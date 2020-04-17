Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue Announces $19 Billion U.S. Farm Aid Relief Package…

In the background of lessons being learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, stay tuned for a new MAGA-minded small farm program in the agricultural industry similar in construct to how President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin created the parallel banking system using community banks and credit unions. Domestic food security is national security.
Today President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue revealed a $19 billion U.S. farm relief program which includes the Dept. of Agriculture purchasing $3 billion in farm products from the fresh supply chain to support those impacted by the collapse of the restaurant, hotel, school and cafeteria demand (food away from home). WATCH:
.
If you’ve been following our outlines on the food supply-chain issues, you’ll be well aware of what is causing the current farm crisis. {Go Deep} Secretary Perdue is stepping in to mitigate that impact and provide relief to farmers severely impacted by the supply chain disruption.
(Washington, D.C., April 17, 2020) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program will take several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency. President Trump directed USDA to craft this $19 billion immediate relief program to provide critical support to our farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensure every American continues to receive and have access to the food they need.
“During this time of national crisis, President Trump and USDA are standing with our farmers, ranchers, and all citizens to make sure they are taken care of,” Secretary Perdue said. “The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers. This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”
CFAP will use the funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and other USDA existing authorities. The program includes two major elements to achieve these goals.
- Direct Support to Farmers and Ranchers: The program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted and will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.
- USDA Purchase and Distribution: USDA will partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat. We will begin with the procurement of an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products, and $100 million per month in meat products. The distributors and wholesalers will then provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
On top of these targeted programs USDA will utilize other available funding sources to purchase and distribute food to those in need.
- USDA has up to an additional $873.3 million available in Section 32 funding to purchase a variety of agricultural products for distribution to food banks. The use of these funds will be determined by industry requests, USDA agricultural market analysis, and food bank needs.
- The FFCRA and CARES Act provided an at least $850 million for food bank administrative costs and USDA food purchases, of which a minimum of $600 million will be designated for food purchases. The use of these funds will be determined by food bank need and product availability.
Further details regarding eligibility, rates, and other implementation will be released at a later date. (Link)
Brilliant plan,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi is gonna stew on this, she might have to call the house back in session.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi certainly has a difficult choice at hand here.
Pelosi has to choose between doing nothing for American citizens and slowing the American economic opening. OR,
Pelosi coming back to DC and actively working against American citizens but then being separated from her ice cream.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pelosi blew it again. I seriously doubt that Trump is going to wait for May 4th to extend the Paycheck Protection Act. It may be Executive Order time. It is after all, a state of emergency and Pelosi was derelict in her duties going on vacation at this critical time.
What is she going to do, try to impeach him for trying to save people from going on unemployment? She has worked her party into a bad optics situation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robert Smith,
Very late where I am, but your comment made me laugh.
May I share it with all of the people that I have shared The Pelosi ice cream video with?
Too funny
LikeLike
Kudos to Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, he’s a great cabinet member in the Trump Administration!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Very true. And he is a fine southern gentleman.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is he the heir to Perdue chicken?
LikeLike
Just keep on printing that money. Better make sacrifices to the interest rate gods. 0% on $30 T is a lot different than 20% on $30 T.
LikeLike
We’ll rack it up to about $50T and then just have a debt jubilee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’ll be fun when our entire budget is made up of interest rate payments. Goodbye socialist security, goodbye military, goodbye nasa, goodbye …
LikeLiked by 1 person
People would have to produce to live.
LikeLike
Hi ruckustom
Indeed that is troubling. Do you recommend an alternative?
LikeLike
We’ll sue China and foreclose on the homes that they bought.
LikeLike
Control of the money printing game was lost 10 years ago. This is how the game is played today. Money printing is now a tool. A tool to save our republic.
LikeLike
Very true but the purchased food has value. Try feeding this country without farmers which is where we are headed without this program. We aren’t talking about low profits we are talking about catastrophic hemorrhaging and bankruptcies. Milk prices were break even at $18 per hundred pounds in January and are projected at $12 per hundred pounds in May. No dairy farmer will survive the red ink – period.
It is similar to paying your employer instead of receiving a pay check.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It is just electronic money. Run up the tab and give it back to main street I say. When the tab gets to $40 trillion and interest rates are even just 10%, the tax payers will tell the fed, Wall Street, globalists and foreign investors to shove their debt. They caused the problem and it might be the only way to rid ourselves of the fed. What I own will be in a different instrument. In the end, their only option is to keep interest rates near zero indefinitely.
