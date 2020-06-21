Jerry Nadler Says: Impeaching Bill Barr Would Be a “Waste of Time”… “Instead Will Do What We Have to Do”…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler appears with for an interview by furrowed brow to discuss his upcoming use of former DOJ lawyers John W. Elias and Aaron S.J. Zelinsky as designated “whistleblowers” to give testimony against AG Bill Barr this week.
Zelinsky and Elias are being brought in to testify about their recommendation(s) for a nine-year prison sentence for Roger Stone & AG Bill Barr reducing that recommendation. The purpose of the Zelinsky/Elias move was specifically to get the AG to intervene. It was all a set up from the start; purposeful Lawfare. A resistance strategy, executed.
Within the interview Nadler outlines his hope that recently dismissed USAO Geoffrey Berman would join the crew of DOJ resistance members who would align against the current AG. However, Nadler retreats from any position that would actually target Bill Barr for impeachment proceedings. The reason is transparently obvious, Nadler recognizes any impeachment effort would serve as a mechanism for Barr to point out the gross level of corrupt political agendas within the former employees. WATCH:
.
By using his committee to attack Bill Barr, chairman Nadler positions himself to impugn the Attorney General as a defensive strategy against any sunlight from the ongoing “outside” USAO investigations, which includes John Durham. However, Nadler doesn’t want to provide a platform where Barr can use those attacks to trigger his releases.
AG Barr brought in five+ outside U.S. attorney’s to review all of the Mueller cases as an outcome of the FISA court order to conduct a sequestration review of any/all evidence that might have been used as an outcome of the fraudulently obtained Carter Page FISA warrant.
As CTH noted at the time…. “If you consider that several DOJ offices may be involved with the material under review, including the Southern District of New York; The Eastern District of New York; The Eastern District of Virginia; The Washington DC District, and even Main Justice itself; it makes sense that outside DOJ personnel would be needed for this review.”
There’s no direct evidence the recent DOJ moves are connected to the sequestration review, but with USAO John Durham looking deeply into the background of DOJ and FBI activity surrounding the effort to target candidate Trump, and later President Trump, there could be a possibility that several lanes are merging.
Obviously, AG Barr feels very confident to make the moves and subsequent recommendations to President Trump for replacements.
All of the exit moves and incoming replacements are coming to a head at the same time; early July. The current SDNY move is effective July 3rd, which is the same time that FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente is leaving his position. Both Boente (FBI) and Jeffrey Berman (DOJ-SDNY) appear to be resigning by Bill Barr’s request; essentially being told to leave.
Other activity last week that may hold deeper connection:
♦On Monday June 15th, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that two former Special Counsel Robert Mueller attorneys, John W. Elias and Aaron S.J. Zelinsky would be designated as “whistleblowers” to give testimony against AG Bill Barr. (LINK)
♦On Tuesday June 16th, the last remaining DOJ advisor to Jeff Sessions, Jody Hunt, announced his intent to leave the justice dept effective “early July”. (LINK) Mr. Hunt was Jeff Session’s chief-of-staff, and one of the key advisors responsible for the decision to recuse from the Mueller probe. (LINK)
♦On Wednesday June 17th, the DOJ announced that Solicitor General Noel Francisco will be departing: “Solicitor General of the United States Noel Francisco announces his departure from the Department of Justice, effective as of July 3, 2020.” (LINK)
♦And on Friday June 19th, Geoffrey Berman is removed and replaced at the SDNY office; and his exit is also timed for July 3rd. (LINK)
In addition to an identical exit time, one thing all of these departures have in common, including FBI legal counsel Dana Boente’s exit, is their connection to former AG Jeff Sessions (appointments) and DAG Rod Rosenstein (oversight); and ultimately each of these individuals is connected to the larger Robert Mueller special counsel activity.
Their previous work in the DOJ and FBI during the soft-coup insurance phase; which specifically involved the use of the special counsel appointment; in conjunction with the ongoing –and expanded– internal investigation by John Durham; which now includes seven or eight outside U.S. attorneys offices; just seems too coincidental.
