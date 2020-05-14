Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Build Advanced Chip Factory in Arizona…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been in discussions for several years with both TSMC and Intel to build advanced chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. and extract U.S. supply chain needs from China and southeast Asia. It appears his efforts, and the emphasis on global supply-chain shifts from President Trump, are getting results.
According to numerous media reports Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is likely to announce this week they will build an advanced chip manufacturing facility in Arizona. A manufacturing facility for advanced 5 nanometer chip manufacturing is a steep investment decision costing around $10 billion.
This shift in a high-tech supply chain will align with President Trump’s prior discussions with Tim Cook the CEO of Apple which led to a decision to invest in Texas. TSMC is a chip supplier for Apple products; and Apple is moving to the 5nm processors in new devices. It looks like the movement of advanced industrial products away from China is underway.
(Via Appleinsider) – Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is set to announce that it plans to build an advanced chip factory in Arizona.
Taiwan-based TSMC is the world’s largest contract manufacturer of silicon chipsets and has long been Apple’s primary supplier of A-series chips.
Now, TSMC is said to be on the verge of announcing new plans to build out an advanced 5-nanometer facility in Arizona, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The decision, reached by TSMC executives at a board meeting in Taiwan on Tuesday, could be announced as soon as Friday. (link)
This move is a direct result of President Trump playing the economic long-game with an assembly of interests… one result within a much bigger picture.
President Trump has been creating a dual position for several years; this is very unique because it is the same strategy used by China. By expressing a panda mask, yet concealing the underlying dragon, President Trump’s policy to China is a mirror of themselves.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
First he got their attention with tariffs. Then… On one hand President Trump has engaged in very public and friendly trade negotiations with China (panda approach); yet on the other hand, long before the Wuhan virus, Trump fractured their global supply chains, influenced the movement of industrial goods to alternate nations, and incentivized an exodus of manufacturing (dragon result).
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
To build upon that projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their first visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
All of this activity mirrors the duplicity of China. From the November 2017 tour of Asia to the January 2020 China phase-1 trade deal, President Trump has been positioning, for an economic decoupling and a complete realignment of global trade and manufacturing.
This announcement by TSMC today is one small part of a much bigger economic reset currently underway. Beijing isn’t stupid, they can see themselves being outwitted and outplayed. President Trump is winning.
Apple also recently announced that they are moving 20% of their manufacturing to India.
ABC (Anywhere But China)
ABD (Another Beautiful Day)
Stop importing anything at all from China.
Stop letting any U.S. CorporationS or Investment fundS from sending any U.S. dollars to China.
BREAK THE YUAN PEG, BREAK CHINA.
NBC (Nobody But China)
NBXi
It’s a start.
When they move 20% or more to the USA mainland then I’ll get optimistic..
Amen, remember yesterday’s advertisement, “when …….speaks the World listens! In the ……..in the real world insert President Donald J. Trump! MAGA/KAG 2020 more jobs for American Citizens
I think quite a few companies will find it much more lucrative to manufacture their wares in the USA rather than in china. I really hope big pharma will step up and make our drugs here in the states, (preferably red states).
Why would they set up in blue states with bankrupt pension systems? Eventually they are going to come calling for their money. Right now the blue states are presenting themselves as anti business. People remember.
Liberals love taxation and Blue states are good at taxing aka stealing other peoples money.
Political lines are drawn upon tax cuts vs tax increases.
Schumer has been a loud voice against Trumps tax cuts
Having said that why does the state of NY advertise 10 year tax abatements for businesses to locate there
Must be something to that tax cut thing afterall!
Greeneghis: LIKE!
It’s a bit more than that. Example: the ‘California Rule’ wherein a municipality or even a state cannot reduce a public worker’s pensions, or even the set-asides, unless other benefits of equal value are first offered.
Sure, the states dug the hole but even after seeing it was a bad deal they cannot get out so easily. The courts have ruled on this several times.
I imagine the brainchild that made the decision to move Boeing HQ to Chicago is long gone.
They shouldn’t.
They should get smart and set up in red states with low taxes and low regulations.
UNLEASH CHIANG!
Let’s slowly, but not too slowly, strangle the economy of that nation that declared war on all the rest of mankind.
I disagree. I prefer to go at a more measured yet firm pace to give china a chance to figure things out and not back them into a corner – too fast and they may overreact and do something dumb. i worry about those Navy destroyers in the south china sea w/o air cover since carriers are in port w/COVID.
