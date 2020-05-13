Senator Rand Paul Reacts to Obama Officials Unmasking and Leaking Trump Transition Team Communications…

Posted on May 13, 2020 by

A few points on the unmasking before Rand Paul response.  First, the release today is only what the Obama team did regarding unmasking General Flynn.  As Devin Nunes previously outlined, there are many more Trump transition team members who were unmasked as the Obama team conducted surveillance on the incoming administration.

Second, the NSA “reports” are related to actual transcripts, emails and text messages of communication; not just various intelligence interpretations of those communications.

As Senator Rand Paul shares, the effort of the Obama and Biden administration to unmask their political opposition during the transition; and then use widespread distribution and leaks to the media to push a specific one-sided view; is the weaponization of the intelligence apparatus to target political opposition.  That’s the major issue:

.

Again, a reminder, these reports surround only NSA intercepts. Simultaneous to this there was an ongoing FBI counterintelligence operation using FISA surveillance (Carter Page) and non-fisa targeted FBI surveillance of Michael Flynn.

  1. fanbeav says:
    May 13, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Judge Sullivan’ s next move! Unbelievable!

    • Maquis says:
      May 13, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Deep State POS.

    • gda53 says:
      May 13, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      This is direct interference by Obama to get Sullivan to the “perjury” BS charge. The “leaked” conversation is the smoking gun.

      So is this a normal thing for a judge to do? Does he have the power to actually do this?

      Surely William Barr has something to say on this? This is blatantly political.

      Is this where these creatures intend to make a Last Stand? Are they prepared now to battle to dispense entirely with Rule of Law and institute forevermore the Rule of Lawfare?

      • Jenevive says:
        May 13, 2020 at 8:32 pm

        This is just a repeat of Mueller where he did more and more
        outrageous things to try and get POTUS to fire him..

        This is trying to get POTUS to Pardon Flynn instead of exnorating him.
        I imagine POTUS will let this play out like he did Mueller.

        Maybe Sidney has asked POTUS not to pardon Flynn at this time

  2. saywhat64 says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Biden is toast..

    not that he wasn’t already..

  3. Tashs Office says:
    May 13, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    If Sullivan is compromised this is his way of showing blackmail against him, when it all unravels later.

    • gda53 says:
      May 13, 2020 at 8:34 pm

      There can hardly be a question about compromise here.

      “Perjury” says Obama. Perjury says Sullivan.

      Can he just arbitrarily introduce a (false) charge into the case whenever he sees fit?

      “Well, Gen. Flynn, you were originally charged with lying to the FBI, but I’m going to ignore that charge and convict you of Treason instead just because I can.”

      This is ludicrous. Where is the DOJ?

      Presumably this is to evoke a major reaction from Barr so they can say “see, he’s politicizing this – interfering with an appointed judge – time to appoint a Special Counsel”.