The media are framing the use of outside attorneys as Bill Barr working on behalf of President Trump to undermine current and former prosecutions. However, understanding the January FISC order requiring the sequestration effort, the use of outsiders is absolutely necessary. This is a big shield that AG Barr is likely keeping in his back pocket until after Nadler launches his attack.
The same U.S. Attorneys, prosecutors and FBI agents who used evidence gathered from the fraudulent FISA warrants cannot be the same attorneys, agents and prosecutors making decisions about what parts of the warrants were used to gather evidence and how each part of any case was assembled by the use therein. It is a simple matter of a conflict of interest carried by any prosecutor that used corrupt evidence.
How is AG Bill Barr ever going to bring the background DOJ material to the forefront?
How does the AG present material to the public when he knows the resistance agenda is going to be to frame him as being politically motivated?
AG Barr knows the motive of Nadler is to diffuse the damning material from the DOJ investigation by shouting that Bill Barr is doing the bidding of President Trump.
Traditional approaches will not work in this highly partisan era. Even the most stunning evidence of prior DOJ/FBI politicization and misconduct will be obfuscated by media around the Nadler narrative. Taking the initiative to hold a press conference, to release investigative findings, will not work.
AG Barr needs a mechanism to bring the material to the public square.
AG Barr needs the initiative to originate within the opposition; that’s where Chairman Nadler’s attacks become purposeful.
The Robert Mueller team of FBI investigators and special counsel prosecutors certainly used the fraudulently obtained FISA warrants as part of their investigative evidence collection. Common sense would tell us this had to be the case or the FBI and Mueller team would not have requested July 2017 renewal of the FISA warrant two months after the special counsel team was assembled.
If the FBI & Special Counsel were not using the FISA warrant(s) to capture information, they would not have needed them renewed. Despite media spin to the contrary, the simple truth of the renewals holding investigative value is evident in the renewal itself (ie. common sense).
Under this rather extensive effort to find exactly which investigations -over the course of three years- were touched directly, or indirectly, by the four FISA warrants; and/or which investigative paths may have been influenced downstream or enhanced -by varying degrees of importance- by evidence stemming from the FISA warrants; a reasonable person could see how AG Bill Barr would need to put a team together to retrace the investigative steps and make the sequestration determinations.
Overlay USAO John Durham doing a deeper and more lengthy investigation that touches the edges of the underlying warrant, and, well, that’s quite a lot of review ongoing.
Obviously, for reasons of biased intent, corporate left-wing media would like to ignore why outside prosecutors are needed under this framework. The media ignore in part because honest reporting would require an admission the FISA warrants were fraudulently obtained; and in part because the left-wing media have never informed the public of the DOJ/FBI sequestration effort in the first place. Likely well more than half the country has no idea the DOJ and FBI have been told to go find the material.
There have been numerous articles, thousands of words, and endless hours of pundit protestations about Bill Barr using outside DC lawyers to review all of the previous DOJ attorney activities; yet not a single time have they ever acknowledged the originating order from the FISA court requiring the DOJ/FBI to conduct the review.
Imagine that?
(Washington Post Link) […] Shortly after the McCabe announcement on Friday, officials said that Barr had assigned Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis, to review and “assist” prosecutors currently handling the case of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who is still awaiting sentencing after having pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The Jensen appointment marks the latest iteration of an unusual trend inside the Justice Department of tasking outside U.S. attorneys with reviewing, managing, or reinvestigating work that would otherwise not be in their portfolio. Much of the effort seems aimed at re-examining the work of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whose probe of possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign infuriated the president, or at targeting the president’s foes. (read more)
Like I said, the Washington Post (above) and the New York Times (LINK) have both written pearl-clutching articles about Barr using DOJ “outsiders”; yet never once have they noted the FISA Court order that preceded all of these outside USAO’s entering the picture and receiving instructions from Bill Barr. In order for media ideologues to continue advancing their political narrative they have to pretend not to know things…
…But Truth Has No Agenda!
nadler is blinded by his hate and ignorance. doug collins and company will dismantle zelinski in front of america. another bob ‘whats fusion gps?’ mueller debacle.
