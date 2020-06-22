Lou Dobbs Interviews Devin Nunes – USAO John Durham Needs to Come Forth Soon With His Findings…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Lou Dobbs to discuss the latest developments in the ‘Spygate’ investigation, John Durham, AG Bill Barr and ultimately the SDNY moves involving Geoffrey Berman.

Lou Dobbs gets the big picture; if the political left is allowed to manipulate the 2020 election, and steal a presidential contest, the ramifications will be so serious the potential for the fabric of our nation to completely tear is quite possible. On a positive note, AG Bill Barr has made similar points in his conversation.