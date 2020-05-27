AG Barr Appoints West Texas U.S. Attorney to Support Durham Investigation – Review Unmasking Before and After 2016 Election…

John Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, has been assigned to assist USAO John Durham in the investigation of corrupt and malign activity by former USIC, DOJ and FBI officials. USAO Bash is in addition to USAO Jeff Jensen who is reviewing activity specifically as it pertains to General Michael Flynn.
John Bash is assigned to review the scale and severity of overall Obama-era unmasking to identify if laws were broken, and or if downstream leakers can be identified.
Tonight Sean Hannity invites Justice Dept. Spokesperson Kerri Kupec onto his television show so she could listen to him talk about it. Within the interview: “the attorney general determined that certain aspects of unmasking needed to be reviewed separately as a support to John Durham’s investigation,” Ms. Kupec said. WATCH:
Is there any chance of finding out what was filed with the write of mandamus by fylnn’ s team. The filing and appendix were fairly lengthy
Hey Treepers, here we are, AT LAST, watching The Big Ugly. Praise God and Sundance.
Is this the MOST fun we’ve EVER had or what?
We live in interesting times.
I’m surprised no one else thinks we should be celebrating. We are seeing action, FINALLY, and it takes time when SO many perps have to be handled. Hopefully Grenell and Ratcliff will save us.
Adam Schiff. Please bring Adam Schiff to justice.
its definitely a solid finding.
now the point of beating them over the head with it. must come quickly.
I’ll celebrate when two things happen:
a. convictions and long sentences.
b. fisa and patriot act are abolished with penalties so steep, no one in government is even tempted to press their ear against a wall.
until then, it’s all work…work like never before.
then I will give them permission to die.
Holding my breath. May we have swift justice.
It’s almost as though Wm. Barr doesn’t trust anyone in DC Justice.
John Bash clerked for Antonin Scalia of the United States Supreme Court during the 2007-2008 Term, and earlier for Brett Kavanaugh of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. From 2012 to 2017, Bash was an Assistant to the Solicitor General in the United States Department of Justice. In that role, he argued ten cases on behalf of the United States before the Supreme Court of the United States. From 2017 to 2018, he was a special assistant and associate counsel to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Bash married Zina Gelman, who had also clerked for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Notably, Sidney Powell also served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas.
John Bash is building an impressive resume, and I wonder if Barr may be grooming him as a future Attorney General.
Possibly as soon as Don jr. second term?
Way too late. Why did Barr sit on his ass until June with an election approaching to start on this? Because Grinnel released the unmaking information to the public after Barr refused to do it through DOJ. Barr has known about this for months. Now he is forced to act.
I just hope we see some perp walks. And soon!
Review review review. Bill Barr is another Trey Gowdy. Review to stall POTUS until November. Durham is another Huber. don’t fall for it. No one is going to gitmo, so just declass everything. Expose them! And get rid of fisa for good.
Yes, if Barr was serious about investigating unmasking, and holding people accountable, he would have assigned this attorney to investigate it, long ago.
He is doing it now ONLY because the copious unmasking of Gen. Flynn has been made public, so now he assigns someone to do ANOTHER “Invstigate to exhonerate” investigation of unmasking.
I suspect ONE of the,reasons there was so much unmasking of Flynn, was to make it harder to prove WHO leaked his name.
After all, unmasking isn’t criminal, LEAKING the unmasked name, is.
Makes for a LOT more possibles.
And, looks like Dan Coates, as ODNI, was granting every request to unmask, without any restrictions. He was in on it, for sure!
It’s true. Sydney Powell is who forced Barr’s hand! It’s crazy but true. Her tenacity for the truth about her innocent client is what dragged some dead bodies into the light.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and her FILINGS, each of which was a thing of beauty; concise, using plain language so you didn’t have to be a lawyer to understand, and clearly laying out, step by step what the dirty cops and prosecutors did,…and sites like Sundance, that printed those filings for all to see.
Sunlight, the best disenfectant.
Patience Bill, the “Review” by Jensen led to Justice dropping General Flynn’s case. The fact that these attorneys have been assigned to John Durham’s team indicates that they are really digging into all of it. The way I see it, there will be more and more things uncovered. And each time there will be a deep dive into the facts. A different attorney for each case to make things go faster.
The criminality runs deep and wide. So much to uncover and time is running out. We may just see other attorneys join them soon.
The good news is that these attorneys are selected from states outside of DC.
The more we see the non-redacted documents come out the more support there will be when things are finalized.
