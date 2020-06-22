Lou Dobbs Interviews Devin Nunes – USAO John Durham Needs to Come Forth Soon With His Findings…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Lou Dobbs to discuss the latest developments in the ‘Spygate’ investigation, John Durham, AG Bill Barr and ultimately the SDNY moves involving Geoffrey Berman.
Lou Dobbs gets the big picture; if the political left is allowed to manipulate the 2020 election, and steal a presidential contest, the ramifications will be so serious the potential for the fabric of our nation to completely tear is quite possible. On a positive note, AG Bill Barr has made similar points in his conversation.
We are down to a bit more than 4 months before the election.
To date, nothing has been announced by the DOJ as to any movement on any of Rep. Nunes’ fourteen criminal referrals. It would seem highly unlikely (more impossible) that any of those fourteen people could be indicted, charged, and tried between now and November 3.
Rep. Nunes’ continued positive references to US AG Bill Barr and United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham are encouraging. I hope Nunes has significant and substantive reasons to feel that way.
Durham is Huber 2.0. They have successfully run out the clock on Trump. The trusty planners got conned once again. Durham ain’t producing indictments for anyone. It was all a ruse to fool Trump, Fox, and the tic toc club. And it worked perfectly. Mitch and ronna romney McDaniels will allow mail in voter fraud and they Dem wing of the uniparty is back in business. Mitch and ronna add to the romney and Chao family fortunes as payment.
AND you can grow your growl list with Miss Lindsey giving Schooomer the Blue Card to assure only a lackey can become U. S. attorney at SDNY.
Correct. I’ve seen comments on here saying something to the effect ” Well. there haven’t been any leaks from Durham so he must be putting together something really big”……..Didn’t have any leaks from Huber either…….and look how that worked out.
I had to leave a comment for our heroic Devin Nunes! We love ya, man!
“The Left CAN’T meme!”
Case in point– this one displays their Nunes, PDJT, & Putin DELUSIONS. But it comes off making them look more badass than anything else. Lol
Replace the gold “Trump” letters in the background with the broken down letters of the “Swamp”, “Cabal” or “ISIS” and you may have the beginning of a good meme.
Ty Sundance! Great interview!
In Bars original press release he had appointed a different temporary director, then Berman has his media fit refusing to step down, did he do this to assure a line of succession (putting his deputy diretor in charge).by forcing the President to fire him,.did it change the rules.
So many questions and not enough answers !
Can’t Audrey Strauss, the new acting US Attorney for the SDNY, be removed from that office at will? Isn’t it possible to let her sit in the boss’s chair until July 3rd then inform her that she is needed elsewhere in the government?
So bagpipes orders the BOP to release Creepy porn shyster from prison along with Michael Cohen and Rick Gates among other non violent criminals but Roger Stone is to report to the prison in GA and not a peep from bagpipes ?
Playing out the clock is in progress and nothing will be done about these criminal referrals of the list of people who are NOT running for any office.
Indictments start to happen or it leads to strife and possible civil war.
It’s Barr’s choice. He can protect institutions or he can walk among the embers.
Barr has said Durham has been delayed by the virus so won’t complete his investigation until the end of summer. So yes they have successfully run out the clock. The only thing remaining to do, is to defeat President Trump using mail in ballots. No one will ever be charged.
The SDNY is a special district because it deals with everything happening (in this case nothing happening) on Wall Street.
Most people don’t realize just how important having control of SDNY is. If you control SDNY then no one ever gets charged with any financial crimes. President Trump has never had control of SDNY and still doesn’t have control. The Senate will ensure he never has control of SDNY.
The replacement for SDNY has never seen a financial crime he didn’t approve of. Just saying SEC has not prosecuted anyone on his watch! You will get more of the same.
@91 Think you are right. Time to do an inventory on Class V and make up any shortfalls. DOJ is not going to make this right.
Look, the way you work these investigations at the federal level is to quickly nail a few of the low hanging fruit like the analyst who forged the emails from the CIA for the FISA warrant and slam them with multiple 5 and 10 year felonies. Make headlines and scare the crap out of the rest of conspirators. You’ll have their defense attorneys calling to beg for a plea. None of these FBI and DOJ officials are career criminals and will crap in their pants facing arrests. This whole Durham thing is just another hoax on us in a long line of hoaxes!
The $64,000 question…..is there a John Durham?
Of course. Durham will destroy the Deep State – why do you think Trump handpicked Barr and told him to get Durham on the case of issuing indictments and destroying the Deep State?
It’s a brilliant strategy from President Trump. He will fire the Obama holdovers like Chris Wray and Gina Haspel at exactly the right time.
Do I detect a bit of sarcasm from your post?
Is that why Biden is considering Susan Rice as VP?
So they scream 60 day rule?
And she can claim to be black. (she looks mixed race)
Racism racism…
I think Biden will step down and the VP will be the candidate.
Susan Rice?
