DOJ Spox Kerri Kupek Discusses “Operation Legend”, China and The John Durham Investigation…

Smart and fierce DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupek discusses DOJ Operation Legend, an organized and focused effort by the federal government to reduce crime and violence stemming from Antifa and other violent extremists.

Additionally, Ms. Kupek discusses the DOJ taking a stronger approach toward the corrupt influence of China within various U.S. systems (economic, political and social). Lastly @4:30 Kerri outlines the status of John Durham’s ongoing investigation: “the restoration of that one-tiered system of justice.” WATCH:

The more the DOJ, and by extension John Durham, hears about how much we know – the greater likelihood action will be taken based on evidence. Information about corruption without action is antithetical to its purpose.

It is up to ‘We The People’ to inform our representative government about our level of awareness. The architecture that frames the U.S. system of government was established “of, by and for” WE THE PEOPLE. Use that architecture as your road-map for an action plan; bury them in an unrelenting avalanche of your knowledge.

When was the last time you visited the local office of your congressional representative? Do they know you exist? Why not.

Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…

If they feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.

They can do that.

And when they are done doing that they’ll still be in the same place.

We are Americans….

Stop giving the opposition power by positioning your outlook that they will do nothing…. just stop. Demand action. You are worth it. Do not give them an inch of room for obfuscation. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

Act, or be acted upon.

Your choice.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” ― Theodore Roosevelt