LikeLike
Good. I’m happy the food won’t be wasted and healthy foods will be distributed. Now can we get the country, including restaurants, opened and get people back to work.
On a side note, our local regional food bank had a couple pledge to match donations up to $150K. That was exceeded by $59K. Yesterday 9 local TV and radio stations set up a 24 hour group campaign to raise $50K. It’s been extended to Monday because they are currently at $195K. All of this is to say people are willing to help. FYI, the money is being used to purchase produce and recipients will receive a box of produce and a box of pantry staples to last about a week.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Merka!!!!
LikeLike
Here in Houston food banks tend to be utilized by people driving Mercedes, living in public housing, taking 3 turns. Is it different elsewhere?
LikeLike
Why is Perdue trying to lower the immigrant hourly pay rate? Why not install a ban against immigrant labor at this time?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because we are going to bounce back and with that the return of a tight labor market.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farming goes on in relatively sparsely populated locations. Labor often has to be brought in to harvest fruit and row crops. Migrant laborers are more likely to show up and stay until the crops are in.
LikeLike
this is the way you do it.the dems would want to hand out money of which they would skim 20% off the top.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!
ANY “HELP” SCHEME the DemonRATs come up with has a kickback built-in, where whoever gets big subsidies then”donates” huge amounts right back to DNC or directly to Congress members campaigns. It’s blatant, it’s easily discovered, but they do it with impunity because the Media refuses to call them out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
GB -Isn’t this exactly what happened with the Clintons in Haiti? The money for contracts given to rebuild Haiti somehow ended up in the pockets of their buddies and the Clinton Foundation. No homes for you!!!
LikeLike
I notived PDJT “plugs” the alternative banking system, every chance he gets;
4000 community banks, who knew?”
Lol, HE knows, cause he rewrote regulations so those banks didn’t have to follow Dodd-Frank regulations, lol.
Firmly protecting Farmers, Energy American Manufacturing, and trying like heck, despite Uniparty collusion and resistance, to support Main Street.
And boy is China gonna pay for this!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly right, Dutch… We have been waiting for Mexico to pay for The Wall only to find out now that China is going to pay for everything! Listen to PDJT in the last 48 hours. He is so pissed at China that he can’t hide it — and he’s not going to settle for just one pound of flesh…. He can’t put the hammer down too quickly. But once the supply chain is safely and fully out of China and US capabilities are safely started — boom.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lets put it this way; I AM NOT HAPPY WITH CHI-NA. I AM NOT HAPPY!
Yeah, he’s pissed, and thats not good for CHI-NA.
He’s got a whole lot of arrows in his quiver,….and I agree, you don’t want to butcher the cow, as long as she is still producing milk.
Once she gores your son, tho,….changes the calculas somewhat!
China and EU each owe us 15 Trillion, as a baseline. Thats BEFORE you get to this virus fiasco.
So yeah, he’s gonna call CHI-NA for renegging on phase one, which they were gonna do, anyway,….then he’ll hammer them with tarifs, and turn his attention to EU, and hammer the crap out of them, as well.
What a FASCINATING time to be alive,…and I DON’T see it as being the “end times”,…but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a Spiritual battle between God and Satan going on!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said… I don’t see “end times” either…. But there is a “reckoning” at hand, no doubt!
LikeLike
I missed the reneging. Is that true or just inevitable, and just not yet true?
LikeLike
How much of this money will go to big ag. conglomerates
vs small farmers?
LikeLike
This is great, but I’m hoping it’s not required too far into the future because the economy is going to, open back up. And the supply chains can get back to normal.
However one wonders what is being done to create flexibility in the future so this problem does not repeat if a really bad bio attack happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
which, sadly, it will….
LikeLike
Hi livefree-I too expect more bio attacks.
I’m surprised a bio attack didn’t happen years ago
LikeLiked by 1 person
As am I, GH… As am I…
LikeLike
The MAGA version of ‘never let a good crisis go to waste.’
God Bless Donald J Trump, American President, extraordinaire!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah darn…piglosi and the DemonRATS are going to be mad!!! There goes the SNAP program skim off the top program…, Can’t say poor families aren’t being fed. Our stable genius lion….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Radio silence from Sundance for a few hours after this Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue article
Something big about to drop, I reckon
… or maybe he’s just taken a break and gone out to fetch some takeout
LikeLike
Hope he didn’t get jumped by a gang of masked Karens from Nextdoor…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karen’s need the attention. Masking would completely defeat the purpose.
LikeLike
Well, it is Friday.
Roger Stone pardon?
LikeLike