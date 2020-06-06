Anger Games – Economic Rebound Antithetical To The Class Warfare Plan…

The media apoplexy over stunningly positive economic news is directly related to how much damage a positive economy does to the Antifa/BLM strategy to divide our nation through class warfare. A thriving Main Street economy is antithetical to the objective.
A thriving Main Street means an expanding U.S. middle-class. As the middle-class expands it becomes more difficult to organize outrage based on division.
Part of the reason why limo-liberal elites have been successful politicians through the years is the outcome of their economic policy inherently creates a wider gap between the haves and have-nots. This divide allows politicians to control apportioning.
Exploiting the gap, essentially exploiting class warfare as a political strategy, is the fuel that drives identity politics. Ergo all progressive economic policies, the offshoring of jobs; the policies that support Wall Street and globalism etc; are designed to weaken the U.S. middle-class while making rich people more affluent, and poor people more dependent.
The ruling elites deny this fundamental truth, but the rust-belt did not create itself. The erosion of the U.S. manufacturing base -and Main Street- was an outcome of policy. Republicans and Democrats participated in this process. Democrats claim, falsely, to be champions of the middle-class; but their narrative is refuted by the actual results of their policy. Both parties are deep in the pockets of Wall St multinationals.
Many people call for a third party in politics without realizing President Trump represents the first second party DC has seen in decades. That’s why he is opposed by both wings of the same legislative bird.
Through dependency the political elites begin their role to decide who gets what part of their limited and controlled economic pie. Economic intervention, supported by both wings, in the spending process is what has allowed political interests to retain control.
Main Street and the freedom within the free market is a problem for command and control economic systems. Wall St global financial systems, controlled by a limited number of large institutional multinationals, are much easier to control.
Remember the catch phrase “too big to fail” in the banking system? The DC ruling class said a small group of banks controlled too much wealth. So they instituted ‘banking reform’. The result was even fewer banks that were even bigger. The outcome was the exact opposite of what they said was the purpose. Their policy made the problem worse.
President Trump’s America First agenda is specifically a benefit to Main Street and the middle class. In the banking sector treasury policy and targeted deregulation focused on creating more community banks and credit unions to benefit Main Street. That’s exactly what happened. By focusing on Main Street, Trump and Mnuchin fixed what the uniparty congress did not. [Arguably, congress purposefully and willfully did not.] Smaller, more nimble, banks are now positioned to assist small and medium Main Street businesses.
President Trump’s domestic and global political opposition recognize that his trade and economic policies have reversed much of their control. There are trillions at stake, that’s the financial motive for the opposition. However, a lack of control over the economic outcome; meaning President Trump creating more pies; means not only do they lose control over the money, they also lose control through diminished political power.
America-First is a program focused on Main Street and it expands the middle class. That is why during President Trump’s first term the wealth gap actually started to narrow for the first time in decades. The wage growth for line-level or blue collar workers was/is rising faster than the supervisory wages. This is a uniquely trumpian effect from a return to economic policies that benefit Main Street USA workers.
More jobs means the value of labor to do those jobs increases. This economic path is against the interests of coastal elites and the politicians they pay to retain the wealth gap.
It is much harder to create outrage over a wealth gap when the workforce is seeing increased wage growth. In that scenario, the voices who live on the fuel of class warfare are ignored.
All of the current U.S. antagonism is dependent on the class struggle. If the police are defunded only the wealthy will have access to police.
The same process is true for healthcare, housing and a host of economic measures. If a person can independently afford to access these sectors, those who construct the system of controlling, dividing and apportioning the benefits become irrelevant.
The media outrage over the positive economic data today is indicative of their concern the economy will quickly rebound; and that means diminished influence for the politicians the media are in position to support.
The current protest movement is reliant upon the class struggle as the primary narrative underpinning the need for protest leadership. Abundance is against their interests.
When the economy was shut-down by the COVID virus, it was an unnatural economic event. Everything inside the U.S. economy including: the number of workers; the growth in wage rates; the availability of jobs; the lack of inflation; the expansion of investment, was the strongest in our history. However, when everything was stalled all of that positive architecture, the policy that created the outcome, did not go away.
