The Line Holds – Speaker Pelosi Drops Plan For House FISA Reauthorization Vote…

After President Trump announced he would veto any FISA reauthorization bill, without a full investigative review of prior FISA abuse so that legislation could be created specifically to fix the severe flaws in the process, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has dropped the vote for FISA reauthorization:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The House of Representatives on Thursday dropped consideration of legislation that would have extended U.S. surveillance tools, after President Donald Trump threatened a veto and his fellow Republicans withdrew their support.
“The two-thirds of the Republican Party that voted for this bill in March have indicated they are going to vote against it now,” Representative Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Thursday, after a vote on the measure was unexpectedly postponed late on Wednesday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to members of the Democratic caucus saying she intends to hold negotiations with the Senate on a possible compromise bill that could be passed and sent to Trump. (read more)
A little background context is needed. In November of 2019 buried deep in the congressional budget Continuing Resolution (CR) was a short-term extension to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act.
In Mid-March 2020 the Senate voted to reauthorize the expired FISA provisions with some modest modifications.
However, in late March the office of inspector general published a brutal interim memo highlighting continued abuses within the system.
Within the 17-page-memo the IG notifies Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray that all of the claimed FISA processes, in every FBI field office, are grossly deficient, and in most cases there is zero compliance with FISA standards. The IG memorandum was presented before the IG even looked at the specifics of the non-compliance.
This IG memo came out March 31st after the senate had voted to reauthorize the provisions and standards the IG reviewed. The House now holds the senate reauthorization bill, but obviously the FISA problems are bigger than addressed by the small fixes within the Senate bill.
President Trump is committed to seeing that FISA is not reauthorized without “significant” reform. Senator Rand Paul has proposed to significantly change the FISA process by forcing the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community to apply for search and surveillance warrants to Title-3 courts in order to access any NSA database containing private information of American citizens.
Rand Paul’s proposal seems like a good approach; however, the DOJ does not support having to go to a court every-time they “incidentally” capture records of Americans prior to being able to look at or utilize the results. It’s a complex issue but history has shown the inherent ‘honor system‘ within the functions of the process simply does not work.
Prior to the December 9, 2019, inspector general report on FISA abuse; and prior to the March 31st interim memo as the IG looks deeper into the FISA process; FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA bulk database collection program being exploited for unauthorized reasons. In the Obama-era this included political surveillance.
Americans were, and are, under surveillance as part of the process. The capture of all electronic metadata belonging to American citizens, in combination with the captured metadata of non-American persons, makes it almost impossible to review the totality of the database without infringing on the privacy rights of Americans.
For the past several years no corrective action taken by the intelligence community has improved the abuses outlined by the FISA court; the surveillance has only worsened.
The U.S. constitution’s fourth amendment is being violated by the continued abuse of bulk metadata collection, particularly when private contractors and government officials illegally access the system. The 2016 FISA review (Judge Collyer partly declassified in 2017) and the 2018 FISA review (Judge Boasberg partly declassified in 2019) both show ongoing and systematic wrongdoing despite all prior corrective action and promises.
Beyond the database search abuses, on the use of fully assembled FISA applications for surveillance warrants against American citizens, there are even more troubling findings. Below are the stunning top-lines identified by the March 2020 IG memo:
- The IG reviewed 29 FISA applications, surveillance warrants, used against U.S. persons.
- The 29 FISA applications were from eight different field offices.
- The FISA applications were from Oct/2014 through Sept/2019.
- All of the FISA applications reviewed were approved by the FISA court.
The ‘Woods File’ is the mandatory FBI evidence file that contains the documentary proof to verify all statements against U.S. persons that are contained in the FISA application. Remember, this is a secret court, the FISA applications result in secret surveillance and wiretaps against U.S. persons outside the fourth amendment.
♦ Within the 29 FISA applications reviewed, four were completely missing the Woods File. Meaning there was zero supportive evidence for any of the FBI claims against U.S. persons underpinning the FISA application. [ie. The FBI just made stuff up]
♦ Of the remaining 25 FISA applications, 100% of them, all of them, were materially deficient on the woods file requirement; and the average number of deficiencies per file was 20. Meaning an average of twenty direct statements against the target, supporting the purpose of the FISA application, sworn by the FBI affiant, were unsubstantiated. [The low was 5, the high was 63, the average per file was 20]
♦ Half of the FISA applications reviewed used Confidential Human Sources (CHS’s). The memo outlines that “many” of applications containing CHS claims had no supportive documentation attesting to the dependability of the CHS.