Meanwhile I’m blinded by that necktie of his, circa 1974.
Thanks for your good work, Sundance.
indeed thanks for your good work sundance. but please no apostrophes in the simple plurals?
Maybe the Epoch Times or Gateway Pundit sites wouldn’t offend your sense of grammar?
I can’t even believe you typed that out and hit post comment! lol
*chuckle*
Jam it ,cucks.
This ain’t no literature class;none. Sundance is conveying a shit ton of information about a crap load of subjects, lickety-split. FOR FREE. I think you can get over an ‘ or two.
Gee whiz, after your grammer class maybe study appreciation and manners. IMO.
Am I wrong or shouldn’t the first word in a sentence begin with a capital?
It looked like wrapping paper to me, circa 1974! lmao
Poor Nadler, no one has shown him to a tailor for 5 foot Humpty Dumpty’s!
But as a CONgressman? He is their dead giveaway guy. There is no hiding their agenda with him around. None.
And their agenda is pure evil and anti-American. I’ve wondered how many rinos might go in the purge, but I have to believe that every democrap would go in it.
Were there to be a purge, I mean… like others, I do have my dreams.
The tie actually goes perfectly with Nadler’s polyester Nehru Jacket!
Bet he doesn’t worry about spilling water on that ugly tie.
That necktie is as green as Nadler’s jealousy of anyone with a normal body or brain size.
“nadler is blinded by his hate and ignorance”
———————————————————–
Nadler is a buffoon, a clown and an idiot. But most of all, he is simply a puppet. He is far too stupid to be anything other than that. Just go back and witness his performance during the Senate portion of the impeachment scam. Even Pelosi, as infirm as she is, could probably beat this piglet to a pulp in a boxing match. None of these “ideas” are his own. His strings are pulled by the Lawfare group et al…
Karen’s’s’s everywhere… 😏
I read he is specifically gerrymandered in, protected — there should actually be a Black guy in his place if this wasn’t being done — and there isn’t, funny we hear nothing about this from the usual suspects….
Oh, I hope he reads your comment. Bust as he does no work, his minions might read it.
red state A.G.’S against corrupt blue state commies.
Head them off at the pass:
Ever notice how ALL these dopes in the ‘resistance’ look like they are trying to crap out a porcupine? Seriously, LOOK at the faces of Nads and Tapper–have you EVER seen ANY of these people look happy? What miserable lives they must lead-
Lol🤣🤣, “crap out a porcupine” 🤣i’m going to use that from now on.
I may slightly change the wording for more polite company to “evacuate“ a porcupine.
Even though their professional work is not serious they can sure try to look the part.
They are trying.
Hard to look very happy when your lifetime of evil and corruption is being exposed by one VSG President!
Tapper never looks like he likes any of his guests.
It isn’t like they are nailing the babes w/their good looks or bigger-than-life personalities.
So it is just political theater. Hot air from fatso.
It would just be fantastic and fitting if on July 4th there was a bloodbath of arrests of the coup plotters. It isn’t going to happen, however that would be a very good day.
This may explain Nadler’s plan.
A Kansas farm wife called the local phone company to report her telephone failed to ring when her friends called and that on the few occasions,
When it did ring, her dog always moaned right before the phone rang.
The telephone repairman proceeded to the scene, curious to see this psychic dog or senile lady.
He climbed a telephone pole, hooked in his test set, and dialed the subscriber’s house.
The phone didn’t ring right away, but then the dog moaned and the telephone began to ring.
Climbing down from the pole, the telephone repairman found:
1. The dog was tied to the telephone system’s ground wire with a steel chain and collar.
2. The wire connection to the ground rod was loose.
3. The dog was receiving 90 volts of signaling current when the number was called.
4. After a couple of jolts, the dog would start moaning and then urinate.
5. The wet ground would complete the circuit, thus causing the phone to ring.
This demonstrates that some problems CAN be fixed by pissing and moaning.
