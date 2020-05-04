Wall Street Multinationals Exploit Coronavirus Pandemic To Demand Tariff Removal…

Wall Street’s U.S. multinationals moved the majority of U.S. apparel manufacturing to southeast Asia for the past several decades; as a result they virtually wiped out major apparel hubs in the United States. Now those same multinationals are claiming their production shift to making masks and PPE in China means the tariffs on imports should be lifted; and they are sending their corporate lobbyists into DC to pitch that message.
There are no tariffs on U.S. healthcare products made in the USA. If the apparel industry wants to avoid tariffs, then bring the manufacturing back home. Critical manufacturing in the United States is what U.S. consumers of those and other goods want.
President Trump should not lower tariffs on imported PPE, he should actually raise those tariffs as high as needed to shift that manufacturing back to the U.S.
The time is now to wage battle against the Wall Street manufacturers & K-St lobbyists.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with U.S. planning.
[…] “We’ve been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we are now turbo-charging that initiative,” Keith Krach, undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at the U.S. State Department told Reuters.
“I think it is essential to understand where the critical areas are and where critical bottlenecks exist,” Krach said, adding that the matter was key to U.S. security and one the government could announce new action on soon.
The U.S. Commerce Department, State and other agencies are looking for ways to push companies to move both sourcing and manufacturing out of China. Tax incentives and potential re-shoring subsidies are among measures being considered to spur changes, the current and former officials told Reuters.
“There is a whole of government push on this,” said one. Agencies are probing which manufacturing should be deemed “essential” and how to produce these goods outside of China.
[…] “This moment is a perfect storm; the pandemic has crystallized all the worries that people have had about doing business with China,” said another senior U.S. official.
“All the money that people think they made by making deals with China before, now they’ve been eclipsed many fold by the economic damage” from the coronavirus, the official said. (read more)
This is not only good policy, it’s good politics. The vast majority of Americans now realize how important it is for critical manufacturing to return to the United States.
Considering the position of the new USMCA trade agreement, this is the perfect moment to put additional punitive pressure on China, increase tariffs on imported goods, and support an entire government approach to incentivize a resurgence in American manufacturing independence.
So that supposedly “random” Town Hall question last night, about lifting Chinese tariffs, foreshadows today’s multinational push? FAUX news keeps on getting worse by the minute.
the TOWNHALL ON REOPENING was actually opposition research 101…all questions drove wedge issue positions without actually providing context…
45 rose above and with 16 provided HOPE AND LOVE OF COUNTRY!
Fox News, yeah,sure, a random question about somebody needing “Made in China” stuff. The answer should have been “why don’t you make it in the USA?” And by the way, how did you get contacted to ask this question?
The U.S. Chamber of Chinese Commerce doesn’t want to slink away in the night? Well, then a public hanging, it shall be.
The Solution is Simple, when European Germany, Pac-Rim Japan, Korea Indonesia, Asian, India and Communists China removes all Tariffs on American Products, Wall Street Robber Barons, can achieve what they demand in America.
America, Mexico, and Canada can lead all Supply Chain changes from Asia to the Western Hemisphere Central and South America with Free of Mutual Tariffs as well.
Include all Nations in the Paris Accords with No Exemptions especially India, Communists China and Russia as well. They are the Largest Polluters, Builders of Coal Plants now!
Wall Street has a History of Bankrupting Main Street as Historically Recorded. This should not be a problem for a Straight Up 70% Billionaire No Tariffs Tax enhance the Treasury and No Corporate Exemptions on their Stocks and Bonds Income will help balance the Deficits. Exemptions for Small Businesses, Employees, Farms and Stock, Bond, and Incomes under a Million.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren want a wealth tax on oligarchs of 2 or 3% annually on holdings over ten billion dollars. I’ve got a better idea. How about 75%?
75% tax on their wealth would make them pay more attention to actual economics.
250%
remember the fox ALLOWED question of – “MR President why do you ramble, and could you stop that ?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the questioner “pray for you (President Trump)”
> like Nancy?
Are you kidding me?? Obama would go on and on and say nothing. You would be lucky if he was able to get through three questions with his non answers.
I caught that too. Transparent as hell.
I just about barfed when I saw that, so CNN-like
Joke….bad joke…That woman from Cullman, Alabama was suspect. I know Cullman, Alabama, and she didn’t look like/sound like some from Cullman.