I had thought the same thing about Trey Gowdy, but after I listened to this, I have second thoughts: (start at 37:20)
Trey Gowdy Podcast: Devin Nunes: The Origins of The Russia Probe
https://radio.foxnews.com/podcast/trey-gowdy/
They both say they tried to avoid seeing certain documents (even though that was their job, Congressional Oversight) because they felt they were being setup for an “obstruction of justice” charge by Andrew Weissmann and didn’t have the money to defend themselves. And Gowdy says Nunes would send him to the SCIF so that Nunes would not get in any more hot water than he already was (as Nunes was already under an ethics investigation in the House). And it sounded like Gowdy left Congress for just this reason. Gowdy saw them go after Mike Flynn, with no evidence, and felt he could be next…
It seems like Mueller & Weissmann had all of DC living in fear… a Kafkaesque authoritarian environment, straight out of the old Soviet Union.
Everyone is frozen in compromise. The dam must be broken.
So in other words Roosterhead Gowdy is just another gutless Republican surrender monkey. Funny how he always acted so tough in front of the cameras. It makes no sense what you are saying given that Gowdy was a committee head and former Fed. Prosecutor. I think he left politics because he hates Trump and didn’t want to be a member of Congress with Trump as President.
I would agree with you but for the fact that Jeff Jensen found large amounts of exculpatory information in Bob Mueller’s office, proving that Brandon Van Grack lied to the court and to Flynn, and which led to the DOJ moving to dismiss all charges against Flynn by specifically admitting that the entire prosecution of Flynn was bogus from Day 1.
You have an IG do a review. You call in another US Attorney when you believe crimes have been committed that are specific to the unmasking issue, but which are a side show to the central investigation of a corrupt “Russia” investigation. Crimes such as leaking TS/SCI call transcripts – even the existence of these calls is TS/SCI – you don’t have to leak the transcript to commit a major SIGINT violation. It’s also a crime to request an unmasking and then share that unmasking with others who haven’t been authorized to receive that information. Those are all things that may have been going on in the Obama Administration which had little to do with the Russia hoax, but which are still crimes that have been uncovered.
Exactly Bill – I want to see the word “prosecute” or “execute“…. not review. Hate review. Tired of review.
Review is what I look for on the internet before I watch a movie.
Is it soup yet?
This is May 27, 2020. There has been rampant crimes committed against POTUS Trump and his associates for the past 4 years. Multiple legal investigators and congressional criminal referrals have resulted in Zero indictments for all the criminal activity.
Bill Barr’s continuing smoke screen and pretty bubble display is not able to obscure the fact that a lawless criminal justice system greets Trump every day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
TIMING IS EVERYTHING!
Gen Sun Tzu
Did Barr not know about this before now?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He did… But “what we the people already know” and the Grenell sunlight are forcing his hand…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Grenade Grenell should stay forever!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
finally these pricks get to drain their resources for lawyers… go get em
Quarantine was rough on Sean
Seems kind of late in the game with barely five months until the election to bring in somebody new to look at unmaskings?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not if you are trying to run out the clock as Barr sure seems to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
exactly. Another smokecreen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As I’ve said ALL ALONG they’re running out the clock.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminds me of a player who celebrates a big play when their team is down 20 points.
The Flynn unmasking report was made available to AG Barr only a couple of weeks ago.
According to John Solomon, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury who requested an unmasking for December 14th was Sarah Raskin whose husband is far left Dimm congressman from Maryland, Jamie Raskin. He has TDS and sits on the House Judiciary Committee.
Flynn definitely was not the only member of the Trump campaign to be unmasked.
Oh, look, squirrel…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I keep thinking of the appointment of John Huber in November 2017 to look at this Obamagate fiasco with no subsequent findings. Are we going down the same path again?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our “justice” system is beyond saving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And once it is brought to light, and nothing gets done . . ., well, after that, the abuse of the citizenry will get much, much worse.
The thing that gives me the best hope is that Trump must know that if they are not defeated, they will never stop punishing him or his family for trying to fix the problem:
“It’s not enough to beat Trump. His kind must not rise again.”
Was huber on a sailing trip around the world. He has produced nothing. That’s a disappointment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions appointed him. Do you need anything more?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The purpose of Huber was to give the impression of an external probe while avoiding an obstruction of justice charge from Mueller. I’ve believed this for many years. Sundance has a post about it tonight, and we should all look at the Huber thing through the lens of “If Huber had actually tried to investigate this stuff, Mueller would have targeted Huber, Sessions and Trump by calling it obstruction of justice.” That’s why the instant Mueller was done, Durham almost immediately started “finding” all these things that lead us to the present day.
