Phase Five Supply Chain – With a Message From A Dairy Farmer….

•Phase One was retail. •Phase two was distribution. •Phase three was the space between processing/manufacturing and distribution. •Phase four was raw material supply to manufacturing. •Phase five is consumer packaging capacity, and bulk storage inventories.
Most Americans were not aware food consumption in the U.S. was a 60/40 proposition. Approximately 60% of all food was consumed “outside the home” (or food away from home), and 40% of all food consumed was food “inside the home” (grocery shoppers).
Food ‘outside the home’ included: restaurants, fast-food locales, schools, corporate cafeterias, university lunchrooms, manufacturing cafeterias, hotels, food trucks, park and amusement food sellers and many more. Many of those venues are not thought about when people evaluate the overall U.S. food delivery system; however, this network was approximately 60 percent of all food consumption on a daily basis.
The ‘food away from home‘ sector has its own supply chain. Very few restaurants and venues (cited above) purchase food products from retail grocery outlets. As a result of the coronavirus mitigation effort the ‘food away from home’ sector has been reduced by 75% of daily food delivery operations. However, people still need to eat. That means retail food outlets, grocers, are seeing sales increases of 25 to 50 percent, depending on the area.
♦ Phase Five – The retail consumer supply chain for manufactured and processed food products includes bulk storage to compensate for seasonality. As Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently noted “there are over 800 commercial and public warehouses in the continental 48 states that store frozen products.”
Here is a snapshot of the food we had in storage at the end of February: over 302 million pounds of frozen butter; 1.36 billion pounds of frozen cheese; 925 million pounds of frozen chicken; over 1 billion pounds of frozen fruit; nearly 2.04 billion pounds of frozen vegetables; 491 million pounds of frozen beef; and nearly 662 million pounds of frozen pork.
This bulk food storage is how the total U.S. consumer food supply ensures consistent availability even with weather impacts. As a nation we essentially stay one harvest ahead of demand by storing it and smoothing out any peak/valley shortfalls. There are a total of 175,642 commercial facilities involved in this supply-chain across the country
Few Americans are aware of this. However, that stored food supply is the supply-chain for food manufacturers who process the ingredients into a variety of branded food products and distribute to your local supermarket. That bulk stored food, and the subsequent supply chain, is entirely separate from the fresh food supply chain used by restaurants, hotels, cafeterias etc. For almost 8 weeks the retail supply chain has been operating beyond capacity and the burn rate of raw food products is up a stunning 40 percent.
Those bulk warehouses, the feeder pools for retail/consumer manufactured food products, are starting to run low. Believe me: (1) we don’t want to find out what happens when those 800 mass storage facilities run out; and (2) the food supply chain will be a big part of President Trump’s decision-making on reopening the economy thereby re-opening restaurants, cafeterias, etc…. and switching consumption back to fresh supply.
This “bigger picture” is not being considered by politically-minded governors, DC politicians, and public health-centric advisors who focus exclusively on the virus.
Additionally, there are very specific issues within each supply chain (commercial and consumer). It is not as easy as people think to move the commercial supply-chain (restaurants etc.) into the consumer supply chain (grocers). First, there are simply packaging capacity issues. Additionally, there’s an entirely different set of regulations on the processing side for the consumer supply chain.
One dairy farmer helps explain:
Are we dumping milk because of greed or low demand, no. It’s the supply chain, there are only so many jug fillers, all were running 24/7 before this cluster you-know-what.
Now demand for jug milk has almost doubled. However, restaurant demand is almost gone; NO ONE is eating out.
Restaurant milk is distributed in 2.5 gal bags or pint chugs; further, almost 75 percent of milk is processed into hard products in this country, cheese and butter. Mozzarella is almost a third of total cheese production; how’s pizza sales going right now??
A bit of history – Years ago (40+) every town had a bottler, they ran one shift a day, could ramp up production easily. Now with all the corporate takeovers (wall street over main street) we are left with regional “high efficiency” milk plants that ran jug lines 24/7 before this mess, no excess capacity.
Jug machines cost millions and are MADE IN CHINA. Only so many jugs can be blown at a jug plant. We farmers don’t make the jugs, damn hard to ramp up production.
I’m a dairy farmer, believe me NO dairyman likes dumping milk; and so far there is NO guarantee they will get paid. Milk must be processed within 48 hours of production and 24 hours of receipt in the plant or it goes bad. Same with making it into cheese and butter, and neither stores well for long.
The same supply line problems exists where restaurants are supplied with bulk 1 pound blocks of butter or single serv packs or pats; and cheese is sold in 10 to 20 pound bags (think shredded Mozzarella for pizza). Furthermore, it is not legal for this end of the supply chain to sell direct to consumers in most states.