Yeah maybe they will do something stupid like making and releasing a China Bat Corona Virus from that Bio weapon lab in Wuhan. /sarc
I agree with you, sarsfield. Let’s pray that PDJT can find the ideal approach to achieve that goal – without a war.
Best President EVER!
MAGA!
Wasn’t during Xi’s visit to Mar-a-Lago that the Syrian bombing happened, and President Trump told Xi about it over a piece of chocolate cake? I love this man!
I believe the exact words were, the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen,
Who says President Trump doesn’t have a way with words…
Winning Bigly !!!
The ChiComs made the worst tactical error they could have by attacking the United States with a bio weapon.They thought they were being clever but instead shoved a hornet’s nest down thire pants.
The Killer 🐝 Hornet 🐝 Boss lives here in the U. S. Of A. 👌
And the response delights them.
“We will NOT re-start UNTIL we find a vaccine”
Paralyze the economy!
(’cause you can’t vaccinate against 8 open variables)
But, we’ll get…BILL GATES!
YAY!!!
Uh, Windows 8.1….
He’s a doctor?
Simple virus stuff-zinc/z-pac, Vitamin C, Tamiflu or flu shot
Not all people survive.
Flu. Falls.
Driving with Caitlin Jenner.
But, if you give them just a ‘lil’ more’ power
BUT, and this is {JULIA ROBERTS- ASS} BIGGIE
Simple calming/suppression of the system(plaquenil) [I’ve been on it since they found I am a guy w/lupus] during the virus allows it to clear.
French virologist (guy IS Worlds Best) discovered this.
No Problem
But, if they are searching-out that clue
The elusive, un-obtainable vaccine
They are off-balance
Forever.
Panda Wins.
Until Trump…
Your great POTUS has been thinking about dealing with China for decades. He had China beaten long before he became the President.
He was always saying that China “eats our lunch”, on trade.
Short term, long term ~ he’s a stable genius all the way.
God willing a second term!
Praying to that end…
Tim Cook is not my friend, and he is not America’s friend…
i feel like Eve everytime i use my i-phone
Somebody online recently criticized my lack of conservative warrior fervor, and I fought back. The person with whom I was having intercourse — to use China Joe Biden’s phrasing — then said, “You bought your phone right?” I was left sans witty rejoinder.
The same thing he is doing to China he is doing to Apple/Cook and many other globalists headquartered here and with allies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
C.L. And neither is Bill Gates.
…and neither are Google’s Pitch AI nor FB’s Mark Z…
China will never fully understand what has happened to them because they are totalitarian communists. Fact.
Totalitarian communists (CCP) can be very intelligent, just look at how effectively they’ve infiltrated our government, media and education system for several decades. Don’t underestimate them. I assure you that they very much understand that they’re losing this trade war, especially if our VSGPDJT is re-elected.
To not be prepared for any further attempts by the CCP to prevent his re-election would be a mistake.
This move provides more security for TSMC production assets. Plus, the timing of this announcement couldn’t be better.
This may be a necessary move to reassure Taiwan Customers that even if they are taken over by china aggression, there will still be ‘existential manufacturing capacity elsewhere.
Semiconductor manufacturing plants, equipment and facilities are very long-term and expensive investments.
Otherwise, customers feeling uneasy about China would move new production from Taiwan to India, Indonesia, Maylasia, even Viet Nam and the US.
This is necessary for supply assurance of customers newly focused of a hostile, unpredictable, and untrustworthy china.
Phase 2 Trade Deals have begun without chyna.
America is Open for business!
MAGA!
Trump 2020
new muckmaster boots arrived yesterday “made in viet nam” six year old muckmasters made in “china” rather have them made in USA and would pay more but guess nam step up from china..???
Chinese Exporters Dodge Tariffs With Fake Made-in-Vietnam Labels ://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-10/vietnam-cracks-down-on-chinese-made-goods-being-shipped-to-u-s
I live in Chandler Arizona and love to see more local quality employment and a large project like this has a large multiplier effect on the economy.
I haven’t found information on where the plant is to be built. I would rather the Phoenix area than Tucson.
PPE masks, unmaskings, the Red Panda mask . . .
I’m sick and tired of masks!
Sundance: I understand that you need revenue.. but, is there really a necessary ‘point’ to all of these “stay safe, stay strong, stay home” advertisements appearing here? They seem to be patterned along the old Soviet propaganda ads… and all of (I mean ALL of) the people I know in my neck-of-the-woods are going about their lives as usual. (and they too, have been ‘unmasked).
