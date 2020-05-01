Why Was Flynn Targeted? – A Timeline Review of the Three Phases….

The recently unsealed documents in the Flynn case provide some key information to fill in a timeline that shows exactly why incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn needed to be removed by the pre-existing Obama intelligence community. WATCH:

.

You might note the recent releases from internal FBI documents surround three specific phases of activity, representing individual blocks of time, amid a longer timeline:

(1) The transition period. A set of actions in December 2016 through early January 2017; which includes the FBI deciding to stop the investigation of Flynn (FARA-Russia) January 4th; and the apoplexy of the FBI to continue it.

(2) The immediate days of the Trump administration; and the need for the FBI to target Flynn on January 24, 2017, surrounding a Logan Act violation.

(3) The assembly of an FBI narrative following the January 24th interview; which includes the planning by the FBI for how to write up the Flynn interview notes culminating on February 15th.

Each of the phases had a separate FBI and DOJ targeting approach; there was an evolution in the justification. The first targeting of Flynn (2016) used FARA-Russia. The second targeting (January 2017) used the Logan Act. The third targeting, taken over by Robert Mueller (mid-2017), was FARA-Turkey. In each phase the media was used by the FBI as a conduit for their effort.

If we look at specific actions, and overlay the new documents, the motives for the actions are a lot more clear. It starts with the Obama administration concocting a narrative that Russians interfered in the November 2016 election.

~ PHASE ONE ~

♦ December 29, 2016 – The intelligence community releases the Joint Analysis Report (JAR). This is timed to coincide with President Obama ordering 35 Russian officials to leave the country. (Yahoo Media)

♦ December 29, 2016 – Reacting to the sanctions, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak calls incoming National Security Director Michael Flynn. The intelligence community is monitoring the call. (Mueller Report)

♦ December 31, 2016 – Kislyak Call #2 (Mueller Report)

♦ January 4, 2017 – The FBI Washington Field Office informs the intelligence community via an Electronic Communication, they are closing the 2016 Flynn investigation.

♦ January 4, 2017 – FBI Agent Peter Strzok says don’t close it.

♦ January 5, 2017 – James Comey goes to the White House: [Susan Rice Memo]

[Susan Rice] “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.”

“The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would, “by the book.”” [Kathryn Ruemmler] The memorandum to file drafted by Ambassador Rice memorialized an important national security discussion between President Obama and the FBI Director and the Deputy Attorney General. President Obama and his national security team were justifiably concerned about potential risks to the Nation’s security from sharing highly classified information about Russia with certain members of the Trump transition team, particularly Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

January 6, 2017 – James Comey briefs President-elect Trump in Trump Tower on the Steele Dossier. [Comey Memos]

♦ January 7, 2017 – The intelligence community (Brennan, Clapper, Comey) released an “Intelligence Community Assessment” (ICA). The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.

♦ January 20, 2017 – Inauguration

~ PHASE TWO ~

♦ January 21, 2017 – The FBI is planning out how to exploit the transcript of Flynn’s conversation with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Crossfire Hurricane (CH) is the overall investigation that began in July 2016

(CH) is the overall investigation that began in July 2016 Crossfire Typhoon (CT) is George Papadopoulos.

(CT) is George Papadopoulos. Crossfire Razor (CR) is Michael Flynn.

(CR) is Michael Flynn. Cross Wind is still unknown. [Could be a person (Page), or a subset of the case]

First email is from Peter Strzok to the FBI team:

♦ January 22, 2017 – More planning and discussion about what approach to take. The follow-up email is from an unknown addressee to: Peter Strzok, John Moffa and Lisa Page. The outline is to provide Flynn [Razor] with a defensive briefing.

♦ January 23, 2017 – Lisa Page and Peter Strzok discussing FBI Deputy Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap having concerns about what they are doing:

♦ January 23 and 24, 2017 – Bill Priestap notes recently released highlight his concern:

FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap is not comfortable with the way the FBI is planning to set-up Flynn on January 24th the day of the interview. He documents his concerns during a conversation with FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

According to Lisa Page text: “(McCabe) dd is frustrated.”

~ PHASE THREE ~

The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, the released Weissmann report shows there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.

The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.

As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:

This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.

The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016.

Within the case against Michael Flynn…. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then again on May 31st, 2017.

To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)

What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating to the court was there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.

In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. It seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.

We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates).

Peter Strzok edited the interview notes, several times. Then he handed them off to Lisa Page to edit… and she did…. significantly:

The text message conversation above is February 10th and Feb 14th, 2017.

The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:

Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.

The FBI notes were a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.

May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.

Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:

The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” is unknown; however, The second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.

In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with Russia; (2) unregistered lobbying (Russia then Turkey); (3) materially false statements/omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.

This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.

Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.



The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.

The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:

