of his campaign staffing, want to avoid all debates, has no clear VP candidate that will move the needle. So that tells me it is all about the ballot harvesting by mail. PDT knows – he stated it today at the UPS event. We can only show up to vote and notify officials if we spot irregularities. Law enforcement and judiciary have to do the heavy lifting on the fraud attempts and investigations. The military will tube with Biden and globalists in control. They will be in a war inside 6 months.
If they do win, I’m making plans to evacuate America because we will not recognize it when the left is done. So failure is not an option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where will you go, when the USA is taken over by communists?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To #WAR without the hashtag.
LikeLike
Got a couple of requests for donations today from Nunes, and he certainly earned my support.
LikeLiked by 1 person
….the seventeen resistance lawyers are seditionists each and every one and should be jailed without bail until placed on trial for conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States of America…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel like everything has been set up to focus solely on the low hanging fruit, the FBI. The CIA involvement has barely been spoken of lately. I also find it curious that the name Eric Ciaramella vanished from the public discussion. What ever happened to Carter Page? He sure fell off the face of the earth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m pretty sure that is only a temporary situation. There is so much more to come with SPYGATE. Our ESG President isn’t going to just let that go, especially after literally verbally labeling bathhouse bari obama a TRAITOR.
LikeLike
Would also like to know about winred site.
LikeLike
“He’s a Miraculous Writer for Someone Who Didn’t Even Know What Was in His Report a Year Ago” – Rep. Devin Nunes on Mueller Op-ed in the Washington Post
By Joe Hoft
Published July 15, 2020
Representative Devin Nunes was on FOX Business yesterday and he shared what many of us were wondering:
Mueller should be subpoenaed.
If I was Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that subpoena would have went out a week ago.
Mueller didn’t know what the heck was going on, he didn’t even know his own report. And I will say that if he wrote that [the op-ed in the Washington Post], he’s a miraculous writer for someone who didn’t even know what was in his report a year ago.
To write something like that and put it in the Washington Post within hours of the commutation of the sentence – it’s quite amazing isn’t it?
***http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/miraculous-writer-someone-didnt-even-know-report-year-ago-rep-devin-nunes-mueller-op-ed-washington-post/
It is highly unlikely Robert Mueller even wrote his Christmas cards this year. He is similar to Joe Biden – the years of corruption have finally caught up with him.
LikeLike
Can we please start referring to it as the WEISMANN TEAM?
Mueller is incoherent.
Weismann is the lead snake; Weismann has a history of corruption; Weismann evaded being interviewed by the OIG; Weismann helped assemble the team of Angry Democrats; and Weismann is now writing a book.
LikeLike
How many of the 40 or so Angry Radical Democrats are still at the DOJ / FBI?
(Attorneys & INVESTIGATORS)
LikeLike
Calling Mueller would be useless except to get him on record as being utterly clueless…but his testimony in 2019 made that clear. I’d call Weismann. That guy is probably dying to say what he thinks, and likely was the puppeteer controlling Mueller.
The Flynn exculpatory files were found essentially in Weissmann’s office. He needs to get hammered as to why he did not make that evidence known to Flynn. Explain why the FISA was renewed in June 2016 when you knew Carter Page was a CIA asset. That sort of thing.
I’m all for added humiliation of Mueller. By all means subpoena him. But expect a lot of “not my purview” kinds of non answers.
LikeLike