The old high, fast one?
that would be the Paul”Benedict” Ryan influence
PPE for more than $20 whole sale is crazy!
its some of the flimsiest materials ever made…more just in time lame materials…
Never really thought of it, but minnesotastan has a “medical device tax” on products produced here.
3M, Med-tronics, many others I’m sure.
Lots of ways an American company can be pushed out of our economy, I guess.
That’s a federal tax. Part of Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep – cost one of my neighbors his job
And it applies to veterinary products, too – even where they aren’t identical.
Nope. Please see my post below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But that medical device tax in Obamacare was repealed in 2016 when President Trump signed into law a bipartisan federal spending package and that repeal was held up by the SCOTUS, so no more medical device tax
LikeLiked by 3 people
GMTA!
🙂 BIG compliment for me!
I was under the impression that was repealed recently. Here’s a link that discusses it:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2019/12/21/medical-device-tax-is-history-after-trump-signs-repeal/#2e22096e4ed4
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry. Fake news.
The medical device tax was on hold since 2016 and was permanently removed at the end of last year.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2019/12/21/medical-device-tax-is-history-after-trump-signs-repeal/#4fed886b4ed4
i literally posted my comment in <1 minute and 4 others somehow beat me to it. Sorry guys for the repetition.
It’s not a race. Actually we should all be glad to see so many Treepers recognize the need to reply and clarify the facts on this issue. 🙂
thanks. I thought the story I saw was dated.
Yes! Absolutely.
China can not be trusted and have proven it to the world.
Bring our manufacturing back, whatever it takes
Perfect opportunity. Cut them off.
The Chinese Communist media has been asking the President for months if he’s considering lifting tariffs on the Chinazi Communists.
Read this today—sickening. CCP’s tentacles of control everywhere. Had no idea it was this bad.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/04/has-china-compromised-every-major-mainstream-media-entity/
Big Pharma (Made In China) also controls the media through their advertising spending.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the above article makes clear, NYTimes, WAPO, CNN, Bloomberg, MSNBC / NBC and ABC all publish news that supports the CCP line in regard business and Wuhan Flu.
All the above media companies have extensive business interests in manufacturing and financial markets in China controlled by the CCP AND have great incentive to treat the CCP with favorable press
Sickening is almost an understatement!!
This article should be headlined in and linked from every conservative alternative media outlet that exists: Bretibart, Citizen Free Press, Gateway Pundit, Liberty Daily, American Thinker, Epoch Times, etc. etc. etc.
The President should stop referring to these MSM outlets as “fake news” and start referring to them as “Chinese Communist Party-Approved Propaganda”.
This a great comment. Thanks for the article. Now we only need the names of those CEOs sucking up to China to keep on our mirrors. These AHs try to take away our feedoms every single day.
The article names Carlos Slim (Mexico), Jeff Bezos, Jeff Tucker, Michael Bloomberg. I think there are quite a few other names who should immediately make Americans think “traitor” and become ever more watchful.
obviously lots of corps have big money in PRC…plus journos naturally sympathize with a strong horse communist government:
Overwhelming Majority Say Time To ‘Decouple’ From China
If there is one thing to come out of this pandemic, it is the fact that Americans believe the U.S. relationship with China has to change. Support for this runs across party lines and education levels.
The golden days of China as the go-to manufacturing hub for American companies is becoming a bygone era. At leasts that is what more than 70% of survey respondents say they want in a world post-pandemic.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2020/04/27/overwhelming-majority-say-time-to-decouple-from-china/
Yes, I don’t want Chinese medicine, supplies, poisonous dog food, drywall, leaded ceramics, food processed over there..
Tariffs are here to stay! Move manufacturing home!
Where is the My Pillow made? Isn’t he making masks as well?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
they=merchants.
Thanks. I had to duckduck for context.
LikeLike
Upon the following apportioned schedule, of three years, commencing January 20, 2020 The United States of America (and any moneys transferred to the several states and territories SHALL only purchase goods made on US soil. Exceptions for national security shall be made ONLY under the signature of the POTUS in a public ceremony in the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
H&HCQ, SD etal is that GOOD.
Plus the CTH and community is a GREAT place to hangout and get educated on a multitude of subjects. 🤗😁
Just My Not So Humble Opinion (Yes I am Biased and admit it 😊😋)!
SD is very good at interpreting statistics, reading bulletins, news reports, blogs, tweets, and other information and creating an accurate building-size poster layout that anyone can read and understand (except for the willfully blind). I’ve learned a lot from the economic posts here. I was a believer in NAFTA and that our fate was a service economy until I came here and learned about the perverse incentives built into it and into the other trade deals from past Presidents and congresses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t need no stinking chicom crap. If the globalists want our hard earned money, then give us products made IN The USA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Increase tariffs by 50% minimum to compensate us for our losses thanks to Chinese cover-ups and disinformation!
Yes. And really MADE in the USA, not just “assembled” in the USA. Here are a few links that clarify precisely what the terms mean.
https://www.themadeinamericamovement.com/made-in-usa-certified/difference-between-assembled-made-in-usa/
https://cerasis.com/defining-terms-of-auto-manufacturing/
https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/business-center/guidance/complying-made-usa-standard
The tariffs were always the main reason for the wuhan virus release. You see how the WHO used the opportunity to praise the CCP and how they lie about how many were/are infected in order to give the impression that the are the only ones open for business etc..
I wonder if it was a cover to get rid of some population as well. We have to guess how many people are there since we can’t exactly depend on China to be straight forward, so I can see them using the bug as cover to wipe out unfavorables as well as aged and infirm that have become “eaters” rather than producers.
I doubt it. They knew it would have essentially had the same effect as a bad flu and knew there would be casualties. So people would die but an insignificant amount. And yes I would agree, the amount lost would probably actually be a benefit as it is nowhere near what would be needed to cause any irreparable harm to their country. Regardless, their citizens are expected to die for the emperor if/when needed for what their central communist think tank believes is for the greater good. (CCP Supremacy)
This was designed to cause a reset in the global order of wealth distribution. Where Trumps America First economic policies where literally suffocating the CCP parasites. With no end in sight.
The biggest mistake Trump made dealing with this situation in my opinion, was going along with the emphasis placed on testing more then anything else. The experts were obsessed with testing. Not with prevention (because its just the flu). At least initially that was blatantly clear with the non emphasis on masks etc…The masks became a thing afterwards to create more fear and lockdown justifications etc..
Its obvious to me that shady regimes such as the CCP China decided to manipulate the test results or simply stop testing all together. Meanwhile USA was/is diligently sparing no expense to ensure every case of this new flu virus was documented. Thats the reason why it appears we have so many confirmed cases. Its part of the plan to in some way make Trump look bad. We didnt test anybody like this before. Not during the H1N1 Swine Flue either.
Too much to discuss here….
What also needs to be considered here is not just a shift out of China to Vietnam. Tariffs need to be reflected on the entirety of East Asia.
Supply chains need to return to the US, or at the very least North America.
Here. Definitely here. Look at what Trudeau is doing in Canada. Look at what AMLO campaigned on. I much prefer the critical things be on home soil.
Undersecretary of Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at State? Good grief. How many bureaucrats do we need to unwind this China theft? Starting salaries for a mail clerk are around 80 thousand/year. The stupid is everywhere in government. I can’t stand it!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
annie, I think it is Illinois where government employee barbers are making in excess of $100K to cut the hair of prison inmates. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against barbers making that kind of money as long as they are in the private sector running their own businesses, paying their own rents for their shops, any paying their other employees and the associated payroll taxes. But these government barbers don’t have to do any of that. And to boot, they also get government-provided defined benefit pensions that no private barber receives.
This is what is so discouraging and absolutely criminal IMO. Barbers sucking at the teat of the taxpayer are doing fine financially. It is the private small business Barber being absolutely ruined by government now and government is so stupid that they can’t see they are killing the only source of the income THEY must receive to keep the pyramid scheme going. It has to collapse. The US taxpayer cannot possibly pay for all of this without any income. We are headed for an epic disaster.
No Sign of Recovery’ for Chinese Economy as Virus Cripples Export Orders
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were counting on selling all the PPE they were hording. Hehehe!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will fight, scream, stomp their feet and hold their breath until they turn blue all to no end as our VSGPDJT slams tariffs on them. These traitorous bastards just don’t get it, We the People demand that you put Americans and the American workers first and the days of their getting rich, harming our middle class and exporting manufacturing jobs to China are over, dead, and done.
Make the multi-nationals a deal they can’t refuse. Move your manufacturing back to America and sell your products to us. Or keep your manufacturing in China and sell to them. You can’t do both, not anymore. Choose wisely.
And back to states demonstrating a priority and interes in liberty
I love those pics SD posted. The fangs are awesome!!😁👍🏻
Another plus in not removing tariffs is that it will be leg up, a boost for Mexico and maybe even bring some skilled jobs back to Canada too! USMCA!
Trump can’t back up on tariffs. Most sane American’s are done with China at this point. They actually murdered your family members in our nursing homes and the families couldn’t spend their last hours with them. How in the F could anybody other than the evil side with China?
I am sure Mitch McConnell is on the side of China. All of the media is too. US Chamber of Commerce, Warren Buffet, at least half of Congress and half the Senate. Most Governors and many, many Mayors, County Commissioners. There is even a HS Principle in Illinois who disinvited a Taiwanese at the behest of China.
If I was President, higher tariffs would be the least thing China should worry about for what their deliberate sabotage has done to not only us, but the rest of the world as well. I will leave it to your imagination what my desired response would be.
Globalist Fox pushing for relief and to exploit any cracks in the Main Street foundation. Yep, it was a dog whistle question last night. Got to hand it to them, they have brass balls to ask for any relief. Most Americans would tell them to their faces they hoped they went bankrupt.
Get the economy rolling again and those employed by globalists can fill other, more worthy good paying jobs that take care of America.
Exactly!
In the theme of “social distancing”
let US decouple from Cheye Na
MAGA !!!
Seems a very excellent time –and opportunity
to start up companies
right here in the USA
that manufacture
um………. everything!
The Donald will be happy….See you Andy
https://www.axios.com/andy-lack-nbc-news-steps-down-3bd7977a-4f29-4e61-86f5-19327a466309.html
“Considering the position of the new USMCA trade agreement, this is the perfect moment to put additional punitive pressure on China, increase tariffs on imported goods, and support an entire government approach to incentivize a resurgence in American manufacturing independence.”
The only problem with that is what if the CCP decides to unleash something 10X worse than Covid-19?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ruckus, please see my comment just up above in the thread. We need to pre-empt their ability to do this again, as they are most certainly likely to do.
We unleash hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the US Military has been used to fight for the Globalists and Multinational Companies like 3M, GE, Apple, Google, shipping companies, airlines too in general. IIRC we were trying to keep Iran out of Iraq while the US Border is wide open to the rest of the world.
True, once the rank becomes greater than a two-star General, it all becomes political.
I completely agree with you Sundance. Without the tariffs, the globalist multinational corporations will continue to go to the lowest bidder in China for PPEs and other strategic items. I’ve been concerned that the globalists will just shift to other low cost locations such as Vietnam, Malaysia and India, but at least those countries aren’t currently waging asymmetrical warfare against us. I very much like President Trump’s strategy of building trade alliances with those other Asian countries. However, I think that executive orders might be needed to bring the manufacture of strategic items back to the United States. Sundance, what do you and the others think of this? Are tariffs enough?
Oh I can hear the CoC and the other globalists squealing now.
Remember…the United States survived solely on tariffs until 1913 when the Woodrow Wilson administration, his Congress and 3/4 of the states approved the income tax.
God Bless Tom Fitton
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/4/watchdog-group-sues-anthony-fauci-world-health-org/
The CoC’s Tom Donohue isn’t worried about himself — no, he’ll be just fine! — but what about the Senators, Representatives, and lobbyists the CoC pays? What about them, huh?
Double down President Trump. I lost a factory to NAFTA time to bring them home and send the Robber Barons to China to live.
Sweet Baby Jesus and the orphans, this is going to RUIN poor China Joe.
Can you imagine that demented fool standing next to Trump listening to the bill of particulars Trump reads out about his treasonous profiteering in China?
Can you imagine if they replace Dementia Joe with Hillary and the exact same list gets read out to her?
China owns these idiots. China owns the entire Uniparty.
And we’re going to run an election with these traitors defending China and with Biden having called Trump a racist for blocking travel from China 3 months ago? And the idiots think they can stand up to Trump’s onslaught on this?
This is going to be a bloodbath.
“If the apparel industry wants to avoid tariffs, then bring the manufacturing back home.”
^^^^THIS^^^^ – and insert any other industry in place of apparel and it will still be 1000% correct!! When I think of ALL of the things that used to be made in the US – and made well – and then look at all of the jobs that are gone and the cheap crap from China that we are now forced to buy, all so the Globalists could get rich while bankrupting our country, I don’t know whether to cry or to storm the gates! Maybe both?!
