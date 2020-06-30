Another Step in a Much Bigger Picture – FCC Formally Designates Hauwei and ZTE Technology as National Security Risks…

~ Why We Must Re-Elect President Trump ~
Today the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally designated Chinese’s Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as posing as posing national security threats to the United States. This designation and declaration blocks U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from either company.
This is an important step toward eliminating Huawei 5G data risks within U.S. telecommunication networks. Additionally, the designation will have the forward impact of restricting U.S. allies from linking networks if they use Huawei/ZTE components.
(Via Reuters) – The U.S. telecommunications regulator voted in November 5-0 to issue the declaration and proposed requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies from existing U.S. networks. “We cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to exploit network vulnerabilities and compromise our critical communications infrastructure,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement Tuesday. (more)
This is another policy alignment from the Trump administration toward the ongoing confrontation with China. Beijing will not be happy; and this follows only a day after the Trump administration removed the ‘special trade status’ afforded to Hong Kong.
President Trump and all executive branch offices are strategically targeting China from multiple simultaneous angles. The scale of the strategy is very comprehensive.
This FCC position today aligns with the Commerce Department (Wilbur Ross) setting up new advanced chip manufacturing in the U.S. which will facilitate further decoupling from China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) announced in May they will build an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Arizona. A manufacturing facility for advanced 5 nanometer chip manufacturing is a steep investment decision costing around $10 billion.
Economic decoupling by a thousand paper cuts.
President Trump has been methodically advancing an economic position for several years that showcases a remarkable duality.
On one hand President Trump demands that China increase purchases from the U.S. to offset the trade imbalance; this approach is Trump using a deliberate panda mask and includes praise each time Beijing responds positively. China expected this approach.
However, on the other hand President Trump has been removing the tentacles of Chinese economic influence both in the U.S. and globally. This approach deconstructs the One Belt – One Road plan of Beijing; this approach is Trump using the dragon strategy. China did not see this part coming.
The duality of the panda mask and the dragon strategy is very unique for Beijing to confront because it is the exact same strategy used by China. By expressing a public panda mask, yet concealing the underlying dragon moves, President Trump’s policy to China is a mirror of their own economic plan.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues.
The CCP dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the CCP dragon hides behind the panda mask. He has now exposed that historic playbook to the world.
First President Trump got their attention with tariffs. Then… On one hand President Trump has engaged in very public and friendly trade negotiations with China (panda approach); yet on the other hand, long before the Wuhan virus, Trump fractured their global supply chains, influenced the movement of industrial goods to alternate nations, and incentivized an exodus of manufacturing (dragon result).
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
To build upon that projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their first visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
All of this activity mirrors the duplicity of China. From the November 2017 tour of Asia to the January 2020 China phase-1 trade deal, President Trump has been positioning, for an economic decoupling and a complete realignment of global trade and manufacturing.
Remarkably, at the same time… inch by inch… President Trump has been able to keep the international financial markets stable while he has moved to completely reset global trade.
For those who follow carefully, you can see President Trump advancing public positions against China at strategic times that keeps the multinational corporations on the U.S. stock exchange from major losses. Forward policy, then pause. Forward policy, then pause. Within this process the financial markets pull back, then regain… pull back, then regain.
This very strategic approach keeps the overall wealth (value) within the U.S. market, while the decoupling is fundamentally taking place. Smart U.S. corporations have made, and/or are making, shifts in their forward business decisions to offset the inevitable end.
It is quite remarkable to stand back and watch how the Trump administration is accomplishing the reversal of decades of exfiltration of wealth, and returning jobs and manufacturing back to the U.S through the America First agenda. No other person could have ever accomplished this.
Unfortunately, this success also explains the opposition. Those who have aligned their personal affluence by selling the wealth of the U.S. are fighting like hell to stop President Trump from Making America Great Again.
Now THIS is impressive. Thank you, President Trump 🇺🇸👍
We Are Witnessing The Barbecue XiJinPig
Wuhan virus hit his pride and joy MAGA economy. Can’t blame PT for taking it personally! He will counterpunch — extra hard — next term.
New Coronavirus Discovery Could Change Everything, Push Timeline to 9 Months Before Wuhan Outbreak
https://www.westernjournal.com/new-coronavirus-discovery-change-everything-push-timeline-9-months-wuhan-outbreak/
Someone in Barcelona likely took a bribe from the Chinese government to do some false research. This kind of thing is nothing new, look at the phony scientific climate change rubbish that has been released. The idea behind is to take the blame off of a very guilty panda.