Ads are based on your browsing history. I don’t control them.
They are called “masks” but they are Communist Democrat “muzzles”. It is their way of demonstrating control over America’s “Useful Idiots”.
I notice more and more ordinary people being conscious of trying to buy things not made in China. IMO, this is going to have a profound long-term effect which is very positive for the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Sullivan has now ordered Flynn’s previous attorneys, Covington, to appear in his Court…This is becoming ever more weird.
sullivan is the Alice-in-Wonderland “Red Queen”..
“Off with their heads” sentence before the verdict.
General Flynn’s previous judge contreras was removed (did not remove himself) for unstated reasons, likely appearance of, or actual bias and conflict of interest – from his FISA court role.
sullivan is quite clearly biased, and should be removed. sullivan had a biased unjudicial outburst against General Flynn as a traitor (without evidence or reason before trial) and illicitly proposed that the prosecutors go for criminal treason charges. Extreme, reversible bias…
Seeking amicus input is an effort to distance himself from the appearance of bias, but it won’t work. Keeping sullivan on as a corrupt judge retains the focus on the courts and judicial system (specifically including the DC appellate circuit) being on public trial ,and being found guilty at the ballot box in November. If the dems judges and dem DOJ/FBI can extort and destroy a General, with madeup, fabricated false charges, they can do it to anyone. The only way to try to protect ourselves is vote out the dems who created the corrupt court system and crooked judges.
sullivan will likely try to be a ‘hanging judge’ against Flynn and his first law firm (which may have been trying to minimize Flynn’s danger from a knowingly biased , corrupt judge), and minor criticism of the DOJ/FBI/van grack for lack of candor. van grack can be sacrificed t oget Flynn, Powell, and other honest people. sullivan will say this is to ‘protect the integrity of the court proceedings…’ DNN will believe him.
advanced chips… for what
Read they supply chips for the F-35 as well as to Apple.
how small are they
5 nm!
This is how small the electrical lines from one transistor to another are on your computer processor.
Ten years ago, most of us had processors in our home computers that were 50 nanometer. Now, you can get a 14nm desktop processor that would currently be recognized as a very fast processor. Like a great i9 intel.
As the “wires” connecting the “transistors” get smaller, you can put more on a chip. But it is far more difficult to make a 5nm chip than a 50nm chip.
I don’t have any idea what chips they will be making in AZ. I am familiar with desktop CPU processors, and I know a little bit about laptop chips – atoms, and ARM chips. But this is just one area of the world of processor chips. But the technology is the same in either case. Smaller nm is more desirable, and more difficult.
a chip for a home / desktop computer, itself, is about 1 1/4 inch by 1 1/4 inch, and is flat. Pretty thin. Maybe an eighth of an inch. You can search for them on sale at E bay and see plenty.
Many types of chips are smaller. A “system on a chip” often are smaller than a small postage stamp. Smaller than a Chiclet. You have a chip in most car fobs, and they are small themselves.
The smaller they can be, the more useful. (Although I prefer dumb car keys to these new ones with processors and other things in them.) It is difficult to send electronics down the hole where you are drilling for oil, but there are a lot of things you an figure out if you can get electronics “downhole.”
Before long, we may have powerful processors in our eyeglasses, our hearing aids, and so on. They have already developed an imaging camera in a pill-type vessel you swallow. It posts instragram updates as it passes your duodenum and so on.
Well, TSMC uses technology from Cymer/ASML… and Cymer is based in San Diego country.
EUV light sources are required to make those small traces.
Macro Analytics 04-30-20 Main Street Shock!
The Collapse of Main Street and Local Tax Revenues Cannot Be Reversed
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/05/the-collapse-of-main-street-and-local.html
This is what’s so terrible about the fakedemic, the President was on the cusp of truly turning it around and getting American business back into our country where it belongs
He’s obviously still working on it and getting results, but the fakedemic is really putting a crimp in the works
The President needs to start touting his continued success on the business front, his extraordinary prowess in all things business and his ability to once again make our economy the best in the world
The democrats have weaponized a bad flu strain to the point of collapsing the economy, destroying lives and putting a new world order into motion, all the while taking away the Presidents weapons of massive rallies and the MAGA agenda
Hopefully he’s working on something to force the country open again, but his message should be “I built the best economy in the world, so who do you trust to rebuild it?”
“I created the biggest balloon in the world; and I can pop it and blow back up again”.
aiwist: Look forward, quick looking back. Woda,shodu, cuda. ?????
yeah, quick = quit
Used to do a lot of business with TSMC in a previous life when I worked at Burr-Brown before they were gobbled up by Texas Instruments.