I just thought you’d like to know this is how Nadler tries to gets things done.
nadler gets squat done. nadler is a short in the system. faithless,heartless,ruthless and merciless.
What good have ANY of the current, heck… or past entirety of Congress ever done for America or the American people???
Good tale! I’ll bet that was a pretty shaggy dog!
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
If you wanted to download Bolton’s book, here is a link:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.impact.sn/John-Bolton-le-livre-qui-derange-tant-Donald-Trump-The-Room-Where-It-Happened_a20896.amp.html?espv=1
Romney as Chief of Staff? It’s amazing reading the first few pages of the book. It’s clear Donald had to take many Uni-Prty players at first, knowing they would be replaced. I’ve always believed he has two teams… the B team for the cameras, and the A team actually running the show.
4 Dimension chess tells me Bolton is getting played big time.
Romney as Chief of Staff. Then he could pretend he was almost President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“How does the AG present material to the public when he knows the resistance agenda is going to be to frame him as being politically motivated?”
If we had a functioning Senate oversight capability, they would hold a hearing immediately after Nadler and demand Barr testify as to what Nadler found out from the 2 swamp rats. Barr could lay enough on the table to warrant an additional hearing, and let it flow from there.
Or they could just stop the theater and start indicting and let the left moan about it and demand hearings, then Barr could fill them in on the details.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, the one crook is bringing in these two other crooks to finger the cop? He didn’t just do his job– oh, no– worse even. He followed orders from his boss!
Where the hell is Andy Sipowicz when you need him, to come in and smash these bums?
Nadler acts like it’s some drama. I don’t think he gets how bad it’s going to be when Durham starts issuing indictments. Like, the media will somehow make it go away by not talking about it? Doubtful. The closer to November, the worse for the Dems. The timing will be perfect.
Conservatives are calling 2016-2018 a failed coup against President Trump, high treason, and traitors to the republic deserve imprisonment and death. We know who they are, what they did, and the Republican base continues to wait for justice.
AG Barr seems to be more interested in preserving the institutions, and is offering an exit door to those involved. “You lost, leave quietly, take your pensions, and get the heck out.” Barr’s problem is that they just won’t go quietly. They resurface as media personalities, campaign staff, book deal payouts, endlessly poking at the Trump administration. Because justice wasn’t performed, the guilty continue shouting with impunity. Barr will be forced to act, not because of righteous justice, but to protect his beloved FBI/DOJ from public blowback. Nadler seems to recognize that it is time to stop poking the bear lest he wake.
How can they not even cite Hillary for leaking classified secrets, Weiner and his laptop of children, Brennan and Comey for domestic spying, Strozk, Page, Ohr, Pientka for entrapment, Warner for leaking, Ciamrello for fraud… all of their names are known, their deeds terrible. We now see that Barr has his finger in the dike, hoping that a good speech or two will mollify the public so he doesn’t have to actually do anything. Once the indictments start, they can’t stop. And a good third of Washington DC will be caught up in it.
It is our “Kennedy event” except instead of the loss of life, it is the loss of our nation.
You can not sustain a nation without fair, and equal justice.
How the slope has progressed. We are ruled by the most deceitful, corrupt people our nation could muster.
All this while parading round the world holding ourselves out to be the shinning light on the hill. What a joke.
I am ashamed of what we have become.
4 years ago we had no idea what we have become. And how much corruption exists on the hill. Now that we know, November is our only chance to keep Trump in office to cleanse the filth. If democrats win in November, they will be in power forever. The courts, SCOTUS, administrative state will be stacked beyond repair. If they win, it’s our own fault for not getting out in force and voting.
I can’t see democrats winning legitimately so the electoral system needs to be secure. No mail-in votes.
“And a good third of Washington DC will be caught up in it.”
Hello …. Newman
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jerry, Jerry . . .Jerry!