That wouldn’t absolve China, devilbat, but the thinking in our county is that the virus was spreading here way before fauci came on the scene. We had a lot of very sick people in our county before the official start date. Many of the people I talk to think they had it in late November through early January. We also have a fairly large Chinese population who travel between here and China.
Not just China, Mr. President. Our own Military-Industrial-Pharma-Complex is just as complicit. At the top of which is the guy you originally said was the best in the world, Mr. Fauci.
https:youtu.be//GVjketUc3qA
And the Rockefellers
Oops heres the correct link. https://youtu.be/GVjketUc3qA
Oops heres the correct link. https://youtu.be/GVjketUc3qA
Perhaps PDJT has set Fauci up to be revealed as an ineffectual political hack?
Absolutely right, pew anon, along with the whole cdc and fda and throw in every demonrat and demonrat governor. Then you have the “we’re parylized because we want to be bipartisan” party who can’t stand up for our republic. They’re just as nauseating.
I don’t understand why the fcc doesn’t go after the licenses of the Pravda conglomerates for spreading lies and false information. They are a national disgrace and do more to bring down our country than China could ever hope to do.
Oh boy.
I have been following this close. We are not just in a fight for our country we are in a battle for our civilization. Guys I know you are tired of me saying it but China sent this virus here intentionally and it was not simply to sell us PPE. It’s hard to discern why exactly. The obvious answer is the economy. I am sure they also understood the civil unrest feature. They have been cozying up with the NBA. And of course to sway an election. If 5G is deployed and owned by the Chinese nothing will ever be free again. We must win and we must elect R’s that DT can work with. We must keep our eye on the prize. I can promise you after these riots we will have others join our cause. Keep your head down and chin up.
But we must work to win everywhere this year & for the next score years.
If we take a hop into “conspiracy theory”, one could make a theory that the Democrats, working with the Chinese, let this virus out deliberately to hit our senior citizens. What portion of the United States population votes most often? Seniors. They tend to vote conservatively. Democrats were losing on every front and they know that this coming election is going to be very bad for them. If they can isolate (or kill) that demographic group of seniors, they then better their chances in November.
Of course, that’s all going heavily into the conspiracy theory area. Personally, I think the Democrats are using covid as a political weapon. Now are they behind everything and truly wanted to kill off seniors or are they just taking advantage of something out of their control that just came along? I think it’s fairly easy to prove the latter, but rather tough to prove the former.
LikeLiked by 8 people
mark- call it a conspiracy or whatever you want, but there are just too many “coincidences”. Funny how all of the bad things that have happened in the last few months have ALL been to the benefit of the Communist Dems.
Every event from the Chi Com Corona to the killing of George Floyd to the riots and now the phony re-launch of the virus to stop the States from reopening and getting the economy back.
Wasn’t it all just too perfect – just when our President Trump had created the best economy in the world, when he was on a speeding train to re-election, when we had jobs and money- what happens? Somehow the Chinese manage to sabotage everything with the damn virus. And the disgusting Dems have been using it ever since to destroy and tear down all his work.
At this point I believe anything- including that maybe someone offered that bad cop Derek a few million bucks to take out poor George. It would be chump change for the people that hate our President and his supporters.
LikeLiked by 7 people
With you 100%.
I think a larger and more important conspiracy theory would be that the democratic party would be taken over by radical communists who would brand Mount Rushmore and celebrating the fourth of July as being racist. It is obviously a stupid and far out theory as it is now a proven fact. YES it is obvious that the Chinese purposely released the virus and YES it is even more obvious that the democrats and their buddy George Soros were involved. Add the Rockefeller foundation and the Rothschild’s and you see the picture.
LikeLike
Yes, it is odd that in swing state Michigan they sent infected patients to the nursing homes, thereby infecting and killing some likely Trump voters. What did he win MI by last time?Maybe .5%?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You 100% on the mark friend. After and IF (big If) this disease ravages the elderly of inner cities be prepared to shine the light at the media and leftists for encouraging it. If it happens we have a tremendous opportunity to create a level of chaos unimaginable. Never would I hope this would come to fruition….until 4 weeks ago.