U.S. economic conditions were being driven by internal economic activity that was no longer as dependent on global drivers. When the underlying economic strength is domestic, it makes sense the economy can restart much faster because the activity is not dependent on outside global stimulus. In essence, the USA can rebound much faster because we are NOT dependent on the restart of other global economies. Again, another uniquely positive attribute that is enhanced by ‘America-First’ policies.
China, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer can, and did, attempt to throw a COVID wrench in the expanding U.S. economy. However, they cannot undo the foundation President Trump had already established. Those America-First policies will again work in our favor; and yes, when President Trump says he “can do it again” his confidence is based on that underlying foundation.
Trump may not articulate it, but he knows the U.S. economic independence he has already achieved through three years of advanced policy to benefit Main Street. He knows the trade agreements, the cutting of regulation, the unleashing of energy development and the weight of tariffs on imports all mean the best place for investment is inside the U.S.A.
That fundamental structure did not change, and is not going to change.
A recent example – Remember the previously mentioned policy focus on deregulated community banks and credit unions to assist Main Street? The success and efficiency of the Paycheck Protection Program for small and medium business was a direct result of that earlier policy. Even in crisis the America-First foresight pays dividends.
The far left is hoping to curtail the strength of the economy; that’s why the blue state governors are fighting against reopening. However, the organized protests of thousands of people gathering together have made their best COVID shutdown arguments moot.
The professional grievance operators have a very narrow window to achieve their objective, and that desperation is starting to show in how severe they are pushing to create division before the economy restarts. Every social justice protest movement has been activated and Antifa footsoldiers are attempting to sow chaos.
The next funeral for George Floyd is being held in North Carolina today. Then the grievance tour travels to Texas for a full day viewing on Monday, and final funeral on Tuesday. With the COVID nonsense collapsing at the same time the currency of the race-card is exhausting, what are they going to do after that?
A classic Alinsky agitator, President Obama and his global allies have a goal to exploit the current economic conditions to once again push divisive class warfare. However, the economic conditions are rebounding faster than he/they are able to exploit…
…There is a collective desperation showing amid their alliance.
It doesn’t take a genius to know the mob thugs are going to take a serious run at the WH tonight.
The protestors will be so large in number that they can push through anything less than tear gas or bullets.
And yes, I expect many who read this to snap into the usual false bravado and say the Secret Service will handle it …. no problem.
I have my doubts. A crowd that size with signals and distractions worked out?
And NO Trump cannot afford the bloodshed. We could easily see many of the thugs laughing and swinging from WH balconies for the media to capture live.
LikeLike
I am sure the powers that be have a trick or two up their sleeves. If the Federal Government cannot protect the residence of the President of the United States, then it’s impotent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honestly I hope the Trumps are taken to the bunker tonight. It was a horrible movie, but Olympus Is Fallen keeps running through my head…
LikeLike
Air assault helicopters and troops will squash the maggots!
LikeLike
I don’t see President Trump giving the order to execute military actions against Americans.
LikeLike
I think two posts here highlight the strategy of the enemy; Either PDJT responds forcefully, and the media gets photos of dead protesters, i.e. kent State, or protesters getting the crap beat out of them i.e. ’68 chicago,….
Or he evacuates, and they allow protesters to swing from the balconies, conveying the image of not even being able to protect POTUS, DJT “impotent” etc.
Once again, they are depending on being able to manipulate PDJT into doing what they want him to do.
Hasn’t worked yet,…but they keep trying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their tactics will never work against President Trump. He is far smarter than evil is.
He will use this opportunity as he has used all the rest of them, to show the American people what they refuse to see.
We all know that the “collective” refuses to see some of the most harsh realities we should have dealt with long ago. Realities that “obama” and soros have worked “hard” to make even worse, with much success. FOR NOW.