I’d be willing to bet that John Durham has a grand jury and that this is also an open secret in Washington D.C. that us mere peasants are not permitted to know about yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, now we might understand that Sessions was also caught like a deer in headlights if threatened by Weissmann and Company.
Weak men beware.
Barr did say Huber was going to come to something but he never mentioned him again.
Durham is Huber 2.0.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Sean’s promoting this I will certainly not hold my breath. He’s been really weird lately. His radio show has turned into a megaphone on getting conservatives ok with wearing masks and other measures most freedom loving Patriots would not agree with. I think Sundance once said something like some speaking heads on Fox have longer leashes than others but eventually they get pulled. Sean’s is definitely being pulled. I don’t recognize him anymore, he’s completely out of lockstep with Rush these days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannity is an immense dork. I do appreciate Hannity’s giving a volume of voice to our side, but like SD said, he’s glad that Hannity invites people on his show that they can listen to him talk.
On Hannity’s mask wearing virtue signal, that dork must have said that about 20 times per show. It’s really nauseating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sean says he’ll wear a mask to the games, and drink his beers through. a. straw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he will eat hot dogs with the mask on also. Each time he has a new guest on, they get to hear all about it too. Then he treats him to his plan to open nail salons…like he goes to one. I do and the owners better have lots of cash to do all the crazy stuff he thinks they should do.
LikeLike
I emailed Hannity several of the many studies available that refute the effectiveness of masks for preventing viral spread. Got crickets as a reply. He’s a real mask nazi these days and I can’t stand to listen to him anymore. Tick Tock
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, covid has exposed Hannity as a controlled voice, in my opinion. There’s an extremely small handful of conservative voices left who seem truly free to talk and even then there’s topics they can’t touch without being shutdown. Frustrating times..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never watch his show anymore. He’s continuously patting himself on the back like he’s the one who broke the Mueller, Muh Russia, Flynn stories when it was actually people like Sundance who did the actual work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they do nothing, we the people must do something!
As for Hannity, he finally turned my stomach tonight as he went on about necks and his martial arts. He made a mans death all about himself. It was sickening!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s constantly harping on wearing a mask too. Every time he talks about his martial arts training I think of Kasich and his mailman dad. We know already!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He randomly mentioned his “sharp” elbows on the radio implying his marital arts are well honed. So dumb. He can’t devote 3 minutes without praising himself and what’s worse is he thinks he’s being humble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hannity let the video of the Minnesota black man’s death at the hands of the cop run on and on and on…it was sick and disgusting. It’s not like we haven’t already seen it, like everywhere already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to turn the entire thing off. There is only so much one can take.
And with so much other news tonight, they were obviously filling time so as not to report anything else.
Sean has a stupid contract.
The narrative of the Democrat press will be whitey cop racist likely Trump supporter kills black suspect. All the other networks were blasting riot narrative all day hence The Hannity
making sure everyone knows that President Trump and his supporters are not standing for what this cop did. The cop should be in jail period. The white Mayor should have had the cop(s) arrested instead of paid leave until the investigation concludes. The democrats cannot win if enough blacks vote for Trump. This shit is so obviously being manipulated by the Democrat Mayor.
LikeLike
Every time Barr makes another appointment, it seems we just get further away from any justice. All this time and he is still staffing up. This could go on forever.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or until January 2021 if Trump loses.
Gonna ramp things up and then once the clock strikes 12 it’s all gonna disappear. These people one and all know exactly how to run the clock and to manipulate the statue of limitations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Limitation.
But yeah.
There is no statute of limitations on an ongoing conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo! We just need SOMEONE to look at this from a 30,000 ft view. Treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://share.par.pw/post/9eaa7dc5182944b590313846a50516d5
👍🏼
All this is like being on a treadmill. No matter how long you are on it, you never get anywhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Riding on a stationary bicycle with a film moving behind you.
LikeLike
Shared on Parler
https://share.par.pw/post/6bdd9f5b54344286a0c71600e55cc141
Have to be sign in on Parler to see it.
Hannity knows karate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll settle for a list of every person who had an unauthorised third party NSA/FBI database search done on them, the dates of all those searches and names of those third parties.
LikeLiked by 2 people
don’t hold your breath. It took us 4 years to get *some* unmaskings for Flynn alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our agencies were infested with swampees. They were all over the place, they are still around but got their NSA superpowers taken away from them.
