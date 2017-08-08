Mitch McConnell Complains President Trump Has “excessive expectations” of Republican Congress (video)…

During a Monday Rotary Club meeting in Kentucky senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took questions from audience members who asked McConnell to explain why Republican lawmakers have been unable to deliver major legislative accomplishments for the president.
Senator McConnell responded by saying President Trump’s expectations are too high.
“I’d ask for a show of hands, but I know everybody’s saying, ‘been there, haven’t done anything,’ which I find extremely irritating — and I’m going to tell you why. A Congress goes on for two years. Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”
“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the Democratic process.”
Fortunately, this ridiculously elitist and arrogant establishment tone will likely not play well. This, along with a host of other ridiculous comments and realities could doom Luther Strange in the upcoming Alabama special election. Luther Strange is the loyal Decepticon favorite of Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove. Mo Brooks and Roy Moore are more aligned with President Trump.
Mitch is toooo slow
TIME TO DITCH MITCH
LikeLiked by 5 people
Offer this campaign slogan when his opposition announces! It’s a winner!
LikeLiked by 3 people
McConnell 2020: Lower Your Expectations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Brooks and Moore don’t split the vote and allow Strange to win. Hopefully, Alabamians will rally around one of the Trump friendly candidates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.al.com/news/huntsville/index.ssf/2017/08/mo_brooks_luther_strange_in_st.html
A poll conducted by a Louisiana firm over the weekend indicates that U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks are in a “statistical tie” for the final spot in an expected Republican Senate primary runoff.
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore appears to be a “cinch” to make the runoff, according to the polling firm – JMG Analytics and Polling.
The poll results had Moore with 30 percent of the vote, followed by Strange with 22 percent and Brooks with 19. Other Senate candidates on the ballots collected 12 percent of the vote while 17 percent of those polled are undecided.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Moore is Cruz on steroids – Hubby and I will be voting for Trip Pittman. Strange, Moore, Brooks are same/same to me.
LikeLike
Thanks Alex!
LikeLike
That was my thought when I heard there were two primary challengers. There are only two kinds of votes: pro-mitch and anti-mitch, and they will divide the anti-mitch votes in half.
LikeLike
It’s better he says this. This is what I voted for. They are completely exposed and for the Turtle to say this is invigorating…Thank you Mitch…This statement alone is worth my contributions and vote for President Trump…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Totally agree! It’s priceless. Upthread I say this video should be uses over and over by an yet-to-announce younger person. Mitch has defeated himself in that one video.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree…It will be the litmus test for Primary candidates and I might add in the RAISE Act on immigration…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it’s the official whine.
LikeLike
Wimp ‘n whine at that.
LikeLike
Yep.
LikeLike
What McConnell said vs. what he was actually thinking – “You stupid peasants have no idea how complicated this business is and we will not be dictated to by all of you little people! Now, go back to your hovels and wait for us to tell you when it’s time to come out and vote again. We’ll pretend that we care about your problems and your opinions and we’ll tell you that if we just had a “few” more Republicans we could do something! But, until then, stop bothering us with all of your petty little questions!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
BINGO!!!
LikeLike
I had this dream last night. Someone tarred and feathered several members of congress and the media. What would be the legal ramifications of that? Just asking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would depend upon who the Attorney General is.
LikeLike
But Mitch is an expert parliamentarian who is skilled at playing the “long game.”
-Ed Morrissey
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep…It’s been widely reported it will take ten years to confirm all of President Trumps picks at current pace….The ‘Long Game’….What a pack of frauds…
LikeLike
Mitch’s game is sooooooooooooooooooo long, that he does not see the end in sight!
LikeLike
The picture of President Trump at the bottom of the page with his finger pointing up saying “Shit like this is why I won.” is great. Yes, these are four on the many senator turds in the picture. But it should have half of the republican senators in the picture with Lindsey Graham and John McCain in the front row with pom poms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditch this Bitch!!
No more money for GOP until he is gone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ted Cruz would have pal. I cannot believe people are pushing this guy….
