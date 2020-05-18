Secondary Confirmation – Treasury Whistleblower Complaint Aligns Directly With President Obama’s Political Surveillance Activity…

Posted on May 18, 2020 by

An exclusive Treasury Department whistleblower outline in the Ohio Star is almost an absolute match to our research {Go Deep} on how President Obama constructed the political surveillance network during his second term.

According to the article in mid-December 2015 the Treasury whistleblower started noticing data-search transactions with the Treasury Dept. for specific people that aligned with the 2016 GOP primary.  The searches included Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Donald Trump and his family as well as certain members of congress.

[(L-R) Denis McDonough, Joe Biden, President Obama, Tom Donolin, Jack Lew]

The complaint outlines an unnamed database [likely NSA] was used as the first search mechanism.  After initial data was extracted the results were then used to transfer more specific searches to the Treasury dept.   The level of detail within the whistleblower complaint is eerily familiar to our own research based on declassified records.

OHIO STAR – […] By March 2016, the whistleblower said she and a colleague, who was detailed to Treasury from the intelligence community, became convinced that the surveillance of Flynn was not tied to legitimate criminal or national security concerns, but was straight-up political surveillance among other illegal activity occurring at Treasury.

“When I showed it to her, what she said, ‘Oh, sh%t!’ and I knew right then and there that I was right – this was some shady stuff,” the whistleblower said.

“It wasn’t just him,” the whistleblower said. “They were targeting other U.S. citizens, as well.”

Only two names are listed in the whistleblower’s official paperwork, so the others must remain sealed, she said. The second name is Paul J. Manafort Jr., the one-time chairman of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The other names include: Members of Congress, the most senior staffers on the 2016 Trump campaign and members of Trump’s family, she said.

“Another thing they would do is take targeted names from a certain database – I cannot name, but you can guess – and they were going over to an unclassified database and they were running those names in the unclassified database,” she said.

This ruse was to get around using classified resources to surveil Americans, she said. Once the Treasury personnel had enough information about someone they were targeting from the black box, they would go to the white box for faster and more informed search.

It was routine for these searches that had no criminal nor national security predicate, merely a political predicate, she said. (read more)

What is described in that article is exactly what our own research discovered as we overlaid numerous declassified reports from the NSA, FISA Court, and testimony to congress around the previous use of the IRS to target political opposition.

The FISA court identified and quantified tens-of-thousands of search queries of the NSA/FBI database using the FISA-702(16)(17) system. The database was repeatedly used by persons with contractor access who unlawfully searched and extracted the raw results without redacting the information and shared it with an unknown number of entities.

[…] There is little doubt the FISA-702(16)(17) database system was used by Obama-era officials, from 2012 through April 2016, as a way to spy on their political opposition.

Quite simply there is no other intellectually honest explanation for the scale and volume of database abuse that was taking place; and keep in mind these searches were all ruled to be unlawful. Searches for repeated persons over a period time that were not authorized.

This whistleblower complaint simply makes sense.

We know Jack Lew was moved from President Obama’s White House to the position of Treasury Secretary specifically because the IRS targeting became public.   As Treasury Secretary Mr. Lew was in position to keep damaging information from surfacing.

Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:

The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)

Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.

The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal.

Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.

[…] The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database.

Sometime around the summer of 2012 the Obama administration shifted from direct searches of the Treasury IRS files, to using contractor access to the NSA database as a way to conduct political surveillance and export search results without any minimization.

The process of exploiting the NSA database continued for years until March 2016 when a severe uptick in activity, coinciding with candidate Donald Trump becoming the presumptive GOP nominee, flagged the NSA database auditor.

Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted of a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication.

The NSA compliance officer alerted Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016.

While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016

It just makes sense the exported contractor results from database access would then transfer to non-classified (Treasury) searches on other networks for more details.   That process is exactly what the Treasury whistleblower is outlining.

