Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses China and Hong Kong – Companies Likely to Leave Hong Kong…

During an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross notes that companies with headquarters in Hong Kong are likely to rethink those offices with China now taking control under Beijing’s sweeping new security law.
This is a significant statement and underpins the U.S. strategy that is dismantling the Chinese influence on global trade and manufacturing. As Secretary Ross noted: “I believe that there’s a good chance that all companies who have Hong Kong as their headquarters for Asia will begin rethink whether the new rules – the new relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China – whether those rules let Hong Kong be as favorable a place to have headquarters as it used to be.” WATCH (listen closely):
.
There is a deliberate and blunt focus in the statements by Ross that will have a significant impact. Globally the world needs to accept the future of Hong Kong as a communist state, and disavow the notion of any semblance of an autonomous region. Secretary Ross just threw a bucket of cold water in the face of those who refuse to accept the reality as it exists.
President Trump has been methodically advancing an economic position for several years that showcases a remarkable duality.
On one hand President Trump demands that China increase purchases from the U.S. to offset the trade imbalance; this approach is Trump using a deliberate panda mask and includes praise each time Beijing responds positively. China expected this approach.
However, on the other hand President Trump has been removing the tentacles of Chinese economic influence both in the U.S. and globally. This approach deconstructs the One Belt – One Road plan of Beijing; this approach is Trump using the dragon strategy. China did not see this part coming.
The duality of President Trump’s panda mask and the dragon strategy is very unique problem for Beijing to confront because it is the exact same strategy used by China. By expressing a public panda mask, yet concealing the underlying dragon moves, President Trump’s policy to China is a mirror of their own geopolitical scheme.
President Trump is the greatest president a free people could ever want.
Western world leaders have consistently held their people in economic bondage – for 30+ years. Shame on them.
God bless President Trump and the freedom loving people of this world. Our continued happiness, needs the grip of globalism to keep slipping and President Trump to finish what he started.
70 years of welfare.
YV,
All the more remarkable what the President has achieved in 3.5years, when one considers the assault on him and his administration!
Against all the odds, he keeps pulling rabbits out of the hat, miraculous, absolutely miraculous.
@Johnny, God gets the Glory and Jesus is Lord!
I mentioned this full-page ad in the “Los Angeles Times” from 2019 in an earlier post – but I realize that even if it was free to do so, why should one give a click to the “Los Angeles Times” –
so, just to somehow convey the import of what this ad was about, I broke the ad up into pieces and made a Power Point slide show and then turned that into a youtube video – if a person actually would like to read the text portions, it could be slowed down more on your settings
This ad was in the “Los Angeles Times” back on September 20, 2019 –
reading it in retrospect, would you think that Beijing had anything in mind AT THAT TIME about the National Security Law that was just passed? If you had jumped at this opportunity and moved your business operations there to the “Greater Bay Area” would you be in some kind of pickle right now?
Speaking of a country trying to apply its laws to foreign citizens in foreign countries, why is Julian Assange, who – to my knowledge – has never set foot in the US, rotting in a British jail at the request of American “intelligence”?
I think there are MANY questions surrounding the treatment of Julian Assange! Has anyone seen or heard from him lately?
Dictatorships are characterized by brutality and stupidity. For one thing, they KILL anyone who is smarter than them because they view them as a threat. Thus, there is NO innovation or progress in a dictatorship country. Look at China, they have to steal intellectual property and copy other people’s work. What have THEY independently created? I don’t know of anything.
Hong Kong’s days were numbered when the UK turned it over. It was inevitable that the parasite dictatorship would eventually suck the life blood out of it.
If at all possible, if there is any alternative product from anywhere else, I am avoiding anything made in China. The American companies that still have major holdings in China are very stupid.
Public American corporations need to state their investments in China are at risk. This must be done in footnotes to financials in their annual reports. It is very easy for China to snatch a factory just like they took Hong Kong.
I agree with you FL_GUY.
But I still have hope the Irredeemables win this coming shit battle ahead.
Unfortunately, they seem to be pretty good at independently developing viruses and spreading them globally.
Actually there was a lot of internet chatter and even articles that claimed back in January and February that the covid-19 virus and the technology to modify it was stolen from either a US lab or a Canadian lab. Typical leftwing/MSM fake news sources claim that the Canadian lab story is false. But, since those same MSM sources have consistently promoted proven-false stories, who knows?
“Dictatorships are characterized by brutality and stupidity.”
Yes. Look at how the CCP handled the Wuhan China virus, lies, denial. brutality, inhumanity. Worse, the CCP was slow to respond and likely the local CCP leaders are in jeopardy when bad news is passed up to the CCP top.
Finally, because of centralized decision making, bad decisions and one size fits all decisions are made. Communism will never compete on a level field, and those that can flee will. Sad.
Good job Secretary Wilbur Ross. No sympathy for those companies. They trusted Communists to keep their word? Bwhahahahahaha..
Trump is smart enough to figure out how to play China. Democrats and RINO’s will not do any better.