Instead of thinking ‘China’ think ‘globalists’ and it all makes sense. China, as well as being a nation state/civilisation with its own particular agenda, is also part of the globalist matrix, its key manufacturing zone. If the globalists succeed in making a one world order trumping national sovereignty, China will benefit. So it would not be surprising to learn that policies like this are coordinated with players inside the States in Soros and other-funded networks. USA is experiencing a Color Revolution which the earlier ones were practice runs for. This one’s colour obviously, being Black.
Paradoxically, it is conceivable that Trump XI & Putin are secretly planning to overthrow the banking cartel Money Power model currently behind the globalistas to establish a multi-polar order which retains national sovereignty but no longer is dominated by the money control these huge mercantilist banksters exert on everyone everywhere. Fanciful, I know, but possible.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nope, xi and putin are esenntial part of the globalist.
Ci was often in davos and putin is destroying the democracies im europe by EU. Merkel knows him for 40 years and Gorbachev changed the economical eu into an socialist one in the 90ies.
You ignore reality.
No sir, the culprits here are Xi and Putin. How do I know? Look at everything the so called “left and by default globalists” have thrown at Trump since his election. It’s been a lot closer to kindergarten than James Bond. The left is using this same way they are trying to put themselves into the limelight using BLM. You’re giving them (left and globalists) too much credit. They’re really not that smart as a group. I’m pretty certain China is and they’re patient. They have all manipulated our societal fissures; look at their involvement in our Pro Sports (NBA).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well argued. But I still don’t think China is the Big Dog wagging the Globalists’ tail, rather a core part of their entire network. Of course we are talking about the elites & their minions, not the populations. In the US they are called Deep State and there are equivalents throughout the developed world in all nation states. China (elites) are part of that network but they don’t control it.
One thing they have to do is break the back of the credit cartel based Money Power. One way to do that is with a NWO totalitarian One World Govt model. Another way is a multipolar model. Putin pushed that for years.
So you might be right. But you might not!
This is the Chinese you speak of…..they only understand winning at all costs. And like most Communists they don’t care how.
Luke,
I completely agree with you concerns & statements. I too believe that China deliberately sent the virus to us.
As to why, Dr. Jerome Corsi believes that Russia has put China up to trying to take us down. Why? So Russia (read Putin) can then come in take over what is left & essentially rule the world!! And keepin mind that Russia has amassed a stockpile of HCQ for their entire population! No ain’t that interesting given how the Left is trying to demonize HCQ!
China wants to take us down so they can have our resources to feed their starving population. And Dr Corsi believes that China wants to implement an EMP attack on our electrical grid (& Trump KNOWS IT).
Dr Corsi goes on to state that the ultimate goal is a 25% reduction in the world’s population. COVID-19 was the warm up act. COVID-20 is likely on the way. And if that doesn’t work, there’s always the nuclear option (in Putin’s view).
Re-examine Sundance’s outstanding analysis here & wonder if President Trump’s actions against China might, just MIGHT be a non-military way of striking back against China.
Soros, China, & Putin are all the bad guys & all currently working to try & get rid of President Trump while ruining our country too.
The time is NOW to cleanse our country of the Left. Out with all of ’em including a purge of the Uniparty republicans.
President Trump is unquestionably the RIGHT person to be President of this country.at this critical time in our history. And his remarkable accomplishments both domestically & globally are magnified exponentially given the enormous resistance that the Left has constantly thrown at him!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Removal of Uniparty republicans have to take place at the Primary election level. After primaries we have to suck it up and vote for them once again if they win the primary. All other options only benefit the Democrats and we get the same actions we are now seeing in the House of Representatives; which is obstruction policy.
Russia does not care about russians.
Average lifespan for russian man is 55. Thanks for wodka.
I agree mostly with what you mention. On that first Sunday in late March I sobered up after a 5 day hiatus. My brain went stiff. I thought holy cow we at the brink of nuclear war. I have mentioned a couple times on this site that if that be the case we need nuke them to hell. Only problem is we will get it too (MAD). It’s a scary feeling and helpless too. I was upset with our side for the “open up” protests. A lot of people on sites such as this knee jerk to blame the left. Yes they are using it but only because that is what opportunists do. They don’t have a whole lot of sense on the left. Just look how they give credence to the riots. I don’t think there is an entity capable such madness less the Chinese; and yes Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regardless, I sleep well as I Know the Lord is in control. And what my final destiny is.