Not a lot of good quality manufacturing jobs here in Arizona so this is welcome news. Takes a lot of support positions to run a fab so lots of jobs.
Thank you President Trump and Sec. Ross.
The ASU/Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert area of metro Phoenix is positioned to boom in high tech manufacturing. Low humidity, predictable, sunny weather, cost of living. Right next to CA, where every business owner with a brain is learning CA is not the most business friendly. LA County announces shut-down until August as AZ ends lockdowns. All the CA universities going online in the Fall while ASU, UofA and NAU open up. Not to mention people moving from East Coast and Midwest urban density and decay and politics and weather to a place where the virus doesn’t seem to like the sun and heat.
Big tech corridor building up out East near Williams Airpot. Lots of land. SRP supporting development with large solar energy implementations. Of course Intel has been in the valley for many years.
5nm…and battery life will still suck…
overpriced mediocre performance…with IFFY security …and incredibly stupid UI “processes” to accomplish even the simplest of settings.
got a note 3 (unlocked) flashed custom rom…full encryption…2 day battery life…rock solid device…and a battery I can replace for 8 bucks. EIGHT DOLLARS!
side to side with ALL of the so called flagship phones.
boots faster.
downloads just as fast
stronger security..no thanks biometrics..(are you effing kidding)
video stream…solid 720 DPI, 30 fps.
app privacy guard built in
AND this custom rom gets ALL the chromium project security updates…about every 3 weeks!
snapdragon 800 (TSMC’s 28nm HPM )…28 NM….
7 year old tech with a better non bloat ROM…
owning an apple is a status symbol for people who want to look like they understand or own some high end tech….
just saying.
Thanks for the torrent of polysyllabic technology pontificating.
aim to please
Is battery life more dependent on size of the chip 5nm / 28nm or due mostly to the requirement to run larger displays?
care to pare that down to those of us (like me) who do not comprehend all? thanks.
Hey regitiger…I mostly agree with your technical pontification, but like I also tell my son (who loves his droid based Samsung phone), teenage girls and corporate IT departments don’t care about those things and will continue to buy the iPhones.
Several big plants in Colorado Springs 10-15 years ago when everything got outsourced to China. Good to see maybe we’ll get some of this industry back…
President Donald John Trump= THE GOAT…Greatest Of All Time
Aye Dawg,
Let’s get the man on Rushmore
Who owns Taiwan-based TSMC? Is it a Chinese owned company?
Taiwan owned. Main base of operations in Hsinchu in Northern Taiwan, also has operations in Washington State, Singapore and Shanghai.
Importantly, the domestic job growth will not happen in the corrupt, high-tax, decaying, business-abusive big dem cities where the politicians steal money and productivity to enrich themselves and their friends. It won’t happen in the captive states of these crooked thieving cities.
Why start a business in a state that will destroy the business, require political “insurance’ payoffs, and harass your workforce?
The former lure of big cities: concentration of people, services and opportunity, convenience of commuter rail, subways and other mass transit is now a necessary and dangerous hurdle and barrier to run the infection gauntlet every day. Rather than offset the disadvantages, the former lure adds to violance, gangs, drugs and political lawlessness as reasons to avoid the big city cesspools. What hardworking investment banker, entrepreneur, lawyer, mediamogul, TV actor/crew, importer, exporter fashionmogul, broadway-theater-musician etc would want to be in the center of a fetid cesspool of infection capable on sudden notice of confining and forcing death of nursing home and elderly citizens in communal living, riding a multiuse cab, being increasingly attacked and taxed without mercy? Can’t even go to Central Park. Walking dead cities. The new businesses locating elsewhere can remotely can read all about it in the NYT as it happens. Late ‘re-opening will only hasten the further declines of detroit, baltimore, chicago and new york.
Companies, financial operations, trading businesses all now have been forced to operate remotely, and are now transitioned and used to it. The dem state governors are acellerating and sealing their fate.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/post-coronavirus-morgan-stanley-goldman-sachs
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs approved for majority ownership of China JVs
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-03-28/Morgan-Goldman-get-approval-for-majority-stakes-in-China-JVs-PdCjdaMmM8/index.html
March 28, 2020
Is Taiwan-based TSMC, a Lawfare type company, indirectly controlled by Communist China?
