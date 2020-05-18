Secondary Confirmation – Treasury Whistleblower Complaint Aligns Directly With President Obama’s Political Surveillance Activity…

An exclusive Treasury Department whistleblower outline in the Ohio Star is almost an absolute match to our research {Go Deep} on how President Obama constructed the political surveillance network during his second term.
According to the article in mid-December 2015 the Treasury whistleblower started noticing data-search transactions with the Treasury Dept. for specific people that aligned with the 2016 GOP primary. The searches included Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump and his family as well as certain members of congress.
[(L-R) Denis McDonough, Joe Biden, President Obama, Tom Donolin, Jack Lew]
The complaint outlines an unnamed database [likely NSA] was used as the first search mechanism. After initial data was extracted the results were then used to transfer more specific searches to the Treasury dept. The level of detail within the whistleblower complaint is eerily familiar to our own research based on declassified records.
OHIO STAR – […] By March 2016, the whistleblower said she and a colleague, who was detailed to Treasury from the intelligence community, became convinced that the surveillance of Flynn was not tied to legitimate criminal or national security concerns, but was straight-up political surveillance among other illegal activity occurring at Treasury.
“When I showed it to her, what she said, ‘Oh, sh%t!’ and I knew right then and there that I was right – this was some shady stuff,” the whistleblower said.
“It wasn’t just him,” the whistleblower said. “They were targeting other U.S. citizens, as well.”
Only two names are listed in the whistleblower’s official paperwork, so the others must remain sealed, she said. The second name is Paul J. Manafort Jr., the one-time chairman of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
The other names include: Members of Congress, the most senior staffers on the 2016 Trump campaign and members of Trump’s family, she said.
“Another thing they would do is take targeted names from a certain database – I cannot name, but you can guess – and they were going over to an unclassified database and they were running those names in the unclassified database,” she said.
This ruse was to get around using classified resources to surveil Americans, she said. Once the Treasury personnel had enough information about someone they were targeting from the black box, they would go to the white box for faster and more informed search.
It was routine for these searches that had no criminal nor national security predicate, merely a political predicate, she said. (read more)
What is described in that article is exactly what our own research discovered as we overlaid numerous declassified reports from the NSA, FISA Court, and testimony to congress around the previous use of the IRS to target political opposition.
The FISA court identified and quantified tens-of-thousands of search queries of the NSA/FBI database using the FISA-702(16)(17) system. The database was repeatedly used by persons with contractor access who unlawfully searched and extracted the raw results without redacting the information and shared it with an unknown number of entities.
[…] There is little doubt the FISA-702(16)(17) database system was used by Obama-era officials, from 2012 through April 2016, as a way to spy on their political opposition.
Quite simply there is no other intellectually honest explanation for the scale and volume of database abuse that was taking place; and keep in mind these searches were all ruled to be unlawful. Searches for repeated persons over a period time that were not authorized.
This whistleblower complaint simply makes sense.
We know Jack Lew was moved from President Obama’s White House to the position of Treasury Secretary specifically because the IRS targeting became public. As Treasury Secretary Mr. Lew was in position to keep damaging information from surfacing.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal.
Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.
[…] The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database.
Sometime around the summer of 2012 the Obama administration shifted from direct searches of the Treasury IRS files, to using contractor access to the NSA database as a way to conduct political surveillance and export search results without any minimization.
The process of exploiting the NSA database continued for years until March 2016 when a severe uptick in activity, coinciding with candidate Donald Trump becoming the presumptive GOP nominee, flagged the NSA database auditor.
Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted of a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication.
The NSA compliance officer alerted Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016.
While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016
It just makes sense the exported contractor results from database access would then transfer to non-classified (Treasury) searches on other networks for more details. That process is exactly what the Treasury whistleblower is outlining.
Time to get rid of another inspector general.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want the names of the other congressmen targeted. That would be interesting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sessions?
LikeLike
Most definitely, he was part of the campaign
LikeLike
Probably each and everyone of them. All the judiciary as well
LikeLike
I wonder how they overlap with the Congress members shot in Alexandria. I’d be surprised if Rand Paul isn’t on the list.
LikeLike
Time for Paul Revere to get the horse out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I said it before and I’ll say it again. These IGs are not inspector general’s they are Internal guardians. Their job is to hide the truth and keep true whistle blowers from coming forward to expose criminals in government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coincidentally, today Acting DNI Richard Grenell barred the FBI from access to raw SIGINT and directed it to focus on law enforcement and counterterrorism.