Correction: Democrats will do NOTHING !
Maybe Chuck Schumer wants to join the invasion force.
Smucky, what do you want the US to do to Biden’s and Finestein’s friends ?
Look what Sen Mitch McConnell and his wife did to Hong Kong! They have the most skin in that game…
How can you lose what you never had? Just curious. I’m almost certain I saw the Union Jack flying over HK for all those years.
Careful there, mate.
You’re trying to apply rational logic to a DemonRAT’s thinking.
There is nothing we can do to save Hong Kong. China will find its shiny new toy has lost its lustre since they have squeezed it so tight.
Schumer is of course full of s**t, but he knows what he said above is BS. It’s all for media propaganda.
Hong Kong was never a US territory. It belonged to Great Britain–they are the ones who surrendered it to Communist Chinese. Perhaps Mr. S doesn’t know this, as his comment should have been directed towards the UK.
I certainly hate it for Hong Kong, but the the Lord we have a President that understands Chi-Na! I’d skedaddle if I owned a company there!
(Thank The Lord)
Hong Kong residents had decades to figure out how to get out of there. And there are many other countries to which they could have fled. Rubio can shove his refugee bill.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bring those businesses here!
Trump and his team are exposing the Big Ugly behind the Panda Mask that China portrays. This is so important that it will be the catalyst that will help Trump win re-election. The economic impact of decoupling from China and getting our allies to follow, will leave the CCP few options…this is what worries me most. We have seen what the Wuhan virus has done to the world – how CCP has taken advantage of our innovations and technology. We as Americans and the rest of the world is waking up to the CCP threat.
Kingold a company in China, had 83 Tons of gold turn out to be gold plated lead impacting about 4% of China’s gold inventory…the corruption is so bad, that one has to think the country/CCP will implode internally.
The trouble of many who want to leave Hong kong is they must take their immediate family at least as the Chinese government is not above imprisoning, torturing, and killing those relatives to force them to move back.
Not seen this in US or EU media. Worst flooding in 70 years happening in China.
View many videos tweeted of the devastation.
Reports of Three Gorges Dam water above design limits. Talk of many dams already collapsed.
If this is happening, is bound to drastically affect the Chinese economy and its ability to feed their people.
My focus is a city upstream of the dam, Wuhan.
Some reports of it flooding, others not flooding, and who knows where or when the videos on Twitter and other sites.
And people still can’t understand what happens if the dam bursts or is destroyed. lol. Only about a quarter of a million people dying along with Wuhan floating into the sea.
I meant quarter of a billion people, not million.
CCP designed population control. Less people; less food to buy from the US.
H&HC, there were a couple of interesting articles from the NYT which I had read back then that discussed China’s 1-child policy about 5 or so years ago. Chinese couples preferred a male child because he could carry on the family name and female fetuses were aborted.
The CCP finally loosened the 1-child policy allowing its citizens to have 2 children – it probably came to the realizations females were necessary to continue its population (duhhh). But a problem arose because many of those couples who had their male child opted not to have a 2nd child because they decided raising 1 child vs 2 was an additional expense they didn’t want to undertake.
A 2015 timeline from the NYT discussing this issue:
In a pure engineering sense the 3 gorges dam has already failed.. the gravity dam was not keyed into the bed rock, and parts of the dam have independently slid down stream due to hydraulic stresses. Dams are supposed to be designed with a safety factor to stop that from happening. It is now obvious that the safety factor is lower than one.
One report stated the segments of the dam were cast in concrete blocks..and pictures confirm the change in alignment. It would be interesting to note how the segments were joined together and if the joining material is subject to corrosion.
With that said it’s a concrete structure and not earthen core structure. If it had been earthen core it would have completely collapsed already. So to completely fail the frictional resisting force of the base has to be less then the horizontal force on the face of the dam and one or a series of blocks slide down stream and water can escape between two adjacent blocks At a rate greater then the water flowing into the lake. At that point the lake in front of the dam would just empty out over time.
Hong Kong reminds me of doomed Melia in the Peloponnesian war, negotiating its fate with the stronger Athens.
I.e., The Chicoms are saying to Hong Kong, “We are big and strong, and we desire you. You are small and weak. The strong do what they will, the weak do what they must. Join yourselves with the true China or be annihilated.”
HK was effectively lost on the day of the handover in 1997. The world may have thought the agreement would reign supreme, but the Chicoms knew that HK was theirs as soon as it was expedient to take it.
The Chicom takeover is a crime that cries out to heaven for justice, but so it goes in this veil of tears. I wish I could say something different.
Since the handover, China has used Hong Kong’s autonomy as a pawn to position itself economically and politically. Now that Hong Kong is no longer useful as a negotiation tool, they will be assimilated.
I have never understood why anyone believed “the agreement would reign supreme” including, specifically, the people of Hong Kong. I guess hope just overcame what they had to know about the Chicoms.
Terrible interview by someone that is usually very good. She never let him finish an answer.