Take cheddar cheese for instance; it goes from mild to sharp to crap in storage. Butter, frozen, only stores for so long and then must be slowly thawed and processed into other uses as it gets “strong”. At Organic Valley we cook it down into butter oil or ghee for cooking.
We are headed for the same problem with canned veggies. The vast majority of produce comes off and is processed in season; canned or frozen. The supply is already in cans for the season; restaurants use gallon cans or bulk bags of frozen produce.
At some point we will run out of consumer sized cans in stock because home size sales are up (40%+) and restaurant sales are almost nonexistent. Fresh produce out of U.S. season comes from Mexico (different climate). I’m talking sweet corn, green beans, peas, tomatoes, all veggies are seasonal in the USA. Fresh, out-of-season, row crops are imported. (There are exceptions, like hydroponic grown, but small amount of total).
Someone mentioned “time to raid all those bins of corn”. Those bins on the farm contain yellow corn, cattle feed and totally unfit for human consumption, now or at harvest.
Eggs? Same problem. Bakeries and restaurants of any size use Pullman egg cases, 30 dozen at a pop, 30 eggs to a flat, 12 flats to a case. There are only so many 1 dozen egg cartons available and only so many packing machines.
Industrial bakeries and processors of packaged food buy bulk liquid eggs, no carton at all. Also in many states it is illegal to sell this supply-chain directly to consumers.
On your standard buffet of any size, do you really think they boil eggs and peel them? They come in a bag, boiled and diced; those nice uniform slices of boiled egg you see on your salad, a lot of them come in tubes boiled and extruded at the same time, just unwrap and slice. Your scrambled eggs come in a homogenized bag on most buffets.
Another example of Main Street being gutted and “improved by wall street” NO local egg processors available or many small egg producers either, all corporate and huge, contracted to sell to the corporate masters.
This is a warning the same problems exist in all supply chains.
The supply chain is farked.
David Osterloh,
61-year-old dairy farmer
It’s probably good the media isn’t talking about this because people would freak out and drain the supply even faster.
Maybe this virus will end up leading to changes in the food supply chain along with bringing pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the USA, etc.
Just follow the money as the science is compromised.
Thank you for posting this, Sundance, I’ve been communicating with a friend and she was saying, “I don’t understand why farmers are dumping milk and plowing crops under- they can’t find anyone to take their products? My dad’s neighbor works in a pig processing company- he says they are out of animals to process and many meat packing houses are also not open now. So, another shortage.”
I hadn’t heard but asked her to clarify. Thanks for one aspect.
I did hear of one processing plant closed due to all employees testing positive.
We use dry powdered milk on a daily basis (don’t buy jug milk). They were out of it at our local store (northern Delaware) for a month. Finally got it this weekend.
Just-in-time works fine when everything works right. But ONLY if everything works pretty much as normal. Supply line and purchasing hiccups cause problems. Farts and belches cause major problems. A belly-emptying rejection like we’re experiencing – it takes time to adjust.
Get used to cooking fresh produce. And we may soon be back to 1970’s variety of that.
Honestly it’s really mind-blowing what happens behind the scenes. It’s no wonder we enjoyed those programs on TV that used to show how things were made. Not sure if TV runs informative stuff like that anymore. We all naturally take for granted the amazing mechanisms that run the world we live in. Extremely scary to hear the effect of wall streets arrogance and what it has done to the supply chain. It would appear everything has been built for decades on the assumption interruptions are impossible.
If you’re sick or at risk, stay home. If you’re worried about getting sick, don’t accept visitors. Turn the economy loose. We can’t afford to lose small businesses and local farms.
I have an idea. Let’s ban gardening.
Great idea! It will protect you from the possibility of coming within 6 feet of a neighbor….especially in libtard locations where no one owns a shovel anyway…
There are basically two reasons that we now shop at a grocery store during this pandemic. (1) It is much cheaper to eat at home than out. Since no one is working in the household, we must save our money. We went to Chick-Fil-A for a meal right after a shutdown and blew about 50 bucks on meal. We said no more after that. (2) Due to the contagiousness of kung flu, I do not trust that the workers are taking the proper precautions to prevent the spread of this virus. For example, I love eating at Subway. That food is great. Part of the appeal is that I can see the food behind the glass as they assemble it. However, these people create the foods without face mask, at least, the last time was there about 3 weeks ago. And, frankly, some of those guys working at Subway look like that they are barely functioning in society. Do they know or care to perform the full gamut of precautions? Some of them look a little sketchy. During normal times, this can be overlooked. But, for now, I cannot overlook their general condition. The corporations need to address this issue of taking precautions to restore trust. I do want to eat a sub and get kicked in the head by this painful virus. It is a humdinger when it hurts. I hope that my family and I ( and the rest of world, I pray, from this point in time and forward) have the good fortune of Paul Rand’s reaction to Winnie the Flu, which was a big nothing — Thank G-d!