LikeLiked by 25 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1262407788820680708?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1262407788820680708&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2020%2F05%2F18%2Fdevin-nunes-discusses-ag-barr-remarks-about-president-obama-and-joe-biden%2Fcomment-page-1%2F%23comments
LikeLike
LikeLike
WORDPRESS WAKE UP
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that and it’s HUGE!!! The FBI has been playing illegal spy games for WAY too long! The whole agency needs to be burned to the ground, IMHO, but this is a very good start!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grennell is bringning the HEAT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope the new DNI keeps it up. We still haven’t heard anything about the whole fiasco with changing the whistleblower form so that the ICIG could pursue a complaint based on hearsay that was outside his jurisdiction. That would be a fine place for the new guy to start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, wow, wow.
But what should we expect from a usurper president whose birth certificate is a known forgery.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maybe Loretta Fuddy knows the truth about Obady’s birth certificate. Too bad she’s not around to talk about it.
LikeLike
Both birth certificates. Thought there were two – both from Hawaii but different hospitals:)
LikeLike
And how can someone get a SS number from a state they have never lived in ?
LikeLike
There actually is an explanation for that one. The original user of that SSN was a person who lived in Connecticut and died. I did not realize that the SSA recycles your SSN after your death. Nowadays they are not geographically based, so whenever it was that Obama applied, he just got the next random available SSN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, I’d like to know how he traveled to Pakistan in college without a passport. My guess is, he had an Indonesian passport that said he was Barry Soetero.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My fervent hope is that at the end of all of this we will finally get the TRUTH about Bambi’s birth, parentage, schooling?, passports…ALL of it!! I believe that the President knows it but it holding onto the information as his final “Trump” card…and I will trust him to play it at the appropriate time!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Not even a smidgen of corruption
BHO”
LikeLiked by 9 people
True statement. There was a gazillion times more than a smidgen.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent riposte!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great. Now I’ll be thinking of Italian food all night!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Try a Tums!😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, now I’m fixated on some riposte with mushrooms and white sauce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😀😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now I want cannoli!! Bahahaha!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
AFTER you eat your riposte comes cannoli !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Life is short – eat desert first!!
LikeLike
Oops – should be dessert…I do know how to spell but it’s been a very long day!!
LikeLike
Actually what OBUMMER said was there was not a smidgen of SCANDAL in his Administration. But what can you expect he knew about scandal when he was dumb enough to continue showing up in Rev. Wright’s church.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think he was “dumb” in that sense. (He is VERY dumb in general). He was wily in that he was building his street creds to keep the black religious vote until He got elected and could then show his true beliefs that included supporting homosexuality (and “marriage”), late term abortion and all manner of other very unChristian things.
As for scandal, I honestly do not think He cares a bit since He knows full well He has protective cover from the fawning media such that few would ever know of it and frankly I think most Americans are so far gone morally that they no longer pay attentio, at least to dimocrat scandal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And considering the number of black “evangelical” Christian that I know who would crawl through broken glass to support him, I would have to say that his “strategy” worked VERY WELL for him!
I have lost several close friends (or at least I thought they were) over their unequivocal support for Obama, despite his absolute denial of all major tenets of Christianity. Two of these friends are PASTORS, but they are absolutely blind to the truth and have resorted to the “racist” card whenever anyone points out the OBVIOUS contradictions between what Obama said he believed vs what he supported once he was in office!
LikeLike
Sooner or later a special counsel will have to be ordered, but it will be way too late for the election
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why the “trust the plan” was so dangerous, it trained people to wait for a white knight to appear. And wait and wait. And now we are out of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why fat bastard Barr came out and proclaimed today
he had no intention of prosecuting Obama nor Biden.
It is because of this treasury whistleblower complaint which clearly identifies
OBAMA led political surveillance starting in 2012.
Do you still believe Barr is a white hat?
BARR STATEMENT TODAY IS LETTING ALL KNOW HE WILL
DO ANYTHING TO PROTECT OBAMA AND BIDEN.
Barr and Graham are now in charge of obama, Biden and the coup plotters.
PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING NOW!