Obviously The Force is with luke. The virus is a deliberate attempt to reverse the global economic reset begun by President Trump, and hopefully squash Trump’s re-election.
One unintended consequence of this deliberate act is the outing of pro-China / anti-America persons and organizations in this country. Another consequence? Landslide re-election victory.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re the Boss. Let it be so 🤞
I think it’s similar to the satellite the ChiComs exploded in space, or the toxic waste they spread on their once productive and beautiful farmland. They spread the Coronavirus across the globe just to destroy everything. I don’t think is was for a rational reason — it’s just what they want to do. There’s a book about this, _The Transformation of War_, which is worth the read: https://www.google.com/books/edition/Transformation_of_War/mHLIKApIEA8C
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting, my ex gf was Bahamian black girl. She was 100% love America, capitalism is great, loves Jesus yada yada. Her only red pill was that her cousin (black guy) worked in China teaching. He would tell her how racist they were towards blacks. Funny how the Chinese essentially run the NBA (go figure sarc). Your explanation of why they did what they did is akin to hers. Not much reason or rhyme.
I disagree, there is certain element of danger if the country(s) you cause mass political damage to are nuclear armed. We are the mighty Eagle. However I believe they have been watching and poking our societal fissures. Never much need to strike before as the politicians could all be bought up until. If I’m correct no doubt the admin gets it as well. I would imagine it plays an important role in how we address things.
If we can beat these bastards along with the left, who are no more than useful idiots humanity prevails. The alternative is too much to bear.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s a whole line of IR theory called “gray zone” in which our competitors — PRC, Russia, PDRK, and Iran — seek to achieve their policy goals short of war. “The bonus without the onus” if you will. It’s 21st century cold war in that they seek to avoid escalation. More than a decade ago I saw a writer say a bioweapon would certainly be released within a decade, and I think we’ve just seen it. https://www.csis.org/grayzone
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes sir…….I’ve been very subdued in my coronavirus protest response. Enough to get frustrated with the people I care so much for. It’s so strange why the virus itself doesn’t seem to be all that deadly unless 70+. We now know the Chinese deliberately seeded the world. Its hard to put your finger on exactly what the end game is. I’m pretty sure it has much to do with our first set of victories in years. The Chinese have been digging bunkers and forts even bragging about one in 2019 (indestructible steel) they called it.
I’m not trying to get conspiratorial if I can help it lol. But I damn sure think it helps our people put these events into perspective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuuuge move by the President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There goes all those cheap phones!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There goes the need for all those new, cheap, 5g phones we would be folks to want anyway.
Suspect that this is why Cocaine Mitch is becoming much more obvious in his opposition to the President! He and his Senate cronies have a LOT of money tied up in keeping the door open to any and all Chinese business interests…none more so than those that benefit his wife’s family as an added bonus!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone should really be looking at why the President has Elaine ChiCom chow onboard when Mitches wife and her dad and sister are involved in the CCP via banking and shipping and You can bet some of the McConnell wealth has come directly from the CCP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the members of the Presidents Cabinet are under closer scrutiny and monitoring than is the Senate Majority Leader (from a White House perspective) The President may be able to keep a closer eye on what the McConnells are up to (or into) via the Sec. of Transportation….. 👁
LikeLiked by 1 person
vikingmom: I often see this reference to Mitch’s wife’s supposed connections to China, but I have yet to see/find any supporting information. And, I’m not saying it doesn’t exist, just haven’t seen it.
As I understand it, Elaine’s family is from Taiwan, with her parents having fled from Shanghai in 1949 during Mao’s cultural revolution. Most people I’ve know from Taiwan over the years don’t have good feelings about Mainland China. I’d be kind of surprised if that isn’t also the case here. If her family’s business interests are primarily in Taiwan, then I could see her personal motivations being about 180 degrees away on matters of China.
Just my 2 cents worth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recognizing that the source may indicate the article is not completely accurate, here is some info about Elaine Chao and her family’s connection to banks/businesses in China. https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/02/us/politics/elaine-chao-china.html
One of Taiwan’s major trading partners, if not THE most important trading partner is China. Chao’s family shipping biz is inextricably tied to China. If China is experiencing an economic downturn, so is her family’s business.
Does anyone remember all the bs that came about when PDJT spoke to Taiwan? Wonder if Mitch was behind that phone call.