Things are moving now, at least when it comes to exposing the terrorists.
I’m not talking about justice/arrests because I have o idea what’s going with that. But publication of docs, definitely progress, after they disinfected the agencies and sent the rats packing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m holding out for arrests.
…and snivelling and posturing in court.
RICO Predicate Offenses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like that one.
Didn’t we hear just recently that the Durham “probe” was expanding based on something or other? Give it up folks, we’re getting tricked by the riverboat gamblers again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That picture of “old man” Hannity is f’n hilarious!
“Tonight Sean Hannity invites Justice Dept. Spokesperson Kerri Kupec onto his television show so she could listen to him talk about it.” LMFAO!!!
He’s that way on his radio show, too. Almost unbearable anymore. However, when it comes to defending the president, Hannity ranks at the top…no doubt about that!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s his TikTock Mask
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah I read what Kerri said rather than listen to Hannity.
Uck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I NEED A BIG PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY! 40/50 K people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should hold online rallies right now. It will be a huge hit! Scare Dems!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about open air rallies, i.e. stadiums – they aren’t being used now anyway!
“Rather, we conclude that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization”
Yeah, OK, a cultural attitude
Grotesque corruption, abject criminality, a coup attempt against a lawfully elected President, the usurpation of governmental authority and the peoples power, treason and sedation. All of it equals “a cultural attitude”
Hey Barr, some ethics classes and a little cultural training should clear it all up huh?
Yeah, just a bit of cultural mischief
It has taken them this long to get to that point? I’m not impressed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummm…NO. Folks getting mightily confused it seems to me…
First off, when exactly do ya’ll think the criminal SOL runs on unmasking? Seems to me, without researching it, that it would carry a 5-year criminal SOL. May be wrong but usually the federal criminal SOLs are a bit longer than, for instance, state law civil SOLs. Usually jumps from something like 3 years to a 5 year SOL.
My take on it is that PDJT intends to keep these folks right under his thumb until election time to ensure not only max damage for election purposes but also to keep the ones who ultimately will not be indicted from ramping up their activity until after the election or otherwise becoming emboldened prior to the election, which could have damaging consequences somehow on PDJT’s reelection. But MOST importantly, I think PDJT intends to keep himself postured as the victim and not the aggressor or that of a power monger. For this reason, and because none of this will matter at all if PDJT is not reelected, I believe PDJT feels like there is only downside and no upside to taking action on a criminal level before November.
And my suspicion is that PDJT has more input into timing that folks let on.
But my perspective would change somewhat if someone informs that the criminal SOL will run on this stuff prior to the November elections.
PDJT has said that he had stayed completely out of Barr and Durham’s work at Justice. I take him at his word.
Durham obviously is dealing with a tremendously large and complex conspiracy case. It takes time. The prosecutions need to start as soon as Durham can get ready. People need to see the truth and justice meted out.
By the loud croaking and flapping of wings you can tell the Bill Barr bashers are flitting about tonight.
You can bet that when the indictments come down they will either be squawking “too little too late”, or “where’s the beef?”. Or maybe “but Ruby Ridge…”.
Bill Barr could walk across the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool carrying the severed heads of Comey and Brennan in his hands and they would be grumbling about how Grenell could have done it better. And faster. With more heads.
Me, I still appreciate AG Barr, Because none of this s–t would be happening without him. None of it.
So I’m going to just sit back and enjoy the show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most intelligent and sensible comment in this thread right there…nice work..co-sign..right on..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, either your both right, in which case I eat crow, or your both WRONG,….but if you ARE wrong, will you admit it, or just slink off?
Asking for a friend,..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slink off…what a trip…cause I’m so worried about my alter ego internet persona losing some cred…but I’ll admit, I’m not right ALL of the time, just ALMOST all of the time…
I’ve been here since the 2016 election, stuck it out through both sides of the Sessions wars, …
Who the f*ck do you think YOU are, to tell ME to “slink off”??
By Your account your right almost all the time. Again, I have 4 years of posts, AND a record of admitting when I have been wrong.
LikeLike
Sir, you the one who said slink off. I was repeating it because it’s so absurd. I could care less what you are your buddy you asking for are worried about.