LikeLiked by 8 people
In the Alice’s Wonderland that was formerly called America, everything has the opposite meaning to what it actually says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like the names of the legislation that gets passed through the Congress ( and written by the lobbyists) …”Affordable Care Act”, “HEROES Act”, etc…
They sound so great, don’t they?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well spotted! The Mad Hatter gets around for sure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill @sshole Barr was a fix it man for George Bush. The article linked below explains who he is and what he has been doing for many years. Read about this slime ball of a man here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
LikeLike
Barr said they aren’t targets *at this time.* He’s correctly following the evidence where it goes, not starting at the desired conclusion, as was done to VSG Trump.
I doubt we’ll see anyone prosecute a president without severe, impossible to ignore evidence. Biden is simply incompetent. But I don’t count Barr out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr’s father hired Jeffrey Epstein to teach math at the elite Dalton school with no college degree. Clearly there are ties in the Barr family to state sponsored illicit activities. Why would young Barr be any different?
LikeLike
And Rod Rosenstein successfully prosecuted Peter Strzok’s relative by marriage, Gen Cartwright for leaking classified information to the press. He was convicted and Zero pardoned him.
Did u know General James Cartwright was pardoned by Barack Obama 3 days b4 he left office?
•James Cartwright’s Daughter is Mariana Strzok
•Mariana Strzok is Married 2 Mark Strzok
•Mark Strzok is the Brother of Peter Strzok Sr
•Peter Strzok Sr is the Father of PETER STRZOK
https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/pr/former-vice-chairman-joint-chiefs-staff-pleads-guilty-federal-felony-leak-investigation
LikeLike
The obama administration is the most corrupt administration in American history.
LikeLiked by 16 people
And Barr is his protection.
LikeLike
“Sometime around the summer of 2012 the Obama administration shifted from direct searches of the Treasury IRS files, to using contractor access to the NSA database as a way to conduct political surveillance and export search results without any minimization.”
Funny, how Maxine Waters in 2013 talked about a database in response to a question about 2016. Of course, Maxine was among the first to call for Trump’s impeachment too! Probably not the same database but interesting nonetheless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is the context? “that’s what any democratic candidate will have to deal with.”
Max appears to me to be describing this database as a threat.
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1262407788820680708?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1262407788820680708&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2020%2F05%2F18%2Fdevin-nunes-discusses-ag-barr-remarks-about-president-obama-and-joe-biden%2Fcomment-page-1%2F%23comments
LikeLike
If this campaign boils down to a fight over DeepState:
Our side will be 100( right; and
Will 100% lose the election.
The American people, if they understood what happened to PDJT still has it in them to vote out DeepState (to the extent that this can be done in 1 election).
However, if people are not charged and hotheads on social media become the ONLY and/or LOUDEST voices demanding justice, then the voters who dont read Sundance or pay enough attention will think it is just more conspiracy theory blathering.
PDJT, Grenell or ANYONE that can UNITE the voices demanding justice needs to take the lead. DECLASSIFICATIONS MUST COME. No more BS trusting, giving it time, etc. nonsense.
Time is running out and PDJT told us that last week.
Be happy, be sad. Trust the plan. Dont trust the plan. But whatever, folks, THINK.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very insightful post for which I wish I had a cheery upbeat response. I don’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see that you are a Marine. I almost always agree with your take on things. I never served but my grandfather fought at Battle of the Bulge, uncles in Korean “Conflict”, and I’m 100% sure that they are rolling over in their graves at what our country has become. I’m curious to know if you believe whether we can actually vote ourselves out of this mess, or have the communists simply gained too much ground at this point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost always??!! Herrumph!😀😀
I am no prophet or fortune teller and readily admit, when it comes to anything related to human nature (and everything in my opinion is), I tend to be a pessimist.
As such, and as I continue to say, a fundamental transformation of America in a truly positive direction (back to a general belief in and reliance on, traditional Judeo-Christian values) is the only thing that can really “save America.”
“Victory” in November (I define that as needing to be a historic landslide that re-elects Trump and gets control of the House and Senate as well as historic wins all down the ballot in every state) will only slow the entropic process we are now experiencing.
Unless Americans (patriots and a significant number of “others”, however, have a literal spiritual revival across the country (and that would require a miracle of God out of His Grace and Mercy as we surely do not “deserve” any blessing as we are as a nation further from Him than we have ever been) whereby each of us is convicted of those areas in our lives that we have compromised with our enemies and then repents of them, I just do not think America as we were given it by our Founders and as preserved for us through our history by our military, will survive much longer.
We are, I fear (for my children and grandchildren) very much on the brink.
LikeLike
we aren’t going to lose. the democrats are unhinged and america sees it. 12 percent win in kalifornia .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winning isn’t enough. We need real, new leadership in both the House and Senate. McConnell and McCarthy are too swampy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no way to vote ourselves out of this mess. No investigation, protest, lawsuit, Congressional committee or anything else you can think of is going to straighten us out. The only solution at this point is going to come from gunfire. (And, no, I’m not larping or doing keyboard commando games here, because I have no intention of taking up arms when at least half my fellow citizens seem to love the idea of living under communism). With very few exceptions, the Republicant’s have proven that they are just there to take a dive for the communists. And our side is living in denial about it all, clinging to hope that justice is coming. We never dreamed it would come to this in our beloved America. I hope Trump can pull a rabbit out of his hat but things ain’t looking good at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All we can do is repent of our own wrongdoings and pray to the good Lord to deliver us.
LikeLike
As a Christian, I agree with you, but George Washington was a Christian, too, and he absolutely spilled blood for his cause. How many men sacrificed life and limb for the country and what have we become?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama declared undistinguishing and exterminating war, as a part of his very being, against all the civil rights of all who dared oppose him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been a long day… I’ve not yet caught up on daily reading so please forgive if this info is well known…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trey Gowdy made a comment the other day about the rest of the email. He suggested the rest of the email discusses BHO and it is not good.
https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/13/officials-named-in-unmasking-of-trump-a/
“Republicans have renewed their focus on Rice in recent days. On Fox News on Monday evening, Republican former Rep. Trey Gowdy pointed to a partially declassified memo from Rice, which said Obama raised concerns about sharing information about Russia with the incoming administration. Gowdy called on the rest of the memo to be declassified and released.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rice is stepping forward as a Biden VP pick bc they need someone in there to be alert enough to cover up.
LikeLike
Also spying on a member of Congress. I’m thinking maybe it was Devin Nunes. He was the only person in the gang of 8 who could cause trouble. Paul Ryan was al ready in Obama’s pocket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeff Sessions. To get compromising data on an early Trump supporter.
Ted Cruz. Because like Trump he was an outsider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the timing, I suspect Cruz, Rubio, etc. – the presidential candidates. Maybe also anyone up for election that year in a close race.
LikeLike
Carrie, the whistleblower said MEMBERS of Congress – there were many.
LikeLike
I’m dreaming bigger, I hope to see some Democrats who were targeted, and also Justice Roberts.
LikeLike
This has all the hallmarks of Obama’s use of sealed divorce records of his Republican opponent in Illinois to find damaging info to use against him – which he did – in order to make the guy drop out of the race last minute – which he did. As a result, Obama became a US Senator.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Obama’s signature move unsealing private records.”
https://anncoulter.com/2012/08/01/obamas-signature-move-unsealing-private-records/
LikeLike
You read my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, but THAT Barack Obama was not exactly a mover and a shaker. He had to be someone’s puppet. Who pulls the strings, even back then.
LikeLike
George Webb has said for ages it is Jack Lew that we should be looking at when we look at Obama corruption.
LikeLike
How Hussein Obama got to DC:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/chi-0406220247jun22-story.html
LikeLike
Yes nk, and it was The Chicago Tribune that tipped off Obama on that so called divorce scandal
LikeLike
The media then, as now, was helping to do his dirty work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And more and more sees the light of daylight. Where’s this complaint? Why hasn’t the IG acted on it? It only took a few days after Ciarmella made up his story for action to be taken. It’s been 3 years.
I wonder if the DS is starting to get a taste of its own medicine?
Remember Trump did say we caught them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the phony House hearings. There’s a story on Breitbart that the House is asking the Supreme Court to let them see Mueller’s grand jury testimony so they can impeach Trump again.
LikeLike
This is appalling. But what is more appalling is that liberals will justify this behavior – perhaps deem it necessary- liberals will see nothing wrong here. It’s a RAT trait, the ability to contour truth and to justify bad behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
well the dems were screaming when barr dropped the charges on flynn.now’s PT’s opening to fire barr.
