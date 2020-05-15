Comey Briefed Clapper on Flynn-Kislyak Call as a Result of Pen Register on Flynn Phone…

First things first: ♦Understand Obama’s Surveillance Operation HERE. ♦Michael Flynn wasn’t under a FISA (Title-1) HERE …. that’s the background.
The riddle of how the White House discovered the telephone call and subsequent content between Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak appears to have been solved. The FBI used a “Pen Register.” There was no unmasking, and no warrant.
A pen register is a device/process which records the telephone numbers of outgoing calls. Monitoring outgoing call numbers does not require a search warrant or FISA.
After the 2016 election Lt. Gen Flynn was given a government issued secure cell phone; a blackberry device for use. However, with Flynn under a preexisting FBI investigation the phone numbers Flynn was calling in December ’16 and January ’17 were being monitored.
A review of prior testimony by former FBI Director James Comey [HERE]; prior testimony by former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe [Here]; and a cross-reference of recent releases of Flynn unmasking documents [Here] tells the full story.
In December of 2016 incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was under a sketchy FBI Counterintelligence investigation for possible coordination with Russia. According to recent documents and the Comey transcript, the Flynn investigation began in the summer of 2016; that investigation was ongoing in late December.
After President Obama initiated sanctions against Russia on December 29, 2016. The Obama administration was trying to figure out why Russia was not reacting. According to James Comey testimony the intelligence community, writ large, was tasked to find out why Russia was not reacting more severely. See Transcript:
Note:
…”And so we were all tasked to find out, do you have anything [redacted] that might reflect on this? That turned up these calls at the end of December, beginning of January.”
“do you have anything [redacted] that might reflect on this?” Could pertain to the incoming administration, a person, or an intelligence capability.
However, to identify the “that“, we turn to the McCabe testimony (page 212):
…”in an effort to respond to the tasking from [REDACTED], and so the results of what we found were communicated to the Agency, who I think had the pen on that response.”
The individual or group initiating the task is redacted; however the redaction ends with the letter “f”, so it is most likely “redacted staff.”
Tasking from: NSC staff? NCTC staff? White House staff?
However, the other important facet is the “had the pen on that response.” Meaning had the pen register responsibility on that response.
Pen Registers only monitor ‘outgoing‘ numbers.
It takes ‘trap and tracer’ authority to monitor the ‘incoming.’ Ambassador Kislyak was a foreign official whose surveillance would not require a pen register; however, a warrantless pen register would apply to Michael Flynn. So the discovery of the contact reflects a review of Flynn’s calls; not just Kislyak (who can be monitored for any purpose).
The FBI discovers the contact via a pen register that was monitoring Flynn’s phone. Then James Comey takes the information to DNI James Clapper. Back to Comey transcript:
“And then I briefed it to the Director of National Intelligence, and Director Clapper asked me for copies [REDACTED] which I shared with him.”…
At this point it looks like James Comey uses the pen register to generates a non traditional intelligence product; perhaps a memo or rough draft of the transcript, or the pen register result itself; which, because of the content, contains Michael Flynn’s name.
Director Comey then shares with DNI Clapper.
Clapper then takes the document and uses it to brief President Obama. This is how President Obama discovers the content of the call between Kislyak and Flynn:
The Clapper briefing of President Obama… likely happening prior to January 5th… using some non regular intelligence documentation… is almost certainly the impetus for the unmasking request from President Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough which happened on January 5, 2017:
The January 5th unmasking request applies to a document about Flynn where Flynn’s name is unmasked. That request is almost certainly the result of the White House receiving the official intelligence transcript of the Flynn-Kislyak call. We know this because the non-traditional document that Comey gave to Clapper was not masked.
So the question becomes, what exactly was that ‘non-traditional’ intelligence document that Comey gave to Clapper to brief President Obama?
For that answer we go back to Andrew McCabe’s transcript as he described it (pg 213):
As you can see above McCabe describes the document as a “summary” of the call that “wasn’t an intelligence product”, and any unmasking would be unnecessary because Michael Flynn’s name within it was not masked.
That information flow is also why Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were saying “incidental collection” is the “incorrect narrative” in their text messages. There was no unmasking because Flynn’s contact with Kislyak was not picked up as part of incidental collection, it was picked up because the FBI was using a pen registry to monitor all of Flynn’s contacts:
SUMMARY: Flynn was under FBI investigation. Per the IG report there was no FISA on Michael Flynn. In the document generated by James Comey to share with DNI James Clapper,… to brief President Obama… Michael Flynn’s name was not masked. The document was generated as a result of a pen register monitoring the outgoing contacts and phone numbers of Michael Flynn’s phone.
- Flynn’s call was the subject of a “pen registry”.
- Flynn’s device was government issued.
- Flynn’s “outgoing” calls monitored without warrant.
- Kislyak’s number was known.
- The pen registry identified the specific calls from Flynn to Kislyak.
- An “agency” provided the FBI with call content.
- Comey provided call content (w/ a document) to James Clapper.
- Clapper shared with White House during briefing.
- No unmasking, no warrant, no FISA.
That’s how the White House got the call without unmasking request.
I think the odds of more documents getting “found” are rather strong.
Biden has rendered implied consent and is invested in this scandal.
So did this give them a legal backdoor to spy on Trump officials?
Sounds like it. Good to know how, though – they need to close this gaping weakness. But that doesn’t mean Flynn wasn’t done dirty in other ways. We shall see. It’s in God’s hands.
New meaning to – “I got a pen and phone.“
Sunflower – that’s dynamite 🧨
Let me guess, “irregular” but perfectly legal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s how I interpret it. Very clever.
That’s my read as well.
Maybe I’ll have a different take after reading comments, but after reading SD’s brief once, I thought, so nothing improper. I read it again to see what I was missing and came up empty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So essentially, they were tapping an American citizens phone without a warrent? The administration wasn’t in place yet, so he was just an ordinary Citizen still. They needed a warrent to tap his phone whether they were investigating him or not. So where’s the warrent??? They can’t tap him just because they don’t like him…
It sounds like the loophole was that he was using a government phone issued as part of his position in the transition team.
And, a pen does not require a warrant.
“Stay away from Flynn”
-Barack Obama
If Trump had dumped Flynn before the inauguration, would Deep State have gone all out to take down Trump?
So is a pen register like a tap I your phone? Kinda like what Trump was talking about in his famous April 2017 text?
And is this legal?
Not to defend the coup plotters, but any incoming Trump administration official who wasn’t hyper suspicious of the Obama people and the intelligence community generally sure was naive. For goodness sakes, the Left has been trying to encourage faithless electors. Spycraft should have been expected by Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Bongino, former Secret Service agent on the Bush and Obama details, in today’s podcast (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZ9cqYSMWFs&feature=youtube) explained that Gen. Flynn was not unmasked over the call from the Russian ambassador. The person who ordered the telephone surveillance of the Russian ambassador’s call to Flynn when Flynn was on vacation in the Dominion Republic was redacted. Federal law allows the President to order surveillance for National Security purposes for a year without a FISA warrant and no warrant, FISA or otherwise, was located during the investigations.. There is no record of a unmasking of Flynn for 5 days after the call, which seems strange. The most interesting aspect Dan’s report was that per the FBI charging document to the court, Flynn was charged with lying about the Obama sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies over their attempt to interfere with our 2016 election. The FBI 302 write up of the FBI interview at the WH is missing for some unknown reason, however there are 2 revisions to the original 302 available and both show the FBI never asked Flynn about the sanctions; only about the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats. They are separate issues in the executive order that the NYT and WaPo have acknowledged. And in Flynn’s interview by the Daily Wire, also reported in the WaPo, he stated they were different issues and he only discussed the expulsions of the Russian diplomats. So for over 3 years no one until now has noticed that the criminal charge vs the 302 report on what Flynn was asked when interviewed are different.https://www.theepochtimes.com/flynns-name-never-masked-in-call-transcripts-briefed-to-obama-records-indicate_3350021.html
Interesting, but a bit into the weeds.
Bigger fish. Does The Daily Beast article yesterday claiming that the top (potential) Durham Targets haven’t been interviewed bide well?
I believe when Sundance laid out The Big Ugly, he said the big fish would be saved for last. (Durham & crew would have all the answers already.)
DB: Barr’s Prosecutor Hasn’t Grilled Key Russiagate Witnesses
I also find it interesting that the DB interviewed Robert Litt, the former senior attorney for the director of national intelligence; …
and … drum roll…
Daniel Jones.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/barrs-prosecutor-hasnt-grilled-key-russiagate-witnesses
Edit: bode well.
When you say Flynn was given a government phone, which ‘government’ issued it? Obama’s or Trump’s? Did Obama’s admin give all of the transitional people one of “their” govt phones? Because, maybe Trump was that naive, but Flynn’s apparent naivete is not sitting well with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So was all of this legal? They gave Flynn a phone that was tapped/traced. These bastards are seditious.
What authority allows them to go from pen register to transcript of call without a court order?
Wasn’t the President elect receiving intelligence briefings at this time? On what grounds could they keep this information from him?
Comey: So yeah, basically 0bama was SUPER pi$$ed off.
We had tried to stir up trouble with Russia by initiating sanctions and expelling diplomats at the 11th hour of 0bama’s presidency so that the incoming Trump administration would have a virtual nuclear time bomb to disarm as they are coming in.
You know, keep them off balance and reacting. Then the Russians didn’t react!!!
0bama called a meeting and was all like, WTF guys, why aren’t the Russians freaking out and going ballistic with our moves?
How can we keep PDJT off balance of the Russians don’t react!?!
Better look into this and see why they aren’t creating additional flack for the incoming Trump presidency.
All republicans wanting a career in a government position should learn sign language.
So Comey and the entire Obama Administration were, like, “really puzzled” about why the Russians didn’t respond “forcefully” to the December 29, 2016 sanctions, and set on a great quest to find out “why.” Yeah right.
Let’s see now. The Russians and the entire world know that in 3 weeks a new President with an America First foreign policy and and an openly expressed intention to improve relations with Russia is taking office. The thoroughly hostile outgoing Administration, whose foreign policy has been repudiated by the electorate, makes a public statement that the Russians “helped” the new President win, and sanctions Russia for that.
Any sane person would expect the Russians to do nothing, and wait at least 3 weeks to see if the new, friendlier Administration would reverse the sanctions.
The sanctions WERE an entrapment scheme, and Comey and his entire band knew it. They hoped and prayed that DJT and his team would not only announce the sanctions would be undone, but somewhere admit what didn’t happen — that the campaign either asked Russia to hack the DNC and Podesta’s email and/or publicly release the documents, in exchange for some specific foreign policy concessions. Of course their hopes and prayers were not and could not be answered because there was no such collusion or agreement.
Comey’s testimony on his and his co-conspirators’ reason for undertaking a “frantic search” to figure out why the Russians weren’t responding forcefully IS PERJURY.
I hope Durham and Barr are onto this.
Yes. Most likely explanation. First they got the wiretap on Flynn. Then they got the pen register on Flynn.
_Then_ they sanction Russia.
So nothing illegal or nefarious happened? Other than the media leaks?
Exactly – leak is still a 10-yr felony per Joe D (boom club) and Vic T (tick tick club)
It makes no sense to me that a man with Gen. Flynn’s experience with security and experience with people he knew vehemently disagreed with him, and maybe knew hated him, (Obama et. al) would not know that use of this phone was stupid.
OK. U.S. citizen engages conversation. 3rd party gov’t entity, not consensual party to conversation, obtains conversation, produces transcript. Warrant required.
A pen register definitely does require a search warrant although not nearly as hard to get as a Title 3 Warrant for a wiretap. The application and justification for the pen register warrant should have been turned over to the defense!
Hence the question to Kayleigh about what law was broken…
Back in the day when we were doing pen registers, we had to get a court order, signed by a Judge. The petitioner was our State Attorney and in the affidavit he had to articulate the pen use is relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation.
How many other Trump officials had “pens” on their phones?