Technology is one of TSMC’s cornerstones. TSMC has the broadest range of technologies and services in the Dedicated IC Foundry segment of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The IC Industry Foundation strategy embodies an integrated approach that bundles process technology options and services.
TSMC collaborates with partners to ensure that all services supporting those technologies represent the best practices in the Dedicated IC Foundry segment. To that end, TSMC and its ecosystem partners deliver the largest portfolio of process-proven IP and libraries, and the IC industry’s most advanced design ecosystem, a.k.a. Open Innovation Platform® (OIP).
When you’re looking for a semiconductor manufacturer, you need one that can handle all of your applications. We work with many sectors and platforms. Our technology drives some of the top equipment and products around the world.
https://www.tsmc.com/english/dedicatedFoundry/technology/index.htm
Fantastic news. But given President Trump has a maximum of 4.5 years, maybe even just 2.5 years, given the last 2 years are traditionally seen as ‘lame duck’ … time to quicken the pace.
USMCA inked – key. South Korea and Japan first stage trade deal inked. UK and Japan trade deal #2 in the works.
Tariffs on China, and it looks like China won’t fulfill the trade deal purchase targets.
IMMEDIATE: Bring back Big Pharma and key electronics. The quicker the tariffs, the quicker they return / move.
EXECUTIVE ORDER: death penalty for any Chinese company shipping fentanyl to the US?
TSMC is Huawei’s major chip producer, just remember this.
I like your death penalty for fentanyl and any other drugs, for any country not stopping the manufacture of ‘extra’ drugs.
Plus criminal prosecution to recover any assets in the US.
I’m in AZ. Was Michael Pillsbury just on with Lou Dobbs? I caught conversation on the topic of a Chinese Bank in Trump Tower with a super powerful network signal. Was the China Bank involved in the reason for Trump to suddenly move out of the tower back in Nov 2016?
I was listening to but not watching the show. Sure sounded like MP was making a point he wanted to be sure was heard.
No. President-elect Trump moved out of Trump Tower because Admiral Mike Rogers told him he was being electronically monitored.
(Given NSA’s capabilities, I’m not sure the move was foolproof.)
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – May 8, 2020 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for April 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for April 2020 were approximately NT$96.00 billion, a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2020 and an increase of 28.5 percent from April 2019. Revenues for January through April 2020 totaled NT$406.60 billion, an increase of 38.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
Someone was buying a shit ton of product the first three months of this year if you take out they were down for April but still had a huge increase year over year. for the period January-April 2020
https://www.tsmc.com/tsmcdotcom/PRListingNewsAction.do?action=detail&language=E&newsid=THHKANPGTH
WHO?
so… contact tracing is good
POTUS can no longer play the panda/dragon game given the Chinese intentionally, by allowing international flights while shutting down interior Chinese travel, seeded the world with the virus as though it was a cadre of dirty bombs aimed at all of our major cities. We all know the result of the bomb blasts: 30 million unemployed, 80,000 dead, pensions and futures destroyed, 50% of small business destroyed, and the near bankruptcy of our healthcare system nationwide. The people will no longer understand POTUS’s panda mask approach and quite frankly continuing to employ it will not be acceptable and will only hurt POTUS. ITS TIME TO MAKE THIS IN TO A VERY OBVIOUS COLD WAR BECAUSE FRANKLY, WE ARE FIGHTING FOR OUR SURVIVAL.
Well, I will applaud it until I see they are actually producing wafers from Arizona…
As most of you know, most of the Apple iPhones and iPads have been made in China by a company called Honhai Precision. They are the largest contract manufacturer in the world and also make systems for HP, Cisco and other US electronics companies. Honhai’s large factories are in China, but they are a Taiwanese corporation. Most of Honhai’s employees are in mainland China. The CEO of Honhai is necessarily very tight with the CCP. This suits China’s purposes as it blurs the division between China and Taiwan. It has also given China leverage in Taiwanese politics.
This is one of the reasons that President Trump has been negotiating with Honhai to expand their smaller operations in the USA and “anywhere but China”.
I wear no mask. My mind is a blunt instrument.
I call on all right thinking countries of the world to completely disconnect with communist china.
The CCP is the scourge of the world, and they are responsible for many, and possibly most,
of the problems in the world. By disconnecting with china the goal is to destroy its economy,
and therefore weaken the CCP so it can be removed from power. Xi is a psychopath who
harbors delusions of ruling the world. And he truly believes he is the world’s rightful emperor.
The chinese people deserve to be free from the mafia that is the CCP.
And the world should help them find their freedom.