LikeLike
I’m starting hear this “well, it may not be criminal” B.S. meme starting to make the rounds…Barr, Nunez, even Bongino at the end of his show all said it today
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please tell me Durham has talked to these people.
LikeLike
I hope he’s talked to all whistleblowers, but it doesn’t matter if he talks with Brennen, Comey and McCabe – they are all proven liars anyway, and he might just indict them without bothering to talk with them.
LikeLike
Mr Lew just another of Chinese decent like Ohr and other enemies of this country. And on the day when We find out bagpipes will not seek investigations into Osama and Biden with the mountain of proof unfolds right in front of our eyes with fingerprints of them both all over this coup.
LikeLike
None of us (possibly aside from Sundance) know one damn thing about what is going on. Either trust that your country is in the process of being saved, or believe that we are doomed.
Meanwhile, the level of hypocrisy in so many of the most well known posters here is mind boggling. We must be able to question ourselves &, therefore, stop short of accusing others of what we ourselves are guilty of. Is this not what the left does to us?
The USA is open. Live it, do it, believe it. That is all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspected Jack Lew because I believe he was unusually corrupt, even for the Obama administration. He was a key White House figure during the IRS targeting of Conservative and some Jewish groups whose policies differed from theirs. He was the person chosen to transfer pallets of cash to the Iranian government. The Iranians were killing American troops, which was obviously of no consequence to President Obama or Jack Lew.
An audit of the Treasury Department under Obama may reveal untold amounts of taxpayer monies that went “missing”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treasury Department has a (ONE) whistle blower!
How many whistle blowers in the FBI & DOJ?
How many whistle blowers in the FISA court?
How many honest rank and file federal employees in these roles?
LikeLike
QCM,Unfortunately not enough 😑
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember 1 Text showed page sending out information where she should not have…Fusion Centers possibly and this was justified under the guise of Training,possibly?
https://threenation.net/2019/01/28/march-7-8-2017-trump-may-have-an-ace-up-his-sleeve-on-wiretapping-charge/
LikeLike
“According to the article in mid-December 2015 the Treasury whistleblower started noticing data-search transactions with the Treasury Dept. for specific people that aligned with the 2016 GOP primary.”
Around the time of the release of Mr. Horowitz’s very first IG report, I recall Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) mentioning (on FNC/FBN) that there were some people coming forward – especially after Andrew McCabe was gone from the FBI.
About that time he also made some rumblings about connections to the State Dept. regarding the coup against PDJT using fake “Russian collusion” hoax, etc.
Haven’t heard a peep about FBI whistleblowers or digging into the State Dept. since.
What other Dept IG’s need to be fired two or three years ago? That process (IG oversight) was one of the key things BHO controlled and manipulated.
Just like WJC firing all 94 U.S. Attorneys the first day he was in office.
As well as installing his cronies, especially the DOJ.
Want to do a purge? Start doing polygraphs on all these political appointees, especially from the WJC & BHO eras.
LikeLike
Deplorable_Infidel ~~
The problem with getting rid of all 94 US Attorneys is this. President Trump came from the business world. As such he had no ready made political infrastructure set up and ready to go. He was forced to take advice from people he trusted.
For most of his life he was a Democrat. Lots of trustworthy friends turned out to be rhinos and never-Trumpers.
I could go on but it’s late and I’m tired. I’m pretty sure you get the point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. There are about 2500 Presidential appointees. If Hillary had won, she would have kept a lot of the Obama people in place, but she had surely been working on a list for years and would have wasted no time installing her own people. One of President Trump’s great errors early on was not having a list of 2500 people who could be trusted and installing them as quickly as possible.
LikeLike
When I hear Sodom, I tend to think of Gomorah. I had assumed Strzok was talking about the CIA when he mentioned his Sister agencies leaking, but perhaps he meant the IRS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must have been scary for the whistleblower when she realized the people she was turning this information over to were the one’s behind the curtains/responsible for running the operation. Hopefully there was a backup to the information she discovered, otherwise it’s surely been buried deep down some memory hole.
LikeLike
What bothered me about this was the time that has transpired between her going to the IG and then to the SC and it’s still off adrift in never never land.
Here’s your proof positive eye witness account backed up by data in existence since 2015. Now why hasn’t this been dredged into Congress and made a mountain of? Don’t blame the Dems, the Republicans had the house for two years!!!
Uniparty!!!
LikeLike
Paul Ryan was never a Republican, or Amash and many other RINOs
LikeLike
I have only one question: Is this illegal, Mr. Barr?
LikeLike
A comment was made by someone here I respect (I just can’t remember who it was) that the contractors that were accessing the 702 info were likely government and not private based on their knowledge of the system. It may well have been Sidney Powell that was saying this but I just can’t remember and searching back is like finding the needle.
Anyway this fits very well and is not the least bit surprising. I would not be surprised if this was connected to Brennan’s joint task force.
Some very early Russiagate articles referenced Treasury. Crazy it has taken this long to be exposed.
LikeLike
George Webb has said for ages it is Jack Lew that we should be looking at when we look at Obama corruption. I am not sure which videos he delved into it the most but if I have time to dig it out I’ll post it again in the open thread.
A brief bio should throw up lots of red flags:
Lew attended Carleton College in Minnesota for a year, where his faculty adviser was Paul Wellstone, who eventually represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.
Deep state training and recruitment grounds – Harvard (1978) & Georgetown Law (1983)
74 – 75 aide to Rep. Joe Moakley (D-Mass.)
1979, he was a senior policy adviser to House Speaker Tip O’Neill.
Lew practiced as an attorney for five years as a partner at Van Ness Feldman and Curtis.[11] His practice dealt primarily with electric power generation.
He has also worked as Executive Director of the Center for Middle East Research, Issues Director for the Democratic National Committee’s Campaign 88, and Deputy Director of the Office of Program Analysis in the city of Boston’s Office of Management and Budget.
From February 1993 to 1994, Lew served as Special Assistant to the President under President Clinton.
Drafted national service initiative (AmeriCorps) which is a way to send out deep state actors w a cover
Worked w Hillary on health care reform legislation.
October 1994 worked as OMB’s Executive Associate Director and Associate Director for Legislative Affairs.
August 1995 – July 1998, Lew served as Deputy Director of OMB
President Clinton nominated Lew to be Director of the OMB,
It goes on and on. He was at Citigroup for the 2008 collapse.
We have always known Obama is a puppet and an actor. Lew is who we should focus on.
LikeLike
Treasury Inspector General obviously wasn’t too impressed with any whistleblower claims unless they were against President Trump. Seems like another Inspector General needs to be fired and replaced!
LikeLike
While we wait for justice to come from a team both the criminals and the investigators play for, essentially rendering any meaningful consequences out of the question, the Deep State may not be out of the woods just yet
The President still holds his declass card, and the Deep State may have made a big mistake
While a majority of Republicans are loyal to DS, it’s major power base is Democrat politicians and officials, and that power base made a critical error by refusing to reopen the economy and diminishing or destroying peoples ability to support themselves
Vote fraud will be very tough to overcome this election, but with what I’m hearing from my nitwit leftist friends, they’re massively pissed off about what the Dem politicians are doing to the point of saying they won’t vote for them, so if enough Dems sit out the election or actually vote the other way, that could make vote fraud hard to pull off
The Swamp will take decades to clean up, but the second most important aspect in that cleaning is electing President Trump to a second term (the most important was electing him the first time)
With a new term, and hopefully more allies, he can go scorched earth and get the syphon hose down deep
Yeah, we’ve got a lot of brainwashed imbeciles and needy welfare moochers who’ll vote Dem no matter what, but a good economy, jobs, stability and security mean the world to so many Americans of every stripe, and one would think taking that away while they berate you is going to have long lasting repercussions in voting habits
LikeLike
Sundance, I feel like this is stupid question. What were they getting from the 702-16/17 queries? Was it just the names and all of their contacts, which would be fed into treasury database for financial information?
I’m not really understanding why they have to go from black box to white box?
LikeLike
The FBI has been playing these games WRAY too long.
LikeLike
The FBI has been playing these games WRAY too long.
LikeLike
In the 1970’s the charges against most of the Weather Underground leadership were dropped due to disclosure that evidence against them was obtained by illegal surveillance. Surely there was some legal parallel construction based on the illegal stuff, to “protect sources and methods” of COINTEL from surfacing at trial.
Do Flynn and Manafort have the same rights as left-wing terrorists did when the same is done to them?
LikeLike
I’ll say it again, I bet the OZero administration given their penchant for spying probably spied on their own administration also. Handy to get the ducks in line.
LikeLike