This is why we have not eaten out. With that said, if Trump opens up the economy then we will work, of course. Then, we have money to eat out. If the workers take precaution to prevent the spread of the flu then we shall eat out again. Believe me, we want to go to Subway, Mr. Tokyo, K&S Cafeteria, CAVA, etc.
Open up the economy and take precautions to prevent the spread. Those are basically the two actions needed to restore normalcy.
So, tossing money to the farmers is not going to help get the food supply from them to table if packaging can’t keep up or commercial demand is lacking. The money may keep the farmers alive but what we really need is to get the country open . To fix the problems of keeping the country closed will take too long and then converting
back will take just as long.
Talk about a mess. Idiot politicians and gov’t bureaucrats are totally incompetent. They are dangerous to our health and well being.
As SD said, we are farmed.
Seems like we keep getting the same lesson, over and over;
The “Best and the Brightest” were the Ivy league over educated idiots who got us into Viet Nam, with no idea how to get us out.
Their sons and grandsons came up with regime change in the ME, and this whole multinational Corporate model, which as we see from this article, as we see from the embrace of CHI-NA, and Globalism, is the same kind of short sighted, flawed thinking that would make their fathers and grandfathers proud.
While its easy to say “America needs to get back to WORK”, and its true, it is also VITAL that we get back to CONSUMING.
The supply chain disruptions Sundance explores in this article are one example;
Switching from outside the home to inside the home meals is causing a massive disruption.
There are other sectors of the economy that will also be massively disrupted, by not only the LACK of demand during the shutdown, but by then having to go from ‘shutdown’ to a yuge demand, due to the backlog.
Further illustration of the Main Street economy vs the Wall street economy.
And, notice how excessive regulation is exacerbating the problem, as producer for outside the home food can not, mostly because of State regulations, switch their production.
Fortunately, we not only have Businessman DJT presiding, but he has probably been working closest and tightest with his Wolverines, the last 3+ years.
They have done a bang up job of setting up this logistics operation on ventilators, ppe, tests, etc.
If any team can address these supply chain issues, and get the economy recovered quickly, it is them.
I had a bright idea to utilize trucks like that that might still be in existence: ice cream trucks.
Are there still fleets of them who drive thru neighborhoods in summer? If so, they’re lying idle out of season and might could drive routes and sell milk gallons, eggs, and butter.
But that’s just the final delivery step in the supply chain. The dairy farmer Sundance quoted clearly said the bottleneck is at milk jugs, the jug-blowing machines are in China and at capacity already for jug milk. So my plan would only be a replacement: replacing supermarket gallons with ice-cream-man gallons. Might lessen trips to the supermarket, at least.
It’s the other formats that have gone dead and why farmers have to be dumping: the 2-1/2 gallon bags used in restaurants and school cafeterias (schools are shut down, remember?)
I used to work in restaurants as a teen and remember those. If you’re in a cafeteria line, you’re sliding your tray along the stainless steel bars at waist level and you stop at this big, silver, stainless-steel refrigerator-width box and put your cup under a white rubber tube and press the lever and it dispenses your milk.
I remember refilling those, you have this big mother bag of milk with a white rubber tube, you put the bag in and it rests on an internal shelf, then you run the tube out the bottom, re-close the refrigerator door, then snip the seal on the tube.
So yeah – all the farmers’ capacity that supplied all the schools and restaurants and institutional high-capacity bags like that has gone dead. They’re left with excess capacity.
Add to this the problems with last year’s crops, significantly less than the year before due to flooding, cold weather longer than normal and we’ve got a huge problem on our hands. It won’t be surprising at all to see food shortages this year and food prices going up and up. What happens when food prices double or triple? And millions of people are still out of work? This is a recipe for disaster.
I have been supportive of these policies. I have been friendly. I have beer calm. If the mozzarella runs out , I am going off like a crazy man.
New CDC guidelines that allows many/most to return to work. Temp checks, masks and mass antibody testing.
A cut off date in the very near future for free federal COVID money to the state (not citizens and business)
A firm reminder from DOJ about how our constitution and bill of rights work.
End of lock down 2020 with the full support of governors. The biggest 4th of July parties you’ve ever seen.
