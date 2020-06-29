Mitch McConnell Joins Nancy Pelosi – The UniParty is Alive and Thriving…

I often wonder when will the majority of Americans wake up to the concept of the UniParty. There is only one political ideology within the institutional construct of Washington DC. We did not have two parties until President Donald Trump showed up.
Mitch McConnell joins in Uniparty alignment with Nancy Pelosi.
Other than President Trump, approximately half of America doesn’t have a representative voice in Washington DC. It is very frustrating.
We cannot say we were not warned [ SEE HERE ] it was obvious immediately after the Democrats won the House in 2018 that McConnell was breathing a sigh of relief. [Also a reminder: the SSCI doesn’t run an operation against the President and the Leader of the Senate not know about it.]
Through his power structure McConnell directly controls about 8 to 15 republican senators; we have called them “The Decepticons” for years. [Cornyn, Thune, Porter, Blunt, Portman, Burr, Barasso, Crapo, Murkowski, Gardner, Roberts, Sasse, Tillis, Rubio, Graham and now Romney]
McConnell has a well-used playbook he deploys to retain power at all costs and select candidates that will be indebted to his Senate schemes. Senate candidate Doug Collins is up against the same Mitch McConnell machine readers here are very familiar with.
To remind ourselves how Minority and Majority Senator McConnell took down the threat of the Tea Party revisit these old articles: CNN Part I and CNN Part II both showcase how McConnell works. Then do some research on how McConnell worked with Haley Barbour in Mississippi [SEE HERE].
Remember October last year?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcee his resolution warning President Trump not to remove troops from Syria or Afghanistan. [Not coincidentally the two countries visited by Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff the prior weekend.]
(Source)
Of course the obvious, albeit unwritten “or else” part, was McConnell threatening to join with with Senator Lindsey Graham and support President Trump’s impeachment.
Of course this comes on the heels of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing he was “especially proud” of passage for his amendments requiring the U.S. military to continue operations in Afghanistan and Syria:
The bill passed 77-yea, 23-nea. [Vote Tally Here] The only Republican who voted against perpetual war in the middle east and supported President Trump was Rand Paul.
Every time this happens victims of battered conservative syndrome start a process of reconciling the reason for their abuse by excusing and justifying their abuser, Mitch McConnell.
There are massive numbers of Republicans who view Senate Majority Mitch McConnell as a brilliant strategist and staunch supporter of President Trump. Unfortunately, those voices once again have to reconcile McConnell’s comprehensive failure on any President Trump priority action. McConnell even negotiated for less border security.
For those who follow the deep weeds of politics, McConnnell’s schemes are brutally transparent. For the remaining 97% of the voting electorate, they still don’t understand how the UniParty works. Decepticon leader McConnell doesn’t want the American electorate to see purchased senate republicans voting NO on border security.
Consider Senator Mitch McConnell telling the President of the United States that he had “excessive expectations” because President Trump doesn’t understand how things are done around here:
“A Congress goes on for two years. Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”
“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the Democratic process.”
That rebuke irked President Trump, as it should. President Trump responded via twitter: “I don’t think so”…
McConnell must preserve the trough – Corporations (special interest group) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.
Within every step of the process there are expense account lunches, dinners, trips, venue tickets and a host of other customary financial way-points to generate/leverage a successful outcome. The amount of money spent is proportional to the benefit derived from the outcome.
When a House or Senate member becomes educated on the intent of the legislation, they have attended the sales pitch; and when they find out the likelihood of support for that legislation; they can then position their own (or their families) financial interests to benefit from the consequence of passage. It is a process similar to insider trading on Wall Street, except the trading is based on knowing who will benefit from a legislative passage.
The legislative construct passes from K-Street into the halls of congress through congressional committees. The law originates from the committee to the full House or Senate. Committee seats which vote on these bills are therefore more valuable to the lobbyists. Chairs of these committees are exponentially more valuable.
Now, think about this reality against the backdrop of the 2016 Presidential Election. Legislation is passed based on ideology. In the aftermath of the 2016 election the system within DC was not structurally set-up to receive a Donald Trump presidency.
If Hillary Clinton had won the election, her Oval Office desk would be filled with legislation passed by congress which she would have been signing. Heck, she’d have writer’s cramp from all of the special interest legislation, driven by special interest groups that supported her campaign, that would be flowing to her desk.
Why?
Simply because the authors of the legislation, the originating special interest and lobbying groups, were spending millions to fund her campaign. Hillary Clinton would be signing K-Street constructed special interest legislation to repay all of those donors/investors.
Congress would be fast-tracking the passage because the same interest groups also fund the members of congress.
President Donald Trump winning the election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. In early 2017 the modern legislative machine was frozen in place.
The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump were not within the legislative constructs coming from the K-Street authors of the legislation. There were no MAGA lobbyists waiting on Trump ideology to advance legislation based on America First objectives.
As a result of an empty feeder system, in early 2017 congress had no bills to advance because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written were not in line with President Trump policy. There was simply no entity within DC writing legislation that was in-line with President Trump’s America-First’ economic and foreign policy agenda.
McConnell has a history of getting caught in his schemes. However, fortunately for him people also have a tendency to forget [see McConnell’s scheme in the Mississippi 2014 Cochran race as an example]. Almost no-one remembers that U.S. Senator Jim DeMint, the founder of the Senate Conservative Fund, quit the Senate specifically because of the schemes and internal Machiavellian power moves of Mitch McConnell.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has one major career alliance that has been unbroken and unchanged for well over two decades. That alliance is with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and specifically with CoC President Tom Donohue. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE].
If the president continues to remain focused exclusively on what is in the U.S. best interests, he must be stopped. Politicians in DC cannot just sit-by and allow the U.S. economy to be based on the interests of Americans; it would mean the destruction of years of central planning by DC Lobbyists, multinational banks, Wall Street and multinational corporations.
Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers. The ‘America First’ economy and Trump-trade doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Additionally, under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This approach put many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of paying for interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump. Congress does not write laws or legislation, special interest groups do. Lobbyists are paid, some very well paid, to get politicians to go along with the need of the legislative group.
When we are voting for a Congressional Rep or a U.S. Senator we are not voting for a person who will write laws. Our rep only votes on legislation to approve or disapprove of constructs that are written by outside groups and sold to them through lobbyists who work for those outside groups.
While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.
Politicians like Mitch McConnell are not happy without their indulgences, but the issue is actually bigger. Less K-Street expenditure also means less personal benefit; and worse still, no opportunity to advance financial wealth from the insider trading system.
His primary worry has passed. There’s no reason to play nice. Mitch McConnell will now undermine President Trump with greater visibility. It has nothing to do with the wearing of a mask per se’, the issue is much more foundational.
Will mitch receive an honorary kente, and impeachment pen?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Complaining about wearing masks will now be hate crime speech because you will have stigmatized those that do…. Such speech must not be allowed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never understood the phase
✔
CLEAN HOUSE
✔
As well as I do right now
LikeLike
All they want is good little obedient Sheeple, being led to the slaughter…..
LikeLike
does receiving the honorary kente involve bending down on the knee – more of a sickening spectacle –
LikeLike
Honestly. Start wearing full balaclava’s…
I wager they’ll get the message at that point.
Of course, if you really want to push the envelope… try a burka.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about full hazmat suits?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got confronted in line at grocery store a few minutes ago by a customer behind me – told her I was not going to wear a mini-burka – she said it was for “health” and I told her that that was how they explained it to the women in Afghanistan too. When is Antifa going to start throwing acid in the face of people who don’t wear them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screw you Mitch…since Vodka controls the house and Bourbon controls the senate, why don’t you 2 bartenders make a law that the proletariat wear masks! Until then STFU! If you do pass a law, we won’t follow it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
and as we said in the military…”Oooh, a suggestion”!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch,
You and NanXi wear yours to protect me. I’m good not caring about either of you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
yes!
LikeLike
Send the old bass-turd to Wuhan to check on the status of the outbreak there.
McConnell is lower than whale crap and that is found at the bottom of the ocean.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This face covering issue is and will be far more consequential, divisive and long-lasting than we see now.
So much talk about civil war since the arrival of President Trump, but there was no flash point. Now, if the divide becomes BLM supporters must wear a certain mask, while if you don’t, you’re a white supremacist racist.. We seem close.
LikeLike
Civil War has been discussed for years prior to President Trump winning the election in 2016. Civil War has been ongoing issue from the left since the first Civil War.
I am a Racists as I hate all UNIPARTY idiots equally- I typed this statement without wearing a mask.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HOW ABOUT A STIGMA FOR BEING UTTERLY STUPID re the supposed efficacy of “mask wearing”?
I AM SICK OF THIS MAN. And sick of all this stupidity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A professional politician has no party, no heart,no core, no values, no friend,no enemy, no love and no hate. I think every politician would take this stand as its safe bet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it time yet to don our Micky Mouse masks….or our Trump masks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never felt so devoid of hope in my entire life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rsa, I am with you
LikeLike
Don’t go there !!! Do not ever give an elected official the ” Power ” over you !