And if you got fooled by Sessions, that’s on you. The man was far to rigid to truly have the goods. I couldn’t have foreseen the total weakness he displayed when folding like a wet pair of boots and recusing, but please tell me you weren’t a huge Sessions fan…
Not so worried about your cred brah. Nor your years and posts. Just trying to make sense of this all and read for a LONG time before ever making a single post…like before POTUS ever even announced his candidacy…I got hooked on this site during the Jessica Chambers fiasco..unreal work done by folks on here back during that time, and it hasn’t dropped off a bit sense then…but you know what? As bad as it may burn you, for whatever reason cause I just can’t figure it out, there are at least some folks on here who do actually value and enjoy my wit, humor, and overall breath of knowledge about all of this garbage…so I’m not really tryin to study you, my man, despite your recent obsession with me..
If you truly were lurking here, than you must remember the Sessions wars, and how many defended Sessions, with the same arguments that are now being used to defend Barr/Durham.
“It takes TIME to build an ‘airtight’ case, you only get one bite at the apple,..etc.
And I started out believing in Sessions, and drawing on my own experiences in court to emphasise how the system is deliberately, intentionally set up to favor the defendant; speedy trial, right to council, presumption of innocence, burden of proof, reasonable doubt, admissable evidence, jury of 12 and unanimous verdict are ALL basic tenants of our criminal justice system put there by our founders, which benefit the defence over the prosecution.
Because they detirmined that the injustice of an innocent man being convicted, was much less desirable than the injustice of a guilty man going free.
I made this part of the argument for why Sessions and Huber had to take their time,…and there were many others also, in the Sessions “Defender” camp,…as there were Sessions DETRACTORS, as well. The arguments got quite heated, and bitter.
A common argument of the defenders was to say PDJT appointed Sessions, so if you denigrate Sessions, you denigrate PDJT.
Many were called “trolls” and later “rolcons” , whatever that is.
Anyway, I posted my change, from Sessions defender to detractor, later than some but sooner than many.
I “ate crow”, and as I have said, will do so again if I am wrong about Barr/Durham.
Still waiting for anyone to logically and dispationately refute my fundamental argument;
McConnell and Congressional Republican leadership were IN on the coup attempt.
The coup attempt goes no where, without an impeachment, and politically a Republican majority House could NOT Impeach a,Republican POTUS TRUMP.
So, Ryan HAD to deliver the Speakers gavel to Pelosi, which he DID.
McConnel has had no hearings on the coup, for 3 1/2 years BECAUSE he was in on the original insurance policy, and the ongoing coverup.
So, he WOULD NOT confirm Barr, unless he KNEW Barr would sit on it, and therefore Barr would not appoint Durham, unless HE was confident Durham would not indict.
Either refute Congressional Republican leadership being ‘in on’ the coup, or if you acknowledge their complicity, explain why they would appoint Barr, unless they knew he would cover up, paint over, be a “cleaner” rather than a housecleaner?
LikeLike
Ok ok ok Dutch. I’m not getting any deeper on the Sessions stuff. I should have never even commented on that and don’t really even know what it’s being discussed now. I retract my Sessions comment to you, sir.
As for the Congressional RINOS being in on the coup, my personal opinion is slightly different but not much, not much at all. First off I wanna make clear that I am NOT a republican. Nor am I a democrat. I think the whole beltway is filthy and the deep state, in my view, is just about all of em except for about 4-5 folks. I personally am a CONSERVATIVE, with even some moderate and/or libertarian leans on some issues. Frankly you could just call me a “Trumpican” bc PDJT is just about the only human in politics I truly trust (along with Nunez, Meadows, and a few others..). But my view is that the Republican RINOS live in fear that these leftists will destroy them personally if they become sticks in the proverbial mud. I think also some of the fringe folks who weren’t in the middle of the committees, gang of 8, whatever, were just terrified and believed that at least some type of evidence existed that Trump had been in communications with Russians. Seems so insanely stupid to me. Just use common sense. The Russians really just wanna cause dissension, devalue our faith in the election process, and cause us to rot and corrode from the inside out. But to the extent they “wanted” a certain candidate to win, it certainly would have been Hillary. She posed zero threat to them, whereas Trump was a totally loose cannon and someone with big ole balls who could hurt em.
As for the RINOS right up in the middle of the committee meetings and whatnot, such as loser, pathetic Paul Ryan, I think these guys were and remain classic deep state. They only care about maintaining their power and greedily enhancing their own wealth. I think they knew good and well that this was a fiction, but other than McCain, and maybe Paul Ryan, I’m not sure many actively took steps to HELP the coup, but rather sat idly by and let it all happen despite knowing it was a fiction.