Of course there’s so much bs about anything PDJT does that most have probably forgotten the little things or missed them.
I also believe if you have business concerns in Asia you must walk a fine line. Just MHO
Whether or not the virus started out as intentional, China hid knowledge from the world while protecting itself. Pretty nasty stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T!!!
The FCC has a universal service fund ?
How much of our taxpayers dollars goes into “Subsidized” slush funds that prop up the CCP ?
Obviously we see at least one government agency called the FEC which has an annual operating budget of $79.100.000 for the 300 employees who do absolutely nothing and it’s gotta stop.
If you look on your phone bill you will see the USF charge clearly printed there. times every household and every cellphone, times every month.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that is what pays for all the obama phones and who knows what else. Free computers for the poor children so they can ‘study” at home, etc. Giant slush fund being going on for years. Used to be a tiny amount, now look at it. Usage probably dictated by law so PDJY can’t change it .
I know the link is from Whackypedia, but it provides an idea of what this slush fund is.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Universal_Service_Fund
It is infuriating to have to pay this fee on any phone line or cellular number you might have, and never see a benefit from it. I have been paying this fee on various phone lines for years, with the claim that some of this is to be used to expand rural broadband access.
Do some searching for broadband internet maps, and you might wonder why with billions collected from these fees there appears to be little broadband internet in many rural areas.
Where I live, the only internet service at all for a long time was satellite internet offered by a poorly run company and ZERO accountability. Cost was roughly $120.00 or slightly higher per month with data caps that seemingly would be hit within a week. Once the data cap was hit, speeds would slow to less than dial-up. Speeds without the data cap were not much better than dial-up regardless of the false advertising by the company.
Dish Network got into the satellite internet game and service was slightly better, but speeds were similar since they bought bandwidth from the same company mentioned above.
The telephone company that provides phone service where I live has the infrastructure in place for DSL, but they refuse to install the equipment for it because they tell me it would take too long to recoup their cost. I talked with an engineer one day about why I was paying these fees and not seeing a benefit from it. He said most of this funding was provided to populated areas where new housing development was being built by those with political connections.
This, like many other mandated federal fees are nothing more than a slush fund for politicians to buy votes.
I work in telecom and data center tech for a long time…. And I gotta tell you, well before this designation it was obvious to anyone whose business objectives were not 100% about cost savings, what their technology represented. I recall running tests in labs where we were flabbergasted at how obvious some of it was. Just the taint of the name and implication/possibility was enough to drive any smart service provider away, principled or not.
Any company who kept buying it in the last few years knowing what was plain to the industry and tech experts in the field, even if they tested and deemed it purely benign, should be heavily questioned by their stock holders at this point. Look for those who raise the most noise….
@Sundance, I would even humbly suggest you chat with your hosting company to determine if there is any Huawei sitting on the edges or border of their centers. Your data does not have to reside on these devices to be compromised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China is a paper dragon and we should kick it over the financial/economic cliff to public revolt against the CPP as soon as possible:
Kyle Bass on Corona Chaos, Insolvency Risk, & US-China Tensions (w/ Raoul Pal) – 12 May 2020
Meanwhile in the swamp….
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know on sometimes I wish a 9/11 could happen to the house?These people are lunatics!
How about we impeach and remove the CJ Roberts and nominate a solid non-blackmailable justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anything to keep distracting the AG from focusing on the important issues (like Ozero’s crimes….)
Also like quietly setting up fraudulent mail-in ballot operations in key states where DemonRAT (or paid-off RINO) state officials are gearing up to assist the fraud….
How long will it be before China realizes that Trump is going to win the election and they have moo goo gai pan all over their face?
They should have made a deal. Will they figure it out and make a deal before November or will they go all in with their chips on Biden?
All in on Biden having a pair is a sucker bet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really he doesn’t have a thought at this point so who will be the puppet master.
I Love President Trump’s ability to stay focused on this task at hand even with all the flack that keeps on being thrown his way. He is truly preparing our nation for what’s to come, putting us back on our foundation while still possible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray for him and our country as a democracy, democratic republic daily.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine a situation where the CCP has access to all data storage and tranmissions inside our country, including our government?
Right thinking countries of the world must cime together to completely cease all business and trade with the CCP, bankrupt their economy and drive the CCP from power. They use most of the profit from trade with us to build wrapons that are aimed at us. They steal our technology, and our wealth, while plotting our demise.