Waste of time? When did that ever bother him before!😂
From the same playbook as the Shifty Impeachment Inquiry? No defense, no rebuttal allowed. Just lots of grandstanding.
Who can’t be impeached?
LikeLike
Robert asks, “Who can’t be impeached?”
Why democrats, of course!
For now… 😉 The whole of Congress may be corrupt for all we know, but our President isn’t… and there are other ways of getting things done than what we’ve seen so far.
Being that the Democrats want to impeach or impeach every Republican president hopefully this is the death knell.
So now we’re back to thinking Barr and Durham are legit? Come on.
They called him frivolous and shallow, but it was the school boy who said, “faith is believing what you know ain’t so”
(Mark Twain)
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen”
(God)
This part of ‘we’; never thought Barr and Durham were or are not legitimate.
Where is the other part of ‘we’?
Barr and Durham are frauds. If people can’t see that by now then they are beyond hope. They’re running out the clock and you’re all clinging to Q-level bs. Nothing is happening and nothing will happen with Bondo in charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got the proof of what you portend?
I wrote they are legitimate and I can honestly report and prove that Barr is the Attorney General with all constitutional and congressional power and authority to act in that capacity and the same goes for Durham.
So, what do you expect at this stage of the game?
And are your expectations, reasonable under the circumstances?
Unless you or anyone else has inside information; Barr and Durham are doing their jobs and if you have a better idea…well….go for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
abigail,
None of the Eeyore’s have anything but negative comments to spew.
It’s SO far beyond old, and really makes one wonder how they exist with such negative energy!
But, the really “funny” part is that they have no proof of anything, as neither do we who choose to be positive if only based on the fact that we trust our VSG and MAGA President Donald J. Trump because we CAN trust him!
And it’s prove that he is really good at getting things done.
Impatience is a poor substitute for reason.
So, what do you expect at this stage of the game?
I expect arrests. Barr and Durham have had more than enough time to make a few.
Please, tell how you would your crow pie served?
The Eeyore club is next door sir, it is one room away and to your left!
Nadler is a waste of air.
And eats enough food every day to feed 2 dozen starving Haitians.
I hope when reelected Trump burns DC to the ground! Salts the earth and burns it again. DeUnionize all federal workers. Transfer all agencies out of DC to the most remote parts of the country, e.g. Energy in Nome Alaska, HHS to Mississippi, etc.
It’s coming… I can feel it. But, I’m following him and focused on his energy, so I would feel energized about the future.
I think a few others here that are constantly negative are trolls, and a few other folks that are constantly negative are letting ENEMEDIA get to them.
Hello my Treepers, I watched your amazing, smart, funny President Saturday night and the thing that stuck out to me was his saying ” You are so lucky I am President”, He repeated that a few times. People laughed, thought perhaps he was joking around as he did many times that night, but to me he was dead serious, perhaps preparing people for something big to come out. I have so much respect and love for that man. Please continue to pray with me and many others for this brave warrior. God Bless PDJT.
Not one of the dozens of Federal officials and employees that conspired to frame President Trump for a crime that never even happened belonged to a federal employee labor union. In almost every case the officials and employees were Exempt Employees under the Federal Civil Service Law such as FBI Agents and Federal Prosecutors which means that firing them for cause would not afford any of them the protection of Civil Service laws. So, ask yourself why did it take years to fire any of them much less the ones who remain at the FBI and DOJ? Blaming labor unions is an outrage trap!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judiciary has an oversight function re DOJ. Also the committee from which impeachments are supposed to originate.
Who told him, “Wow, that tie looks sharp. You did an amazing job tying it (as you’ve spent you’re entire adult life wearing one)”?
Don’t be distracted by the tie. Look into his eyes and watch the magical left eyebrow dance as he lies.
Nadler should be primaried on Tuesday. Problem is one of his opponents is left of AOC.
No worries. From what I’ve read ballots are ‘having a hard time getting out’; LOL!!
Surely the votes have already been counted in Nads district.
Interesting that earlier today Barr implies the virus has delayed Durham and no Grand Juries have been convened.