Got to wonder; if during this lockdown/stay at home/stores closed period, people realized they actually don’t need all the crap coming out China? 🤔
Except, the stores that were somehow deemed essential (beyond the grocery stores) carry a huge percentage of ‘Made in China’ goods, and probably are on contract to purchase more — had to run into Walmart today and the clothing section was getting massively restocked.
Were they allowed to stay open in order to move this merchandise, being that they were allowed to remain open?
Also, I would highly recommend this documentary, which was made by an up and coming filmmaker here in the Seattle area. He is a thoughtful and intelligent young man who absolutely “gets” the whole Wall Street/Main Street divide and he spent five years doing research to tell the story of just three American cities that have been destroyed as the jobs have gone away…well worth your time and money!
https://americalostfilm.com/
It is despicable and anti-American for the multi-nationals to be working so hard
for the CCP, a mafia-like criminal gang that yearly murders thousands of chinese citizens
that it has enslaved for the enrichment of the upper echelon of the communist party.
Bill Gates, google, amazon, etc., all behave as if they are card carrying members of the CCP.
And we are surprised because?????
The Globalists have supported and promoted and INVESTED in China for decades, ever since they got Papa Bush (new world order) in office. President Trump was and is a HUGE threat to their money and their power. They will use anything as a bludgeon to get rid of him. Spying on his campaign didn’t work, Russian hoax didn’t work, Mueller inquisition didn’t work, Ukraine phone call didn’t work, impeachment didn’t work, so maybe the Covid hysteria will. If it doesn’t, there will be something else.
There are gazillions at stake (as Sundance says repeatedly). You think they were going to let the coronavirus to waste?
They’ll bring the country down before they’ll give up power willingly.
Those of you that watch Donald’s speech on inauguration day remember the look on the face of the globalist (R’s and D’s) for they understood where this was going. They made so much money as whores for their globalist owners with legislation that killed small town AMERICA. The US Senate is a joke at best with maybe 15-20 solid citizens at best in that building. I might be overcounting as the democrats do on election day.
Manufacturing went to Asia simply because wages there are 10 times lower. In Asia hundreds of millions of adults can work for $2/hour including meals and onsite nursing care and still save money. Start bringing manufacturing jobs back home by enabling standards of living to remain the same with lower wages. How? Less regulation and lower taxes. For example, Approximately 40% of housing construction pays for compliance and inspection. Bus rides cost 10x more in the USA.
Automation, no need for internarional shipping…and no tariffs for domestic product. The USA has the most consumers in the world by far.
There may be less human employees in a factory, but at least they will be Americans. Also, remember, designers, engineers and factories produce automated systems.
Also, at what cost have our businesses lost due to this pandemic? We do not need the extreme expense of dealing with the Devil.
Tell Congress to let their globalist friends know that the tea leaves say Congress is going to have learn to run USA’s business via tariffs, because Americans are done with them stealing everything we have and calling it taxation. We’re through with being robbed by a gang of slobs who try to convince us they are our betters.
Trump should ban all shipments of medical equipment from China, those that are allowed in must pass a test at the expense of the Chinese company.
President Trump is our General George S. Patton, Jr., but he is waging political and economic warfare on our enemies (foreign and domestic). His attitude is the same. “We’re going to hold him by his balls and we’re going to kick him in the ass; twist his balls and kick the living shit out of him all the time.” He has the people behind him. Now we need to get the Congress Critters in line. The United States will be unstoppable.
Like Nike couldn’t make enough staying at home?
Nike may be one of the worst. This site has surmized that they actually have their factories in NK.
James Clyburn did say now is the best time to restructure gubmint more to our liking.
Seems like Pres Trump took Clyburn’s words to heart.
Well done, James Clyburn, thanks!
Removal?
I am all for a 50% increase across all tranches!
This kind of stuff just makes me laugh. It’s like they haven’t been paying attention for the last few years. The repatriation of American industry is going to happen. Now we just need to re-elect Pres. Trump to see it through.
Sooo…tariffs caught the virus?
Send them to NYC so they can die a painful, unnecessary, death?
Breaktime is over. EVERYBODY BACK TO WORK!
Now THIS is the proper and appropriate way to “not let this crisis go to waste.”
