Anger Games – Economic Rebound Antithetical To The Class Warfare Plan…

The media apoplexy over stunningly positive economic news is directly related to how much damage a positive economy does to the Antifa/BLM strategy to divide our nation through class warfare. A thriving Main Street economy is antithetical to the objective.

A thriving Main Street means an expanding U.S. middle-class. As the middle-class expands it becomes more difficult to organize outrage based on division.

Part of the reason why limo-liberal elites have been successful politicians through the years is the outcome of their economic policy inherently creates a wider gap between the haves and have-nots. This divide allows politicians to control apportioning.

Exploiting the gap, essentially exploiting class warfare as a political strategy, is the fuel that drives identity politics. Ergo all progressive economic policies, the offshoring of jobs; the policies that support Wall Street and globalism etc; are designed to weaken the U.S. middle-class while making rich people more affluent, and poor people more dependent.

The ruling elites deny this fundamental truth, but the rust-belt did not create itself. The erosion of the U.S. manufacturing base -and Main Street- was an outcome of policy. Republicans and Democrats participated in this process. Democrats claim, falsely, to be champions of the middle-class; but their narrative is refuted by the actual results of their policy. Both parties are deep in the pockets of Wall St multinationals.

Many people call for a third party in politics without realizing President Trump represents the first second party DC has seen in decades. That’s why he is opposed by both wings of the same legislative bird.

Through dependency the political elites begin their role to decide who gets what part of their limited and controlled economic pie. Economic intervention, supported by both wings, in the spending process is what has allowed political interests to retain control.

Main Street and the freedom within the free market is a problem for command and control economic systems. Wall St global financial systems, controlled by a limited number of large institutional multinationals, are much easier to control.

Remember the catch phrase “too big to fail” in the banking system? The DC ruling class said a small group of banks controlled too much wealth. So they instituted ‘banking reform’. The result was even fewer banks that were even bigger. The outcome was the exact opposite of what they said was the purpose. Their policy made the problem worse.

President Trump’s America First agenda is specifically a benefit to Main Street and the middle class. In the banking sector treasury policy and targeted deregulation focused on creating more community banks and credit unions to benefit Main Street. That’s exactly what happened. By focusing on Main Street, Trump and Mnuchin fixed what the uniparty congress did not. [Arguably, congress purposefully and willfully did not.] Smaller, more nimble, banks are now positioned to assist small and medium Main Street businesses.

President Trump’s domestic and global political opposition recognize that his trade and economic policies have reversed much of their control. There are trillions at stake, that’s the financial motive for the opposition. However, a lack of control over the economic outcome; meaning President Trump creating more pies; means not only do they lose control over the money, they also lose control through diminished political power.

America-First is a program focused on Main Street and it expands the middle class. That is why during President Trump’s first term the wealth gap actually started to narrow for the first time in decades. The wage growth for line-level or blue collar workers was/is rising faster than the supervisory wages. This is a uniquely trumpian effect from a return to economic policies that benefit Main Street USA workers.

More jobs means the value of labor to do those jobs increases. This economic path is against the interests of coastal elites and the politicians they pay to retain the wealth gap.

It is much harder to create outrage over a wealth gap when the workforce is seeing increased wage growth. In that scenario, the voices who live on the fuel of class warfare are ignored.

All of the current U.S. antagonism is dependent on the class struggle. If the police are defunded only the wealthy will have access to police.

The same process is true for healthcare, housing and a host of economic measures. If a person can independently afford to access these sectors, those who construct the system of controlling, dividing and apportioning the benefits become irrelevant.

The media outrage over the positive economic data today is indicative of their concern the economy will quickly rebound; and that means diminished influence for the politicians the media are in position to support.

The current protest movement is reliant upon the class struggle as the primary narrative underpinning the need for protest leadership. Abundance is against their interests.

When the economy was shut-down by the COVID virus, it was an unnatural economic event. Everything inside the U.S. economy including: the number of workers; the growth in wage rates; the availability of jobs; the lack of inflation; the expansion of investment, was the strongest in our history. However, when everything was stalled all of that positive architecture, the policy that created the outcome, did not go away.

U.S. economic conditions were being driven by internal economic activity that was no longer as dependent on global drivers. When the underlying economic strength is domestic, it makes sense the economy can restart much faster because the activity is not dependent on outside global stimulus. In essence, the USA can rebound much faster because we are NOT dependent on the restart of other global economies. Again, another uniquely positive attribute that is enhanced by ‘America-First’ policies.

China, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer can, and did, attempt to throw a COVID wrench in the expanding U.S. economy. However, they cannot undo the foundation President Trump had already established. Those America-First policies will again work in our favor; and yes, when President Trump says he “can do it again” his confidence is based on that underlying foundation.

Trump may not articulate it, but he knows the U.S. economic independence he has already achieved through three years of advanced policy to benefit Main Street. He knows the trade agreements, the cutting of regulation, the unleashing of energy development and the weight of tariffs on imports all mean the best place for investment is inside the U.S.A.

That fundamental structure did not change, and is not going to change.

A recent example – Remember the previously mentioned policy focus on deregulated community banks and credit unions to assist Main Street? The success and efficiency of the Paycheck Protection Program for small and medium business was a direct result of that earlier policy. Even in crisis the America-First foresight pays dividends.

The far left is hoping to curtail the strength of the economy; that’s why the blue state governors are fighting against reopening. However, the organized protests of thousands of people gathering together have made their best COVID shutdown arguments moot.

The professional grievance operators have a very narrow window to achieve their objective, and that desperation is starting to show in how severe they are pushing to create division before the economy restarts. Every social justice protest movement has been activated and Antifa footsoldiers are attempting to sow chaos.

The next funeral for George Floyd is being held in North Carolina today. Then the grievance tour travels to Texas for a full day viewing on Monday, and final funeral on Tuesday. With the COVID nonsense collapsing at the same time the currency of the race-card is exhausting, what are they going to do after that?

A classic Alinsky agitator, President Obama and his global allies have a goal to exploit the current economic conditions to once again push divisive class warfare. However, the economic conditions are rebounding faster than he/they are able to exploit…

…There is a collective desperation showing amid their alliance.