♦ Two of the 25 FISA applications reviewed had renewals; meaning the FISA applications were renewed to extended surveillance, wiretaps, etc. beyond the initial 90-days. None of the renewals had any re-verification. Both FISAs that used renewals were not compliant.
But wait… it gets worse.
The DOJ and FBI have an internal self-check mechanism. The DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD) chief counsel, and the chief counsel for every FBI field office are required to conduct an “Accuracy Review” of selected FISA applications. One per field office (25 to 30 field offices),which are also sent to DOJ-NSD (main justice) for general counsel inspection.
Keep in mind, these “accuracy reviews” are known in advance, so the FBI has all the time in the world to select the best FISA file for review. Additionally, I surmise the OIG wanted to inspect the “accuracy review” FISA’s because they would show the best light on the overall system itself. The OIG was looking for the best, most compliant, product to report on.
However, when the OIG inspected 42 of these Accuracy Reviews, the IG identified that only three of them had accurately assembled documents (Woods File) supporting the application. The error rate within the files self-checked was over 93%.
So the best FBI files are selected to undergo the FBI and DOJ-NSD accuracy review. The accuracy review takes place by FBI legal counsel and DOJ-NSD legal counsel. However, the IG finds that only three FBI applications in the accuracy reviews were compliant.
The error rate in the files undertaken by the internal accuracy review was over 93% (3 compliant out of 42 reviewed). These were the FISA files with the greatest possibility of being accurate. That tells us how flawed the process has always been.
FUBAR!
PDJT won this round last night.
Now he has the momentum on this issue.
The Senate is being pushed on FISA. Finally.
The American people won this round….
The American people will win 1 of these criminals goes to jail; at that point, the choir will start singing and the swamp will truly begin to drain. Hopefully, about 93% of it.
It has always been a battle,…conflict,….war? between PDJT and Mitch McConnell. And MITCH is a tough opponent,…but yes PDJT is finally scoring against this most hateful enemy.
Score on getting,…FORCING Mitch to confirm Ratcliffe as ODNI, and in forcing, at least for now, FISA not reauthorised.
The devil is in the details, and having Nancy negotiate with Mitch, for a ‘way forward’ for FISA reauthorisation, is like two wolves negotiating the sheeps future.
The Devil is in the details, and you can’t count on Mitch and Nancy trying every procedural, legislative and process trick they can, to preserve the FISA system as it is, so that it can continue to be exploited.
Mitchs intransigence says to me that,Republicon leadership was exploiting the NSA database for political benefit, just as much as the Dems.
There simply is no reason for Mitch and the Senate leadership to be so intransigent, to reasonable reforms to prevent abuse.
And no, I don’t mean making things that have been done, and for which there has been no accountability and that are illegal, …MORE illegal with additional laws.
Gee, it was illegal to commit perjury and tamper woth evidence, in order to fraudulently obtain a FISA warrant, but we did it anyway, and there was no punishment.
But boy, now that there are additional laws, which also won’t be enforced, making it illegal, ….so what?
You can’t make an inherently UnConstitutional system, constitutional.
“…There simply is no reason for Mitch and the Senate leadership to be so intransigent, to reasonable reforms to prevent abuse….” Unless mitch and others are also the victims of the abuse and now required to tow the new party line.
There is no good reason to believe that obama and his scheisse stick crew would not have used the database to neutralize congressional resistance to their “fundamental transformation.”
Dutchman, that “there has been no accountability” is a theme, IMO, that is at the core of this and all the discussions in regard the coup criminals activity.
What is also clear to me is the only effective “tool” in the tool box to address the universal lack of accountability has been declassification. Ratcliffe is the new player that has now acquired the powers.
In other words, FISA needs to be completely shredded and the meta-database dismantled for good.
isn’t that what the 4th Amendment to the US Constitution would tell us? the Patriot Act in itself was aimed at FREE AMERICAN CITIZENS…may GW Bush rot in hell with his dirty daddy! read a little of how the great RR thought of his VP; he was scared of dying when he was shot because Bush would be prez?
When one looks back, one has to wonder what the “true intent” of the Patriot Act was and how often and how long has it been abused by the most powerful in DC!!! I’m sure it was used to catch bad guys, but how often was it being abused against law abiding Americans?
Just goes to show why one should generally not vote for someone who was VP. Bush 42 and get Quayle? Nope. Nobody was gonna take out Billy Blowjob and get Algore, Nor Obamalamadingdong and get Joey Fingers.
Exception might have been Cheney but he assured all he would not run. He can’t be all bad, he shot a lawyer. Jury still out on Pence
“He can’t be all bad, he shot a lawyer. ”
Thanks, I needed a good belly laugh!
Quayle wasn’t dunce that many think he was. Much more
honest then the others you listed. Also very intelligent and successful
prior to getting the VP slot.
Maybe he was Palin before Palin. The big boys might have
noticed that they had a boyscout on their hands. So they
promoted him upstairs to keep him safely boxed in. Sound
familiar?
Hmmmm let’s see….. did McCain ever lift a finger of protest,
offer to defend Palin from all the MSM, sitcom, late night talkshow
onslaught of ridicule? Nope.
Did Bush ever speak out in support of Quayle when “Potato” and
the Murphey Brown smears started amping up? Don’t think so.
See how this works?
DJ;
If so, the current database MUST be preserved, mothballed or time capsulled, as it would make SUCH a historical database for the future.
Maybe sealed for 50 years, so historians could go back and watch the plot for the coup as it was inseminated, incubated, hatched in the words of the coupists.
Good news. Now the line has to keep holding to deny any state federal bailouts.
phineas,
Yes, good point. Another inflection point, or line in the sand, and throw in not changing SALT.
PRM + FISA = FUBAR + SNAFU
Deplorables are PRM. (Piss Raving Mad)
Politicians from both parties don’t want to hear anything about FISA.
FUBAR is worse than SNAFU.
I am pouring a double without ice and pray for MAGA.
🥃+🧊= 😁
It’s nice to see the POTUS retweet this today. He knows what we Americans have always known.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Wow, that video is awesome!!! 👊🏻🍷
My thought exactly.
I wasn’t sure in the very beginning about Bongino but more and more I swear it’s like reading comments on this site. In fact, I do believe he reads Sundance as much as we all do.
May start listening to him more.
I would love to see one with nothing but Senate Republicons, one after another, singing Muellers praises, and how he is an “Honorable” man,…and his investigation must continue.
PDJT plays Nervous Nancy like a fiddle!!
Hi freepetta! 👋
Hope you’re well. Was asking about you- hadn’t seen you for awhile.
“The two-thirds of the Republican Party that voted for this bill in March have indicated they are going to vote against it now,” Representative Steny Hoyer said in a statement on Thursday, after a vote on the measure was unexpectedly postponed late on Wednesday.
Amazing what a little sunlight on corrupt can do…best damn disinfectant known to man. Too bad it doesn’t eliminate Progressives. But, watching them recoil in pain is enjoyable too.
Republicans have no spine so the lean depending on which way the wind is blowing. I hope The Donald/Rich/Radcliffe blowup the gang of intelligence members. Nunes is safe for sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Watch the Tucker Carlson video above. Watch it several times, if you have to.
Such actions and inactions by Congressional Republican leadership can NOT be adequately explained away, with the,excuse that they are ‘spineless’ or ‘stupid’ or even corrupt.
The ONLY word that can possible explain the behavior outlined in the video is,….
COMPLICIT.
Do NOT buy into any other excuse, that is used to absolve them of culpability.
That is a MYTH, they hide behind, and we must shine sunlight on it.
NOT excuse it.
Trust me, that video is being forwarded around and they know we know.
What they need to do is shiv Sen. Warner the way they just shivved Burr.
Self preservation is an excellent motivator.
Mitch, oh they have a spine …..they use it AGAINST us.
Was there an immediate rebuttal/clarification by the House Minority Leader, highlighting the “sunshine?”
LikeLike
Nope, and I won’t hold my breath for one. I don’t trust any of them, but I do trust the concept of “self preservation”. These people do not spend the kind of money they have to spend and debase themselves and their families and friends the way they do, just to be a one-termer. Mitch can’t sell your vote if you’ve been thrown out of Congress by your own voters. So, I do trust them to vote to save their own skins (and careers).
Hence the shift from the last FISA vote that Hoyer is talking about. When those Repubs voted awhile back to reauthorize, they took heavy incoming fire from their voters.
Self preservation is a reliable human trait. Ain’t no US Senators lining up to be one of the 4-5 designated losers in November so that Mitch can be minority leader. Same over in the House where they need only win a little over half of those 31 “retired” seats in Trump districts.
They’re going to obey.
Our president just saved a bunch of dirty filthy traitorous repub reps from having gone on record to vote in favor of “THE SWAMP” over “THE PEOPLE”…I think PDJT made one of his few political mistakes; I would prefer to have my back-stabbing enemy publicly identified. But the ignominious death of Bush’s FISA spying is very good in any event!
Not everything is measured in politics, sometimes you have to deal with reality.
Trump made the right call. The good thing is that the scumbags all got in line and did not try to overrule him. I figure that by now Trump has THE LIST of who is what. No need for posturing.
Now, I better check on CNNLOL and MSDNC…. wonder if they will be claiming that FISA cures the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus… oh excuuuse me, the COVID-19 Plague.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am very happy about this. We should rejoice when there is any type of victory against these human scum.
If any of you have suffered through the droning raspy Ca. Gov. (not legally elected by the way ) on radio snippets you will notice as I have when I caught a few seconds of his blathering that he sounds just like his 80 year old alcoholic auntie, same phrasing, same pauses, almost like……
He is getting coached every morning….
SHOCK !
/S
Covey, Newsom “not legally elected” WAIT, how did that happen? Kamala Harris did her thang?
This process of FISA application and renewal will always end up this way. There are two basic reasons.
First, no one in the DOJ or FBI sincerely wants reform. Even when reforms are passed there is no will to inforce them. It’s just too easy to circumvent the rules and regs.
Second, there are no consequences if “mistakes” are made. Without a severe penalty (for taking away an American’s constitutional rights), there is no incentive to not screw up.
We are seeing in real time the result of “no consequences” for DOJ and FBI abuses. The question is not “what will they do about it,” it is “what will WE the American people do about it?”
The problem with FISA is it doesn’t tell the FBI not to spy on Americans it tells them HOW to do it. Once you step over that line there’s no going back – no matter how many rules or procedures you put into place to manage it. FISA was a mistake when it was passed. It isn’t improving with age.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wcmcgirt, great comment! it would seem the next course of action for We the People is to call / email the senators of our state daily and let them know the FISA gig is up… no more 4th Amendment violations will b tolerated…
Did Miss Piggy drop the plan for FISA reauthorization via proxy?
I’m really surprised Pitosi dropped the vote.
I figure that via proxy the Democrats in the US House have like 5000 votes. Heck, given enough time and printers they can come up with enough votes to overrule the SCOTUS.
These “accuracy reviews” sound like the health department telling the restaurant they will be coming in next Wednesday afternoon at 2PM. They will be checking the fridge and food prep area. And the restaurant still gets a 60. What would health dept do?
What everyone fails to see here is that the technology far surpasses the ability of legislation to control it.
RIGHT NOW, the NSA literally acts like a vacuum cleaner, sucking up ALL digital information (calls, the content, not just the metadata; texts; emails, the content, not just metadata; phone bills, etc.). All of it.
They have HUGE data centers (wikipedia: Utah Data Center) where ALL of this information is stored. Just sitting there. And there are multiple Data Centers like that all over the world, all controlled by the NSA, all continuously filling up with raw data. All sorted by name, social security number, or whatever filing system they use.
I have a file.
You have a file.
Sundance has a file.
In that file is every….little…..thing…..that leaves or creates a digital footprint in your name.
Are you telling me that the next time Democrats get control they won’t instantly use all that stored data as one big MINE of information?
Treepers wonder why there were no whistleblowers, and even Whitaker is ripped for “not acting when he could.” Look what they did to Flynn. Go back and read what Obama did to whistleblowers. More prosecutions under the Espionage Act (AGAINST whistleblowers) than ALL Presidents…COMBINED.
PDJT isn’t going to BE PDJT forever.
But that data is continuously updating.
Every day.
Every minute.
Every keystroke I’m typing right now.
You don’t think that’s not on everyone’s mind
Well, look at it as a good nazi would:
The NSA is doing us all a favor, if your hard drive crashes or your phone tables dies, you can always get the back up from the NSA, for free. Heck, they likely have the emails and texts that came while your were getting the replacement.
Besides, you know, what do you have to hide?
Anyhow, gotta go, I gotta push some more pins in the Gov. Loathsome voodoo doll I got yesterday.
trnathens;
“Are you telling me the next time the DEMOCRATS get control,…..”.
What makes you think Republican career Politicians won’t abuse it, as well?
System was set up under BUSH admin, remember? Mueller was appointed FBI director, with Comey his protege, under BUSH. Andrew Weismann was appointed to high position in FBI,…under BUSH.
UNIPARTY; Two faced single party, with single agenda of consolidating power to itself, while masking its true nature to the masses.
We would have been better off had the House voted. Then Americans would know who would sell them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fact that Trump didn’t use the vote to further unmask indicates to my thinking that he knows that some–maybe many–would have been votes blackmailed/compromised/under duress. Votes cast from both parties.
What if PDJT goes down in history as the greatest releaser of hostages? Kim Jong Un and most of DC.
I am not sure all or even the top republicon leaderships actions can be explained by blackmail.
