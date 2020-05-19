Susan Rice Memo Declassified and Released – Confirms Discussion About Flynn as Subject of FBI Investigation…

Acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the hidden paragraph of the Susan Rice memo and it was released earlier today. Our suspicions about the content of the redacted paragraph being Michael Flynn connected are confirmed.
On January 5, 2017, President Obama and Susan Rice were discussing incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn with FBI Director James Comey. The motive for Susan Rice to write the January 20, 2017, memo to file becomes clear. Here’s the paragraph:
Within this paragraph we find the motive for writing it (emphasis mine):
“Director Comey affirmed that he is proceeding “by the book” as it relates to law enforcement.” … “Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.” “Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing senssitive information.” “President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn.” “Comey replied “potentially.”” “He added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that “the level of communication is unusual.”
Remember, the position of President Obama and Susan Rice is that they were unaware of any FBI investigation of Flynn (or the Trump campaign); nor did they have any involvement in directing it to take place.
The content of this January 5th meeting makes the first part of their claim challenging to accept. Thus the need for Susan Rice to cover for it.
Here’s the full memo in context (including the redacted paragraph):
A day or two prior to this meeting DNI James Clapper briefed President Obama on the nature of the call between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Michael Flynn.
James Clapper received raw “intelligence cuts” about the call from FBI Director James Comey and used them to brief President Obama.
It gets very sticky for the Obama white house to claim they didn’t know about, nor direct, an FBI investigation of Michael Flynn given the fact they were briefed on the intercepted phone communications conveyed by the FBI, via Clapper, to President Obama.
If the FBI wasn’t investigating Flynn, then why were they intercepting his calls?
Understandably President Obama and NSA Susan Rice would be worried about being attached to a potentially very unlawful investigation of the incoming administration and NSA Michael Flynn; hence the ‘stay behind’ meeting.
As a result of prior briefing material President Obama knew the FBI was monitoring and intercepting Flynn’s communication. The aspect of Obama questioning Comey about sharing sensitive information from Flynn; and Comey’s response; points to Obama/Rice knowledge of an FBI operation against Flynn. An FBI operation against Flynn (and Trump) that Susan Rice knows she needs to specifically claim she and Obama did not know about.
From a hindsight perspective it gets very sticky for Obama/Rice to deny knowledge with that 1/5/17 meeting content in the fray. That’s the purpose of the Jan 20th CYA memo to file. Think about it:
Question: Ms Rice how can you claim to have no knowledge of an FBI investigation when the FBI was providing the White House FBI with intercepts of Flynn communication?
Are you saying the FBI intercepts were not authorized by President Obama?
Rice’s CYA memo is attempting to say exactly that. She’s pinning FBI Director James Comey as “rogue.”
Without the memo FBI Director James Comey could claim President Obama and Susan Rice were well aware of the FBI’s Flynn operation. With the memo Obama/Rice position themselves as having no idea until Comey started talking…
That’s the purpose for the memo; Obama & Rice protecting themselves from Comey if things go sideways.
To further illustrate this intent, it’s worth remembering the letter from Susan Rice’s lawyer, Kathryn Ruemmler to the Senate:
Note the second to last paragraph, it’s all about denying knowledge of FBI operations, writ large, against the Trump campaign or incoming administration.
When James Clapper walked directly into the White House with “intelligence cuts” specifically from the FBI to share with President Obama, it’s likely the legal team around Obama -specifically including Kathryn Reummler- went bananas.
James Clapper was always a doofus, but usefully so. However, in this context doofus Clapper -with his FBI cuts in hand- just infected the White House with direct knowledge of an ongoing FBI investigation of the incoming administration. In that briefing Clapper just walked over their carefully assembled plausible deniability like an ox in the oval. D’oh.
The ‘pull aside’ meeting immediately thereafter, January 5th, was Obama and Susan Rice cleaning up the mess and reassembling their plausible deniability.
The January 20th Susan Rice memo-to-file was supportive material for that intention.
L-R: Kathryn Ruemmler, President Obama, Lisa Monaco, Susan Rice
.
Lastly, it does not go unnoticed the purpose for the original redaction. The DOJ/FBI and intelligence administrators were trying to keep James Comey protected; and maintain the offensive effort toward the Trump administration.
Imagine if this memo had been released in 2017 or 2018?… the sunlight would have been unbearable for a multitude of ongoing narratives. Mueller could never have attempted to prosecute Flynn in 2017 against the backdrop of a known FBI investigation to target and frame Michael Flynn.
This just in: FBI attempting to get a FIDO warrant on Secretary Pompeo, based on his dog being a Labrador retriever, and Labrador being a foreign entity.
LikeLike
Obama is just an idiot. Now it’s proven that he was connected to these crimes, which means Comey and Brennan will walk, since they won’t go to prison without taking Obama down with them, and the Swamp won’t let Obama go down. Even if Obama walked, we could have sent a real message to these thugs and sent a generational message to Swamp bureaucrats everywhere, and now we can’t even do that.
This is why you have consiglieres. If Obama wanted to break the law, he had to keep himself insulated from the lawbreaking, for his own sake and the country’s sake. Right now, Comey and Brennan would likely be in prison, and the consigliere MIGHT be facing a hard time, but if he was a smart enough lawyer and kept the hard copies to a minimum, he’d probably skate, and the Swamp wouldn’t much care either way.
As our host points out, Obama was dumb enough to let that doofus Clapper INFECT him with criminal activity. Anybody who’s that stupid shouldn’t be president, on that alone. Clapper was an idiot, previously caught in a lie in front of Congress, humiliated and scorned by anybody with a brain, and Obama’s chumming up with him on this skullduggery? Ridiculous.
Maybe we can still imprison Comey and Brennan on other charges?
LikeLike
I do this frequently – write memo to self that I do not know about a specific event occurring weeks after I was in a meeting about that event and make sure in the memo to be very clear about the specific event I disavow knowledge of.
LikeLike
It’s great that Grenell is targeting and being very selective in his unredacted releases; not just dumping so many docs that everything gets lost in the shuffle. No. He’s keeping everyone’s eyes laser-focused on what they are producing.
How sad for Gen Flynn that this was withheld for 3 years, and everyone else that was affected by their devious, lying tactics.
LikeLike
“We obviously were covering very, very closely to see what reaction we were going to get FROM THE RUSSIANS” should read “FROM GENERAL FLYNN” as the expulsion of Russian diplomats was an intentional set-up to incite this call from Kislyak. And they were hoping to get some reaction from General Flynn.
LikeLike
None of these Democrats are very good Hitlers, although they try to act like him. They write everything down…..
LikeLike
Combine the Rice memo with the AG Barr Bag Pipe tune, “No Lo Intento” and you have no indictments. The Rice memo is plenty ambiguous and even as SD says worded well enough to show they were “concerned” about impropriety or “No Intent to do harm”. The evidence against Flynn, the President et al will be acknowledged as heavily corrupted and can be thrown out, AG Barr can or will work that part …. but … the “Intent” criteria will stop requests for prosecution and indictments against anything Obama and select Obama henchmen in their tracks.
So, the question now becomes who will be the patsy?
As I said before, its the last scene of the movie, “The Maltese Falcon” … Sam Spade and Gutman are getting the stories aligned and the patsy named and Gutman says “a Wilbur, you were like a son to me, but …”
LikeLike
What do Comey and Clapper do now that they know they were expendable scapegoats?
LikeLike
I still don’t fully understand Rice’s concern. Why would she think anyone would care if Obama was running a spy op on Trump? Anything can be justified by citing “Russian contacts”.
LikeLike
If Comey had no evidence of Flynn passing classified info to Russia during the transitional period then why were they worried? And why would you withhold briefing Intel from the new National Security Advisor ?
If they had concerns……why wouldn’t they have given Trump a defense briefing! They had nothing …that’s why.
This is all just crazy wrong…..and we know where they took it after that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does Reummler harp on the time stamp? Yes, it is after power has changed hands, and yes she is attempting to spin the original timing on this p, however, since when has an email time stamp been wrong?
LikeLike
LikeLike
America has a Mt Rushmore to commemorate four of America’s greatest Presidents (of right,Trump should already be a fifth), but to commemorate Barack Obama a new monument is clearly needed. It would have Barack Obama in the center, of course, and be higher than Mt. Everest – far higher – reaching almost up to orbiting satellites. Around it would be many smaller figures of Rice, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, etc.
Its name would be Mt. Crimemore.
LikeLike
memo to Jim..
in case you have not figured it out yet…you are the designated fall guy.
LikeLike