As for why they would confirm Bill Barr, I don’t know that I have a super solid view. My guess would be that he is a man of the highest and utmost character who had served the country and proven himself and a stable individual for many years. And also that he was big buds with several of these FBI/CIA folks (and Mueller himself, in fact). So I think they thought Barr gave them the best chance of anyone Trump might appoint. Luckily, Bill Barr IS a man of the highest degree of character, not perfect but a great great patriot, and he has stood up for justice and is not going to dare railroad any of these crooks but does have the fortitude to investigate this thing carefully. And if the goods truly are there, if he and his team become completely convinced they can prove every element of a federal crime beyond a reasonable doubt, I have no doubt that he will support indicting them. Two wrongs don’t make a right though, so I think he won’t entertain bringing a marginal or “decent” case (maybe a good case but a case with a serious flaw or two that risks the failure to convict and sets the country back even more than where it already stands by perpetuating the new trend of politically motivated criminal indictments).
But no, I’m not quite with you all the way on your idea that there was this big time linkage among this chain of events/appointments/confirmations under which these folks all KNEW that Barr would cover things up, and thus would appoint Durham who also would cover things up…etc. etc. I’m not at all in agreement about that point you make…
Overall I think we are seeing eye to eye a little better now though. But don’t think for one second that I’m gonna let you out of this slink off that you’ve proposed, a challenge that I confidently and proudly accepted. The slink off is ON, my man…better get ready and get to practicing…
No slinking. My defence of Barr has always been based on the FACT that he came along and saved PDJT. Don’t see how that can be disputed. And, to my mind at least, he has not done anything since to make he mistrust him. Quite the opposite.
Now does he wish to save the institutions? And could that interfere with what PDJT (and many others) deserve to have happen? Well, yes and yes.
But he’s got plenty rope from me to lasso the bad guys – RICO doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s only been 15 months so far since he entered the fray.
We are so far advanced in the last 15 months versus the first 24 it’s not even measurable. And much of that is thanks to Bill Barr.
Now maybe what he’ll do with all that rope is hang himself, but I don’t think so.
I’m hoping, regardless of his possible original intentions of “putting institutions first!” (and all that might entail in perverting justice for PDJT), that good old “unintended consequences” will win out in the end.
The Mueller investigation had reached the point where it had to end, it was becoming a liability to the coupists, and it was obvious it wasn’t working in its primary goal, which was to prod PDJT into firing them, so they could allege Obstruction and Abuse of Power, and Senate Repubs would be able to justify saying they would vote to impeach, cause “this is just like Nixons Saturday nite massacre, and even POTUS isn’t above thecm Law!”
But, it was obvious PDJT wasn’t going to fall for that, or the perjury trap, and so they had to have an ‘exit strategy’, and thats what Barr gave them, escorting Rosenstien out the door, pension intact.
No “saving” of PDJT, it was cleaning up a mess that the coupists needed to end.
IMHO
You almost make it sound as though the Mueller gang were relieved that Barr came along and relieved them of their burden. A “liability to the coupists” eh?
Perhaps you are right, but I’m not buying it. If that were so then Whittaker (see the Obstruction of Justice Trap” thread) is lying through his teeth, and Mueller’s ravening hyenas were mere pussycats.
How come everyone else was cowed by Mueller’s gang promising to hit everyone who said a peep against them with Obstruction, yet Barr was able to bust it up once he came on board?
Disagree 100% that anything was already over and folks were looking for a way out. Weismann was just on the brink of indicting Don Jr. It’s apparent this is his “go-to” move…to terrorize folks by threatening to put their loved ones, particularly children and/or wives, in prison. Did it with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Did it with General Flynn, our awesome war hero, despite him being a lifelong democrat. Tried to mess with pop about his girlfriend if I recall. And broke down Stone’s door with the mob squad, complete with something akin to amphibious craft even coming down the canal behind his house, all with CNN having been given the heads up and sitting there filming, which had to completely terrorize Stone’s BLIND wife who to this day likely is languishing alone and scared, although I don’t know that for a fact.
Barr cut him down almost immediately and threw his azz OUT. For that, this country should forever grateful and indebted to him.
C’mon now Dutch. Can you name for me any time in Weismann’s career when he quit on a case because he didn’t have the goods? That’s hardly even part of his evil, snake infested war chest of tactics. He MAKES the evidence…fabricates it… so no sir, can’t get down with this idea that Mueller was in control of Weismann or that Weismann was giving up on ANYTHING any time soon…Weismann was bout to get medieval and go for PDJT’s jugular…which, if PDJT has any kryptonite whatsoever, that would be it. His son going to prison and sitting behind bars when he did nothing wrong, all because of his dad’s involvement in politics..