The CCP is the scourge of the world.
You mean like the Zoom app?
Son and daughter in International banking and cannot use Zoom on home computers Company blocks it.
Letter from AT&T today — Ceasing AT&T Residential Local Service in New Mexico as of 9/30/2020…. AT&T getting out of the landline business in NM.
FCC must approve the discontinuance of service….
AT&T self-servingly does not tell anyone if there is a case before the FCC or if it is Docketed.
They do tell those who are losing their service to call Century Link….
Looks like everyone in the administration, including the President runs afoul of the new HK National Abomination Security Legislation . PRC policing the world.All dragon, no panda.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Article 38 This Law shall apply to offences under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region. 第三十八条 不具有香港特别行政区永久性居民身份的人在香港特别行政区以外针对香港特别行政区实施本法规定的犯罪的，适用本法。
LikeLiked by 2 people
The gif at the bottom 🤣🤣🤣👍🏼
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Two can play the same game. Americans should do ALL they can to NOT buy anything made in China. Do a little research and walk away from it. Sometimes it is hard to tell where something is made. They even try to hide it. BOYCOTT ALL CHINA PRODUCTS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a really great idea…..and it begins with each one of us.
We at this point should stop all incoming shipping into this country or place a heavy toll when the communists shipping comes into out waters.
The second part of this effort needs to be a follow through with the actions promised by Wilbur Ross on Sunday. Dismantle the supporting Export Licenses (Mike Pompeo – State Department) and dismantle banking agreements (ugh AG Barr & SEC as well as Treasury). This second part is where the US Puppet masters really get angry because it hits their bottom lines and long term global business plans, directly. These actions would also strike at the merger agreements between the major US companies and their partners China Inc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And so it begins…hang on to yer britches bitches….
Why do I keep thinking of the song “Killing Me Softly with His Song”?😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is a good pull, great song too.
A great reminder for us not to get distracted by spooky dude’s and creepy’s squirrels.
👇👇
What goes around comes around
THREAD: Riot police vs. residents in Beijing’s #Changping district. June 29, 2020. 🇨🇳 A longtime Beijing contact just sent me these videos. My contact says, “My friend got beat up. He went to be negotiator, got beat up by the throng of cops.” Reportedly in Wa Village. More…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1277523371505352704.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
There will be companies that will complain, saying they will go bankrupt, fire people, etc. but they knew this was coming for over three years. If they have not prepared for this, they deserve to go bankrupt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👇👇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope it’s true….
…that the other countries are *really* going to rid themselves of nice cheap Chinese 5G networking products.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was George W. Bush The Butcher of Mesopotamia- that called forth the “Angel in the Whirlwind ” unleashing the dark forces upon the world. One of them is called Barrack Hussein Obama. Do not blame the Red Chinese for they have always been stupidly evil. They dont practice the dark arts because they dont believe in heaven or hell. Its the Bushs,Clinton’s and Obama’s that serve the Dark One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dark One speaks *all* languages…including Mandarin. You don’t have to believe in any deity to be deceived by the Dark One….it takes on many forms.
As was mentioned earlier, the globalists & their one world government, or New World Order, is behind a good deal of the corona virus plandemic, and that is just the beginning! Do not leave Bill Gates out of the discussion, his depopulation plan for the world is wrapped up in vaccines, like the one he used in Africa to sterilize folks. He is implementing tests on about a half dozen vaccines now from what I understand, and the next program they will try and push is mandatory vaccines for all. The thing that many folks do not understand is if you are disabled or die from a vaccine, you cannot sue the drug company, you go to a government agency and try to get money from them.
One more thing, this corona thing was planned years ago, not just last year! The U.N. agendas for 2020 and 2030 need to be viewed and seen as what is in store according to them. Agenda 21 also. These plans have been in the works for years, and need to be stopped!
LikeLiked by 2 people
From a speech a year go, just posted on YouTube👇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any idea what the policy response will be from CCP’s Chief Representative in Congress?
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/pelosi-xi-china.jpeg?w=552&zoom=2
LikeLike
Re-elect President Trump? But there are trillions at stake!
Sidney Powell dropped bomb. China will be deeply mourning loss of CIA, FBI, DNI sycophants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No surprise there…other than it being said out loud….
Billions off the books – sounds like crime was committed.