Here’s the full background story.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IRS, Joe Biden, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

107 Responses to Secondary Confirmation – Treasury Whistleblower Complaint Aligns Directly With President Obama’s Political Surveillance Activity…

  1. John says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Time to get rid of another inspector general.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. jbowen82 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Coincidentally, today Acting DNI Richard Grenell barred the FBI from access to raw SIGINT and directed it to focus on law enforcement and counterterrorism.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  3. cthusername says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Wow, wow, wow.
    But what should we expect from a usurper president whose birth certificate is a known forgery.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Alli says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      Maybe Loretta Fuddy knows the truth about Obady’s birth certificate. Too bad she’s not around to talk about it.

      Like

      Reply
    • Fionnagh says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:53 pm

      Both birth certificates. Thought there were two – both from Hawaii but different hospitals:)

      Like

      Reply
      • Rj says:
        May 19, 2020 at 12:12 am

        And how can someone get a SS number from a state they have never lived in ?

        Like

        Reply
        • jbowen82 says:
          May 19, 2020 at 12:36 am

          There actually is an explanation for that one. The original user of that SSN was a person who lived in Connecticut and died. I did not realize that the SSA recycles your SSN after your death. Nowadays they are not geographically based, so whenever it was that Obama applied, he just got the next random available SSN.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • jbowen82 says:
            May 19, 2020 at 12:37 am

            Now, I’d like to know how he traveled to Pakistan in college without a passport. My guess is, he had an Indonesian passport that said he was Barry Soetero.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      May 19, 2020 at 12:11 am

      My fervent hope is that at the end of all of this we will finally get the TRUTH about Bambi’s birth, parentage, schooling?, passports…ALL of it!! I believe that the President knows it but it holding onto the information as his final “Trump” card…and I will trust him to play it at the appropriate time!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Deplorable Texan says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    “Not even a smidgen of corruption
    BHO”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:30 pm

      True statement. There was a gazillion times more than a smidgen.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • jumpinjarhead says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:39 pm

        Excellent riposte!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • boogywstew says:
          May 18, 2020 at 11:41 pm

          Great. Now I’ll be thinking of Italian food all night!

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • MelH says:
          May 19, 2020 at 12:04 am

          Actually what OBUMMER said was there was not a smidgen of SCANDAL in his Administration. But what can you expect he knew about scandal when he was dumb enough to continue showing up in Rev. Wright’s church.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • jumpinjarhead says:
            May 19, 2020 at 12:20 am

            I don’t think he was “dumb” in that sense. (He is VERY dumb in general). He was wily in that he was building his street creds to keep the black religious vote until He got elected and could then show his true beliefs that included supporting homosexuality (and “marriage”), late term abortion and all manner of other very unChristian things.

            As for scandal, I honestly do not think He cares a bit since He knows full well He has protective cover from the fawning media such that few would ever know of it and frankly I think most Americans are so far gone morally that they no longer pay attentio, at least to dimocrat scandal.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • vikingmom says:
              May 19, 2020 at 12:44 am

              And considering the number of black “evangelical” Christian that I know who would crawl through broken glass to support him, I would have to say that his “strategy” worked VERY WELL for him!

              I have lost several close friends (or at least I thought they were) over their unequivocal support for Obama, despite his absolute denial of all major tenets of Christianity. Two of these friends are PASTORS, but they are absolutely blind to the truth and have resorted to the “racist” card whenever anyone points out the OBVIOUS contradictions between what Obama said he believed vs what he supported once he was in office!

              Like

              Reply
  5. nojuanimportante says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Sooner or later a special counsel will have to be ordered, but it will be way too late for the election

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PS says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:49 pm

      That’s why the “trust the plan” was so dangerous, it trained people to wait for a white knight to appear. And wait and wait. And now we are out of time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. 335blues says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    This is why fat bastard Barr came out and proclaimed today
    he had no intention of prosecuting Obama nor Biden.
    It is because of this treasury whistleblower complaint which clearly identifies
    OBAMA led political surveillance starting in 2012.
    Do you still believe Barr is a white hat?
    BARR STATEMENT TODAY IS LETTING ALL KNOW HE WILL
    DO ANYTHING TO PROTECT OBAMA AND BIDEN.
    Barr and Graham are now in charge of obama, Biden and the coup plotters.
    PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING NOW!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. TheWanderingStar says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    The obama administration is the most corrupt administration in American history.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  8. dufrst says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    “Sometime around the summer of 2012 the Obama administration shifted from direct searches of the Treasury IRS files, to using contractor access to the NSA database as a way to conduct political surveillance and export search results without any minimization.”

    Funny, how Maxine Waters in 2013 talked about a database in response to a question about 2016. Of course, Maxine was among the first to call for Trump’s impeachment too! Probably not the same database but interesting nonetheless.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ann says:
      May 19, 2020 at 1:00 am

      What is the context? “that’s what any democratic candidate will have to deal with.”
      Max appears to me to be describing this database as a threat.

      Like

      Reply
  10. albertus magnus says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    If this campaign boils down to a fight over DeepState:

    Our side will be 100( right; and
    Will 100% lose the election.

    The American people, if they understood what happened to PDJT still has it in them to vote out DeepState (to the extent that this can be done in 1 election).

    However, if people are not charged and hotheads on social media become the ONLY and/or LOUDEST voices demanding justice, then the voters who dont read Sundance or pay enough attention will think it is just more conspiracy theory blathering.

    PDJT, Grenell or ANYONE that can UNITE the voices demanding justice needs to take the lead. DECLASSIFICATIONS MUST COME. No more BS trusting, giving it time, etc. nonsense.

    Time is running out and PDJT told us that last week.

    Be happy, be sad. Trust the plan. Dont trust the plan. But whatever, folks, THINK.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • jumpinjarhead says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:43 pm

      Very insightful post for which I wish I had a cheery upbeat response. I don’t.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Z says:
        May 19, 2020 at 12:00 am

        I see that you are a Marine. I almost always agree with your take on things. I never served but my grandfather fought at Battle of the Bulge, uncles in Korean “Conflict”, and I’m 100% sure that they are rolling over in their graves at what our country has become. I’m curious to know if you believe whether we can actually vote ourselves out of this mess, or have the communists simply gained too much ground at this point?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • jumpinjarhead says:
          May 19, 2020 at 12:14 am

          Almost always??!! Herrumph!😀😀

          I am no prophet or fortune teller and readily admit, when it comes to anything related to human nature (and everything in my opinion is), I tend to be a pessimist.

          As such, and as I continue to say, a fundamental transformation of America in a truly positive direction (back to a general belief in and reliance on, traditional Judeo-Christian values) is the only thing that can really “save America.”

          “Victory” in November (I define that as needing to be a historic landslide that re-elects Trump and gets control of the House and Senate as well as historic wins all down the ballot in every state) will only slow the entropic process we are now experiencing.

          Unless Americans (patriots and a significant number of “others”, however, have a literal spiritual revival across the country (and that would require a miracle of God out of His Grace and Mercy as we surely do not “deserve” any blessing as we are as a nation further from Him than we have ever been) whereby each of us is convicted of those areas in our lives that we have compromised with our enemies and then repents of them, I just do not think America as we were given it by our Founders and as preserved for us through our history by our military, will survive much longer.

          We are, I fear (for my children and grandchildren) very much on the brink.

          Like

          Reply
    • gary says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      we aren’t going to lose. the democrats are unhinged and america sees it. 12 percent win in kalifornia .

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Z says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:53 pm

      There’s no way to vote ourselves out of this mess. No investigation, protest, lawsuit, Congressional committee or anything else you can think of is going to straighten us out. The only solution at this point is going to come from gunfire. (And, no, I’m not larping or doing keyboard commando games here, because I have no intention of taking up arms when at least half my fellow citizens seem to love the idea of living under communism). With very few exceptions, the Republicant’s have proven that they are just there to take a dive for the communists. And our side is living in denial about it all, clinging to hope that justice is coming. We never dreamed it would come to this in our beloved America. I hope Trump can pull a rabbit out of his hat but things ain’t looking good at this point.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Rileytrips says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:55 pm

        All we can do is repent of our own wrongdoings and pray to the good Lord to deliver us.

        Like

        Reply
        • Z says:
          May 19, 2020 at 12:03 am

          As a Christian, I agree with you, but George Washington was a Christian, too, and he absolutely spilled blood for his cause. How many men sacrificed life and limb for the country and what have we become?

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  11. carthoris says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Obama declared undistinguishing and exterminating war, as a part of his very being, against all the civil rights of all who dared oppose him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. DesertRain says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Been a long day… I’ve not yet caught up on daily reading so please forgive if this info is well known…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Carrie says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Also spying on a member of Congress. I’m thinking maybe it was Devin Nunes. He was the only person in the gang of 8 who could cause trouble. Paul Ryan was al ready in Obama’s pocket.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. nkmommy says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    This has all the hallmarks of Obama’s use of sealed divorce records of his Republican opponent in Illinois to find damaging info to use against him – which he did – in order to make the guy drop out of the race last minute – which he did. As a result, Obama became a US Senator.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Dwayne Diesel says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    And more and more sees the light of daylight. Where’s this complaint? Why hasn’t the IG acted on it? It only took a few days after Ciarmella made up his story for action to be taken. It’s been 3 years.

    I wonder if the DS is starting to get a taste of its own medicine?

    Remember Trump did say we caught them all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cheryl says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:56 pm

      You mean the phony House hearings. There’s a story on Breitbart that the House is asking the Supreme Court to let them see Mueller’s grand jury testimony so they can impeach Trump again.

      Like

      Reply
  16. jay says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    This is appalling. But what is more appalling is that liberals will justify this behavior – perhaps deem it necessary- liberals will see nothing wrong here. It’s a RAT trait, the ability to contour truth and to justify bad behavior.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. cherokeepeople says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    well the dems were screaming when barr dropped the charges on flynn.now’s PT’s opening to fire barr.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Brutalus says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    I’m starting hear this “well, it may not be criminal” B.S. meme starting to make the rounds…Barr, Nunez, even Bongino at the end of his show all said it today

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Jennifer Verner says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    Please tell me Durham has talked to these people.

    Like

    Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      May 19, 2020 at 12:00 am

      I hope he’s talked to all whistleblowers, but it doesn’t matter if he talks with Brennen, Comey and McCabe – they are all proven liars anyway, and he might just indict them without bothering to talk with them.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Rj says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    Mr Lew just another of Chinese decent like Ohr and other enemies of this country. And on the day when We find out bagpipes will not seek investigations into Osama and Biden with the mountain of proof unfolds right in front of our eyes with fingerprints of them both all over this coup.

    Like

    Reply
  21. teabag14 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    None of us (possibly aside from Sundance) know one damn thing about what is going on. Either trust that your country is in the process of being saved, or believe that we are doomed.

    Meanwhile, the level of hypocrisy in so many of the most well known posters here is mind boggling. We must be able to question ourselves &, therefore, stop short of accusing others of what we ourselves are guilty of. Is this not what the left does to us?

    The USA is open. Live it, do it, believe it. That is all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Mr. Morris says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    I suspected Jack Lew because I believe he was unusually corrupt, even for the Obama administration. He was a key White House figure during the IRS targeting of Conservative and some Jewish groups whose policies differed from theirs. He was the person chosen to transfer pallets of cash to the Iranian government. The Iranians were killing American troops, which was obviously of no consequence to President Obama or Jack Lew.
    An audit of the Treasury Department under Obama may reveal untold amounts of taxpayer monies that went “missing”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. QCM says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Treasury Department has a (ONE) whistle blower!

    How many whistle blowers in the FBI & DOJ?

    How many whistle blowers in the FISA court?

    How many honest rank and file federal employees in these roles?

    Like

    Reply
  24. ezduzit63 says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Remember 1 Text showed page sending out information where she should not have…Fusion Centers possibly and this was justified under the guise of Training,possibly?
    https://threenation.net/2019/01/28/march-7-8-2017-trump-may-have-an-ace-up-his-sleeve-on-wiretapping-charge/

    Like

    Reply
  25. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    “According to the article in mid-December 2015 the Treasury whistleblower started noticing data-search transactions with the Treasury Dept. for specific people that aligned with the 2016 GOP primary.”

    Around the time of the release of Mr. Horowitz’s very first IG report, I recall Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) mentioning (on FNC/FBN) that there were some people coming forward – especially after Andrew McCabe was gone from the FBI.

    About that time he also made some rumblings about connections to the State Dept. regarding the coup against PDJT using fake “Russian collusion” hoax, etc.

    Haven’t heard a peep about FBI whistleblowers or digging into the State Dept. since.

    What other Dept IG’s need to be fired two or three years ago? That process (IG oversight) was one of the key things BHO controlled and manipulated.

    Just like WJC firing all 94 U.S. Attorneys the first day he was in office.
    As well as installing his cronies, especially the DOJ.

    Want to do a purge? Start doing polygraphs on all these political appointees, especially from the WJC & BHO eras.

    Like

    Reply
    • Rock Knutne says:
      May 19, 2020 at 12:38 am

      Deplorable_Infidel ~~

      The problem with getting rid of all 94 US Attorneys is this. President Trump came from the business world. As such he had no ready made political infrastructure set up and ready to go. He was forced to take advice from people he trusted.

      For most of his life he was a Democrat. Lots of trustworthy friends turned out to be rhinos and never-Trumpers.

      I could go on but it’s late and I’m tired. I’m pretty sure you get the point.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jbowen82 says:
        May 19, 2020 at 12:47 am

        True. There are about 2500 Presidential appointees. If Hillary had won, she would have kept a lot of the Obama people in place, but she had surely been working on a list for years and would have wasted no time installing her own people. One of President Trump’s great errors early on was not having a list of 2500 people who could be trusted and installing them as quickly as possible.

        Like

        Reply
  26. Nikola Ivan Babic says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    When I hear Sodom, I tend to think of Gomorah. I had assumed Strzok was talking about the CIA when he mentioned his Sister agencies leaking, but perhaps he meant the IRS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. bessie2003 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Must have been scary for the whistleblower when she realized the people she was turning this information over to were the one’s behind the curtains/responsible for running the operation. Hopefully there was a backup to the information she discovered, otherwise it’s surely been buried deep down some memory hole.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Mike says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:33 am

    What bothered me about this was the time that has transpired between her going to the IG and then to the SC and it’s still off adrift in never never land.

    Here’s your proof positive eye witness account backed up by data in existence since 2015. Now why hasn’t this been dredged into Congress and made a mountain of? Don’t blame the Dems, the Republicans had the house for two years!!!

    Uniparty!!!

    Like

    Reply
  29. capetribulation1 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:44 am

    I have only one question: Is this illegal, Mr. Barr?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Hmmm... says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:46 am

    A comment was made by someone here I respect (I just can’t remember who it was) that the contractors that were accessing the 702 info were likely government and not private based on their knowledge of the system. It may well have been Sidney Powell that was saying this but I just can’t remember and searching back is like finding the needle.

    Anyway this fits very well and is not the least bit surprising. I would not be surprised if this was connected to Brennan’s joint task force.

    Some very early Russiagate articles referenced Treasury. Crazy it has taken this long to be exposed.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Jimmy Jack says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:47 am

    George Webb has said for ages it is Jack Lew that we should be looking at when we look at Obama corruption. I am not sure which videos he delved into it the most but if I have time to dig it out I’ll post it again in the open thread.

    A brief bio should throw up lots of red flags:

    Lew attended Carleton College in Minnesota for a year, where his faculty adviser was Paul Wellstone, who eventually represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate.

    Deep state training and recruitment grounds – Harvard (1978) & Georgetown Law (1983)

    74 – 75 aide to Rep. Joe Moakley (D-Mass.)
    1979, he was a senior policy adviser to House Speaker Tip O’Neill.

    Lew practiced as an attorney for five years as a partner at Van Ness Feldman and Curtis.[11] His practice dealt primarily with electric power generation.

    He has also worked as Executive Director of the Center for Middle East Research, Issues Director for the Democratic National Committee’s Campaign 88, and Deputy Director of the Office of Program Analysis in the city of Boston’s Office of Management and Budget.

    From February 1993 to 1994, Lew served as Special Assistant to the President under President Clinton.
    Drafted national service initiative (AmeriCorps) which is a way to send out deep state actors w a cover
    Worked w Hillary on health care reform legislation.

    October 1994 worked as OMB’s Executive Associate Director and Associate Director for Legislative Affairs.
    August 1995 – July 1998, Lew served as Deputy Director of OMB

    President Clinton nominated Lew to be Director of the OMB,

    It goes on and on. He was at Citigroup for the 2008 collapse.

    We have always known Obama is a puppet and an actor. Lew is who we should focus on.

    Like

    Reply
  32. California Joe says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:49 am

    Treasury Inspector General obviously wasn’t too impressed with any whistleblower claims unless they were against President Trump. Seems like another Inspector General needs to be fired and replaced!

    Like

    Reply
  33. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 19, 2020 at 12:56 am

    While we wait for justice to come from a team both the criminals and the investigators play for, essentially rendering any meaningful consequences out of the question, the Deep State may not be out of the woods just yet

    The President still holds his declass card, and the Deep State may have made a big mistake

    While a majority of Republicans are loyal to DS, it’s major power base is Democrat politicians and officials, and that power base made a critical error by refusing to reopen the economy and diminishing or destroying peoples ability to support themselves

    Vote fraud will be very tough to overcome this election, but with what I’m hearing from my nitwit leftist friends, they’re massively pissed off about what the Dem politicians are doing to the point of saying they won’t vote for them, so if enough Dems sit out the election or actually vote the other way, that could make vote fraud hard to pull off

    The Swamp will take decades to clean up, but the second most important aspect in that cleaning is electing President Trump to a second term (the most important was electing him the first time)

    With a new term, and hopefully more allies, he can go scorched earth and get the syphon hose down deep

    Yeah, we’ve got a lot of brainwashed imbeciles and needy welfare moochers who’ll vote Dem no matter what, but a good economy, jobs, stability and security mean the world to so many Americans of every stripe, and one would think taking that away while they berate you is going to have long lasting repercussions in voting habits

    Like

    Reply
  34. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    May 19, 2020 at 1:01 am

    Sundance, I feel like this is stupid question. What were they getting from the 702-16/17 queries? Was it just the names and all of their contacts, which would be fed into treasury database for financial information?

    I’m not really understanding why they have to go from black box to white box?

    Like

    Reply
  35. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    May 19, 2020 at 1:05 am

    The FBI has been playing these games WRAY too long.

    Like

    Reply
  36. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    May 19, 2020 at 1:05 am

    The FBI has been playing these games WRAY too long.

    Like

    Reply
  37. In the Land of Poz says:
    May 19, 2020 at 1:18 am

    In the 1970’s the charges against most of the Weather Underground leadership were dropped due to disclosure that evidence against them was obtained by illegal surveillance. Surely there was some legal parallel construction based on the illegal stuff, to “protect sources and methods” of COINTEL from surfacing at trial.

    Do Flynn and Manafort have the same rights as left-wing terrorists did when the same is done to them?

    Like

    Reply
  38. A2 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 1:18 am

    I’ll say it again, I bet the OZero administration given their penchant for spying probably spied on their own administration also. Handy to get the ducks in line.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s