Not by a long shot suggesting that would have broken PDJT because I don’t believe he has any kryptonite. I believe he’s one of the 5 greatest geniuses to ever walk the face of the planet and is being used by God, touched by God’s providential hand, to answer the prayers of the millions of righteous in this country who’ve been praying for a decade or more for a gift to help us turn this country around..
What was Barr’s problem that he had to say that PDJT tweeting is making his job harder? Odjebi, Barr and do your job like Ric Grenell, the man did.
WAIT! I just put it together…you mean like a slinky! Like that toy that would crawl down the stairs on its own that we all used to have as kids! Got it, understand better now!
What show?
comey and brennan have all but severed their own heads, delivered them on a silver platter and are now mounted above his fireplace…with fact evidence, and material witnesses and record proof…the dang blood is soaking his carpet…
come on man…what malarkey to suggest that barr is somehow going to have a come to jesus moment …this was the CRIME OF THE CENTURY….one that continued and continued and continued.
9 prosecutors assigned to durham…nine! let me say that again,…not 80, not 50, not 20…not even 10….NINE!
and what does BARR and Durham has to show for work that has been KNOWN TO THEM FOR ALMOST TWO YEARS NOW>>>TWO LONG ADDITIONAL YEARS THAT FLYNN HAS LANGUISHED AND HAD HIS LIFE DESTROYED DIRECTLY ATTRIBUTED TO CRIMINAL FRAUD BY DOJ/FBI? THAT BARR AND DURHAM KNEW ABOUT AND DID NOTHING…
oh sure, they threatened some jail time for a jackwagon in connecticut who made adam schiface nervous. too them all but two weeks to close that case. Great use of the Durham team, of nine crack g-men isn’t it?
Look..I get it ..you want to believe…I suppose that makes sense..the alternate is very very tragic isn’t it? Ruby Ridge was likewise tragic…twice!! justice delayed, and then denied…Barr…ever the consummate professional eh?
Barr should he ever do what needs to be done, will always be seen, correctly the most ridiculously slow response to a conspiracy of violations of law so staggeringly dangerous, that he should never ever be allowed to work in the justice system. In these parts when you fail to make an arrest for crimes where the evidence is so clear, as to require just picking up the dead severed heads as proof…well, walking across a damned bridge shouldn’t require nearly two years of navel gazing.
Why this President hasn’t curb stomped this waste of oxygen is the biggest mystery. I can only surmise that the President is dealing with something like a pandemic that has destroyed the economic, that we are in a trade and near military conflict with china, and there is an election coming up, and the corrupt congress is panting at the notion they will establish another run at impeachment if he so much as fails to recognize barr’s nephews birthday.
Barr doesn’t get any prizes for DOING HIS JOB!!
lets get that square.
“Tonight Sean Hannity invites Justice Dept. Spokesperson Kerri Kupec onto his television show so she could listen to him talk about it.” SD cracks me up!😆
LikeLiked by 2 people
T2020: Yes, hilarious. What a great quip.
The question remains unanswered. Who did the FBI subcontractors surveil when they accessed the NSA database between November 2015 and April 2016? Admiral Rogers has known for 4 years. Judge Colyer has known for 4 years. IG Horowitz investigated FISA abuse for almost 3 years.
We reasonably suspect that some of the 85% unauthorized searches targeted then Candidate Trump, members of his family, members of his campaign, and members of his business enterprises, but for some reason those who know the truth, including AG Barr, refuse to confirm or allay our suspicions. One would think AG Barr and IG Horowitz would want to allay our suspicions if there is no evidence of such abuse. Instead, crickets.
Critically, if ANY of those searches targeted any of the other Republican presidential candidates or their campaigns during that time frame, say, Senator Cruz or Senator, now Chair SSCI Dondi, the Russian collusion narrative is utterly destroyed and the Obama Administration’s domestic political espionage is conclusively proven. Perhaps that is why we hear crickets? Perhaps AG Barr and IG Horowitz and Judge Colyer have conclusive proof of domestic political espionage that makes Watergate look like a second rate burglary, but think the country cannot withstand its disclosure?
AG Barr is trying to conduct a cover up knowing full well that we very well know what happened. The fact that he refuses to allay our suspicions about the results of Admiral Rogers’ April 2016 audit, four years after the fact, confirms his intent to maintain the cover up, Durham’s investigation notwithstanding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr conducting a cover up…you couldn’t make this stuff up…too good
AG Barr is covering nothing up.