Then Nadler come out and says Impeaching Barr would be a waste of time.
Coincidence?
As a golfer in match play some might call this good good
The Nadler interview was influenced the Trump – Barr changes in the District Court in his region.
Remember, the Maria B – AG Barr interview occurred on Friday, before the announced removal of USAO SDNY Berman.
Jake Fapper is pathetic.
And miserably so Sentient!
I suspect that after his big talk last week, Speaker Pelosi yanked his leash hard.
Well lets see. Dunderhead prosecutors Elias and Zelinsky were pushing for a 9 year sentence.
However DOJ guidelines were less than that. DOJ management wanted less then that. Even the judge passed a sentence less than that.
Yea sounds like you really got a case there boys.
Nadler is a physically repulsive toad-man. He’ll be helped along by a visibly decaying Pelosi. All to benefit Biden, who is better suited to run for the part of Scarecrow. This is today’s democrat party leadership. How the hell will corporate media pimps polish these turds and all the others to make them attractive? Answer: Not happening.
Physically repulsive? In what aspect is he NOT repulsive?
The ONE thing that Barr and Durham should do, is act nicely, when the solid excreta hits the revolving turbine.
Durham should warn the Fibby Swat squad that they will be needed, stating when, and against whom, so that the news WILL leak (a la Stone etc). Say 7:00 am.
Then a two hours after the leaked time, while there are TV vans in the street and helicopters circling overhead, *one* car should drive up, and *two* agents should step out. They should proceed to the front door and politely ring the doorbell. The target will be notified of his arrest, should be given time to call his attorney, to dress properly and completely, and should be escorted to the agent’s vehicle *without handcuffs or physical handling*.
No lights, no sirens, no heavily armed Swat squad: just 2 agents acting in a civil manner.
Even better, if Durham figures that the target will not run. Then just arrest him, release him on his own recognisance and deliver a Summons to Appear for arraignment for later in the day.
It would blow a few lefty minds for sure, and by contradistinction show what horrible people were running the place before.
They have nowhere to run nor hide. Nowhere.
I know it may sound a little weird but I think that this exercise will bring the Dems down faster than they think. What may have worked before the 2018 election will not work now. The word backfire will not begin to describe the public’s response.
The problem for the Dems is their support for the rioters and looters. The games they have been playing by not appearing in Congress has not served them well.
People have been subjected to watching their country’s history and their businesses destroyed. All activities backed by the Dems. They have watched their law enforcement departments ripped apart and, while all of this is happening, the Dems in Congress are bringing in a bunch of rogue layers to denigrate the top law enforcement officer in the country. Right you are!!
We will see.
The dems are destroying themselves, and FAST. Never disrupt your enemy when they are doing so… yes, we will see.
“How does the AG present material to the public when he knows the resistance agenda is going to be to frame him as being politically motivated?”
He could start by ordering the arrest and prosecution of someone.
Since most here know that there was more than the CLINTON/RUSSIA/STEELE/DEEP STATE DOSSIER created for nefarious purposes, one has to AWANder if we will see A.G. BAGPIPES BARR’S appear from nowhere? The BLACKMAIL MATERIAL…what “COMMIE JOHN” Brennan referred to as “THE CROWN JEWELS” of the Intel Community.
Which will see first….the BARR DOSSIER, which must be as thick as WAR AND PEACE…”OHR” two boxes of TWINKIES,…….”OHR” ….INDICTMENTS AGAINST THE INSURANCE POLICY COUP PLANNERS AND PLOTTERS?
MY DOUGH IS ON THE FAKE INTEL BARR DOSSIER.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Have Durham or Barr indicted, arrested, or prosecuted anyone yet?
What happens to all of this if DJT doesn’t win a second term?
My big question is why is Francisco, Solicitor General leaving? He apparently did well in the Flynn hearing. He seems to be on the right side of the American people. SD, via the timeline and list of the soon to be departed, lumps him in with the shitbirds leaving on 7/3. But offers no theories as to why.
I am interested in what he will move onto.