Now follow through and remove ALL special banking privileges and revise ALL export licenses with HK and China Inc. listed as an end user. The incentive for anybody to stay in HK and linked to China Inc. will be gone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Geez, Maria was more rude than usual and interrupted Secy. Ross several times right in the middle of his reply, while he was about to provide (IMHO, based on his partial statement up to that point of interruption) very substantive information.
She must have been taking lessons from Hannity and Ingraham.
Not impressed with her rudeness. Everyone knows Wilbur Ross speaks very slowly and deliberately, but always substantively. If she’s going to interview him then she’d best allow enough time in the slot for his answers….or schedule fewer questions.
Maria interrupted Mr. Ross a few times trying to get in all her talking points. I wish she wouldn’t do that.
With the rumor of another swine flu emanating from the CCP, I’m not liking giving blanket refugee status to Hong Kong people either. The Chicoms will seed another virus on us using those refugees.
Don’t. Trust. Them.
I don’t see production letting up of goods in China from American companies. What about our medicines and medical supplies? Company heads exiting Hong Kong but what about exiting manufacturing out of China?
Yes, unless and until medicine is moved out of China, we are at least partially at their mercy.
India a big player.
Changing manufacturing locations out of China….. difficulties…
Two factors
Time is one factor… it takes time to build a new plant. Equip and train personnel.
What are companies going to do while they don’t have reqd materials… to create finished sellable products.
The second factor is money and market share.. this is going to be a bitter pill..
I predict China will not allow the equipment used in manufacturing to be taken out of China. It also will not allow money to be taken out of China.
The Chinese will effectively confiscate the equipment , continue operation and dump manufactured goods overseas. Thus competing with the original US owner.. not that the 1% don’t deserve this. After all they sold out the US middle class.
The only answer is for the 1% Wall st to beg the US people to buy American and convince us to support them. As of right now they are still on the side of the Globalist or are the Globalist. Donations to BLM is a confirmation of their alignment.
We will know very quickly where they stand.
You omitted problem number 3, which is bigger and riskiest from a MAGA stand-point LEGAL. Nobody will say it but every bit of stuff designed and built in China by a US company is done legally and protected by an export license. China has already won a court battle this year over violation of license, vs a US Company in a US Court.
This will take lawfare to an entirely new level.
It will be complicated by many US Quisling Companies, including major US Retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, filing in support of China Inc.
” Globally the world needs to accept the future of Hong Kong as a communist state, and disavow the notion of any semblance of an autonomous region.”
Not to nit pick, or go off on too much of a tangent, but isn’t Hong Kong a [now communist] city and not a state, just as Washington DC is a city and not a state like the democrats would like it to be? But yes, at this point, any thoughts of the city or state of Hong Kong being autonomous or independent is fantasy.
The US should extend Visa’s to all in Hong Kong who want to come to America. These are the kind of people that make great citizens and worship freedom. People that have lived under or near the boot of communism. Same with Venezuelan’s.
If the past is any guide, they would mostly vote Republican … … for about a generation … … and then go Democrat and then overwhelmingly Democrat.
Vietnamese-Americans, who number nearly 2 million, with especially large concentrations in California and Texas, are part of the larger narrative of Asian-Americans who have switched party affiliations and votes from Republican to Democratic.
In 1992, Republicans won among Asian-Americans by a 22-point margin in the presidential election, according to exit polls; in 2012, Asian-Americans voted Democratic by 47 points, which was nearly double the margin in 2008.
Probably because Asians were always very college oriented and they became commies because of their Humanities professors!
Agreed. And in South Africans / Boors being hunted down, esp the farmers.
Would they relocate to Florida? Arizona?
Doubt many besides maybe a handful will shut down chicom ops. And by the way BIG thanks to Ashley Groypenberg for her work compiling the companies who’ve betrayed the Heartland and those who’ve shed blood defending it. Linked right to their virtue signalling. Scroll down past the picture of sub-Saharan wildlife: https://archive.vn/mG72Y. Or as published by red pilled Aussie’s here: https://cairnsnews.org/2020/06/15/list-of-international-or-us-companies-supporting-black-lives-matter-looting-and-pillaging/. Good idea to make a copy as the Serpent has blocked other listings since. These two remain as of this post as stamped.
Ugh, even the NHL caved into to BLM. Idiots, as if the BLM types give a rats behind about the NHL’s survival.
I read that China’s true unemployment rate may be 15% – 20%.
Add in hopefully departing drug manufacturing & 50% of PPE. (Shipping faulty masks dodn’t help.)
Rock and roll.
When might we see a US-UK deal?
I believe on free and fair trade: one Hong Kong resident for each Anitifa/BLM member. Straight up, one for one trades. 😁
I don’t see how this deconstructs Belt and Road? That plan completely ignores the US, does it not?
Today Boris Johnson stated the people of Hong Kong can move to the UK and in 5 years they can become full citizens. Would be an outstanding gain for the UK and push back on the Islamic population there.
“When
E.F. HuttonWilbur Ross speaks, people listen.”
… if they are smart and not all wokety-woke.