I think the Uniparty leadership, both faces, use the database info, to keep the members in line, to fight off primary challengers, and to go after reporters, or those capable of influencing public opinion or policy.
You can’t rape the willing,…
For blackmail to be successful, you have to have done something wrong. Little sympathy from this quarter.
Six ways from Sunday,
Wasn’t he in the Munsters T.V. show before politics?
Computerized scanning of communications in the same way that your email service provider scans looking for viruses – that should not be considered a search requiring a warrant for Fourth Amendment purposes,” said Litt.
Robert Litt ODNI attorney for Obama/Clapper.
Sounds like the bad guy in a James Bond movie. Same bad guy that suggested to FBI/DOJ to charge General Flynn with the Logan Act
PeloXi Peloser Plotter
Foiled again!
Why is the FISA process so filthy with unconstitutionality?
The original bill creating FISA with put forth by marxist Ted Kennedy,
and signed into ‘law’ by President Jimmy Carter.
And now you know.
I always thought that it was a Bush II construct made after 9/11. ill have to look into that.
ORIGINAL FISC Court established under Jimmy Carter.
Patriot act greatly expanding scope, under Bush.
Pelosi said she dropped it because the President was going to veto it. She didnt have the votes, so she lied there. The repub senators votes are on record, and those who voted for it, must be voted out of office. One of mine, barasso, is one of them, and he still hasnt answered my question as to why he voted for it.j
Let it die a miserable death.
Jim Jordan indicated to Lou Dobbs that when the vote passed for FISA renewal in late March it was before they knew the truth about how it was abused, that all the GOP was against it now. I love JJ, but I call BS. If We the People have known of the abuse for years, how much more likely were they in their positions? It’s an indication of just how deep the corruption is in both parties. Now that it is politically convenient to be on the winning side, they hold the line. They would have folded like a cheap suit if it was more to their benefit personally.
Vote the scum out and elect patriots only.
Vote the scum out in the PRIMARY.
If you cannot primary them out, vote for them in general.
NEVER NEVER vote for a full fledged Demoncrat.
I agree with your sentiment, its like Lindsey saying he supported Mueller,..
“Cause I didn’t know!”
Hey, idiots, its your JOB to know!
If you DIDN’T know, your criminally negligent.
If you DID no, your just criminal.
Either way, you should exchange your brooks bro suit for an orange jumpsuit, or your necktie for a hemp noose.
No way you should remain in office.
Do you think that President Trump is sending Senator Graham a message to run a legitimate hearing on the Obamagate investigation? Everyone is watching.
I don’t think Graham gives a rat’s ash what the President thinks. He knows he’s going to be around well after the President is not. And that is why he needs to be primaried and defeated.
I agree he doesn’t care what PDJT ‘thinks’,..graham is the epitome of the guy approaching you, calling you “friend”, and putting his arm around your shoulder, to brace himself before putting a knife in your back.
He is desperately trying to cover for his previous bad acts, and needs to GO.
The only reason for the excuse and the no vote now are that
the Republicans were called out for the fact that they control both
houses for the first two years of the Mueller hoax they knew it was fake
but they did NOTHING to stop it.. now that they are called out for that
they will claim they just found out how bad the abuse was…to
justify the no vote.
The New changes need to spell out prison for non-compliance. No excuses, no blaming someone else, no saying it was just a renewal. The person whose signature is on a false request or one using unsubstantiated sources goes to prison, even if someone else wrote the FISA Request.
Not NEAR enough, snellville.
Since the coupists,aren’t being held criminally responsible for the numerous laws they broke, how are MORE laws going to keep them from doing it, again?
Besides, criminals don’t think about getting caught,…thats in most cases what seperates them from ‘honest’citisens.
“Locks only keep honest people honest” dontcha know. If fear of penalties kept criminals,from breaking the law, we would have no crime!
There is no way to make an inherently Un-Constitutional process Constitutional.
Both Fox and Republicans have one thing in common…..the only reason many prefer them is only due to their not ABC/CBS/NBC/ and they’re not democrats.
Maybe a bit obvious, but does anyone here really think the Government Party hasn’t come up with a workaround to the FISA wiretaps? The FBI was more than happy to lie to a FISA Court that was little more than a rubber-stamp anyway. It’s not like all the servers and penetration tools and recording devices and so forth are going to be mothballed. All of this spying on US citizens is buried under 20-layers of bureaucratic cement in the form of security classifications and SCI compartments within compartments.
Not reauthorizing FISA just drives them underground. This mess doesn’t get fixed until we start sending smoke bombs down into the various tentacles of the IC to root out or kill the rats.
LikeLiked by 1 person