It’s coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did anyone seriously doubt the White House would be protected? Are we really that gullible to believe a bunch of soros, odumbo, demonrat, antifa sucklings could/would penetrate the White House?
LikeLike
The muzzies have said publicly that the muzzie
flag WILL FLY OVER THE WHOUSE.
Keep the “snakes ” away at least a mile. We
already know their intent.
LikeLike
Maidan was the blueprint. Soros funded the color revolution to put his buddies in place. Turns out to be a disaster for Ukraine. That’s why their next president was a comedian. Too many propaganda and disinformation believe only what President Trump says.
LikeLike
Retired Magistrate here: I just heard on Fox News Radio, 3:00 P.M. broadcast, that there are about 1,000 protesters/rioters currently at the Lincoln Memorial with someone giving a speech. The newscaster didn’t say where they are headed next.
In my opinion, the crowd will increase in size once its gets dark. Right now it is in the low 90’s in DC, which might be keeping some people away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hope we’ve got adequate security onsite to protect those memorials
I think I saw on Fox yesterday that veterans are protecting the Vietnam Memorial
LikeLiked by 3 people
Minneapolis. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The EMTs that responded to the George Floyd suicide were wearing bulletproof vests! Does the mailman have to wear a bulletproof vests too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHY do some continue to reiterate this point? The video segment showing the pick up of Floyds body has been posted, on this site, for any who wish to, to view.
Without ALL the information, it means little. For instance, if there was a concern the crowd at the scene were about to riot (a not unreasonable concern) a reasonable precaution would have been to send in armed, bullet proofed officers to get that body the hell out of there, PRONTO!
This could, I emphasize COULD also explain the officer continueing to have his knee on Floyds neck, to sustain the illusion (for the crowd) that he is still alive, and therefore needs restraint.
Just throwing these out as possibles,..need to hear ALL the radio traffic from the scene, to dispatch AND get depositions under oath, from all involved in order to begin to get a picture of what was really going on.
Jumping to conclusions, based on JUST the video, is foolish in the extreme.
IMHO,..
LikeLiked by 2 people
They weren’t officers who picked up the body, they were Hennepin County EMTs. You can identify them by their dark brown pants and tan shirts with dark brown pockets. They probably did have bullet proof vests, it’s probably a high crime neighborhood, and at the beginning of a store surveillance video i saw there were two women walking in the coverings that are just shy of burkas. Cesspool neighborhood.
LikeLike
I’ve been thinking the past few days of the many future President Trump ads:
================
Are you happy with what you’ve experienced and seen in the past few months?
< The trashing of our Constitution, Bill of Rights and the crushing of our freedoms involved in the Lock-Downs by power-hungry Democrat Governors?
< The forced march towards socialism/communism and all the "Global" World" "Universal" "National" keywords in organizations compliant to the Chinese Communist Party?
< The stifling/suffocating of Small Business Owners who make up 80% of America's Economy in order to facilitate dependence on Government handouts (socialism)?
< The assault on our Second Amendment right to bear arms?
< The arrests of innocent small business owners trying to feed their families?
< The prompt bailouts/release of dangerous looters, thieves, rioters and criminals?
< The releasing of dangerous criminals from jails so they don't catch a Flu?
< The ideas of disbanding and/or defunding Police w/o a thought to the dangerous chaos that would cause?
< The turning-a-blind-eye to domestic terrorist organizations such as Antifa?
< The censorship, suppression, editing and deleting of opinions on all platforms of Social Media that do not conform to the Liberal agenda?
From Governors, to Mayors, to Judges, to Attorney Generals, to everyone politically elected…. now, more than ever, ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. Vote straight-ticket Republican to stop this assault on our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but will they allow them ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose I was being naive about Television Censors now. Ugh!!
LikeLike
Here is the CLEAREST thought you will ever need.
PDJT is not arresting people – because there are no jails
PDJT is not prosecuting the coup – because there are no jails.
COVID COUP – released foot soiliders from prision to aid this coming assault. Communist were ready to implement with Hillarys win – WE threw them into a panic when PDJT won and took away their mecca.