If he were,
Admiral Rogers would write a book right now.
Man! Some of you have been locked down too long! Barr is our last best hope of stopping this crap and a lot of you are saying he is as bad as Huber! WTF are you drinking? Do any of you know how hard it is to win a big profile DC case? Does Sand Burger ring any bells? Caught stealing top-secret documents and had his law license revoked! Valerie Plame case? The wrong guy was nailed because of a process crime, not the real perp who was never charged. These upcoming indictments have to be rock solid or they will walk. Look at what Barr has had to do to get many of the documents. How many have been quietly destroyed? The “Missing” 302’s from the Flynn interview. Has there ever been a missing 302 before in FBI history? You people act like Barr has the support of the DoJ. He doesn’t! They are mostly handpicked by eric holder because of their biases. When he asks for something it may take an extra week to “Find” it. He is a true patriot and the unfair treatment on this site is regrettable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McConnell confirmed Barr, Bush reccomended him.
Nuff said.
Convictions would be nice down the road after the election, but right now we need the optics of pre-dawn raids and arrests, perp walks, court appearence sketches, and media chasing these bastards down the courthouse steps
Hannity will never get to the bottom of anything.
The bag of Funyons disagrees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need to give him a break. The guy has been busy training for MMA (7 straight years!), honing his marksmanship skills, giving De Blasio time on-air (and making the Marxist appear smart!) and talking over every guest except The Great One. I obviously can’t stand him, but my wife just says “bless his heart” and leaves the room. Yeah, she’s the smart one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His mother was LEO!
I trust Hannity to get to the bottom of
the hour before thanking his guest (who got bored and left 10 minutes earlier).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I missed the entire soliloquy…could not stand the minute by minute on the rioting…
Huber Durham Jenson and Bash, it has a certain rhythm to it.
The Four Horsemen of the Great Awakening?
Or the four wheels falling off the cart of justice?
At Graham’s Committee, Rod Rosenstein will either reveal himself as part of the plan all along, and all will be explained, or more likely he’ll waste more of our time fiddling while America burns.
Bash Huber, Durham and Jensen. At least that is a sentance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to hear Kupek say that DOJ will also weigh in as the DC Circuit Court of Appeals gets involved in the Flynn case. I almost wonder if they’re waiting to see what Sullivan says first. DOJ wasn’t ordered to produce a response in 10 days…Sullivan was. Although Kupek says that DOJ plans to reiterate what it said in the motion to dismiss, I can’t help but think they’re going to look at what Sullivan says and take some shots at this in their response.
The problem Bash is going to run into as he reviews the unmasking is that all roads lead to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
It’s also a sign that the “worst case scenario” for Barr is unfolding. This conspiracy was so widespread and pervasive within the FBI, DOJ and IC that it’s going to be hard to focus it down and decapitate the key members of the conspiracy. They had a lot of willing help from an utterly corrupt Federal Bureaucracy. So we now have two US Attorney’s (Jensen and Bash) assigned to support Durham. We have some internal moves to ramp up Durham’s prosecution team (Scarpelli). They’re bringing in way more horsepower than Mueller had (because Mueller needed to avoid sunlight).
And I doubt that what Richard Burr did with his “insider trading” was all that much different than DiFi and the others. Burr was taken out, politically, because of what Durham has uncovered. It’s cleaner. In fact, I expect if we see indictments out of Durham it’s going to be very clean cut stuff like leaking TS/SCI transcripts or falsifying official documents in a criminal investigation, perjury, that sort of thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, et. al., are not going to sleep good tonight!
No. This is a slow walk to the slow walk.
Bush recommended Barr? I did not know that. But if true it makes sense.
Maybe an indictment or two but other than that, probably nothing. Especially before November. Trump will win and Barr will be fired as soon as the votes are tallied.
Then people will start going to jail with our new Acting AG.
CTH, please tell me what I am missing I am all ears…
Action is good news. We must
keepincrease the pressure on Barr.
Lots of movement in the DOJ. Within the last several days, AG Barr moved his right hand man, Timothy Shea, from interim US Attorney (where he replaced Jessie Liu) to now acting head of the DEA. In Shea’s place, Barr installed Michael R. Sherwin who was promoted to Main Justice in DC from Florida where he had prosecuted the Chinese woman who tried to get into Mar A Lago with sketchy electronic devices.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/meet-us-attorney
Yesterday, our US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas resigned. I think he might be getting ready to run for John Ratcliffe’s recently vacated House seat for TX-4.
Today on the bash Bill Barr Show …