Remember, these jokers work for US ! We the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s your worst type of enemy. Mitch is so disgusting and has way too much power.
LikeLike
Ditch Mitch
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would feel no stigma, none, if Filthy Mitch were to wear his mask and go play in rush hour traffic on the Beltway, and turn himself into street pizza. If he took Schumer and Pelosi down with him, it would be the most noble thing he’s ever done.
LikeLike
Exactly how effective is my bandana or my little blue “not for medical use” mask I ordered off the internet?
LikeLike
What stigma? There is no stigma of wearing a mask!
LikeLike
I have one stigma,up your a**,not wearing a mask.
LikeLike
Expect to see Linda Graham and Marco Rubio and other neo-con Uniparty Traitors follow suit…
LikeLike
Masks are a dry run. The New World Order is trying to see how many sheep they can get to do what they say to do under the guise of “public safety” and “the greater good”.
The NWO knows if they can get a majority of people to do things like wear a mask, there is no limit to what they can have us do.
Get vaccinated, its for the greater good and public safety.
Get that microchip, its for the greater good and public safety.
Register your guns, its for the greater good and public safety.
Anyone who resists gets called a science denier, tinfoiler, and uneducated redneck.
LikeLike
Be sure to place Quisling on the muzzle you choose to wear Senate Majority Leader McConnell.
And the fools in Kentucky will continue to re-elect this jerk just like the fools in South Carolina will continue to re-elect Lindsey Graham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitch 🐢 🐢 🐢 McConnell
LikeLike
Hard to take my own side seriously sometimes. We bitch and moan about Republicans not fighting year after year, and then turn around and vote the same old losers who refuse to represent us back into office every single time.
LikeLike
To hell with Mitch McConnell. I would be money The Donald really dislikes Mitch . Trump hired his wife and tried to work the situation from the get go but Mitch is a OWNED globalist and can’t change at this point because those folks would hang him out to dry. I hope they do. You’re going to see more and more of these useless and spineless republicans throw stones at The Donald leading up to Nov.
LikeLike
Kentuckians, please get rid of Mitch the Dickonell even if If you have to elect a democrat for one term.
The MSM and Dems want to know how Trump made his money before he was elected. I want to know how McConnell and all of his pals got rich AFTER they got elected.
LikeLike
Kentuckians, please get rid of Mitch the Dickonell even if If you have to elect a democrat for one term.
The MSM and Dems want to know how Trump made his money before he was elected. I want to know how McConnell and all of his pals got rich AFTER they got elected.
LikeLike
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/
“Penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97% and medical masks 44%.”
Properly fitted, cleaned N95 masks work. Any other mask is like putting up a chain link fence to keep mosquitoes out. Just so you know. There’s no stigma just ignorance about their effectiveness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mosquitoes kill more than Covid19!
LikeLiked by 1 person
well in BOTH Of their cases …they look BETTER with masks on. Two of the most UGLY people, inside and outside I’ve ever seen. EFF Them Both
My Body…My Choice!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s next, burqas ?
LikeLike
LikeLike
its not the polls, UNIPARTY IS BOUGHT AND PAID FOR…Masks are stooppiiddd…
LikeLike
Who is the biggest killer on the planet?
One Million Deaths Every Year
The most deadly animal in the world is the mosquito. It might seem impossible that
something so miniscule can kill so many people, but it’s true. According to the World
Health Organization, mosquito bites result in the deaths of more than 1 million people
every year. The majority of these deaths are due to malaria. The World Health
Organization estimates that between 300 and 500 million cases of malaria occur each
year — and a child dies from malaria every 30 seconds.
So tired of the word MANDATORY !
LikeLike
His wife runs Transportation and yet NO INFRASTRUCTURE BILL COMES FORTH???
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wilbur-ross-says-us-revokes-hong-kongs-special-status
Now we understand, 45 is going FULL WILBURINE!
Globalist Plan is to have unlimited Storm Troopers between Sharia Law and Chinese UN Troops!
LikeLike
My Twiter replay to Uni-Mitch:
#MasksOff Absolute BS. The stigma is applied in the opposite direction, with Karen’s shaming those not masking. Masking to protect others when asymptomatic is ludicrous. That requires masking in perpetuity & no one can live that way. & “a simple face covering” isn’t a mask!
KY, can you please, please dump this jerk?
LikeLike