We are in the pre-stage of a full asssault on us. PDJT is informing us, allowing us to prepare our home and family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like how when the rude, black girl told him he had “white privilege” – he told her that was a racist statement and to stop with her racism, she looked completely SHOCKED. That SHE was the one being racist! THIS is what we need to do. This “white privilege” statement NEEDS TO STOP. Shut it down NOW. Why is ok for them to racist against US?
LikeLike
I agree. The have already taken many large states including NY, CA, IL, MI, MN, MO, and are in control. They have good control in many other states. They have infiltrated all. They are moving from their lockdown phase to the burn down Main Street to destroy economic recovery. They will now defund the police depts and associations so they can’t fight with us against the tyrants in power.
I’m hoping that Esper did not allow guns tonight to prevent false flag operations (Kent State). His public insubordination is very troubling.
LikeLike
Megaphones and broadcasting, anyone on White House grounds will be shot, forewarned .
That is only common sense. Trump removal alive or dead is their goal
LikeLike
is there a livestream, anyone?
LikeLike
See if Kitty Kat Lounge loads for you. I know, lame name, but legit livestream from DC … Just a young guy. Seems normal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You
LikeLike
Not a feed, but this guy is posting live from there all day. They are a small independent media company. Lots of video.
LikeLike
Do you have a link to show that this is being done?
LikeLike
This is how it is fortified now.
LikeLike
Stu pid fox news is too busy with worshiping
the criminal…druggie….
They have the same union as the rest of the
commiee media.
LikeLike
Like the Boers in South Africa. They defeated the Zulus and started farming and the made a home for themselves and the Zulus as well. Then the time of Kumbaya came and virtue reigned supreme. Now the Zulus are in charge and it’s back to neverland for the Boers. Are we on the same trajectory?
LikeLike
Now wait a damn minute …
I tune in to Fox, hoping to see some DC riot coverage and there’s a George Floyd church service in North Carolina
Is that frikkin Anthony Fauci sitting there prominently just off the side of the speakers podium? With a black mask and those beady little round eyeglasses?
Someone please tell me it’s not
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Wolf In Sheeps Clothing, Saul Alinsky And The Church, EWTN
Watch this. Listen to his plan to uses the poor to destroy the middle class. Listen to his interview with William F Buckley.
The cover of his books like just like the Antifa manual:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.n9FCGnyRT73MwMpzCLd7IQAAAA%26pid%3DApi&f=1
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.statically.io%2Fimg%2Fwww.jihadwatch.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F01%2FEllison-Antifa.jpg%3Fquality%3D60&f=1&nofb=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary Clinton’s mentor and the basis of her thesis at Wellsely…’A Love Letter to Saul Alinsky’.
LikeLike
The article is spot on. If capitalism survives these recent cataclysms it should be loud voice in the ears of the MSM and the left, but sadly, they are deaf to the common man’s ( persons) voices; they only hear their own screeds. If there remains a functional intelligence apparatus , Soros and his evil-doers will be wiped out. If parents have a clue , academia and its anti-American garbage, called “education”, will be minimized by pulling their children out , thus defunding the crapholes.. . Leftist “blue” states will continue to rot and become the compost for a rebirth. We can only hope and pray!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve just about had it with this racial injustice, Black Lives Matter bull krap.
If “those people – regardless of color” have a beef with the police, that’s their problem.
Address it legally.
Protest if you want – legally.
When you threaten my business, my livelihood, my family and my LIFE – you have a BIG problem.
If you want to call it a race war – so be it. There are more of us….and we will win.
LikeLike
blacks lives matter is a meme- cover for gangs.
until they start calling out gangs – they are just another coup – group shaming americans into submission and an ISIS – like beheading.
Gangs must stop killiing citizens GMSKC
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guys twitter has lots of DC video and coverage of what’s going on –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice how WH, Pentagon and all the major gummint bldgs in d.c. have a big expance of grass, between the building, and the public?
Think it ‘just grass’? Sensors, tunnels with pop-ups’, who knows what all is under there?
Well, certainly SOME people do, but they ain’t telling!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I applaud the black couple not wearing masks. Time for that sh*t to end. The pandemic is over.
LikeLike
Trump used to tell a story about a woman and a beautiful snake. He ought to revisit that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so incredibly disturbed by all of this. Why can an average stay at home Mom do? The amount of businesses making BLM statements is insane. The statistics aren’t there. I am worried about what the left will do next. They have tried and are trying everything to get rid of Trump. I guess I just have to calm down and trust that God has a plan. Even if I don’t like it 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sharon, we have to summon a lot of courage to pray “THY will, not mine, be done!”
Its WHERE the term “God-fearing” comes from,…
Maybe he gave us the miraculous gift of DJT to expose and undermine Satans plans and his minions,…..
But maybe this is one last chance for our country to turn away from Satan, renounce him and pray for forgiveness,..and if not to be chastised, martyred and wander in the desert for 40 years,…
Or, maybe we WILL reach a point like when Moses came down with the tablets,…drew a line in the sand which quickly turned red (with blood).
It is GODS plan, not ours. Have faith in HIM, Pray to HIM, allow him to still your anxiety,…Satan and his minions can not possibly win.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you!
LikeLike
Nada
LikeLike
WE need to use our power! We have failed to do so in prior instances.
For example, when the NFL players were misbehaving, we could have shut it down in a few weeks. But noooooo, the football addicts kept watching, kept going to the games.
We did have an impact on awards shows, record low viewers now.
We have to get serious about this. We need to stop purchasing from the companies that are pandering to blacks via the dead junkie. Columbia sportswear shuttered all of the stores during the junkie memorial, I will never buy a garment or any gear from them ever again. Disney is giving many millions, so stop watching their movies, using their services, and buying their shit.
We are half the country at least. We cannot squander our power.
LikeLike
Remember when Obumho gave a speech years ago ?
“We keep building this housing in the urban areas?
Quit doing that…. we need to keep people in the city.”
He never gave a reason why…. He was not talking to
Conservatives…
Now we know why…
Corral the people for when the pandemic comes.
It’s easier to organize, divide and conquer them,
sort them and hold them prisoner.
I read an article in December/January Infowars? not sure …. said
“Obumho and Fauwcee had a meeting” Why?
Think about it. It took place before we ever heard of that guy!!
Pay attention, when the devil speaks…. he is making plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Either the funerals for Mr. Floyd are limiting people to 10% capacity or just not that manu people showed up. Funny, thought this was the most important death ever. Could it be that the left only used Mr. Floyd’s death as a pretense to advance leftism? 🤔😯
LikeLike
Absolutely. They were just waiting for an incident to leverage. Ahmaud Arbery didn’t work because police weren’t involved. They needed police involvement. Then bingo, the junkie who had a heart attack. Suddenly now all Dem cities are calling for disbanding police departments lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Floyd happened in a blue state yet somehow this is Trump’s fault…even after he got sentencing reform passed and enabled highest minority employment ever. What stuns me is how many people forget this – people who ought to know better. .
LikeLike
margarite1 says: “George Floyd happened in a blue state yet somehow this is Trump’s fault..”
Not just a blue state (and long-time blue city), but, IIRC, the Minneapolis PD was “revamped” (for social justice!), by said Democrats, back in the wake of the Ferguson debacle.
That’s how they ended up with (and celebrated the hiring of) Mohamed Noor on the police force to begin with.
IOW – it’s the Democrats that put the “failing” polices and training into place.
Said Democrats are now pointing at THEIR failure (but blaming others – such as “trump”) and using THEIR failure to call for even more drastic plans-to-fail for the police force.
https://heavy.com/news/2017/07/mohamed-noor-justine-damond-ruszczyk-minneapolis-police-officer-somali-mohammed/
LikeLike
Tonight would be the perfect night to fire Wray and Esper. So much focus is on the rioting ferals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Livestream –
LikeLike