LikeLike
No Mitch. His expectations were not excessive. They were exactly what the voters wanted. The problem is not with expecations. It is with your performance which has been dismal. As a previous poster said, “Ditch the Mitch!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now SD’s B&W photo makes perfect sense as I just stare at it.
Arrogant Turtles is trying so hard to explain the slow democratic process to the new inexperienced President Trump, who is thinking, you are an obsolete, backstabber and I will start looking for your replacement. In the meantime…..
LikeLike
POTUS Trump sure picks good enemies. Ryan, Turtle, MSM, worthless Dems. Its really too bad they have any power at all
LikeLike
I have been discussing the Alabama primary next Tuesday over the last few days. Mitch is beyond petrified! This vote Tuesday is for all the marbles. For those that don’t think so you really have to understand that Mitch McConnell is running against President Trump. I don’t want to hear anything about Mo Brooks loyalty to Ted Cruz. That ship has sailed. Mo Brooks and Roy Moore are running on Draining the Swamp! Their # 1 target has been Mitch McConnell. Both have said that they wouldn’t vote for Mitch to remain the GOP Leader.
Luther Strange is a puppet for the Establishment. Luther Strange has publicly stated that he will not vote to reduce the requirement to pass legislation from 60 to 51. Mitch realizes that up to November 2018, he will succeed on that effort. After 2018, all bets are off! Jeff Flake will be gone, John McCain will join his father in hell and Dean Heller will be gone. Flake and McCain will be replaced by any two of the following three; Kelli Ward, Jeff DeWit and Graham. Dean Heller will be primared by either Mark Amodei or Danny Tarkanian. We will retain those three seats (McCain’s seat will have to be defended in 18′ if he dies before the election) as well as win against Incumbent Democrats and Independent (King of Maine). Of the 13 vulnerable seats in 18′, I see us winning anywhere from 8 to 10 of them. The voter fraud commission is going to be HUGE in 2018.Bernie’s side of the party doesn’t care if they run their own candidates as Independents in Senate races. If that happens, I would be shocked if we win all 13!
Mitch McConnell has invested nearly 6 million dollars on a primary in Alabama. Karl Rove is supporting Luther Strange with his pact. If Strange comes in third, Tax Reform is a guarantee as well as the wall funding and the budget. Obamacare will come at a later date.
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/08/07/exclusive-new-poll-shows-nevadas-dean-heller-is-vulnerable-in-gop-primary/
From the article linked above:
The poll, conducted by Strategic National, a Republican-leaning consulting firm, revealed that Heller would face stiff competition from Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei and businessman Danny Tarkanian should either man choose to take on Heller.
In a three-way primary between Heller, Amodei and Tarkanian, Amodei recieved 27 percent to Heller’s 26 percent, well within the margin of error of 4.4 percent. Tarkanian, the son of the legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, received 21 percent.
LikeLike
Here is what I wrote earlier for reference to my post above:
Folks, the Alabama primary on Tuesday, August 15th is truly Anti Establishment candidates (Pro Trump) versus Establishment candidate (Pro Mitch McConnell). The ramifications of the final results will send a massive tsunami throughout D.C. The top two candidates move on to a runoff in September. Mitch McConnell has gone all in on Luther Strange. Karl Rove’s PAC will spend anywhere from 6 to 8 million dollars on the race that ends next Tuesday. Luther Strange is a McConnell puppet.
Mo Brooks and Roy Moore are anti Mitch McConnell candidates. Both have stated that if elected, they will not vote for Mitch McConnell to continue to be the GOP Leader in the Senate. McConnell is extremely pissed off that the RNC has refused to spend a single dollar on Luther Strange. Our President has sat this race out. He will not back any of the candidates. Mitch McConnell and his cronies will see that as a slap in Mitch’s face.
Breitbart just came out with an article today showing the latest poll results. They don’t look that good for ole Luther. If Luther Strange fails to make the runoff with the financial backing of McConnell and his PAC, Establishment Republicans will realize that their jobs are all in extreme jeopardy because money and a splitter strategy don’t work in this day and age. Jeff Flake is DEAD and he knows it. Dean Heller is scared out of his mind that our Lion will back a primary candidate. Mitch, Ms. Lindsey Graham and Ben Sasse all run in 20′ when our President runs for reelection. If Governor Bevin runs against Mitch, he will absolutely Primary him. No Election to date will have more importance than this one!
http://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-keeps-sticking-it-to-mcconnell?yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
He has to protect incumbent Republican members, prevent rogue elements from infiltrating his caucus, and keep the president at bay. And all of these challenges are coming to a head right now.
Having narrowly failed to pass the “skinny repeal,” the leader of the fractured majority can ill afford to lose a single ally. However, that’s just what could happen on Aug. 15, when a McConnell loyalist, Sen. Luther Strange, will try to fend off conservative challenges from Rep. Mo Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.
Just as McConnell did in 2014, when he helped endangered incumbent Sen. Thad Cochran fend off a nasty and crazy primary challenge in Mississippi (a bizarre one that ultimately resulted in a suicide), he’s again going all-in on protecting his guy, with his Senate Leadership Fund pledging to spend upwards of $8 million to ensure Strange stays in the U.S. Senate.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/07/exclusive-poll-mcconnell-backed-candidate-slumps-alabama-pro-trump-mo-brooks-surges-final-days/
From the article linked above:
About a week out from the all-important GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Washington, DC, establishment candidate is slumping as two pro-President Trump conservatives surge. A new poll provided exclusively to Breitbart News by JMC Analytics, a Louisiana-based polling firm, shows Luther Strange tapering off in the polls as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) surges behind him and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore remains steady in first place.
The poll shows Moore at 30 percent, Strange at 22 percent, and Brooks at 19 percent. Others combine for a total of 12 percent, while 17 percent are undecided. The poll of 500 Alabamians likely to vote in next Tuesday’s primary was conducted from August 5 to August 6—during the weekend—with a 95 percent confidence interval and a margin of error of 4.4 percent. Assuming these numbers are accurate, they show Brooks surging behind Strange inside the margin of error in the final days—a silent majority similar to the one that elected President Donald Trump—while Moore maintains a solid lead at the top.
The top-two vote-getters in next Tuesday’s primary will head to a runoff in September, and if Alabamians send Strange—who was appointed into the seat under questionable circumstances—packing, it would send a major message to Washington, DC. The GOP establishment, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has aligned behind Strange, running millions of dollars of falsified attack ads inaccurately accusing Brooks of being anti-Trump. The attack ads have backfired, poll shows.
Both Brooks and Moore have condemned the phony ads from the Senate Leadership Fund in Alabama, which is run by anti-Trump Karl Rove acolyte Steven Law. Brooks was a supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the GOP primary for president, but then strongly backed Trump in the general election.
What’s more, as pollster John Couvillon told Breitbart News when providing the poll, it would show that despite the incumbency he was provided when appointed into Sessions’ seat and the millions of dollars spent on his behalf, Strange’s lack of support of the Trump agenda has made it hard for him to connect to voters in Alabama.
“Despite his incumbency and up to $8 million dollars being spent on his behalf (appointed) Senator Luther Strange is struggling to connect with GOP primary voters in Alabama,” Couvillon said in an email.
LikeLike
Nigel Farage tagged McConnell and the rest of the rinos perfectly, calling them the ‘no chin party’.
LikeLike
To be fair….
Lets wait and see if McCain’s Lobotomy causes him to get things done a bit faster.
If it works for McCain.. Lobbotomize the other 99 useless Senators.
LikeLike
WTF Trump just gave Luther Strange his complete and total support on Twitter. How is this good? How is this 4D chess? What is going on? Drain the GD swamp
LikeLike
Gotta be joking
LikeLike
OT, but surprising?:
LikeLike
“President Trump Has “excessive expectations” of Republican Congress.” Like eight years for the republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare? Mitch, you have your head in the sand or wherever. Get that man out of the leadership, be gone you fool!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike